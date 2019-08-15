WCLV Program Guide 08-15-2019
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Franz Schubert: Molto moderato from Piano Sonata No. 16 (1826)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)
Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro (1930)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)
Franz Danzi: Wind Quintet in g (1821)
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 6 (1922)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)
02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Claudio Grafulla: Washington Grays United States Marine Band; Colonel Michael J. Colburn, conductor
Joel Puckett: It Perched for Vespers Nine United States Marine Band; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cynthia Sibitzky from Haslett, TX
Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano
Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 1 Prelude Sergei Prokofiev: Cello Sonata C minor, Op. 119: Movement 1 Julia Yang, cello; Lee Dionne, piano PT Young Artist in Residence in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser, St. Paul, MN
Mily Balakirev: Toccata Margaret Fingerhut, piano
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1, S.514: The Dance in the Village Inn Adam Golka, piano Tippet Rise, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Concert Record Date: 8/4/2017
Dai Wei: Horse of the Wind Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73 Julia Yang, cello; Lee Dionne, piano PT Young Artist in Residence in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaueser Studio, St. Paul, MN
Mily Balakirev (arr. Casella): Islamey: Oriental Fantasy, Op. 18 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Igor Stravinsky: Four Etudes for Orchestra (1952)
Franz Schubert: Winterreise: Gute Nacht (1827)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)
Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)
Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben (1898)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Arthur Pryor: The Whistler and His Dog (1905)
Étienne Méhul: Young Henry's Hunt: Overture (1797)
Hans Steinmetz: A Faun's Love-Call (1950)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)
Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)
Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve (1921)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gallant Seventh' (1922)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 2 (1886)
Jacques Ibert: Waltz from 'Divertissement' (1930)
Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 (1849)
Felix Arndt: Nola 'A Silhouette' (1915)
Gioacchino Rossini: Duetto buffo di due gatti 'Cat Duet' (c.1860)
Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from 'Trout' Quintet (1819)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo (1927)
Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)
Henry Mancini: Hatari: Baby Elephant Walk (1962)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks (1874)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 30 (1774)
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941)
Tan Dun: Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Themes (2000)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Infernal Dance (1910)
Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
Arthur Pryor: The Whistler and His Dog (1905)
George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture (1901)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1889)
Leroy Anderson: The Waltzing Cat (1950)
Luther Henderson: Tuba Tiger Rag (1990)
Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 6 (1786)
Claude Debussy: Estampes (1903)
Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)
Alphons Diepenbrock: Overture 'The Birds' (1917)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Delirious' (1867)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)
Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)
Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)
Leroy Anderson: Horse and Buggy (1951)
Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: The Surrey With the Fringe on (1943)
Jacques Ibert: Flute Concerto (1934)
Traditional: All the Pretty Little Horses
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: I Bought Me a Cat (1950)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Guitar Quintet (1950)
Stanley Myers: The Deer Hunter: Cavatina (1978)
Alphons Diepenbrock: Overture 'The Birds' (1917)
James Newton Howard: The Hunger Games: Rue's Farewell (2012)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)
Jacques Ibert: Finale from Flute Concerto (1934)
Leroy Anderson: Chicken Reel (1946)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 19 (1784)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andante from Guitar Quintet (1950)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Sea Murmurs a (1921)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals (1886)
Brian Dykstra: Greater Liberation Rag (2005)
Brian Dykstra: Caffeinated Rag (2001)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto (1948)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in D (1790)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 'Bear' (1786)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)
Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)
Muzio Clementi: Piano Sonata (1789)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Petite Suite de Concert (1910)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Marcello (1717)
Alessandro Marcello: Andante from Oboe Concerto (1716)
Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in D (1737)
Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1905)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)
Tomás Luis de Victoria: O vos omnes (1585)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
Guy Ropartz: Croquis d'été: Danse sentimental (1918)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)
William Grant Still: Land of Romance from 'Africa' (1930)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 (1802)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 'L'adieu' (1835)
Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (1801)