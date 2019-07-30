© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
WCLV Program Guide 07-29-2019

Published July 30, 2019 at 1:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Highlights from the 2018-2019 Arts Renaissance Tremont season

February 10, 2019 – Amici String Quartet [Takako Masame, Miho Hashizume, violins; Lynne Ramsey, viola; Ralph Curry, cello]

Ludwig van Beethoven:  Andante cantabile & Finale from String Quartet in A Major, Op. 18, No. 5

April 7, 2019 - Ivan Zenaty, violin; Dmitri Vorobiev, piano

Edvard Grieg:  Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor Op. 45    

March 17, 2019 – Jinjoo Cho, violin

Johann Sebastian Bach:  Sonata No. 2 in A minor for Solo Violin, BWV1003

November 18, 2018 – Dina Kuznetsova, soprano; Hyun Soo Kim, piano

Gabriel Fauré: Au bord de l'eau, Op. 8, No. 1

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve, Op. 7, No. 1

Gabriel Fauré: Mandoline, Op. 58, No. 1

Gabriel Fauré: Clair de lune, Op. 46, No. 2

Gabriel Fauré: Notre amour, Op. 23, No. 2

Traditional: Korean Folk Song ‘Arirang’

Anonymous: Russian Romance/Folk Song ‘Gori, Gori, Moja Zvezda’

01:37:02  Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 6 Op 18 # 6  Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80229 23:52

 

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:40 Antonio Lauro Seis por Derecho Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion Warner Classics 624364

02:04:11 Antonio Lauro Vals Venezolano No. 3 (Venezuelan Waltz No. 3) Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion Warner Classics 624364

02:07:34 Manuel de Falla 7 Popular Spanish Songs (el Pano moruno, Nana, Cancion, Polo,Seguidilla Murciana) Angele Dubeau, violin La Pieta Analekta 28724

02:24:11 Frederic Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in f, Op. 21 Ingrid Fliter, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Jun Markl Linn Records

03:00:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quartet No. 1 in G, K. 80 Abel Tomas Realp, Vera Marinez Mehner, violins; Jonathan Brown, viola; Arnau Tomas Realp, cello Cuarteto Casals Harmonia Mundi 987060

03:19:28 Ernesto Halffter Danza de la gitana (arr. by Jascha Heifetz) Hideko Udagawa, violin; Pavel Gililov, piano ASV 624

03:23:04 Lorenzo Palomo Shattered Smile of a Star, from Andalusian Nocturnes Pepe Romero, guitar Seville Royal Symphony Orchestra Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos Naxos 557135

03:27:20 Joaquin Rodrigo Pereludio al gallo mananero (Prelude to the Dawn Cockerel) Artur Pizarro, piano Naxos 557923 

03:34:00 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda, suite from the ballet Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jose Serebrier Warner Classics 61939

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:20  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9  K 271 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 32:59

04:38:42  Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 22:25

05:02:34  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 Op 98    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 203 43:48

05:50:06  Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in A Op 5 # 10  Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 663 5:31

05:56:03  Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Menuet     National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 2:52

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:41  Mikis Theodorakis: Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico'    Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 3:41

06:14:07  George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad'     BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:31

06:25:23  Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Auto-da-fé Scene    La Scala Chorus Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4796018 6:23

06:32:05  Monty Python: Spanish Inquisition    Members of 'Monty Python'   Virgin 35550 1:50

06:39:20  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Quartet No. 1 Op 18 # 1  Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2348 10:10

06:50:30  Leighton Lucas: Stage Fright: Rhapsody    Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Gavin Sutherland Decca 4789454 4:25

06:57:51  Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:17

07:04:03  Howard Shore: A "Lord of the Rings' Suite    Sir James Galway, flute London Symphony Klauspeter Seibel DeutGram 3024 6:45

07:12:58  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 92    Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 4776409 8:02

07:22:01  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polichinelle Op 3 # 4 Alexandre Tharaud, piano   Erato 557829 3:23

07:26:27  George Frideric Handel: Samson: Awake the Trumpet's Lofty Sound    The Sixteen Sym of Harmony & Invention Harry Christophers Collins 70382 1:53

07:31:35  Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo Op 55    Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 4:14

07:40:26  Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music     Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Ecstatic 92201 9:03

07:51:55  William Byrd: Earl of Oxford's March     Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:05

07:55:45  Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children     Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 3:46

08:07:40  Camille Saint-Saëns: Caprice-Waltz 'Wedding Cake' Op 76   Joel Fan, piano Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Reference 134 6:16

08:16:02  Carl Nielsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 7    New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220624 9:04

08:26:19  Brian Dykstra: Cordova Rag    Katherine DeJongh, flute   Centaur 3161 4:17

08:30:52  Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll     Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:00

08:40:48  Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto  RV 403 Anner Bylsma, cello Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62719 6:47

08:48:23  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: March in D  K 335/1  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 3:52

08:53:28  John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming     Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony 797528 8:03

09:06:23  Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3    Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 14:30

09:24:03  John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 4:23

09:29:52  Robert Schumann: Blumenstück Op 19   Daniel Gortler, piano   Roméo 7281 8:17

09:39:03  Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35   Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 10:46

09:52:05  Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Overture     Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 7:48

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:35  Amy Beach: Fireflies Op 15   Joel Fan, piano   Reference 119 3:05

10:04:03  Samuel Barber: Scherzo from Piano Sonata Op 26   Joel Fan, piano   Reference 119 1:58

10:08:14  Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture Op 67    Janácek Philharmonic Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 92297 12:25

10:22:12  Zdenek Fibich: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 38    Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9328 8:26

10:32:35  George Frideric Handel: Sarabande from Keyboard Suite  HWV 437 Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe  DeutGram 4795448 3:03

10:39:04  George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe     Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 80594 7:17

10:47:55  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 Op 33 # 3 Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Arabesque 6730 1:33

10:50:32  Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 Op 107    Quebec Symphony Orchestra Louis Lortie Atma 2617 25:08

11:16:38  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1  BWV 1041 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 308779 13:14

11:33:04  Joseph Lanner: Schönbrunn Waltz Op 200    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 8:49

11:44:14  Herbert Howells: Pastoral Rhapsody     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9410 12:14

11:57:54  Anthony Holborne: Galliard "The Fairie Round"     Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 1:34

12:06:18  Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 Op 23   Cédric Tiberghien, piano   Harm Mundi 2908375 9:31

12:17:23  Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1  S 110  Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 10:19

12:29:05  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65    Beaux Arts Trio  Philips 446077 3:33

12:36:26  Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style  D 590  Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 7:48

12:47:02  Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio Op 9    Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574 8:30

12:57:00  Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Canzonetta del Salvator Rosa  S 161/3 Lazar Berman, piano   DeutGram 4779525 2:45

13:00:27  Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile    Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Verdi Symphony Milan Carlo Rizzi Decca 3136 2:20

13:03:09  Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: Conspirators' Chorus    Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80333 1:52

13:07:22  Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 63   Eric Charles Chen, violin Cleveland Orchestra Gemma New TCO 072619 25:17

13:34:33  Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 6:38

13:43:30  Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 68139 6:28

13:52:00  Dmitri Shostakovich: Assault on Beautiful Gorky    Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Decca 4789454 6:51

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: Conspirators' Chorus (1851)

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in G Minor Op 63--Eric Charles Chen (18) of New Jersey ; The Cleveland Orchestra/Gemma New (recorded Friday night at Severance Hall at the Concerto Finals of the 10th Cooper International Competition; Mr. Chen won First Prize)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata Marziale Eastman Wind Ensemble; Donald Hunsberger, conductor Album: Eastman Wind Ensemble: Husa, Copland, Vaughan Williams Sony 44916 Music: 4:32

Felix Mendelssohn: Sonata No. 2 for Cello and Piano in D Major, Op. 58 David Finkel, cello; Wu Han, piano Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 24:09

Reena Esmail: Tuttarana George Chase-trumpet; Jason Adams-trumpet; Gavin Reed-french horn; Thomas Hulten-tenor trombone; Jared Lantz-bass trombone ROCO, Midtown Arts and Theater Center, Houston, TX Music: 3:04

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Nurit Bar-Josef, violin; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 15:02

Manuel de Falla (arr. Paul Kochanski, Jaume Torrent): Canciones Populares: Movement 3 & 4 Augustin Hadelich, violin; Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar Album: Histoire du Tango Avie 2280 Music: 4:30

Dylan Bennett: Holhchifo Ki'yo Spokane String Quartet Spokane Chamber Music Association, Bing Crosby Theater, Spokane, WA Music: 3:48

Stephen Goss: The Albeniz Concerto Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar; Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 29:30

Frederic Chopin: Introduction and Rondo in E-flat Major, Op.16 Sara Davis Buechner, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 9:19

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:51  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre     Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 5:48

16:06:01  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Dance of the Cygnets     Russian State Symphony Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 555873 3:48

16:13:42  Gabriel Pierné: Fantasie-Ballet Op 6   Joel Fan, piano Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Reference 134 11:29

16:29:56  Alfred Newman: Street Scene     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 432109 6:24

16:37:46  Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Gavotte Op 112    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:22

16:42:33  George Gershwin: Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture     Buffalo Philharmonic Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 42240 8:17

16:52:52  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So    Gregg Baker, baritone New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Teldec 46318 3:02

16:58:07  Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Gavotte     Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 2:04

17:04:05  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D Op 3 # 6  Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 6:14

17:12:55  Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5     Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:00

17:26:26  Wilhelm Stenhammar: Finale from Serenade in F Op 31    Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 445857 8:05

17:39:30  Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51    Emerson String Quartet  DeutGram 4778765 6:15

17:47:52  Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 6     Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2275 1:58

17:52:44  Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes'     Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 7:01

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:43  Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 425941 17:30

18:28:36  Nino Rota: The Glass Mountain: The Legend of the Glass Mountain    Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Gavin Sutherland Decca 4789454 3:43

18:34:47  Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: New Hampshire Hornpipe    Valentina Lisitsa, piano   Decca 4789454 2:28

18:38:44  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4  BWV 1069  Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 17:30

18:57:06  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1: Gigue  BWV 1007 Andrés Díaz, cello   Azica 71252 1:30

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00  Franz Xaver Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 25   Grant Johannesen, piano Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Centaur 2062 25:18

19:31:02  Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 Op 107    Berlin Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4795448 26:47

19:59:54  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 Op 21    Chicago Symphony Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 22:37

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:24:15  Eugène d'Albert: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 12   Karl-Andreas Kolly, piano Barcelona Symphony Ronald Zollman PanClas 510083 18:31

20:44:33  Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1  S 110 Evgeny Kissin, piano   RCA 58420 11:50

20:57:45  Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 6    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 470290 1:46

21:02:00  Franz Schubert: Rondo  D 951 Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram 4795096 13:05

21:16:09  Francis Poulenc: Un soir de neige    Robert Shaw Festival Singers  Robert Shaw Telarc 80408 6:39

21:23:35  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Des pas sur la neige    Pascal Rogé, piano   Decca 4785437 3:55

21:28:38  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins  BWV 1043 Julia Fischer, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Julia Fischer Decca 12490 14:38

21:46:45  Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 10 Op 51    Emerson String Quartet  DeutGram 4778765 32:02

22:20:56  Samuel Barber: Piano Sonata Op 26   Joel Fan, piano   Reference 119 18:28

22:41:25  Jean Sibelius: Overture     Turku Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Naxos 573300 11:33

22:53:47  Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude     Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:10

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:08  Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 470290 3:19

23:04:26  René Clausen: Prayer    Kansas City Chorale  Charles Bruffy Chandos 5105 4:23

23:08:49  Alexander Voormolen: Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes    Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9815 6:03

23:15:43  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Platero and I: Melancolia    Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 54853 3:41

23:19:25  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending    Rafael Druian, violin Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Sony 62645 14:40

23:35:34  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 Op 72 # 4  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 4:29

23:40:03  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 23 Op 32 # 12 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9348 2:58

23:43:01  Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei    Robert Shaw Festival Singers  Robert Shaw Telarc 80406 10:53

23:54:22  Thomas Arne: The Glitt'ring Sun from 'The Morning'    Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30006 3:35

23:58:16  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 Op 33 # 3 Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Arabesque 6730 1:33

 

 

 