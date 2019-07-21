WCLV Program Guide 07-21-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Love Story

Charles Williams: While I Live: The Dream of Olwen--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 4:55

Richard Addinsell: Dangerous Moonlight: Warsaw Concerto--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 8:33

Jack Beaver (arr Philip Lane): The Case of the Frightened Lady: Portrait of Isla--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 4:41

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Unforgettable Year 1919: Assault on Beautiful Gorky--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 6:51

Carl Davis: Pride and Prejudice: Theme--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 4:03

Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: New Hampshire Hornpipe--Valentina Lisitsa, piano (Decca 4789454) 2:28

Charles Williams: The Apartment: Jealous Lover--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 3:39

Leighton Lucas (arr Philip Lane): Stage Fright: Rhapsody--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 4:25

Hubert Bath: Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 6:11

Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Theme--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 2:55

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Manfred Honeck; Robert Chen, violin; Nicholas Angelich, piano

Ottorino Respighi: Fountains of Rome

Ottorino Respighi: Concerto Gregoriano

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Op. 74 ‘Pathétique’

Antonin Dvorák: Carnival Overture, Op. 92 Fritz Reiner, cond

Ludwig Van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 73 (Emperor) (Excerpt)--James Feddeck, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Jaap van Zweden; Zubin Mehta

Dmitri Shostakovich/ Barshai: Chamber Symphony--Jaap van Zweden, conductor

Leonard Bernstein/ Beethoven: “How a Great Symphony Was Written"--Leonard Bernstein, host/conductor

Ludwig Van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 ‘Eroica’--Jaap van Zweden, conductor

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane-- Itzhak Perlman, violin; Zubin Mehta, cond

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three More from CPO - This time the remarkable German label gives us madrigals of Giovanni de Macque, sacred works of Johann Krieger, and works by an Italian compatriot of Heinichen and Zelenka in Dresden who brought the first Italian operas to Russia

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:12 William Byrd: Ave verum corpus Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 106 4:06

06:08:38 William Byrd: Haec dicit Dominus Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 106 6:50

06:16:31 William Byrd: Ne irascaris Domine - Civitas sancti tui Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 106 8:16

06:26:45 Hieronymus Praetorius: Cantate Domino Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 2013 4:00

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Walt’s Wonders - Sharing music and conversation with the notable American theatre organist Walt Strony

COLE PORTER: From this moment on (Wurlitzer/Gilson Studio, Madison, WI) WSOC-1

JOHN LENNON & PAUL McCARTNEY: Eleanor Rigby. JIMMY LEACH: Smash and Grab (Wurlitzer/Berkeley Community Theatre, CA) Nor-CalTOS 101

EARLE HAGEN: Harlem Nocturne Simon Gledhill (Wurlitzer/Castro Theatre, San Francisco, CA) Clout 421

LEO ROBIN & RALPH RAINGER: Look what I’ve got/Thank heaven for you Jim Riggs (Wurlitzer/Paramount Theater, Oakland, CA) RTR 103

CLARENCE MUSE & LEON RENÉ: I’m beginning to see the light (Wurlitzer/Sanfilippe Music Salon, Barrington, IL) WSOC-4

HAROLD ARLEN: The man that got away. JEROME KERN: Who? Billy Nalle (Wurlitzer/Paramount Theatre, Brooklyn, NY) Project 3 5053

KURT WEILL: My ship, fr Lady in the dark. BILLY JOEL: Root Beer Rag (Wurlitzer/Krughoff Residence, Downers Grove, IL) DSC 52290

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns – and More Hymns! - Join Peter DuBois as we indulge in a feast of hymns old and new – familiar ones that you may have grown up with, as well as some which may become new favorites!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Carnivals in July

Antonin Dvořák: Carnival Overture Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony 88985471852CD) 9:30

Edvard Grieg: Pictures of Country Life: On the Carnival Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano (Centaur 2726 CD) 6:37

Johan Svendsen: Norwegian Artists’ Carnival Bergen Symphony Orchestra/Karsten Andersen (NKFCD 50009 CD) 6:41

David Popper: Spanish Carnival Janos Starker, cello; Shigeo Neriki, piano (Delos 3065 CD) 4:25

Frederick Delius: Polka zum Carnival Eric Parkin, piano (Unicorn 2041 CD) 2:25

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Finale March of the Davidsbündler – Dame Myra Hess, piano (Philips456832 CD) 3:51

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No.9 “Carnival in Pest” Joseph Villa, piano (VAI 1066 CD) 11:20

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:02:08 George Frideric Handel: Jephtha: When his loud voice in thunder RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy Ancient Music Berlin Marcus Creed BerlinClas 1057 4:19

10:07:56 Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto BWV 1059 Douglas Boyd, oboe Chamber Orchestra of Europe Douglas Boyd DeutGram 429225 11:53

10:21:52 Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 14:15

10:37:37 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 3 Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 16:03

10:55:23 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d Kk 417 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 3:38

10:59:57 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2 BWV 1053 Anastasia Injushina, piano Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Ondine 1224 19:04

11:20:43 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon RV 569 Pascale Giguére, violin Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 12:05

11:35:48 Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 I Musici de Montréal Yuli Turovsky Chandos 8481 11:42

11:48:49 Johann Jacob Froberger: Tombeau de Monsieur Blancrocher David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969 5:56

11:55:18 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Gigue BWV 816 Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001 3:34

12:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Measha Brueggergosman, mezzo-soprano; Mikaela Bennet, soprano; Kara Dugan, mezzo-soprano

Michael Tilson Thomas: Four Preludes on Playthings of the Wind

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Op. 74 “Pathétique”

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - Daedalus Quartet

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 22 in B-flat Major, K. 589

Lawrence Dillon: String Quartet No. 4 ‘The Infinite Sphere’ (2009)

Preview: CSO Brass Quintet - Anthony diLorenzo (b. 1967): Fire Dance

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:00:15 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto Op 35 Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley DeutGram 4792954 24:10

15:25:42 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevode Op 78 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Naxos 503293 10:53

15:39:12 Maurice Ravel: La valse Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004 11:13

15:51:15 Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 5:42

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 ‘Eroica’

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6

17:33:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 K 216 Isaac Stern, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 66475 25:02

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 17, 2018 - Guest Host Molly Yeh is a young chef with her own show on the Food Channel called “Girl Meets Farm,” but before she developed an interest in food, she was an extraordinary classical percussionist who appeared on From the Top over a decade ago when she was just 15-years-old. This week, she returns to introduce us to an impressive lineup of young musicians including a flutist who performs music inspired by the great Maya Angelou and a 14-year-old cellist who gives a dazzling performance of the music Tchaikovsky

14-year-old cellist Amy Goto from Kingston, Rhode Island performs Pezzo Capriccioso by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old pianist Tristan Paradee from Burbank, California performs I. Allegro in D minor from Four Etudes, Op.2 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

16-year-old harpist Priyanka Gohal from Jamestown, Indiana performs La Source, Op.23 by Albert Zabel (1834-1910)

17-year-old flutist Laura Futamura from Middletown, New Jersey performs Fanmi Imèn, Poem for Flute and Piano by Valerie Coleman (b.1970), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old violinist Ethan Fischer Chavez from Charlton, Massachusetts performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old pianist Tristan Paradee from Burbank, California performs III. Toccata from Pour le piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

19:00 SPECIAL: ChamberFest Cleveland with Robert Conrad – highlights from the annual chamber music festival curated by Diana and Franklin Cohen - Precocious Virtuosity - Friday, June 28, 7:30 pm, Gartner Auditorium

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, K. 478

Moritz Moszkowski: Suite for Two Violins and Piano, Op. 71

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet in E-flat major, Op. 20

20:28:52 Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 1 Op 11 Ying Quartet Telarc 80685 29:21

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Larry Baker: Clouds (2016) Erie Waters flute ensemble/Sue Ingersoll, cond. (CCG 10-15-17) 7:39

Kevin Wilson: Esperanca Waits Randall Fusco, piano (CCG CD 10-15-17) 8:55

Eric Charnofsky : Lament Jack Cozen Harel, oboe; David Brockett, horn; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-10-19) 7:35

James Wilding : Aeternum Jane Berkner, flute; Jack Cozen Harel, oboe; David Brockett, horn; Miles Richardson, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-10-19) 9:36

Andrew Rindfleisch: Lady Evergreen Song (1987) Rosalind Rees, mezzo-soprano; Gregg Smith Singers (Living Artist Recordings Vol. 6) 15:37

21:52:33 Norman Dello Joio: Bagatelles Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281 7:21

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech – The Hon. Karen Freeman-Wilson; Mayor: Gary, IN

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:49 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Pastoral Symphony Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 3:42

23:07:33 William Byrd: Ave verum corpus Ora Suzi Digby Harm Mundi 906102 3:28

23:11:01 Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 442011 8:44

23:21:01 Bill Evans: Turn Out the Stars Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 5:18

23:26:20 Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 6:53

23:33:13 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 4:19

23:38:53 Arvo Pärt: Da pacem Domine Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Tallinn Chamber Orchestra Tonu Kaljuste ECM 12599 4:53

23:43:46 Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Tonada concertante Pepe Romero, guitar Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Naxos 573503 10:10

23:53:57 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 3:42

23:58:39 Karlheinz Stockhausen: Amour: Cheer up! Suzanne Stephens, clarinet DeutGram 423378 1:38