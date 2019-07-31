WCLV Program Guide 07-30-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 K 449 Janina Fialkowska, piano Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532 7:26

00:09:52 Camille Saint-Saëns: Septet Op 65 Ensemble Vivant OpeningDay 9379 17:36

00:28:49 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:47

00:35:43 Howard Hanson: Serenade for Flute, Harp & Strings Op 35 Sean Gabriel, flute Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 6:13

00:43:52 Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto Op 104 Alisa Weilerstein, cello Czech Philharmonic Jirí Belohlávek Decca 19765 38:32

01:25:54 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e Kk 402 Stephen Marchionda, guitar MDG 9031587 13:25

01:40:36 Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain Cleveland Orchestra Oliver Knussen DeutGram 2123 9:07

01:50:28 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 4:22

01:55:31 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Nightingale Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 3:52

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata Marziale Eastman Wind Ensemble; Donald Hunsberger, conductor Album: Eastman Wind Ensemble: Husa, Copland, Vaughan Williams Sony 44916 Music: 4:32

Felix Mendelssohn: Sonata No. 2 for Cello and Piano in D Major, Op. 58 David Finkel, cello; Wu Han, piano Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 24:09

Reena Esmail: Tuttarana George Chase-trumpet; Jason Adams-trumpet; Gavin Reed-french horn; Thomas Hulten-tenor trombone; Jared Lantz-bass trombone ROCO, Midtown Arts and Theater Center, Houston, TX Music: 3:04

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Nurit Bar-Josef, violin; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 15:02

Manuel de Falla (arr. Paul Kochanski, Jaume Torrent): Canciones Populares: Movement 3 & 4 Augustin Hadelich, violin; Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar Album: Histoire du Tango Avie 2280 Music: 4:30

Dylan Bennett: Holhchifo Ki'yo Spokane String Quartet Spokane Chamber Music Association, Bing Crosby Theater, Spokane, WA Music: 3:48

Stephen Goss: The Albeniz Concerto Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar; Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 29:30

Frederic Chopin: Introduction and Rondo in E-flat Major, Op.16 Sara Davis Buechner, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 9:19

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:53 Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 21:33

04:23:47 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 Op 18 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669 5:29

04:31:46 Michel Legrand: Yentl: Papa, Can You Hear Me? Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 5:23

04:38:35 Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Ondine 1188 7:55

04:49:22 Franz Schubert: Piano Trio No. 1 D 898 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977 35:37

05:29:05 Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 9:58

05:41:09 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 96 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 8:12

05:50:29 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 # 1 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336 4:18

05:55:41 Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:21

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:07 Giuseppe Martucci: Giga Op 61 # 3 La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 53280 3:41

06:12:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 11:26

06:25:00 David Diamond: Two Barcarolles Carol Rosenberger, piano Delos 3172 4:23

06:30:23 Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue Op 128 Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559755 6:53

06:42:17 George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1 Detroit Symphony Antal Doráti Decca 4785437 12:23

06:56:45 John Philip Sousa: March 'The White Rose' Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559092 3:17

07:03:47 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020 6:25

07:12:42 Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Polka Op 39 NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 437506 4:25

07:17:44 Sonny Kompanek: Killer Tango Canadian Brass Steinway 30008 3:56

07:23:58 Frank Bridge: Cherry Ripe English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:14

07:29:04 Mauro Giuliani: Rondo from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 6:46

07:40:18 Maurice Ravel: Sonatine Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901811 10:32

07:53:41 Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! Bryn Terfel, baritone BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 97868 4:13

07:58:01 Huang Zi: Plum Blossoms in the Snow Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322 2:06

08:07:27 Antonín Dvorák: Allegretto from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 65 Tempest Trio Naxos 503293 6:35

08:16:34 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony H 659 The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 10:22

08:29:31 Georges Bizet: The Miracle Doctor: Overture Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Douglas Bostock Classico 158 5:40

08:39:39 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 7 Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907261 9:57

08:50:50 Guillaume de Machaut: Virelai 'Douce dame jolie' Waverly Consort Michael Jaffee Vanguard 8201 4:19

08:56:03 Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81269 5:29

09:05:38 Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 707 18:20

09:27:48 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets RV 537 Josh Rzepka, trumpet Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Rzepka 2010 7:24

09:38:02 Leroy Anderson: Horse and Buggy BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 3:38

09:44:15 Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture Op 78 Slovak State Philharmonic Alfred Walter MarcoPolo 223342 10:18

09:56:29 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: March for the Ark Seattle Trumpet Consort Origin 33001 2:42

09:59:57 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Bourrée BWV 1006 Tasmin Little, violin Naked Vn 2008 1:34

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:31 Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music: Bourrée Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 1:45

10:05:33 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 471347 11:13

10:19:32 Hubert Bath: Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody Santiago Rodriguez, piano Fairfax Symphony Orchestra William Hudson Elan 82268 5:46

10:26:53 Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture Swiss Italian Orch Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Dynamic 282 6:30

10:36:33 Daniel Auber: La muette de Portici: Overture Orchestre Lamoureux Igor Markevitch DeutGram 4796018 8:16

10:50:50 Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 29:23

11:21:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26 K 184 London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 762 8:32

11:31:44 Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 11:32

11:45:50 Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 8:01

11:54:10 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Patience: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 5:21

12:07:00 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:20

12:19:51 Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 S 427 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280 9:15

12:32:55 Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Dance of the Pearls Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 3:31

12:42:07 Albert Roussel: Divertissement Op 6 Catherine Cantin, flute Decca 425861 6:42

12:50:12 Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds H 2:46 Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479 10:02

13:02:42 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 13 Op 72 # 5 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 2:31

13:05:14 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 18 London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557429 1:25

13:09:47 Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 53258 19:25

13:33:32 Kenneth Leslie-Smith: The Woman's Angle: The Mansell Concerto Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Gavin Sutherland Decca 4789454 4:18

13:42:27 Carl Davis: Pride and Prejudice: Theme Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Decca 4789454 4:03

13:47:01 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72 Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 429762 15:23

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Andre Previn: Tango Song and Dance: Movement 2 Song; Simply Augustin Hadelich, violin; Joyce Yang, piano Album: Franck - Kurtag - Previn - Schumann: Augustin Hadelich - Joyce Yang Avie 2347 Music: 4:35

Ryan George: An Ge Fhiain (The Wild Goose) United States Marine Band; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 11:08

Edvard Grieg: Selections from Lyric Pieces Joyce Yang, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 12:23

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin Los Angeles Philharmonic; James Conlon, conductor LA Phil, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 18:57

Traditional: Waltz after Lasse in Lyby Danish String Quartet Album: Wood Works Dacapo 226081 Music: 4:37

Manuel de Falla: 3 Dances from the Three-Cornered Hat Texas Festival Orchestra; Andres Franco, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 12:34

Traditional (arr: Danish String Quartet): Music from Nordic Countries Danish String Quartet: Frederik Oland, violin; Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen, violin; Asbjorn Norgaard, viola; Frederik Schoyen Sjolin, cello Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 21:47

Elliot Carter: Wind Quintet New York Woodwind Quintet Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 08:06

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:33 Charles Williams: While I Live: The Dream of Olwen Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Decca 4789454 4:47

16:07:45 Jack Beaver: The Case of the Frightened Lady: Portrait of Isla Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Gavin Sutherland Decca 4789454 4:39

16:14:32 Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' Christopher Warren-Green, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 49552 12:23

16:30:14 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Washington Post' Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:23

16:34:05 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 D 898 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977 6:04

16:42:01 George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 7:39

16:51:58 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 3:03

16:57:14 Sir Hamilton Harty: The Fair Day from 'An Irish Symphony' Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 3:01

17:05:33 Dmitri Shostakovich: Assault on Beautiful Gorky Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Decca 4789454 6:51

17:15:22 Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 47 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70904 10:40

17:27:25 André Grétry: Le magnifique: Overture Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 7:56

17:39:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Sarabande BWV 816 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715 5:23

17:46:44 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Rejoice Greatly' BWV 734 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742 2:24

17:52:35 Felix Mendelssohn: Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture Op 89 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 7:06

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:43 Domenico Cimarosa: Concertante in G Aurèle Nicolet, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 4788977 17:03

18:27:47 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 Op 50 # 3 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 5:11

18:35:15 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Mazurka Op 52 Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:13

18:41:19 Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 503293 11:48

18:54:40 Stanislaw Moniuszko: Halka: Mazurka Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Teldec 46329 3:51

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:04 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite Op 40 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423060 19:52

19:24:27 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 Op 54 Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 068 32:19

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:42 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal Op 69 Cristina Ortiz, piano Royal Philharmonic Moshe Atzmon Decca 414348 8:05

20:11:10 Zoltán Kodály: Symphony Philharmonia Hungarica Antal Doráti Decca 443006 25:52

20:39:25 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 17:38

21:01:27 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto H 438 Sir James Galway, flute Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber RCA 60244 20:00

21:23:08 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 7:38

21:32:16 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867 5:34

21:40:05 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 5:04

21:47:23 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 Op 73 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 203 39:50

22:28:44 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 11 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 16:43

22:47:25 George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 Op 11 # 2 Monte Carlo Philharmonic Lawrence Foster Erato 75179 11:02

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:50 Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:51

23:07:42 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne Op 54 # 4 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 3:54

23:11:36 Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:45

23:17:33 Ariel Ramírez: Misa Criolla: Kyrie Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Decca 14875 4:26

23:22:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto K 314 John Mack, oboe Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 7:40

23:29:40 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5530 8:43

23:40:06 Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 6:25

23:46:32 Antonín Dvorák: Moderato from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 4:43

23:51:15 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 3:53

23:56:42 E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G: Air Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 2:43