What Did I Hear?
WCLV Program Guide 07-27-2019

Published July 28, 2019 at 1:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:39  Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso     Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 453418 15:40

00:17:34  Sir Arnold Bax: Northern Ballad No. 2     Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 8464 16:00

00:34:34  Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves'     Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 4:35

00:40:20  Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on Gershwin's 'Liza'    Joanne Polk, piano   Steinway 30090 4:05

00:46:11  Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring     Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417325 32:37

01:22:56  Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2    Kotaro Fukuma, piano   Hortus 113 14:01

01:38:40  Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20    Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 12:33

01:52:08  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring     Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 4:12

01:57:12  Ottokar Novßcek: Perpetual Motion Op 5 # 4 Maxim Vengerov, violin Virtuosi  EMI 57164 2:45

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Richard Wagner: Traume (Dreams) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Emmanuel Ceysson, harp Album: Anne Akiko Meyers: Seasons... Dreams... Koch 7780 Music: 4:29

Valerie Coleman: A Right to Be Julietta Curenton, flute; Mark Dover, clarinet; Monica Ellis, bassoon; J.P. Redmond, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Lincoln Recital Hall, Portland, OR Music: 8:39

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in F-sharp minor, Op. 1 Daniil Trifonov, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Jerry Hou, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 30:20

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 Emmanuel Ceysson, harp Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach with The Max Planck Institute, Max Planck at The Benjamin School, Jupiter, FL Music: 3:29

Antonin Dvorak: Lasst Mich Allein, Op. 82 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Album: Dvorak Decca Music: 4:18

Nino Rota: Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Cello Anna Polonsky, piano; David Shifrin, clarinet; and Peter Wiley, cello Classic Chamber Concerts, Sugden Theatre, Naples, FL Music: 13:49

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.1, Op.13 "Winter Daydreams": Movements 3-4 Houston Symphony; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 19:28

Fritz Kreisler: Viennese Rhapsodic Fantasietta Benjamin Beilman, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 8:32

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:43  Luigi Cherubini: String Quartet No. 5     Melos Quartet  Brilliant 93891 24:41

04:26:29  Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 6:41

04:35:33  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Danse générale & Coda     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 5:08

04:41:49  Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet Op 14 # 1 Daniell Revenaugh, piano   Seraphim 73300 3:53

04:47:47  Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite    Norman Carol, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 32:43

05:24:49  Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1     London Symphony Sir Charles Mackerras Mercury 434352 9:17

05:34:28  George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue    Ivan Davis, piano Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 16:54

05:52:16  Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Three Ballets à 4     New London Consort  l'Oiseau 4759101 2:38

05:56:14  Sir William Walton: Façade: Popular Song     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 420155 2:25

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:40 Antonio Lauro Seis por Derecho Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion Warner Classics 624364

06:04:11 Antonio Lauro Vals Venezolano No. 3 (Venezuelan Waltz No. 3) Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion Warner Classics 624364

06:07:34 Manuel de Falla 7 Popular Spanish Songs (el Pano moruno, Nana, Cancion, Polo,Seguidilla Murciana) Angele Dubeau, violin La Pieta Analekta 28724

06:24:11 Frederic Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in f, Op. 21 Ingrid Fliter, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Jun Markl Linn Records

07:00:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quartet No. 1 in G, K. 80 Abel Tomas Realp, Vera Marinez Mehner, violins; Jonathan Brown, viola; Arnau Tomas Realp, cello Cuarteto Casals Harmonia Mundi 987060

07:19:28 Ernesto Halffter Danza de la gitana (arr. by Jascha Heifetz) Hideko Udagawa, violin; Pavel Gililov, piano ASV 624

07:23:04 Lorenzo Palomo Shattered Smile of a Star, from Andalusian Nocturnes Pepe Romero, guitar Seville Royal Symphony Orchestra Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos Naxos 557135

07:27:20 Joaquin Rodrigo Pereludio al gallo mananero (Prelude to the Dawn Cockerel) Artur Pizarro, piano Naxos 557923 

07:34:00 Alexander Glazunov Raymonda, suite from the ballet Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jose Serebrier Warner Classics 61939

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Elena See

Pablo Sarasate: Reverie, Op. 41 Tianwa Yang, violin; Markus Hadulla, piano Album: Sarasate: Violin and Piano Music, Vol. 3 Naxos Music: 4:33

Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Movement 1. Allegro ma non troppo Tianwa Yang, violin; Buffalo Philharmonic  Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 23:20

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Chuck Romportl from Hopkins, MN Music: 7:03

Olivier Messiaen: Prelude, The Ethereal Sounds of Dreams Gilles Vonsattel, piano Album: Shadowlines Honens 201501 Music: 3:25 (excerpt) Erich Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing Suite, Op. 11 Danbi Um, violin; Juho Pohjonen, piano Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Rosarian Academy, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 13:03

Nicolò Paganini: Cantabile In D, Op. 11 Scott St. John, violin; Simon Wynberg, Guitar Album: Music for Violin and Guitar Naxos Music: 4:23

Antonin Dvorak: Othello Overture Op 93 Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 14:15

Michael Gandolfi: Houston: Sept. 12, 1962 ROCO; Michael Stern, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 10:57

Bohuslav Martinu: Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola, H.313 Scott St. John, violin; Sharon Wei, viola Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 17:14

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:25  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 14 Op 72 # 6  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 4:06

10:28:55  Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras     Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 4:56

10:36:51  Henri Rabaud: Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo'     Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 14:53

10:54:06  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 12 Op 17 # 3 Yundi, piano   Mercury 4812443 5:31

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Classical Music that Uses Hymn Tunes ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:00  John Philip Sousa: Welch Fusilier March     Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel WalkFrog 430 3:43

11:13:51  Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call'     Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62644 14:55

11:30:32  Gabriela Lena Frank: Three Latin American Dances: Jungle     Utah Symphony Keith Lockhart Reference 105 4:19

11:37:00  Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 6:45

11:46:35  Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ    Wolfgang Meyer, organ Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 10:03

11:57:05  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee    Shannon Lee, violin   Telarc 80695 1:11

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 1, 2017

From our hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, this show features internationally renowned special guests Time for Three alongside extraordinary young musicians from Boston and beyond! We enjoy a movement of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in E-flat major performed by 3 musicians under the age of 13, a teenage cellist opens up about how performing Schumann has helped her express herself, and Time for Three joins for a hauntingly beautiful sextet before ending the program with their rousing arrangement of “Bittersweet Symphony”

Trio Giocoso, featuring 12-year-old violinist Eleanor Markey from Wayland, 10-year-old cellist Oan Woo Park from Arlington, and 12-year-old pianist Hyeonuk Park from Chestnut Hill perform IV. Finale. Presto from Piano Trio in E-flat major Op. 1, No. 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

17-year-old violinist Julian Rhee from Brookfield, Wisconsin performs “Subito” by Witold Lutosławski with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old cellist Shannon Ross of Dover, Massachusetts performs I. Zart und mit Ausdruck from Fantasiestücke Op. 73 by Robert Schumann with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old violist Yong-Ha Jung performs Allegro Appassionato for Viola and Piano, by Frank Bridge and "Minnelied" by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Special Guest Artists Time for Three featuring violinists Nick Kendall and Charles Yang and bassist Ranaan Meyer performs "Norwegian Ballade" with Julian Rhee, violin; Yong-Ha Jung, viola; and Shannon Ross, cello.

Time for Three performs an encore: their cover of “Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve.

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:04  Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from Sextet Op 37    Nash Ensemble  Hyperion 68215 05:41

13:08:36  Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos    Xuefei Yang, guitar   EMI 6322 14:30

13:25:46  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83     Menuhin Festival Orchestra Yehudi Menuhin EMI 69383 20:47

13:48:18  Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25   Eldar Nebolsin, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 24:09

14:15:33  Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite     Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 87 18:04

14:35:39  Felix Mendelssohn: Minuet & Finale from String Symphony No. 8     Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98275 12:39

14:50:04  Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Three Dances     Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 8:20

15:02:19  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23  K 488 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 13276 26:47

15:30:58  Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite Op 105    Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 452597 19:52

15:52:14  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' Op 47   Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71224 7:00

16:01:13  Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo     London Symphony Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos MCA 25887 5:17

16:08:32  Karl Goldmark: Wedding March from 'Rustic Wedding'     National Symphony of Ireland Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 550745 15:46

16:27:21  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata for 2 Pianos  K 448 Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30022 22:02

16:51:33  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 7:05

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Barry, John Barry

Monty Norman & John Barry: James Bond Theme (2003 remastering via iTunes) 1:45

John Barry: From Russia with Love: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 2:37

John Barry: Goldfinger: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 2:55

John Barry: Thunderball: Themes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 3:01

John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Fest Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015) 8:15

John Barry: Robin and Marian: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015)] 7:38

John Barry: Somewhere in Time: Themes—Andy Vinter, piano; Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Royal Phil 33) 4:30

John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart (Boston Pops 4) 4:23

John Barry: License to Kill Theme— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 5:03

John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Themes— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80319) 6:14

John Barry: The Ipcress File: A Man Alone—City of Prague Philharmonic (Silva 1398) 4:03

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: ‘I Want’ Songs

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch        979151-2

18:01:01            00:03:33            A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe      Wouldn't It Be Loverly? Julie Andrews    My Fair Lady  Original B'way Cast       Sony   SK89997

18:04:37            00:03:30            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Everybody's Got a Home but Me            Laura Osnes            Pipe Dream -- 2012 Encore Production  Ghostlight         GH8-4463

18:08:06            00:02:32            Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin  Maybe  Andrea McCardle          Annie -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK6-723

18:11:14            00:02:40            Leroy Anderson-Walter and Jean Kerr    Who's Been Sitting in My Chair? Elaine Stritch            Goldilocks -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK48222

18:14:11            00:03:11            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           The Eagle and Me         Dooley Wilson   Bloomer Girl -- Original B'way Cast     Decca B'way     440-013561

18:17:49            00:05:14            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       If I Were a Rich Man      Alfred Molina     Fidder on the Roof -- 2003 Revival      PS Classics      PS-420

18:23:28            00:03:19            Jerry Herman     Before the Parade Passes By    Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     82876-51431

18:27:40            00:02:36            Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Much More        Rita Gardner      The Fantasticks -- Original Cast     Decca B'way     314-543665

18:30:29            00:03:41            Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   Some People    Ethel Merman    Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK60848

18:34:21            00:03:41            Stephen Sondheim        Anyone Can Whistle      Angela Lansbury           Anyone Can Whistle -- Original B'way Cast    Sony    SK86860

18:38:15            00:01:51            Leonard Bernstein-Richard Wilbur          Oh, Happy We!  Barbara Cook, Robert Rounseville       Candide -- Original B'way Cast   Sony    SK86859

18:40:44            00:03:16            Alan Menken-Howard Ashman   Part of Your World         Jodi Benson     The Little Mermaid -- Film Soundtrack       Disney  CD-018

18:44:02            00:02:43            Jonathan Larson           One Song Glory Adam Pascal    Rent -- Original B'way Cast            Dreamworks     DRMD2-50003

18:47:34            00:04:23            Stephen Sondheim        Our Time           Jim Walton, Ann Morrison, Lonny Price            Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast       Masterworks B'way        82876-68637

18:52:22            00:00:38            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:07            00:03:52            Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green   Filler: My Own Morning  Leslie Uggams  Hallelujah, Baby! -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK48212

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:38  Louis Théodore Gouvy: Fantaisie symphonique Op 59    German Radio Philharmonic Jacques Mercier CPO 777382 21:40

19:27:11  Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30   John Williams, guitar Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Sony 63385 29:48

19:58:18  Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey!     Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 1:59

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 8

21:53:08  Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 7:15

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – to be announced

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:07  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21  K 467 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 6:45

23:08:53  Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse Op 16   Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 3:45

23:12:38  Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15 # 7 Lang Lang, piano   DeutGram 4795448 3:14

23:17:06  Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 4:30

23:21:37  Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11     German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Claves 9002 9:14

23:30:52  George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Minuet     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 3:48

23:36:46  Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61   Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 8:48

23:45:35  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 8 Op 13   Daniel Barenboim, piano   Decca 16871 5:23

23:50:59  Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'The Image of Melancholy'     Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 4:45

23:56:20  Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37 # 6  Voces8  Decca 22601 3:01

 

 