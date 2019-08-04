WCLV Program Guide 08-04-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Movies about Movies

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme—New World Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas (RCA 68798) 3:35

Franz Waxman (arr Mauceri): Sunset Boulevard Sonata for Orchestra—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 13:45

Howard Shore: Ed Wood: Main title—London Philharmonic/Howard Shore (Hollywood Records 62002) 5:04

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Suite—New Philharmonia Orchestra/David Raksin (RCA 81268) 15:52

Thomas Newman: The Player: Theme—Orchestra/Thomas Newman (iTunes download) 3:23

Harold Arlen/Ira Gershwin: The Man That Got Away with dialogue from ‘A Star is Born’—Judy Garland, vocals; Warner Brothers Orchestra/Ray Heindorf (Columbia 65965) 6:27

Howard Shore: Hugo: The Thief—City of Prague Philharmonic (Silva 1398) 4:27

Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 1057) 3:34

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Bernard Haitink; Till Fellner, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22, K. 482; Gigues, from Images for Orchestra

Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind

Jean Sibelius: Nocturne and Ballade from King Christian II Suite, Op. 27 (Excerpt)--Thomas Sondergard, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Jaap van Zweden; Zubin Mehta; Nia Franklin, host; Paloma Dineli Chesky, vocalist; Westminster Symphonic Choir; Joe Miller, director

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5: First Movement

Paloma Dineli-Chesky: Rising

Steven Stucky: Elegy

Leonard Bernstein: Overture to ‘Candide’

Aaron Copland: The Promise of Living from ‘The Tender Land’

Aaron Copland: Hoe-down from ‘Rodeo’

Mark Scocca-Ho: Ociantrose

Richard Wagner: Ride of the Valkyries from ‘Die Walküre’

Ludwig van Beethoven: An die Freude, from Symphony No. 9 ‘Choral’

Gustav Holst: The Planets

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Medieval Mysteries - Chants of the Knights Templar, music for the Holy Grail, and the German prince and minnesinger Wizlav the Younger, whose music wound up in Norway

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:25 George Frideric Handel: Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim Lynne Dawson, soprano Sym of Harmony & Invention Harry Christophers Collins 70382 6:18

06:14:08 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 4 "O sing unto the Lynne Dawson, soprano The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Chandos 504 14:35

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Return to Bach Country - Anticipating our ‘encore’ tour in Germany (October 1-14))), a sampler of sounds from instruments in Thuringia and Saxony

J. S. BACH: Prelude in b, BWV 544 Dietrich Wagler (1719 Silbermann/Cathedral Church, Freiberg) Motette 12701

SAMUEL SCHEIDT: 2 Kyrie Verses Wilhelm Krumbach (1671 Richter/Village Church, Pomssen) Capriccio 49.234

BACH: Nun danket alle Gott, BWV 657 Albrecht Koch (1714 Silbermann/Cathedral Church, Freiberg) Motette 13671

BACH: Komm heiliger Geist, BWV 652 Ullrich Böhme (2000 Woehl/St, Thomas Church, Leipzig) Rondeau 6050/51

J.S.BACH: Toccata in d, BWV 913a Ewald Kooiman (1735 Silbermann/St. Petri Church, Freiberg) Querstand 0022

HOLM VOGEL: Sonatina a la Joseph Haydn (after BWV 565) Holm Vogel (1792 Flemming/Gustav-Adolf Church, Leipzig-Lindenthal) Organ Promotion 8007

MAX REGER: Toccata & Fugue in d, Op. 129, nos. 1/2 Michael Schönheit (1911 Walcker/St. Jacobuskirche, Ilmenau) MD&G 319 0052

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lamb and Shepherd - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will feature sacred choral and organ music portraying Jesus as both Lamb and Shepherd in various musical settings from across the centuries. Tune in for this exploration of this timeless and fundamental imagery of the faith

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Superb Seconds

Camille Saint Saëns: Piano Concerto No.2 – Presto – Emil Gilels, piano; Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire/André Cluytens (EMI29739 CD) 6:15

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No.2 – Murray Perahia, piano (Sony 64399 CD) 6:39

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No.2 “Age of Anxiety:” Epilogue - Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DG 2530969 LP) 8:17

Dmitri Shostakovich: Trio No.2: Allegretto – Dmitri Shostakovich, piano; David Oistrakh, violin; Milos Sádlo, cello (Eclectra 2046 CD) 9:12

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.2 Finale – William Kapell, piano; Robin Hood Dell Orchestra/William Steinberg (RCA 68992 CD) 10:48

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No.2 Op.34/1 – Dinu Lipatti, piano (EMI 114628 CD) 4:29

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:04:02 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 Olivier Brault, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 15:50

10:21:22 Michel Blavet: Flute Concerto Ernst-Burghard Hilse, flute Academy Ancient Music Berlin Capriccio 10134 13:50

10:38:08 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Cello & Bassoon RV 409 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 6:43

10:46:27 Georg Muffat: Florilegium: Suite No.7 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8448 9:49

10:56:40 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio BWV 1006 David Russell, guitar Telarc 80584 3:58

11:01:51 George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G Op 5 # 4 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel DeutGram 4795448 12:58

11:16:41 Johan Helmich Roman: Oboe d'amore Concerto Alf Nilsson, oboe d'amore Stockholm Sinfonietta Jan-Olav Wedin Bis 165 16:00

11:35:54 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes Op 9 # 3 Gail Hennessey, oboe La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 10:58

11:48:07 Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso S 211 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 437549 7:58

11:56:58 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 454 Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 3:44

12:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Conductor: Zubin Mehta; Yefim Bronfman, piano; Pinchas Zukerman, violin

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Op 83

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 1 in C--New York Philharmonic; Pinchas Zukerman, conductor & violin

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - St. Lawrence String Quartet

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in C Major, Op. 33, No. 3, “The Bird” (1781)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet in D minor, K. 421 (1783)

Mark-André Hamelin Preview

Hamelin, Mark-André Hamelin - Toccata

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:03:01 William Schuman: New England Triptych Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 559083 16:21

15:21:01 Philip Lasser: Piano Concerto 'The Circle and the Child' Simone Dinnerstein, piano MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Sony 503245 27:54

15:52:28 David Raksin: Laura: Theme Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart eOne 7792 4:05

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Fabio Luisi, conductor; Hélène Grimaud, piano; Maureen McKay, soprano – recorded live in Severance Hall

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor”

GUSTAV MAHLER: Symphony No. 4

17:55:49 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Op 46 # 3 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 4:34

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 3, 2017 - From McLean, Virginia, this week’s program features a wild performance by 14-year-old violist who tackles a piece written by Hindemith with the extraordinary tempo marking of 600-640 beats per minute… a tender performance of the song “Pure Imagination” from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory performed on the marimba … and we’ll hear how studying music helped one young musician grow up and cope with Tourette’s Syndrome

14-year-old violinist, Daniel Bae, from Lubbock, TX, performs the first movement Allegro moderato and second movement, Allegro maestoso from Romantic Pieces, Op. 75 (B. 150) by Antonín Dvorák with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old violist, Beatrice Chen, from Chicago, IL. p erforms the fourth movementRasendes Zeitmaß. Wild. Tonschönheit ist Nebensache from Solo Viola Sonata Op. 25, No. 1 by Paul Hindemith and Bourrée I and Bourrée II from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach transcribed for viola.

18-year-old guitarist Kathleen Cho, from Potomac, MD. performs movement III. La Toccata de Pasquini from the Sonata for solo guitar by Leo Brouwer

16-year-old clarinetist, Daniel Solowey, from Sarasota, FL. performs the second movement, Allegro animato from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op.167 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

19-year-old cellist, Gabriel Martins from Los Angeles, CA. performs the Prélude and Sarabande from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach

18-year-old percussionist Alvin Chung, from Potomac, MD. performs Pure Imagination by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley; arranged for marimba by Alex Stopa

and The Flight of the Bumblebee by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov arranged by Pius Cheung

14-year-old violist Beatrice Chen and 19-year-old cellist Gabriel Martins perform movement I. Allegro (from "Duet mit zwei obligaten Augengläsern", WoO 32 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:48 Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture Op 40 London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin RCA 60073 15:27

19:20:05 Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto Op 129 János Starker, cello Bamberg Symphony Dennis Russell Davies RCA 68027 25:21

19:48:04 Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 1:09:20

20:58:40 Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Dance of the Young Moorish Slaves Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 1:36

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Rathbun : 4 More Diversions for 2 Oboes Jeffrey Rathbun, Frank Rosenwein, oboes (Albany 1766) 10:53

Matthew Saunders: Starry Wanderers Liliana Garlisi, piano (CCG 10-12-14) 15:43

Jeffrey Mumford: in forests of evaporating dawns (1996) Avalon Quartet (Albany 1473/74) 17:38

Jack Gallagher: Toccata for Brass Quintet (1970) Galliard Brass Ensemble (Musical Heritage 513534) 6:36

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Help Wanted: Building Opportunity in Today's Labor Market - Maureen Conway; VP Policy Programs: The Aspen Institue

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:33 William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 559083 7:07

23:10:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 K 488 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 13276 6:46

23:18:34 Franz Schubert: Sanctus from German Mass D 872 Trinity College Choir Richard Marlow Conifer 16851 2:37

23:21:12 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 7:49

23:29:02 John Cage: In a Landscape Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281 9:43

23:39:42 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 9 Op 32 # 1 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 4:36

23:44:19 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio Op 114 Afendi Yusuf, clarinet Steinway 30109 7:53

23:52:12 Anthony Holborne: Pavan No. 3 Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 4:19

23:57:24 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto BWV 996 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 2:43