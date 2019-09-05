© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 09-05-2019

Published September 5, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:02  Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 7    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 67789 4:58

00:07:18  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Trio Sonata in G  H 568  Aulos Ensemble  Centaur 3068 13:33

00:22:22  Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: Un sospiro  S 144/3 Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4795529 5:09

00:29:19  Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture Op 72b    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 6:10

00:37:09  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30   Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2192 41:53

01:23:06  Anton Diabelli: Guitar Sonata Op 57 # 2 Eduardo Fernández, guitar   Decca 414160 13:00

01:37:10  Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother    Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram 4795096 14:14

01:52:11  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Op 46 # 3  Bavarian Radio Symphony Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 4793449 4:12

01:57:25  Remo Pignone: Como queriendo    Mirian Conti, piano   Steinway 30010 2:05

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D Major, . 448 (arr. for guitar quartet): IV. Fandango Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Album: The Best of Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 1607 Music: 4:33

Robert Beaser: Chaconne Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 11:23

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Rainer K. from Madison, AL. Music: 6:45

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11, K. 331: Movement 1, variations 1 and 2 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Album: The Mozart Collection - Piano Sonatas 8, 11, 12 / Uchida Philips 552702 Music: 3:07 (excerpt)

Sheridan Seyfried: Concerto for Two Violins and Orchestra Nikki and Timothy Chooi, violins; Lake George Music Festival Symphony Orchestra; Roger Kalia, conductor Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School, NY Music: 25:03

Miklos Rózsa: El Cid: Love Theme Daniel Hope, violin; Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra; Alexander Shelley, conductor Album: Escape to Paradise: The Hollywood Album DG 4792954 Music: 4:22

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3: Movement 6 Langsam (selected mvt. - all that was played) Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Center for the Arts, Windham, NY Music: 10:05

Maurice Ravel: Kaddish Daniel Hope, violin; Simon Crawford-Phillips, piano Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 6:05

Ernö Dohnányi: Sonata in B flat minor, Op. 8, for Cello and Piano Bion Tsang, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Foundation for Chinese Performing Arts, Jordan Hall, Boston, MA Music: 26:52

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:36  Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto Op 129   Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Decca 410019 25:26

04:28:36  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' Op 37 # 6 Daniel Hope, violin   DeutGram 4796922 5:20

04:36:18  Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 5:51

04:44:25  Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 19 # 2 Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4791728 10:25

04:56:21  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 1     Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 91184 27:46

05:27:50  Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture     Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 9:58

05:39:44  Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5  BWV 1056 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Sony 81742 9:06

05:49:34  Franz Schubert: Ave Maria  D 839 Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony 510316 4:11

05:55:03  Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose    Voces8   Decca 29601 4:22

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:19  Amy Beach: Dreaming Op 15 # 3 Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 430330 6:23

06:16:24  Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D Op 18 # 4  Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 10:11

06:28:01  Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 2 for Solo Violin  BWV 1003 Lisa Batiashvili, violin   DeutGram 4792479 22:28

06:38:26  Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez    Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 11:11

06:51:21  Percy Grainger: A Reel from Stanford's 'Four Irish Dances'    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 66884 4:10

06:55:53  John Williams: Superman: March     Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:20

07:04:28  Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion Op 257    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:25

07:11:57  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship Op 35   Michel Schwalbé, violin Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 9:53

07:22:07  John Dowland: Come again, sweet love doth now invite    Michael Slattery, tenor La Nef  Atma 2650 3:09

07:27:03  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Les collines d'Anacapri    Pascal Rogé, piano   Decca 4785437 2:54

07:31:09  Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Main Title     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 4:01

07:40:27  Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie Op 89   Gwendolyn Mok, piano London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 11:04

07:54:38  Joseph Haydn: Finale from String Quartet No. 53 Op 64 # 5  Angeles Quartet  Decca 4783695 2:13

07:57:00  Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:22

08:07:31  Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Symphony No. 5 Op 64    Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons Chandos 40 5:22

08:15:45  Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy Op 25   Gil Shaham, violin Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Canary 7 12:22

08:30:43  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante  K 364 Arthur Grumiaux, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 6:17

08:43:06  Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav Op 31    Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta Teldec 90201 9:08

08:53:58  Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air'     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 7:51

09:07:19  Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale     Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 19:03

09:29:09  Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite     National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 07:44

09:38:55  Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 8    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 67789 4:40

09:45:41  Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli    Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553433 9:15

09:57:09  Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Sarabande     Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 2:02

 

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:36  Amy Beach: Scottish Legend Op 54 # 1 Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 436121 3:13

10:04:30  Amy Beach: Autumn Song Op 56 # 1 Kyle Bielfield, tenor   Delos 3445 1:40

10:07:39  Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture     New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 13:10

10:21:30  Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Spinning Chorus    Dagmar Pecková, soprano Dresden State Orchestra Silvio Varviso Philips 422410 3:45

10:27:40  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture     Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98269 5:13

10:35:51  Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' Op 115    Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 429762 6:35

10:43:59  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 433515 7:34

10:53:50  Xaver Scharwenka: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 32   Marc-André Hamelin, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Hyperion 67508 27:58

11:23:35  Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Three Dances     St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 10:43

11:37:03  Johann Christian Bach: Symphony Op 18 # 2  Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 8:47

11:47:25  Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture  D 797  Vienna Philharmonic Riccardo Muti EMI 54873 10:31

12:06:52  Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel Op 31    Boston Symphony Charles Munch RCA 68978 7:30

12:16:15  Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 13:30

12:31:35  Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 66884 2:43

12:37:11  Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 11    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 67789 6:22

12:45:06  Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5  BWV 1056 Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67308 9:40

12:56:43  Ernest Bucalossi: The Grasshopper's Dance     New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 4:09

13:02:16  Anonymous: Allegro from Concerto in D for Trumpet & Winds    Wolfgang Basch, trumpet Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen DHM 7976 2:34

13:05:28  Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets &    Wallace Collection Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5017 4:43

13:12:06  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 22:28

13:35:35  Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March     New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 3:15

13:41:37  Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'étoile du nord: Overture     New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 9:03

13:52:46  Eric Fenby: Overture 'Rossini on Ilkla Moor'     Royal Ballet Sinfonia Gavin Sutherland ASV 2126 6:34

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Lilacs and Sorochintsy Fair: Hopak Alessio Bax, piano Album: Rachmaninoff: Preludes & Melodies Signum Classics 264 Music: 4:19

Rodion Shchedrin: Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra Ansel Owen Norris, trumpet; Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra; Arseny Shuplyakov, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theatre, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 23:53

Alexandre Tansman: Suite for Oboe, Clarinet and Bassoon  Nicholas Stovall, oboe; Amitav Vardi, clarinet; Kristin Wolfe Jensen, bassoon Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 10:21

Nino Rota: Intermezzo for Viola and Piano Steven Tenenbom, viola; Alessio Bax, piano Franklin College Chamber Music Series & CMSLC, Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 7:56

Alexander Scriabin: Two Etudes: C-sharp minor, F-sharp minor Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album: Alexander Scriabin - The Complete Etudes Bridge 9287 Music: 4:19

Marco Uccellini: Sonata No. 18 for Two Violins from Sonatas, Correnti, and Arias, Op. 4 Adam Barnett-Hart, Arnaud Sussmann, violins; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Gloria Chien, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 6:04

Manuel Ponce (arr. Jascha Heifetz, Bion Tsang): Estrellita for Cello and Piano Bion Tsang, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Foundation for Chinese Performing Arts, Jordan Hall, Boston, MA Music: 3:03

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat major, K. 271 "Jeunehomme" Garrick Ohlsson, piano; GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 33:56

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:03  Amy Beach: Scherzo from Piano Concerto Op 45   Danny Driver, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Rebecca Miller Hyperion 68130 5:38

16:06:43  Amy Beach: Berceuse Op 40 # 2 Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 3:44

16:13:02  Giacomo Meyerbeer: Les Huguenots: Overture & Suite     New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 13:31

16:29:15  Danny Elfman: Batman: Theme     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80401 2:34

16:35:14  Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 3  D 89  Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 287228 5:41

16:42:52  Xaver Scharwenka: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 32   Marc-André Hamelin, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Hyperion 67508 7:08

16:51:48  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Che farò senza Euridice    Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini RCA 63509 4:01

16:58:06  Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin's Romp     Royal Philharmonic Kenneth Alwyn Silva 1094 2:11

17:04:01  Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture     Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 5:51

17:13:06  Amy Beach: Finale from 'Gaelic' Symphony Op 32    Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8958 9:16

17:24:54  Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture     Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 9:56

17:39:22  Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50    San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 6:19

17:47:06  Gabriel Fauré: Ave Maria Op 67 # 2 Cambridge Singers Women  John Rutter Collegium 109 1:52

17:52:24  Reinhold Glière: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 25    New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 7:12

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:54  Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59    New York Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 7890 19:54

18:38:29  Sergei Prokofiev: The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 4:00

18:43:32  Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite    Crouch End Festival Choir City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1057 10:27

18:57:38  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance     Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 4:19

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:04  Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in E-Flat Op 7 # 5 Anastasia Injushina, piano Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Ondine 1224 16:28

19:21:35  Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 Op 70    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63151 35:35

19:58:38  Ottorino Respighi: The Fair     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80396 1:52

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:50  Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 425941 17:30

20:22:13  Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437533 19:37

20:43:07  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Theme & Variations Op 97   Howard Shelley, piano London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Chandos 9886 15:56

21:04:02  Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of Saari Op 22 # 1  Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 18:17

21:23:30  Percy Grainger: Walking Tune    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 66884 4:11

21:29:13  Percy Grainger: Scotch Strathspey & Reel    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 66884 4:35

21:36:35  Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd'     Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 10:38

21:49:24  Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 425694 37:49

22:28:28  Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka Fantasy     Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 720 20:00

22:51:28  John Cage: In a Landscape    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica 71281 9:43

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:03:22  Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve Op 92 # 1 Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 436121 5:20

23:08:42  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 5:40

23:15:35  Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums     Quartetto di Cremona  Klanglogo 1400 6:02

23:21:37  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13  K 415 Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff CityMusic 2013 8:14

23:29:52  Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande Op 40    Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 4:12

23:34:50  Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet    Cecile Licad, piano   Naxos 559145 7:25

23:42:16  Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter     Almeda Trio  Albany 1386 7:07

23:49:23  Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra     I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80457 6:21

23:56:17  Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart Op 6 # 6 Lisa Batiashvili, violin   DeutGram 4790835 2:59

 

 