WCLV Program Guide 07-28-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Barry, John Barry

Monty Norman & John Barry: James Bond Theme (2003 remastering via iTunes) 1:45

John Barry: From Russia with Love: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 2:37

John Barry: Goldfinger: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 2:55

John Barry: Thunderball: Themes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 3:01

John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Fest Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015) 8:15

John Barry: Robin and Marian: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015)] 7:38

John Barry: Somewhere in Time: Themes—Andy Vinter, piano; Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Royal Phil 33) 4:30

John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart (Boston Pops 4) 4:23

John Barry: License to Kill Theme— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 5:03

John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Themes— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80319) 6:14

John Barry: The Ipcress File: A Man Alone—City of Prague Philharmonic (Silva 1398) 4:03

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – James Feddeck, conductor; Nicholas Angelich, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Op 73 ‘Emperor’

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in D Minor Op 70

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture Op 81--Sir Georg Solti, conductor

Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony Op 64 (Excerpt)--Bernard Haitink, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Mathias Goerne, baritone

John Adams: The Wound-Dresser

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture Op 81

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80--Leonard Bernstein, conductor (Sony 61846)

Nico Muhly: Detailed Instructions--Alan Gilbert, conductor (NYP iTunes Pass, 0910)

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: to be announced

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:28 Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Dies irae & Tuba mirum Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony Riccardo Muti CSO Resound 9011006 4:22

06:11:05 Felix Mendelssohn: Three Motets Op 69 RIAS Chamber Chorus Marcus Creed Harm Mundi 2908304 18:31

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Arp of the Organ - a tribute to the foremost organ builder in the North German tradition, Arp Schnitger, on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of his death.

HEINRICH SCHEIDEMANN: Praeludium in d, WV 33 ==Jacques van Oortmerssen (1675 Huss-Schnitger/St. Cosmae Church, Stade) Denon 7482

J. S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in a, BWV 551 –Helmut Walcha (1680 Schnitger/St. Peter & Paul Church, Cappel) Arkiv 474 747

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Gelobet seist du, Jesu Christ, BuxWV 189. SAMUEL SCHEIDT: Bergamasca. BUXTEHUDE: Praeludium in C, BuxWV 139 –Harald Vogel (1686-1692 Schnitger/St. Ludgeri Church, Norden) Organa 3207

ERNST PEPPING: Gelobet sei Gott in höchsten Ton. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in g, BWV 558 –E. Power Biggs (1687 Schnitger/St. Nicolai & Martini Church, Steinkirchen) Columbia M2S-697 (LP) (the recording…and picture book…that brought Schnitger to so many in the USA)

JOHANNES BRAHMS: O Welt, it muss dich lassen, Op. 122, no. 3. MATTHIAS WECKMANN: Magnificat II Toni (verse 4) –Karl-Bernhardin Kropf (1688 Schnitger/St. Pankratius Church, Neuenfelde) IFO 088

BUXTEHUDE: Praeludium in d, BuxWV 140 –Harald Vogel (1693 St. Jacobi Church, Hamburg) MG&D 3427

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: to be announced

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Fabulous Firsts

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice Op.1 No.1 – Michael Rabin, violin (Sony 60894 CD) 1:45

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.1: Finale – Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (Hyperion 44301 CD) 5:45

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1: Rondo – Solomon, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (Testament 1041 CD) 11:41

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.1: First movement Allegro – Wilhelm Kempff, piano (DG 431198 CD) 6:33

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1: 2nd movement – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Kletzki (Basic Classics 023 CD) 8:15

Antonin Dvorák: Slavonic Dances Op.46 No.1 and Op..72 No. 1 – Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (DG 419056 CD) 3:40; 3:58

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:46 Henry Purcell: The Indian Queen: Symphony Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Capriccio 49240 5:12

10:10:30 Nicolas Gombert: Magnificat primi toni Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595 11:43

10:24:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne BWV 1004 BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 12:57

10:39:21 Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite TWV 55:G10 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 17:18

10:57:09 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 7th & 8th tones National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 2:58

11:01:22 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 29:19

11:32:07 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto Op 3 # 3 Simon Standage, violin English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 423094 6:30

11:40:50 Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 7:38

11:49:52 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 308779 4:50

11:55:42 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon CBC 5229 4:29

12:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Zubin Mehta, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Op. 15

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio Espagnol--New York Philharmonic; Zubin Mehta, conductor (CBS 44942)

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - CSO Brass Quintet

Georges Bizet [arr. Hans Zellner]: L’Arlesienne Suite

Aaron Copland [arr. Jay Lichtmann]: “Grover’s Corners” from Our Town

Kerry Turner (b. 1960): The Casbah of Tetouan

James Stephenson (b. 1969): Celestial Suite

Eric Ewazen (b. 1954): Frostfire

Preview: St. Lawrence String Quartet - Johannes Brahms: String Quartet in A minor, Op. 51, No. 2

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:02:17 Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet Philharmonia Orchestra Kenneth Alwyn Silva 1094 15:01

15:18:18 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 Vienna Philharmonic Riccardo Muti EMI 54873 10:31

15:31:14 Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 63025 13:05

15:46:03 Franz Krommer: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9275 11:05

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10

17:37:29 Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto Krystian Zimerman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 449213 22:03

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 1, 2017

From our hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, this show features internationally renowned special guests Time for Three alongside extraordinary young musicians from Boston and beyond! We enjoy a movement of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in E-flat major performed by 3 musicians under the age of 13, a teenage cellist opens up about how performing Schumann has helped her express herself, and Time for Three joins for a hauntingly beautiful sextet before ending the program with their rousing arrangement of “Bittersweet Symphony”

Trio Giocoso, featuring 12-year-old violinist Eleanor Markey from Wayland, 10-year-old cellist Oan Woo Park from Arlington, and 12-year-old pianist Hyeonuk Park from Chestnut Hill perform IV. Finale. Presto from Piano Trio in E-flat major Op. 1, No. 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

17-year-old violinist Julian Rhee from Brookfield, Wisconsin performs “Subito” by Witold Lutosławski with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old cellist Shannon Ross of Dover, Massachusetts performs I. Zart und mit Ausdruck from Fantasiestücke Op. 73 by Robert Schumann with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old violist Yong-Ha Jung performs Allegro Appassionato for Viola and Piano, by Frank Bridge and "Minnelied" by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Special Guest Artists Time for Three featuring violinists Nick Kendall and Charles Yang and bassist Ranaan Meyer performs "Norwegian Ballade" with Julian Rhee, violin; Yong-Ha Jung, viola; and Shannon Ross, cello.

Time for Three performs an encore: their cover of “Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna – Spotlight on Augustin Hadelich

19:06:49 Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto Op 77 Augustin Hadelich, violin Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Warner 9029551045 41:01

19:53:28 György Ligeti: Violin Concerto Augustin Hadelich, violin Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Warner 9029551045 30:18

20:25:33 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' Augustin Hadelich, violin Steinway 30033 8:53

20:35:22 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 5 Op 1 # 5 Augustin Hadelich, violin Warner 566017 03:04

20:38:27 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 8 Op 1 # 8 Augustin Hadelich, violin Warner 566017 02:53

20:41:20 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 9 Op 1 # 9 Augustin Hadelich, violin Warner 566017 02:58

20:44:19 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 Op 1 # 13 Augustin Hadelich, violin Warner 566017 02:42

20:47:02 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 20 Op 1 # 20 Augustin Hadelich, violin Warner 566017 03:40

20:50:43 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 Op 1 # 24 Augustin Hadelich, violin Warner 566017 04:38

20:57:34 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Bruyères Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477 2:46

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Larry Baker: Clouds (2016) — Erie Waters flute ensemble/Sue Ingersoll, cond. (CCG 10-15-17) 7:39

Kevin Wilson: Esperanca Waits — Randall Fusco, piano (CCG CD 10-15-17) 8:55

Eric Charnofsky: Lament — Jack Cozen Harel, oboe; David Brockett, horn; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-10-19) 7:35

James Wilding: Aeternum — Jane Berkner, flute; Jack Cozen Harel, oboe; David Brockett, horn; Miles Richardson, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-10-19) 9:36

Andrew Rindfleisch: Lady Evergreen Song (1987) — Rosalind Rees, mezzo-soprano; Gregg Smith Singers (Living Artist Recordings Vol. 6) 15:37

21:52:25 Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement I Christopher D. Lewis, harpsichord West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 8:14

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, City Circulation: Cleveland's New Mobility - Conversation with Justin Glanville; Deltrece Daniels; Grace Gallucci; Jarrett Walker PhD

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:05:41 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 6:41

23:12:23 Ludwig van Beethoven: Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012 6:31

23:18:55 Claude Debussy: La plus que lente Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 4:13

23:24:52 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo Oberlin Symphony Bridget Reischl Oberlin 61 2:44

23:27:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22 K 482 Jonathan Biss, piano Orpheus Chamber Orchestra EMI 17270 8:55

23:36:32 Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet Op 31 Gerhart Hetzel, violin Vienna-Berlin Ensemble DeutGram 427640 8:09

23:46:06 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 488 4:58

23:51:04 Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead' St. Olaf Choir Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2159 5:08

23:56:13 Franz Schubert: Winterreise: Der Leiermann D 911 Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 379565 3:48