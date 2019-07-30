WCLV Program Guide 07-29-2019

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Highlights from the 2018-2019 Arts Renaissance Tremont season

February 10, 2019 – Amici String Quartet [Takako Masame, Miho Hashizume, violins; Lynne Ramsey, viola; Ralph Curry, cello]

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante cantabile & Finale from String Quartet in A Major, Op. 18, No. 5

April 7, 2019 - Ivan Zenaty, violin; Dmitri Vorobiev, piano

Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor Op. 45

March 17, 2019 – Jinjoo Cho, violin

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 2 in A minor for Solo Violin, BWV1003

November 18, 2018 – Dina Kuznetsova, soprano; Hyun Soo Kim, piano

Gabriel Fauré: Au bord de l'eau, Op. 8, No. 1

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve, Op. 7, No. 1

Gabriel Fauré: Mandoline, Op. 58, No. 1

Gabriel Fauré: Clair de lune, Op. 46, No. 2

Gabriel Fauré: Notre amour, Op. 23, No. 2

Traditional: Korean Folk Song ‘Arirang’

Anonymous: Russian Romance/Folk Song ‘Gori, Gori, Moja Zvezda’

01:37:02 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 6 Op 18 # 6 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80229 23:52

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:40 Antonio Lauro Seis por Derecho Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion Warner Classics 624364

02:04:11 Antonio Lauro Vals Venezolano No. 3 (Venezuelan Waltz No. 3) Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion Warner Classics 624364

02:07:34 Manuel de Falla 7 Popular Spanish Songs (el Pano moruno, Nana, Cancion, Polo,Seguidilla Murciana) Angele Dubeau, violin La Pieta Analekta 28724

02:24:11 Frederic Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in f, Op. 21 Ingrid Fliter, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Jun Markl Linn Records

03:00:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quartet No. 1 in G, K. 80 Abel Tomas Realp, Vera Marinez Mehner, violins; Jonathan Brown, viola; Arnau Tomas Realp, cello Cuarteto Casals Harmonia Mundi 987060

03:19:28 Ernesto Halffter Danza de la gitana (arr. by Jascha Heifetz) Hideko Udagawa, violin; Pavel Gililov, piano ASV 624

03:23:04 Lorenzo Palomo Shattered Smile of a Star, from Andalusian Nocturnes Pepe Romero, guitar Seville Royal Symphony Orchestra Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos Naxos 557135

03:27:20 Joaquin Rodrigo Pereludio al gallo mananero (Prelude to the Dawn Cockerel) Artur Pizarro, piano Naxos 557923

03:34:00 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda, suite from the ballet Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jose Serebrier Warner Classics 61939

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9 K 271 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 32:59

04:38:42 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 22:25

05:02:34 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 Op 98 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 203 43:48

05:50:06 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in A Op 5 # 10 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 663 5:31

05:56:03 Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Menuet National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 2:52

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:41 Mikis Theodorakis: Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico' Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 3:41

06:14:07 George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:31

06:25:23 Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Auto-da-fé Scene La Scala Chorus Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4796018 6:23

06:32:05 Monty Python: Spanish Inquisition Members of 'Monty Python' Virgin 35550 1:50

06:39:20 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Quartet No. 1 Op 18 # 1 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348 10:10

06:50:30 Leighton Lucas: Stage Fright: Rhapsody Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Gavin Sutherland Decca 4789454 4:25

06:57:51 Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:17

07:04:03 Howard Shore: A "Lord of the Rings' Suite Sir James Galway, flute London Symphony Klauspeter Seibel DeutGram 3024 6:45

07:12:58 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 4776409 8:02

07:22:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polichinelle Op 3 # 4 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829 3:23

07:26:27 George Frideric Handel: Samson: Awake the Trumpet's Lofty Sound The Sixteen Sym of Harmony & Invention Harry Christophers Collins 70382 1:53

07:31:35 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo Op 55 Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 4:14

07:40:26 Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Ecstatic 92201 9:03

07:51:55 William Byrd: Earl of Oxford's March Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:05

07:55:45 Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 3:46

08:07:40 Camille Saint-Saëns: Caprice-Waltz 'Wedding Cake' Op 76 Joel Fan, piano Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Reference 134 6:16

08:16:02 Carl Nielsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 7 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220624 9:04

08:26:19 Brian Dykstra: Cordova Rag Katherine DeJongh, flute Centaur 3161 4:17

08:30:52 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:00

08:40:48 Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto RV 403 Anner Bylsma, cello Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62719 6:47

08:48:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: March in D K 335/1 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 3:52

08:53:28 John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony 797528 8:03

09:06:23 Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 14:30

09:24:03 John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 4:23

09:29:52 Robert Schumann: Blumenstück Op 19 Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281 8:17

09:39:03 Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35 Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 10:46

09:52:05 Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 7:48

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:35 Amy Beach: Fireflies Op 15 Joel Fan, piano Reference 119 3:05

10:04:03 Samuel Barber: Scherzo from Piano Sonata Op 26 Joel Fan, piano Reference 119 1:58

10:08:14 Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture Op 67 Janácek Philharmonic Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 92297 12:25

10:22:12 Zdenek Fibich: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 38 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9328 8:26

10:32:35 George Frideric Handel: Sarabande from Keyboard Suite HWV 437 Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4795448 3:03

10:39:04 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 80594 7:17

10:47:55 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 Op 33 # 3 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730 1:33

10:50:32 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 Op 107 Quebec Symphony Orchestra Louis Lortie Atma 2617 25:08

11:16:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 BWV 1041 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 308779 13:14

11:33:04 Joseph Lanner: Schönbrunn Waltz Op 200 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 8:49

11:44:14 Herbert Howells: Pastoral Rhapsody London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9410 12:14

11:57:54 Anthony Holborne: Galliard "The Fairie Round" Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 1:34

12:06:18 Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 Op 23 Cédric Tiberghien, piano Harm Mundi 2908375 9:31

12:17:23 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 S 110 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 10:19

12:29:05 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077 3:33

12:36:26 Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style D 590 Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 7:48

12:47:02 Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio Op 9 Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574 8:30

12:57:00 Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Canzonetta del Salvator Rosa S 161/3 Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525 2:45

13:00:27 Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Verdi Symphony Milan Carlo Rizzi Decca 3136 2:20

13:03:09 Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: Conspirators' Chorus Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80333 1:52

13:07:22 Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 63 Eric Charles Chen, violin Cleveland Orchestra Gemma New TCO 072619 25:17

13:34:33 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 6:38

13:43:30 Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 6:28

13:52:00 Dmitri Shostakovich: Assault on Beautiful Gorky Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Decca 4789454 6:51

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: Conspirators' Chorus (1851)

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in G Minor Op 63--Eric Charles Chen (18) of New Jersey ; The Cleveland Orchestra/Gemma New (recorded Friday night at Severance Hall at the Concerto Finals of the 10th Cooper International Competition; Mr. Chen won First Prize)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata Marziale Eastman Wind Ensemble; Donald Hunsberger, conductor Album: Eastman Wind Ensemble: Husa, Copland, Vaughan Williams Sony 44916 Music: 4:32

Felix Mendelssohn: Sonata No. 2 for Cello and Piano in D Major, Op. 58 David Finkel, cello; Wu Han, piano Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 24:09

Reena Esmail: Tuttarana George Chase-trumpet; Jason Adams-trumpet; Gavin Reed-french horn; Thomas Hulten-tenor trombone; Jared Lantz-bass trombone ROCO, Midtown Arts and Theater Center, Houston, TX Music: 3:04

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Nurit Bar-Josef, violin; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 15:02

Manuel de Falla (arr. Paul Kochanski, Jaume Torrent): Canciones Populares: Movement 3 & 4 Augustin Hadelich, violin; Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar Album: Histoire du Tango Avie 2280 Music: 4:30

Dylan Bennett: Holhchifo Ki'yo Spokane String Quartet Spokane Chamber Music Association, Bing Crosby Theater, Spokane, WA Music: 3:48

Stephen Goss: The Albeniz Concerto Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar; Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 29:30

Frederic Chopin: Introduction and Rondo in E-flat Major, Op.16 Sara Davis Buechner, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 9:19

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:51 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 5:48

16:06:01 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Dance of the Cygnets Russian State Symphony Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 555873 3:48

16:13:42 Gabriel Pierné: Fantasie-Ballet Op 6 Joel Fan, piano Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Reference 134 11:29

16:29:56 Alfred Newman: Street Scene Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 432109 6:24

16:37:46 Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Gavotte Op 112 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:22

16:42:33 George Gershwin: Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture Buffalo Philharmonic Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 42240 8:17

16:52:52 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So Gregg Baker, baritone New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Teldec 46318 3:02

16:58:07 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Gavotte Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 2:04

17:04:05 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D Op 3 # 6 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 6:14

17:12:55 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:00

17:26:26 Wilhelm Stenhammar: Finale from Serenade in F Op 31 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 445857 8:05

17:39:30 Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765 6:15

17:47:52 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 6 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 1:58

17:52:44 Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 7:01

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:43 Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 425941 17:30

18:28:36 Nino Rota: The Glass Mountain: The Legend of the Glass Mountain Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Gavin Sutherland Decca 4789454 3:43

18:34:47 Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: New Hampshire Hornpipe Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 4789454 2:28

18:38:44 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 BWV 1069 Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 17:30

18:57:06 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1: Gigue BWV 1007 Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252 1:30

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 Franz Xaver Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 25 Grant Johannesen, piano Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Centaur 2062 25:18

19:31:02 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 Op 107 Berlin Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4795448 26:47

19:59:54 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Chicago Symphony Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 22:37

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:24:15 Eugène d'Albert: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 12 Karl-Andreas Kolly, piano Barcelona Symphony Ronald Zollman PanClas 510083 18:31

20:44:33 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 S 110 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 58420 11:50

20:57:45 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 6 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 1:46

21:02:00 Franz Schubert: Rondo D 951 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096 13:05

21:16:09 Francis Poulenc: Un soir de neige Robert Shaw Festival Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80408 6:39

21:23:35 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Des pas sur la neige Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 3:55

21:28:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 Julia Fischer, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Julia Fischer Decca 12490 14:38

21:46:45 Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 10 Op 51 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765 32:02

22:20:56 Samuel Barber: Piano Sonata Op 26 Joel Fan, piano Reference 119 18:28

22:41:25 Jean Sibelius: Overture Turku Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Naxos 573300 11:33

22:53:47 Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:10

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:08 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 3:19

23:04:26 René Clausen: Prayer Kansas City Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 5105 4:23

23:08:49 Alexander Voormolen: Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9815 6:03

23:15:43 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Platero and I: Melancolia Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853 3:41

23:19:25 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Rafael Druian, violin Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Sony 62645 14:40

23:35:34 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 Op 72 # 4 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 4:29

23:40:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 23 Op 32 # 12 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 2:58

23:43:01 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei Robert Shaw Festival Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80406 10:53

23:54:22 Thomas Arne: The Glitt'ring Sun from 'The Morning' Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 3:35

23:58:16 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 Op 33 # 3 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730 1:33