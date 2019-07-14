WCLV Program Guide 07-14-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners ‘80s-‘00s

Vangelis (arr Thomas Pasatieri): Chariots of Fire: Theme—Randy Kerber, synthesizer; Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 62592) 3:32

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 10131) 10:01

Ryuichi Sakamoto (arr Angela Morley): The Last Emperor: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 4:55

John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80319) 6:14

John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:32

Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Themes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Naxos 572111) 5:40

James Horner: Titanic: Southampton & Rose—Orchestra/James Horner; Randy Kerber, synthesizer (Sony 63213) 6:54

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree & Into the West—Pavel Verner, cello; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 1160) 8:23

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone

Peter Tchaikovsky: Manfred Symphony, Op. 58--Semyon Bychkov, conductor

Richard Wagner: Overture to Rienzi-- Edward Gardner, conductor

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 4 ‘The Inextinguishable’--Edward Gardner, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Op. 74 ‘Pathétique’--Manfred Honeck, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves--Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Claude Debussy: La mer—Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No.5--Lorin Maazel, conductor

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring--Alan Gilbert, conductor

Hector Berlioz: Dream of a Witches Sabbath from Symphonie Fantastique--Alan Gilbert, conductor

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto--Pinchas Zuckerman, violin; Alan Gilbert, conductor

Traditional (arr Berio): Loosin yelav--Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Alan Gilbert, conductor

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Mvmt. 1 from Symphony No. 2--Semyon Bychkov, conductor

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane--Itzhak Perlman, violin; Zubin Mehta, conductor

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (excerpt)--David Robertson, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Music Before 1800: Alkemie - Our friends from Music Before 1800 presented this recent concert of medieval music for the Virgin Mary with a program from the Alkemie Ensemble entitled Rosa das Rosas

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Nicolas Gombert: Magnificat primi toni (1540)

Thomas Tallis: Tunes for Archbishop Parker's Psalter (1567)

Claudio Monteverdi: Christe, adoramus te (1620)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Water Music - Fluent fingers fantasize the finer features of flowing streams, raging rivers, lazy or torrential raindrops, etc. as we acknowledge the importance of water in the organist’s repertoire!

JAN PIETERSZOON SWEELINCK: Variations, Ich fuhr mich über Rheine Rhonda Sider Edgington (2012 Wahl/Augustana Lutheran Church, Chicago, IL) RSE 2015

LOUIS VIERNE: Sur le Rhin, Op. 54, no. 5 Maxine Thévenot (1933 Skinner/Girard College Chapel, Philadelphia, PA) Raven 909

HOAGY CARMICHAEL: Lazy River Dean Lemire (Wurlitzer/Oak Park Skating Rink, Portland, OR) ATOS 2010

HENRY MANCINI: Moon River Jonathan Ortloff (Wurlitzer/Performing Arts Center, Providence, RI) ATOS 2011

HERB BROWN: Singing’ in the rain Dwight Thomas (Page/Stephenson High School, Stone Mountain, GA) ATOS 2013

PERCY FLETCHER: Fountain Reverie Justin Hartz (1929 Aeolian/Longwood Gardens Ballroom, Kennett Square, PA) Pro Organo 7024

TREVOR WESTON: Rivers of living water Trinity Choir/Julian Wachner, conductor; Avi Stein (2003 Marshall & Ogletree/Trinity Church Wall Street, New York, NY) Acis 72290 (on shelf)

BEDRICH SMETANA (trans. Bannasch): The Moldau Harry van Wijk (1933 Skinner/Girard College Chapel, Philadelphia, PA) Raven 979

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: All French All the Time - Sacred music with a distinctly French accent will be featured on this edition of With Heart and Voice in honor of Bastille Day. We’ll also pay tribute to the legacy of Notre-Dame de Paris in sacred music and Western music in general. Vive la France!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Recovering Buried Treasure

Frederic Chopin: Sonata No 3, op 58 Allegro – William Kapell, pianist (RCA LM 1715 LP) 8:34

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata for Two Flutes and Harpsichord BWV 1039 Allegro ma non presto Jean-Pierre Rampal and Samuel Baron, flutes; Albert Fuller, harpsichord (Dover 7264 LP) 3:22

Modest Mussorgsky: “Song of the Flea” Lawrence Tibbett, baritone; Orchestra/Nathaniel Shilkret (RCA 1340 LP) 3:39

Ambroise Thomas: “Gavotte” from Mignon Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano; Orchestra (London 26346 LP) 2:49

Giacomo Puccini: “Vissi d’arte” from Tosca Lyuba Welitsch, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Walter Süsskind (Da Capo 04701267 LP) 2:56

Nicolò Paganini: Concerto No 1 Allegro Leonid Kogan, violin; Paris Conservatoire Orchestra/Charles Bruck (Angel 35502 LP) 20:01

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat BWV243: selections soloists, Blanche Moyse Singers; Orchestra of St. Luke’s/Blanche Moyse (MHS 912691 LP) 9:08

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

06:04:25 Nicolas Gombert: Magnificat primi toni Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595 11:43

06:18:08 Thomas Tallis: Tunes for Archbishop Parker's Psalter Stile Antico Harm Mundi 2908304 9:01

06:29:00 Claudio Monteverdi: Christe, adoramus te Cambridge Singers La Nuova Musica John Rutter Collegium 134 2:58

10:03:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 Jennifer Koh, violin Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Cedille 146 15:07

10:20:05 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1 BWV 825 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 15:35

10:38:37 George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall ASMF Chorus Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412733 10:37

10:51:15 Georg Schürmann: Ludovicus Pius: Overture Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852 6:35

10:59:05 Arcangelo Corelli: St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 10:02

11:10:09 Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto RV 447 Alex Klein, oboe New Brandenburg Collegium Anthony Newman Cedille 7003 14:00

11:26:53 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4478 6:09

11:34:47 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783 18:30

11:53:48 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia BWV 906 Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746 4:33

12:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Roderick Cox, conductor; Cameron Carpenter, organ; Christopher Cerrone, electronics

Christopher Cerrone: The Insects Became Magnetic (world premiere, LA Phil commission)

Francis Poulenc: Organ Concerto

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in G Minor

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 78 ‘Organ’

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - Lara St. John, violin

George Gershwin [arr Herskowitz/St. John]: Two Songs

John Kameel Farah (1973): Ah Ya Zayn (levant)

Matt Herskowitz: Nagilara (Israel)

Serouj Kradikian (1973): Sari Siroun Yar (Armenia)

Matthew Hindson (b. 1968): Maralinga

Preview: Daedalus Quartet - Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 10 in E-flat Op. 74 “Harp”

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:59:25 Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' Sylvia McNair, soprano Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80164 9:05

15:10:04 Darius Milhaud: Suite française Op 248 Royal NCM Wind Orchestra Timothy Reynish Chandos 9897 14:50

15:28:55 Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10 Martin Jones, piano English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 9:44

15:40:28 Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34 Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 17:01

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Aaron Copland, conductor; Benny Goodman, clarinet - In honor of the 50 th anniversary of Blossom Music Center: Concert of 08/17/68

LEONARD BERNSTEIN: Candide Overture

AARON COPLAND: Appalachian Spring Suite

CARL MARIA VON WEBER: Clarinet Concertino

AARON COPLAND: Clarinet Concerto

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Variations on a Theme of Haydn

17:29:39 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 60803 26:52

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 17, 2018 - Concert pianist Orli Shaham guest hosts this week’s From the Top from Brunswick, Maine! We’ll hear her talk shop with a superb teenage pianist who performs the music of Brahms, meet a violinist from Maine who happens to do serious biomedical research when he’s not in the practice room, and a very young, very fun brother-sister guitar duo plays contemporary music from Brazil

16-year-old cellist Jiaxun “Caroline” Yao (she goes by Caroline from Flushing, NY performing: I. Prologue: Lent, sostenuto e molto risoluto from the Sonata for Cello and Piano by Claude Debussy with Orli Shaham, piano

Davisson Guitar Duo: Elle Davisson, 10, and Jack Davisson,13, from Palo Alto, CA performing: “Jongo” by Paulo Bellinati (b.1950)

17-year-old bassoonist Aaron Brown from Shapleigh, ME performing: I. Vivace from the Sonata for Bassoon and Piano by William Hurlstone, with Orli Shaham, piano.

17-year-old pianist Avery Gagliano from Philadelphia, PA performing: I. Intermezzo in A minor and III. Ballade in G minor from 6 Klavierstücke, Op.118 by Johannes Brahms

17-year-old violinist Brandon Aponte from Blue Hill, ME performing: “Méditation” from Thaïs by Jules Massenet (1842-1912), with Orli Shaham, piano

Finale: All performers with Orli Shaham perform VI. Le Pas Espagnol from Dolly Suite, Op.56 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), arr. by Simon Frisch

19:00 SPECIAL: ChamberFest Cleveland with Robert Conrad – highlights from the annual chamber music festival curated by Diana and Franklin Cohen

From Brahmsiana - Tuesday, June 25, 7:30 pm, Mixon Hall

Franz Liszt (arr Camille Saint-Saens): Orpheus S98 for Piano Trio

Ernö Dohnányi: Piano Sextet

From Tri Colour - Saturday, June 29, 7:30 pm, Mixon Hall

Francis Poulenc: Sonata for Clarinet and Piano

Igor Stravinsky: Three Pieces for String Quartet

Jean Françaix: Sring Trio (1933)

Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 2, Op, 45

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Jovian Clouds (2008) Mary Kay Fink, flute; Takako Masame, Sae Shiragami, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 9:00

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Trio No. 1 (2005) Sharon Leventhal, violin; Jonathan Miller, cello; Randall Hodgkinson, piano (private CD) 19:27

Nicholas Underhill: Pulp Schumann (2008) Mary Kay Fink, flute; Takako Masame, Sae Shiragami, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 5:07

Edwin London: Scenes for Flute and Chamber Orchestra (2001) Sean Gabriel, flute; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 595) 18:26

21:55:25 Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle New Zealand Symphony Andrew Schenck Koch Intl 7005 3:45

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Teaming Up For Community Involvement.

Over the next several years, Cleveland will be host to several major sporting events on the heels of this past week’s MLB All-Star Game. There’s the NFL Draft, NBA All-Star Game, and the NCAA Women’s Final Four. In addition to these events having an enormous economic impact and providing an opportunity to showcase Cleveland’s redevelopment to the world, these events have added community benefits. From constructing new fields to youth program involvement to engaging new populations, there's so much more than meets the eye when Cleveland hosts major sporting events. It also provides an opportunity to address important community agendas. Panelists: David Gilbert, President and CEO, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission & Dennis Lehman, Executive Vice President of Business, Cleveland Indians; Russ Mitchell of WKYC moderates

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:52 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 6:19

23:08:12 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:00

23:12:15 Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle Liverpool Philharmonic Choir BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 3:16

23:17:20 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477 4:37

23:21:58 Jean Roger-Ducasse: Interlude from 'Au jardin de Marguerite' Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic Leif Segerstam MarcoPolo 223641 12:17

23:34:16 Gabriel Fauré: Tristesse Op 6 # 2 Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 457657 3:00

23:38:41 Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos Op 15 # 3 Louise Dubin, cello Delos 3469 5:19

23:44:01 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80617 7:24

23:51:25 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 3:34

23:55:33 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Feuilles mortes Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477 3:18