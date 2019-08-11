WCLV Program Guide 08-11-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 3

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture [used in ‘People Will Talk’ (1951)]—London Philharmonic/Marin Alsop (Naxos 557428) 10:29

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Introduction—St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra/Tullio Serafin (Decca 4785437) 0:28

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: O soave fanciulla [from‘Moonstruck’ (1987)]—Carlo Bergonzi, tenor; Renata Tebaldi, soprano; St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra/Tullio Serafin (Decca 4785437) 4:12

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria [used in ‘Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)]—Maria João Pires, piano (DeutGram 439514) 3:49

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Overture [used in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ (1999)]—Berlin Philharmonic/Claudio Abbado (Sony 304505) 11:42

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Non più mesta—Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Bologna/Riccardo Chailly (Decca 460596) 8198 3:04

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme from Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture [used in ‘Wayne’s World’ (1992)]—Philharmonia Orchestra/Giuseppe Sinopoli (DeutGram 439514) 3:37

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 16 in C K 545 [used in ‘Groundhog Day’ (1993)]—John O’Conor, piano (Telarc 80391) 3:03

Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 104 ‘London’ [used in ‘The Prince of Tides’ (1991)]—Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan (DeutGram 439514) 4:14

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo {used in ‘The Godfather Part III’ (1990)]—Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi (DeutGram 439514) 4:00

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Thomas Søndergård; Alexander Gavrylyuk, piano

Jean Sibelius: Nocturne and Ballade from King Christian II Suite, Op. 27

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat Minor, Op. 23

Robert Schumann: Von fremden Ländern und Menschen from Kinderszenen, Op. 15, No. 1 (Encore)

Sergei Rachmaninov: Symphony No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 13

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Op. 61--Jean Martinon, conductor

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (Excerpt)--Susanna Mälkki, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Jaap van Zweden; Leila Josefowicz, violin; Nate Wooley, trumpet; Brandon Lopez, bass; Constellation Choir; Vera Zorina, narrator; Richard Robinson, tenor; Westminster Choir, Dr. John Finley Williamson, director

Ashley Fure: Filament

Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D

I. Stravinsky: Symphonies of Wind Instruments

I. Stravinsky: Persephone

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Lost Music of Canterbury - Scott Metcalfe and the Blue Heron Ensemble share a live performance of music from the Peterhouse Partbooks

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:39 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Psalm 122 'I Was Glad' Trinity College Choir Richard Marlow Conifer 16851 4:55

06:10:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Benedicite Heather Harper, soprano London Symphony Sir David Willcocks EMI 64722 14:12

06:25:52 Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas Ola Gjeilo, piano Voces8 Decca 24646 5:15

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: It’s Greek to Me - These works on classical Greek themes remind us that a Greek engineer, Ctesibius, invented the pipe organ more than 2300 years ago!

J-B LULLY: March, fr Alceste Michel Chapuis (1710 Clicquot/Versailles Palace Chapel, France) Palace Versailles 004

JEAN-PHILIPPE RAMEAU (trans. Rechsteiner): Ballet excerpts (Sarabande, fr Zoroastre; Air tendre, fr Dardanus; Tambourin, fr Les Fete d’Hébé) Henri-Charles Caget, percussion; Yves Rechsteiner (1741 Moucherel-1754 Lepine/Church of the Nativity of the Virgin, Cintegabelle, France) Alpha 650

FRANZ LISZT (trans. Guillou): Prometheus Thomas Trotter (1977 Klais/Minster/Ingolstadt, Germany) Argo 430244

LOUIS VIERNE: Naiades, Op. 55, no. 4 George Baker (1890 Cavaillé-Coll/Abbey of St. Ouen, Rouen, France) Solstice 917

PAMELA DECKER: Kairos Pamela Decker (1965 Flentrop/St. Mark’s Cathedral, Seattle, WA) Loft 1076

HUBERT PARRY: Bridal March, fr Aristophanes’ The Birds Douglas Major (Skinner/National Cathedral, Washington, DC) Gothic 18828

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Choral Evensong - Evensong is perhaps the loveliest service in the Anglican tradition, centered on prayers, psalms and canticles. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to choral and organ music that comes from that tradition.

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Terrific Thirds

Franz Liszt: Études d’execution transcendente d’après Paganini no.3 “La Campanella” Gary Graffman, piano (Sony 88697755422 CD) 4:12

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3: Allegro Arthur Grumiaux, violin; London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 438323 CD) 8:38

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No.3: Allegro Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Eclectra 2047 CD) 5:13

Franz Liszt: Consolation No.3 – Van Cliburn, piano (Sony 88697755422 CD) 4:10

Sergei Prokofiev: Concerto No.3: Andante-Allegro Martha Argerich, piano; Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal/Charles Dutoit (EMI 56654 CD) 9:39

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.3 “Eroica”: Finale Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler (EMI 63033 CD) 12:12

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:34 John Stanley: Concerto Grosso Op 2 # 1 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 638 10:18

10:15:02 Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto D 96 Giuliano Carmignola, violin Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Archiv 3849 13:30

10:31:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 1 BWV 1030 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 16:55

10:49:14 Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572 6:16

10:56:26 George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Arm, arm ye brave Bryn Terfel, baritone Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras DeutGram 453480 3:19

11:01:46 Antonio Caldara: Sinfonia in C La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 14:45

11:18:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue BWV 552 Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 89012 15:18

11:36:45 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 6 en sextuor Les Talens Lyriques Christophe Rousset Decca 1845 16:31

11:54:15 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Dança Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 4:47

12:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Conductor: Simone Young; Michael Slattery, tenor; Andrew Bain, horn

Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes from “Peter Grimes,” Op. 33a

Benjamin Britten: Serenade for Tenor, Horn, and Strings

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra

Richard Strauss: Suite from “Der Rosenkavalier”--Buffalo Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - Marc-André Hamelin, piano

Franz Liszt: Fantasy and Fugue on the Theme B-A-C-H, S. 529ii

Franz Liszt: “Bénédiction de Dieu dans la solitude” from Harmonies poétiques et religieuses, S. 173

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 13 in A minor, S. 244/13

Preview: Krakauer-Tagg Duo - Claude Debussy: Première Rhapsodie

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:01:59 Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 Op 1a Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 17:55

15:21:25 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Theme and Variations for Oboe & Orchestra Op 102 Heinz Holliger, oboe English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Philips 4788977 14:38

15:39:01 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 65732 5:02

15:44:04 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus Ambrosian Singers English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 65732 3:21

15:47:26 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 65732 3:44

15:52:09 Sir Hamilton Harty: A John Field Suite: Rondo Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 4:34

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

ROBERT SCHUMANN Symphony No. 4

ROBERT SCHUMANN Symphony No. 2

17:26:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 42445 33:38

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 17, 2018 - This week's guest host is Molly Yeh a young chef with her own show on the Food Channel called “Girl Meets Farm.” But before she developed an interest in food, she was an extraordinary classical percussionist who appeared on From the Top over a decade ago when she was just 15-years-old. This week, she returns to introduce us to an impressive lineup of young musicians including a talented teenage bassoonist from rural Oklahoma and a 17-year-old pianist who delivers a fiery performance of Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite

15-year-old violinist Miray Ito from Los Angeles, California performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4 for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski, with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old cellist Camden Archambeau from Weston, Connecticut performs I. Prelude from Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major, BWV 1010, by Johann Sebastian Bach

17-year-old bassoonist Taylor Akin from Purcell, Oklahoma performs IV. Aria from Suite from an Imaginary Opera, for Bassoon and Piano by John Steinmetz, with Peter Dugan, piano

16-year-old violist Sofia Gilchenok from Columbia, Connecticut performs II. Allegro appassionato from the Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms, with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old pianist Tony Yun from New York, New York performs II. Dance Infernale and VII. Finale from The Firebird Suite by Igor Stravinsky arr. by G. Agosti (1901-1989)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:43 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 86 St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 46313 28:19

19:34:11 Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole Op 21 Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 34:29

20:11:40 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Symphony Op 40 Philadelphia Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56169 47:21

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Fanfare for Brass Quintet Paragon Brass Quintet (private CD) 1:24

Roger Zahab: Your Offending Kiss Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8677) 4:32

William Rayer : Duo Five Miniatures for violin and cello Laura Simna, violin; Derek Snyder, cello (CCG 11-18-12) 15:46

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sinfonia concertante (2010) Kent/Blossom Festival Ensemble/Sasha Mäkilä, cond. (Kent/Blossom CD) 23:40

Nikola Resanovic: Trio for Sax, Violin and Piano James Umble, alto saxophone; Steven Warner, violin; Carolym Gadiel Warner, piano (CCG 04-29-07) 10:13

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Beyond the Field: A Conversation with Dee Haslam - Dee Haslam; Cleveland Browns: Owner

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:41 John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:29

23:09:10 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34 # 2 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:40

23:14:50 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 Op 15 # 2 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 3:51

23:19:37 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Flute Sonata No. 1 BWV 1030 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 3:48

23:23:25 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4478 6:00

23:29:25 Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene Atlanta Symphony Chorus Norman Mackenzie Telarc 80654 6:12

23:36:59 Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' Gareth Hulse, oboe Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 8:13

23:45:14 Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto Wendy Warner, cello Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 7:10

23:52:25 Duke Ellington: Come Sunday Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 4:49

23:57:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30022 3:06