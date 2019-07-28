WCLV Program Guide 07-27-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:39 Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 453418 15:40

00:17:34 Sir Arnold Bax: Northern Ballad No. 2 Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 8464 16:00

00:34:34 Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 4:35

00:40:20 Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on Gershwin's 'Liza' Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30090 4:05

00:46:11 Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417325 32:37

01:22:56 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 14:01

01:38:40 Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20 Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 12:33

01:52:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 4:12

01:57:12 Ottokar Novßcek: Perpetual Motion Op 5 # 4 Maxim Vengerov, violin Virtuosi EMI 57164 2:45

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Richard Wagner: Traume (Dreams) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Emmanuel Ceysson, harp Album: Anne Akiko Meyers: Seasons... Dreams... Koch 7780 Music: 4:29

Valerie Coleman: A Right to Be Julietta Curenton, flute; Mark Dover, clarinet; Monica Ellis, bassoon; J.P. Redmond, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Lincoln Recital Hall, Portland, OR Music: 8:39

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in F-sharp minor, Op. 1 Daniil Trifonov, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Jerry Hou, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 30:20

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 Emmanuel Ceysson, harp Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach with The Max Planck Institute, Max Planck at The Benjamin School, Jupiter, FL Music: 3:29

Antonin Dvorak: Lasst Mich Allein, Op. 82 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Album: Dvorak Decca Music: 4:18

Nino Rota: Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Cello Anna Polonsky, piano; David Shifrin, clarinet; and Peter Wiley, cello Classic Chamber Concerts, Sugden Theatre, Naples, FL Music: 13:49

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.1, Op.13 "Winter Daydreams": Movements 3-4 Houston Symphony; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 19:28

Fritz Kreisler: Viennese Rhapsodic Fantasietta Benjamin Beilman, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 8:32

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:43 Luigi Cherubini: String Quartet No. 5 Melos Quartet Brilliant 93891 24:41

04:26:29 Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 6:41

04:35:33 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Danse générale & Coda Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 5:08

04:41:49 Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet Op 14 # 1 Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300 3:53

04:47:47 Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite Norman Carol, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 32:43

05:24:49 Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 London Symphony Sir Charles Mackerras Mercury 434352 9:17

05:34:28 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue Ivan Davis, piano Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 16:54

05:52:16 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Three Ballets à 4 New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101 2:38

05:56:14 Sir William Walton: Façade: Popular Song Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 420155 2:25

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:40 Antonio Lauro Seis por Derecho Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion Warner Classics 624364

06:04:11 Antonio Lauro Vals Venezolano No. 3 (Venezuelan Waltz No. 3) Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion Warner Classics 624364

06:07:34 Manuel de Falla 7 Popular Spanish Songs (el Pano moruno, Nana, Cancion, Polo,Seguidilla Murciana) Angele Dubeau, violin La Pieta Analekta 28724

06:24:11 Frederic Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in f, Op. 21 Ingrid Fliter, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Jun Markl Linn Records

07:00:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quartet No. 1 in G, K. 80 Abel Tomas Realp, Vera Marinez Mehner, violins; Jonathan Brown, viola; Arnau Tomas Realp, cello Cuarteto Casals Harmonia Mundi 987060

07:19:28 Ernesto Halffter Danza de la gitana (arr. by Jascha Heifetz) Hideko Udagawa, violin; Pavel Gililov, piano ASV 624

07:23:04 Lorenzo Palomo Shattered Smile of a Star, from Andalusian Nocturnes Pepe Romero, guitar Seville Royal Symphony Orchestra Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos Naxos 557135

07:27:20 Joaquin Rodrigo Pereludio al gallo mananero (Prelude to the Dawn Cockerel) Artur Pizarro, piano Naxos 557923

07:34:00 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda, suite from the ballet Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jose Serebrier Warner Classics 61939

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Elena See

Pablo Sarasate: Reverie, Op. 41 Tianwa Yang, violin; Markus Hadulla, piano Album: Sarasate: Violin and Piano Music, Vol. 3 Naxos Music: 4:33

Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Movement 1. Allegro ma non troppo Tianwa Yang, violin; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 23:20

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Chuck Romportl from Hopkins, MN Music: 7:03

Olivier Messiaen: Prelude, The Ethereal Sounds of Dreams Gilles Vonsattel, piano Album: Shadowlines Honens 201501 Music: 3:25 (excerpt) Erich Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing Suite, Op. 11 Danbi Um, violin; Juho Pohjonen, piano Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Rosarian Academy, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 13:03

Nicolò Paganini: Cantabile In D, Op. 11 Scott St. John, violin; Simon Wynberg, Guitar Album: Music for Violin and Guitar Naxos Music: 4:23

Antonin Dvorak: Othello Overture Op 93 Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 14:15

Michael Gandolfi: Houston: Sept. 12, 1962 ROCO; Michael Stern, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 10:57

Bohuslav Martinu: Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola, H.313 Scott St. John, violin; Sharon Wei, viola Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 17:14

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:25 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 14 Op 72 # 6 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 4:06

10:28:55 Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 4:56

10:36:51 Henri Rabaud: Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo' Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 14:53

10:54:06 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 12 Op 17 # 3 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 5:31

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Classical Music that Uses Hymn Tunes ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:00 John Philip Sousa: Welch Fusilier March Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel WalkFrog 430 3:43

11:13:51 Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62644 14:55

11:30:32 Gabriela Lena Frank: Three Latin American Dances: Jungle Utah Symphony Keith Lockhart Reference 105 4:19

11:37:00 Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 6:45

11:46:35 Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ Wolfgang Meyer, organ Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 10:03

11:57:05 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695 1:11

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 1, 2017

From our hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, this show features internationally renowned special guests Time for Three alongside extraordinary young musicians from Boston and beyond! We enjoy a movement of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in E-flat major performed by 3 musicians under the age of 13, a teenage cellist opens up about how performing Schumann has helped her express herself, and Time for Three joins for a hauntingly beautiful sextet before ending the program with their rousing arrangement of “Bittersweet Symphony”

Trio Giocoso, featuring 12-year-old violinist Eleanor Markey from Wayland, 10-year-old cellist Oan Woo Park from Arlington, and 12-year-old pianist Hyeonuk Park from Chestnut Hill perform IV. Finale. Presto from Piano Trio in E-flat major Op. 1, No. 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

17-year-old violinist Julian Rhee from Brookfield, Wisconsin performs “Subito” by Witold Lutosławski with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old cellist Shannon Ross of Dover, Massachusetts performs I. Zart und mit Ausdruck from Fantasiestücke Op. 73 by Robert Schumann with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old violist Yong-Ha Jung performs Allegro Appassionato for Viola and Piano, by Frank Bridge and "Minnelied" by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Special Guest Artists Time for Three featuring violinists Nick Kendall and Charles Yang and bassist Ranaan Meyer performs "Norwegian Ballade" with Julian Rhee, violin; Yong-Ha Jung, viola; and Shannon Ross, cello.

Time for Three performs an encore: their cover of “Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve.

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:04 Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from Sextet Op 37 Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68215 05:41

13:08:36 Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322 14:30

13:25:46 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 Menuhin Festival Orchestra Yehudi Menuhin EMI 69383 20:47

13:48:18 Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25 Eldar Nebolsin, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 24:09

14:15:33 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 87 18:04

14:35:39 Felix Mendelssohn: Minuet & Finale from String Symphony No. 8 Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98275 12:39

14:50:04 Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Three Dances Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 8:20

15:02:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 K 488 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 13276 26:47

15:30:58 Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite Op 105 Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 452597 19:52

15:52:14 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' Op 47 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 7:00

16:01:13 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo London Symphony Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos MCA 25887 5:17

16:08:32 Karl Goldmark: Wedding March from 'Rustic Wedding' National Symphony of Ireland Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 550745 15:46

16:27:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata for 2 Pianos K 448 Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30022 22:02

16:51:33 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 7:05

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Barry, John Barry

Monty Norman & John Barry: James Bond Theme (2003 remastering via iTunes) 1:45

John Barry: From Russia with Love: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 2:37

John Barry: Goldfinger: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 2:55

John Barry: Thunderball: Themes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 3:01

John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Fest Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015) 8:15

John Barry: Robin and Marian: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015)] 7:38

John Barry: Somewhere in Time: Themes—Andy Vinter, piano; Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Royal Phil 33) 4:30

John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart (Boston Pops 4) 4:23

John Barry: License to Kill Theme— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 5:03

John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Themes— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80319) 6:14

John Barry: The Ipcress File: A Man Alone—City of Prague Philharmonic (Silva 1398) 4:03

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: ‘I Want’ Songs

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:01 00:03:33 A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe Wouldn't It Be Loverly? Julie Andrews My Fair Lady Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997

18:04:37 00:03:30 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Everybody's Got a Home but Me Laura Osnes Pipe Dream -- 2012 Encore Production Ghostlight GH8-4463

18:08:06 00:02:32 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Maybe Andrea McCardle Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK6-723

18:11:14 00:02:40 Leroy Anderson-Walter and Jean Kerr Who's Been Sitting in My Chair? Elaine Stritch Goldilocks -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48222

18:14:11 00:03:11 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg The Eagle and Me Dooley Wilson Bloomer Girl -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-013561

18:17:49 00:05:14 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick If I Were a Rich Man Alfred Molina Fidder on the Roof -- 2003 Revival PS Classics PS-420

18:23:28 00:03:19 Jerry Herman Before the Parade Passes By Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431

18:27:40 00:02:36 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Much More Rita Gardner The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543665

18:30:29 00:03:41 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Some People Ethel Merman Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60848

18:34:21 00:03:41 Stephen Sondheim Anyone Can Whistle Angela Lansbury Anyone Can Whistle -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86860

18:38:15 00:01:51 Leonard Bernstein-Richard Wilbur Oh, Happy We! Barbara Cook, Robert Rounseville Candide -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86859

18:40:44 00:03:16 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Part of Your World Jodi Benson The Little Mermaid -- Film Soundtrack Disney CD-018

18:44:02 00:02:43 Jonathan Larson One Song Glory Adam Pascal Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:47:34 00:04:23 Stephen Sondheim Our Time Jim Walton, Ann Morrison, Lonny Price Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 82876-68637

18:52:22 00:00:38 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:07 00:03:52 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Filler: My Own Morning Leslie Uggams Hallelujah, Baby! -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48212

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:38 Louis Théodore Gouvy: Fantaisie symphonique Op 59 German Radio Philharmonic Jacques Mercier CPO 777382 21:40

19:27:11 Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 John Williams, guitar Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Sony 63385 29:48

19:58:18 Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 1:59

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 8

21:53:08 Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 7:15

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – to be announced

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 6:45

23:08:53 Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse Op 16 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:45

23:12:38 Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15 # 7 Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 4795448 3:14

23:17:06 Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 4:30

23:21:37 Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Claves 9002 9:14

23:30:52 George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Minuet Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 3:48

23:36:46 Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 8:48

23:45:35 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 8 Op 13 Daniel Barenboim, piano Decca 16871 5:23

23:50:59 Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'The Image of Melancholy' Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 4:45

23:56:20 Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37 # 6 Voces8 Decca 22601 3:01