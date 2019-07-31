© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 07-30-2019

Published July 31, 2019 at 1:00 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:39  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14  K 449 Janina Fialkowska, piano Chamber Players of Canada  Atma 2532 7:26

00:09:52  Camille Saint-Saëns: Septet Op 65    Ensemble Vivant  OpeningDay 9379 17:36

00:28:49  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:47

00:35:43  Howard Hanson: Serenade for Flute, Harp & Strings Op 35   Sean Gabriel, flute Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 6:13

00:43:52  Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto Op 104   Alisa Weilerstein, cello Czech Philharmonic Jirí Belohlávek Decca 19765 38:32

01:25:54  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e  Kk 402 Stephen Marchionda, guitar   MDG 9031587 13:25

01:40:36  Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain     Cleveland Orchestra Oliver Knussen DeutGram 2123 9:07

01:50:28  Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 4:22

01:55:31  Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Nightingale     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437533 3:52

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata Marziale Eastman Wind Ensemble; Donald Hunsberger, conductor Album: Eastman Wind Ensemble: Husa, Copland, Vaughan Williams Sony 44916 Music: 4:32

Felix Mendelssohn: Sonata No. 2 for Cello and Piano in D Major, Op. 58 David Finkel, cello; Wu Han, piano Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 24:09

Reena Esmail: Tuttarana George Chase-trumpet; Jason Adams-trumpet; Gavin Reed-french horn; Thomas Hulten-tenor trombone; Jared Lantz-bass trombone ROCO, Midtown Arts and Theater Center, Houston, TX Music: 3:04

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Nurit Bar-Josef, violin; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 15:02

Manuel de Falla (arr. Paul Kochanski, Jaume Torrent): Canciones Populares: Movement 3 & 4 Augustin Hadelich, violin; Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar Album: Histoire du Tango Avie 2280 Music: 4:30

Dylan Bennett: Holhchifo Ki'yo Spokane String Quartet Spokane Chamber Music Association, Bing Crosby Theater, Spokane, WA Music: 3:48

Stephen Goss: The Albeniz Concerto Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar; Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 29:30

Frederic Chopin: Introduction and Rondo in E-flat Major, Op.16 Sara Davis Buechner, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 9:19

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:53  Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre    Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 21:33

04:23:47  Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 Op 18   Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Arabesque 6669 5:29

04:31:46  Michel Legrand: Yentl: Papa, Can You Hear Me?    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 5:23

04:38:35  Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture     Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Ondine 1188 7:55

04:49:22  Franz Schubert: Piano Trio No. 1  D 898  Beaux Arts Trio  Philips 4788977 35:37

05:29:05  Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture     Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 9:58

05:41:09  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 96     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 8:12

05:50:29  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 # 1 Olga Kern, piano   Harm Mundi 907336 4:18

05:55:41  Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares     Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:21

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:07  Giuseppe Martucci: Giga Op 61 # 3  La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 53280 3:41

06:12:33  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 55    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 11:26

06:25:00  David Diamond: Two Barcarolles    Carol Rosenberger, piano   Delos 3172 4:23

06:30:23  Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue Op 128    Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559755 6:53

06:42:17  George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1  Detroit Symphony Antal Doráti Decca 4785437 12:23

06:56:45  John Philip Sousa: March 'The White Rose'     Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559092 3:17

07:03:47  Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold    Christopher O'Riley, piano   Oxingale 2020 6:25

07:12:42  Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Polka Op 39    NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 437506 4:25

07:17:44  Sonny Kompanek: Killer Tango     Canadian Brass  Steinway 30008 3:56

07:23:58  Frank Bridge: Cherry Ripe     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:14

07:29:04  Mauro Giuliani: Rondo from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30   Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 6:46

07:40:18  Maurice Ravel: Sonatine    Alexandre Tharaud, piano   Harm Mundi 901811 10:32

07:53:41  Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia!    Bryn Terfel, baritone BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 97868 4:13

07:58:01  Huang Zi: Plum Blossoms in the Snow    Xuefei Yang, guitar   EMI 6322 2:06

08:07:27  Antonín Dvorák: Allegretto from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 65    Tempest Trio  Naxos 503293 6:35

08:16:34  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony  H 659  The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 10:22

08:29:31  Georges Bizet: The Miracle Doctor: Overture     Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Douglas Bostock Classico 158 5:40

08:39:39  Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 7     Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907261 9:57

08:50:50  Guillaume de Machaut: Virelai 'Douce dame jolie'     Waverly Consort Michael Jaffee Vanguard 8201 4:19

08:56:03  Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture     National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81269 5:29

09:05:38  Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20    Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 707 18:20

09:27:48  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets  RV 537 Josh Rzepka, trumpet Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Rzepka 2010 7:24

09:38:02  Leroy Anderson: Horse and Buggy     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 3:38

09:44:15  Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture Op 78    Slovak State Philharmonic Alfred Walter MarcoPolo 223342 10:18

09:56:29  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: March for the Ark     Seattle Trumpet Consort  Origin 33001 2:42

09:59:57  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Bourrée  BWV 1006 Tasmin Little, violin   Naked Vn 2008 1:34

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:31  Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music: Bourrée     Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 1:45

10:05:33  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite     London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 471347 11:13

10:19:32  Hubert Bath: Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody    Santiago Rodriguez, piano Fairfax Symphony Orchestra William Hudson Elan 82268 5:46

10:26:53  Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture     Swiss Italian Orch Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Dynamic 282 6:30

10:36:33  Daniel Auber: La muette de Portici: Overture     Orchestre Lamoureux Igor Markevitch DeutGram 4796018 8:16

10:50:50  Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61   Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 29:23

11:21:29  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26  K 184  London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 762 8:32

11:31:44  Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture     Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 11:32

11:45:50  Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla     Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 8:01

11:54:10  Sir Arthur Sullivan: Patience: Overture     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 5:21

12:07:00  Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80    Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:20

12:19:51  Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6  S 427 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Centaur 3280 9:15

12:32:55  Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Dance of the Pearls     Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 3:31

12:42:07  Albert Roussel: Divertissement Op 6   Catherine Cantin, flute   Decca 425861 6:42

12:50:12  Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds  H 2:46  Quintett.Wien  Nimbus 5479 10:02

13:02:42  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 13 Op 72 # 5  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 2:31

13:05:14  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 18     London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557429 1:25

13:09:47  Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 53258 19:25

13:33:32  Kenneth Leslie-Smith: The Woman's Angle: The Mansell Concerto    Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Gavin Sutherland Decca 4789454 4:18

13:42:27  Carl Davis: Pride and Prejudice: Theme    Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Decca 4789454 4:03

13:47:01  Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72    Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 429762 15:23

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Andre Previn: Tango Song and Dance: Movement 2 Song; Simply Augustin Hadelich, violin; Joyce Yang, piano Album: Franck - Kurtag - Previn - Schumann: Augustin Hadelich - Joyce Yang Avie 2347 Music: 4:35

Ryan George: An Ge Fhiain (The Wild Goose) United States Marine Band; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 11:08

Edvard Grieg: Selections from Lyric Pieces Joyce Yang, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 12:23

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin Los Angeles Philharmonic; James Conlon, conductor LA Phil, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 18:57

Traditional: Waltz after Lasse in Lyby Danish String Quartet Album: Wood Works Dacapo 226081 Music: 4:37

Manuel de Falla: 3 Dances from the Three-Cornered Hat Texas Festival Orchestra; Andres Franco, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 12:34

Traditional (arr: Danish String Quartet): Music from Nordic Countries Danish String Quartet: Frederik Oland, violin; Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen, violin; Asbjorn Norgaard, viola; Frederik Schoyen Sjolin, cello Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 21:47

Elliot Carter: Wind Quintet New York Woodwind Quintet Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 08:06

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:33  Charles Williams: While I Live: The Dream of Olwen    Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Decca 4789454 4:47

16:07:45  Jack Beaver: The Case of the Frightened Lady: Portrait of Isla    Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Gavin Sutherland Decca 4789454 4:39

16:14:32  Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème'    Christopher Warren-Green, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 49552 12:23

16:30:14  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Washington Post'     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:23

16:34:05  Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1  D 898  Beaux Arts Trio  Philips 4788977 6:04

16:42:01  George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 7:39

16:51:58  Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance     BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 3:03

16:57:14  Sir Hamilton Harty: The Fair Day from 'An Irish Symphony'     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 3:01

17:05:33  Dmitri Shostakovich: Assault on Beautiful Gorky    Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Decca 4789454 6:51

17:15:22  Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 47    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70904 10:40

17:27:25  André Grétry: Le magnifique: Overture     Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 7:56

17:39:41  Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Sarabande  BWV 816 Simone Dinnerstein, piano   Telarc 80715 5:23

17:46:44  Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Rejoice Greatly'  BWV 734 Simone Dinnerstein, piano   Sony 81742 2:24

17:52:35  Felix Mendelssohn: Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture Op 89    Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 7:06

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:43  Domenico Cimarosa: Concertante in G    Aurèle Nicolet, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 4788977 17:03

18:27:47  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 Op 50 # 3 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9289 5:11

18:35:15  Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Mazurka Op 52    Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:13

18:41:19  Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95    Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 503293 11:48

18:54:40  Stanislaw Moniuszko: Halka: Mazurka     Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Teldec 46329 3:51

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:04  Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite Op 40    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 423060 19:52

19:24:27  Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 Op 54    Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 068 32:19

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:42  Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal Op 69   Cristina Ortiz, piano Royal Philharmonic Moshe Atzmon Decca 414348 8:05

20:11:10  Zoltán Kodály: Symphony     Philharmonia Hungarica Antal Doráti Decca 443006 25:52

20:39:25  Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2     London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 17:38

21:01:27  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto  H 438 Sir James Galway, flute Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber RCA 60244 20:00

21:23:08  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso     Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 7:38

21:32:16  Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane    Alexander Schimpf, piano   Oehms 867 5:34

21:40:05  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz     Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 5:04

21:47:23  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 Op 73    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 203 39:50

22:28:44  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 11  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 447733 16:43

22:47:25  George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 Op 11 # 2  Monte Carlo Philharmonic Lawrence Foster Erato 75179 11:02

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:50  Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda'     Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:51

23:07:42  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne Op 54 # 4 Jenny Lin, piano   Hänssler 98037 3:54

23:11:36  Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau     National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:45

23:17:33  Ariel Ramírez: Misa Criolla: Kyrie    Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Decca 14875 4:26

23:22:00  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto  K 314 John Mack, oboe Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 7:40

23:29:40  Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43     Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5530 8:43

23:40:06  Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 460811 6:25

23:46:32  Antonín Dvorák: Moderato from Serenade for Strings Op 22    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 4:43

23:51:15  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 3:53

23:56:42  E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G: Air     Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 2:43

 

 