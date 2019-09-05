WCLV Program Guide 09-05-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:02 Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 7 Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789 4:58

00:07:18 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Trio Sonata in G H 568 Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068 13:33

00:22:22 Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: Un sospiro S 144/3 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 5:09

00:29:19 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture Op 72b Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 6:10

00:37:09 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30 Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2192 41:53

01:23:06 Anton Diabelli: Guitar Sonata Op 57 # 2 Eduardo Fernández, guitar Decca 414160 13:00

01:37:10 Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096 14:14

01:52:11 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Op 46 # 3 Bavarian Radio Symphony Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 4793449 4:12

01:57:25 Remo Pignone: Como queriendo Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010 2:05

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D Major, . 448 (arr. for guitar quartet): IV. Fandango Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Album: The Best of Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 1607 Music: 4:33

Robert Beaser: Chaconne Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 11:23

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Rainer K. from Madison, AL. Music: 6:45

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11, K. 331: Movement 1, variations 1 and 2 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Album: The Mozart Collection - Piano Sonatas 8, 11, 12 / Uchida Philips 552702 Music: 3:07 (excerpt)

Sheridan Seyfried: Concerto for Two Violins and Orchestra Nikki and Timothy Chooi, violins; Lake George Music Festival Symphony Orchestra; Roger Kalia, conductor Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School, NY Music: 25:03

Miklos Rózsa: El Cid: Love Theme Daniel Hope, violin; Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra; Alexander Shelley, conductor Album: Escape to Paradise: The Hollywood Album DG 4792954 Music: 4:22

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3: Movement 6 Langsam (selected mvt. - all that was played) Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Center for the Arts, Windham, NY Music: 10:05

Maurice Ravel: Kaddish Daniel Hope, violin; Simon Crawford-Phillips, piano Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 6:05

Ernö Dohnányi: Sonata in B flat minor, Op. 8, for Cello and Piano Bion Tsang, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Foundation for Chinese Performing Arts, Jordan Hall, Boston, MA Music: 26:52

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:36 Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto Op 129 Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Decca 410019 25:26

04:28:36 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' Op 37 # 6 Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922 5:20

04:36:18 Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 5:51

04:44:25 Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 19 # 2 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 10:25

04:56:21 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 1 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 91184 27:46

05:27:50 Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 9:58

05:39:44 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Sony 81742 9:06

05:49:34 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 4:11

05:55:03 Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose Voces8 Decca 29601 4:22

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:19 Amy Beach: Dreaming Op 15 # 3 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 6:23

06:16:24 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D Op 18 # 4 Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 10:11

06:28:01 Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 2 for Solo Violin BWV 1003 Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 4792479 22:28

06:38:26 Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 11:11

06:51:21 Percy Grainger: A Reel from Stanford's 'Four Irish Dances' Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 4:10

06:55:53 John Williams: Superman: March Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:20

07:04:28 Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion Op 257 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:25

07:11:57 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship Op 35 Michel Schwalbé, violin Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 9:53

07:22:07 John Dowland: Come again, sweet love doth now invite Michael Slattery, tenor La Nef Atma 2650 3:09

07:27:03 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Les collines d'Anacapri Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 2:54

07:31:09 Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Main Title Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 4:01

07:40:27 Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie Op 89 Gwendolyn Mok, piano London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 11:04

07:54:38 Joseph Haydn: Finale from String Quartet No. 53 Op 64 # 5 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 2:13

07:57:00 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:22

08:07:31 Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Symphony No. 5 Op 64 Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons Chandos 40 5:22

08:15:45 Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy Op 25 Gil Shaham, violin Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Canary 7 12:22

08:30:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante K 364 Arthur Grumiaux, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 6:17

08:43:06 Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav Op 31 Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta Teldec 90201 9:08

08:53:58 Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 7:51

09:07:19 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 19:03

09:27:03 Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 07:44

09:38:55 Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 8 Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789 4:40

09:45:41 Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553433 9:15

09:57:09 Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Sarabande Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 2:02

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:36 Amy Beach: Scottish Legend Op 54 # 1 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121 3:13

10:04:30 Amy Beach: Autumn Song Op 56 # 1 Kyle Bielfield, tenor Delos 3445 1:40

10:07:39 Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 13:10

10:21:30 Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Spinning Chorus Dagmar Pecková, soprano Dresden State Orchestra Silvio Varviso Philips 422410 3:45

10:27:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98269 5:13

10:35:49 Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' Op 115 Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 429762 6:35

10:43:59 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 433515 7:34

10:53:50 Xaver Scharwenka: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 32 Marc-André Hamelin, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Hyperion 67508 27:58

11:23:35 Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Three Dances St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 10:43

11:37:03 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony Op 18 # 2 Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 8:47

11:47:25 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 Vienna Philharmonic Riccardo Muti EMI 54873 10:31

12:06:52 Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel Op 31 Boston Symphony Charles Munch RCA 68978 7:30

12:16:15 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 13:30

12:31:35 Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 2:43

12:37:11 Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 11 Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789 6:22

12:45:06 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67308 9:40

12:56:43 Ernest Bucalossi: The Grasshopper's Dance New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 4:09

13:02:16 Anonymous: Allegro from Concerto in D for Trumpet & Winds Wolfgang Basch, trumpet Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen DHM 7976 2:34

13:05:28 Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets & Wallace Collection Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5017 4:43

13:12:06 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 22:28

13:35:35 Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 3:15

13:41:37 Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'étoile du nord: Overture New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 9:03

13:52:46 Eric Fenby: Overture 'Rossini on Ilkla Moor' Royal Ballet Sinfonia Gavin Sutherland ASV 2126 6:34

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Lilacs and Sorochintsy Fair: Hopak Alessio Bax, piano Album: Rachmaninoff: Preludes & Melodies Signum Classics 264 Music: 4:19

Rodion Shchedrin: Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra Ansel Owen Norris, trumpet; Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra; Arseny Shuplyakov, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theatre, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 23:53

Alexandre Tansman: Suite for Oboe, Clarinet and Bassoon Nicholas Stovall, oboe; Amitav Vardi, clarinet; Kristin Wolfe Jensen, bassoon Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 10:21

Nino Rota: Intermezzo for Viola and Piano Steven Tenenbom, viola; Alessio Bax, piano Franklin College Chamber Music Series & CMSLC, Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 7:56

Alexander Scriabin: Two Etudes: C-sharp minor, F-sharp minor Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album: Alexander Scriabin - The Complete Etudes Bridge 9287 Music: 4:19

Marco Uccellini: Sonata No. 18 for Two Violins from Sonatas, Correnti, and Arias, Op. 4 Adam Barnett-Hart, Arnaud Sussmann, violins; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Gloria Chien, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 6:04

Manuel Ponce (arr. Jascha Heifetz, Bion Tsang): Estrellita for Cello and Piano Bion Tsang, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Foundation for Chinese Performing Arts, Jordan Hall, Boston, MA Music: 3:03

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat major, K. 271 "Jeunehomme" Garrick Ohlsson, piano; GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 33:56

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:03 Amy Beach: Scherzo from Piano Concerto Op 45 Danny Driver, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Rebecca Miller Hyperion 68130 5:38

16:06:43 Amy Beach: Berceuse Op 40 # 2 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:44

16:13:02 Giacomo Meyerbeer: Les Huguenots: Overture & Suite New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 13:31

16:29:15 Danny Elfman: Batman: Theme Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80401 2:34

16:35:14 Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 3 D 89 Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 287228 5:41

16:42:52 Xaver Scharwenka: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 32 Marc-André Hamelin, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Hyperion 67508 7:08

16:51:48 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Che farò senza Euridice Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini RCA 63509 4:01

16:58:06 Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin's Romp Royal Philharmonic Kenneth Alwyn Silva 1094 2:11

17:04:01 Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 5:51

17:13:06 Amy Beach: Finale from 'Gaelic' Symphony Op 32 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8958 9:16

17:24:54 Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 9:56

17:39:22 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 6:19

17:47:06 Gabriel Fauré: Ave Maria Op 67 # 2 Cambridge Singers Women John Rutter Collegium 109 1:52

17:52:24 Reinhold Glière: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 25 New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 7:12

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:54 Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59 New York Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 7890 19:54

18:31:10 Sergei Prokofiev: The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 4:00

18:43:32 Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite Crouch End Festival Choir City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1057 10:27

18:57:38 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 4:19

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:04 Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in E-Flat Op 7 # 5 Anastasia Injushina, piano Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Ondine 1224 16:28

19:21:35 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 Op 70 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63151 35:35

19:58:38 Ottorino Respighi: The Fair Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80396 1:52

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:50 Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 425941 17:30

20:22:13 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 19:37

20:43:07 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Theme & Variations Op 97 Howard Shelley, piano London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Chandos 9886 15:56

21:04:02 Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of Saari Op 22 # 1 Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 18:17

21:23:30 Percy Grainger: Walking Tune Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 4:11

21:29:13 Percy Grainger: Scotch Strathspey & Reel Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 4:35

21:36:35 Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 10:38

21:49:24 Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 425694 37:49

22:28:28 Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka Fantasy Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 720 20:00

22:51:28 John Cage: In a Landscape Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281 9:43

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:03:22 Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve Op 92 # 1 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121 5:20

23:08:42 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 5:40

23:15:35 Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 6:02

23:21:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 K 415 Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff CityMusic 2013 8:14

23:29:52 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande Op 40 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 4:12

23:34:50 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145 7:25

23:42:16 Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter Almeda Trio Albany 1386 7:07

23:49:23 Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80457 6:21

23:56:17 Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart Op 6 # 6 Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 4790835 2:59