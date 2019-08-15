WCLV Program Guide 08-15-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Schubert: Molto moderato from Piano Sonata No. 16 (1826)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro (1930)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)

Franz Danzi: Wind Quintet in g (1821)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 6 (1922)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Claudio Grafulla: Washington Grays United States Marine Band; Colonel Michael J. Colburn, conductor

Joel Puckett: It Perched for Vespers Nine United States Marine Band; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cynthia Sibitzky from Haslett, TX

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 1 Prelude Sergei Prokofiev: Cello Sonata C minor, Op. 119: Movement 1 Julia Yang, cello; Lee Dionne, piano PT Young Artist in Residence in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser, St. Paul, MN

Mily Balakirev: Toccata Margaret Fingerhut, piano

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1, S.514: The Dance in the Village Inn Adam Golka, piano Tippet Rise, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Concert Record Date: 8/4/2017

Dai Wei: Horse of the Wind Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73 Julia Yang, cello; Lee Dionne, piano PT Young Artist in Residence in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaueser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Mily Balakirev (arr. Casella): Islamey: Oriental Fantasy, Op. 18 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Igor Stravinsky: Four Etudes for Orchestra (1952)

Franz Schubert: Winterreise: Gute Nacht (1827)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)

Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben (1898)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Arthur Pryor: The Whistler and His Dog (1905)

Étienne Méhul: Young Henry's Hunt: Overture (1797)

Hans Steinmetz: A Faun's Love-Call (1950)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)

Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve (1921)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gallant Seventh' (1922)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 2 (1886)

Jacques Ibert: Waltz from 'Divertissement' (1930)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 (1849)

Felix Arndt: Nola 'A Silhouette' (1915)

Gioacchino Rossini: Duetto buffo di due gatti 'Cat Duet' (c.1860)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from 'Trout' Quintet (1819)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo (1927)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Henry Mancini: Hatari: Baby Elephant Walk (1962)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks (1874)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 30 (1774)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941)

Tan Dun: Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Themes (2000)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Infernal Dance (1910)

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture (1901)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1889)

Leroy Anderson: The Waltzing Cat (1950)

Luther Henderson: Tuba Tiger Rag (1990)

Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 6 (1786)

Claude Debussy: Estampes (1903)

Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)

Alphons Diepenbrock: Overture 'The Birds' (1917)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Delirious' (1867)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)

Leroy Anderson: Horse and Buggy (1951)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: The Surrey With the Fringe on (1943)

Jacques Ibert: Flute Concerto (1934)

Traditional: All the Pretty Little Horses

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: I Bought Me a Cat (1950)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Guitar Quintet (1950)

Stanley Myers: The Deer Hunter: Cavatina (1978)

Alphons Diepenbrock: Overture 'The Birds' (1917)

James Newton Howard: The Hunger Games: Rue's Farewell (2012)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

Jacques Ibert: Finale from Flute Concerto (1934)

Leroy Anderson: Chicken Reel (1946)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 19 (1784)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andante from Guitar Quintet (1950)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Sea Murmurs a (1921)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals (1886)

Brian Dykstra: Greater Liberation Rag (2005)

Brian Dykstra: Caffeinated Rag (2001)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto (1948)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in D (1790)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 'Bear' (1786)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

Muzio Clementi: Piano Sonata (1789)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Petite Suite de Concert (1910)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Marcello (1717)

Alessandro Marcello: Andante from Oboe Concerto (1716)

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in D (1737)

Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1905)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Tomás Luis de Victoria: O vos omnes (1585)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Guy Ropartz: Croquis d'été: Danse sentimental (1918)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

William Grant Still: Land of Romance from 'Africa' (1930)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 (1802)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 'L'adieu' (1835)

Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (1801)