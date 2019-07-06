WCLV Program Guide 07-06-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:10 Alexander Scriabin: Prometheus, The Poem of Fire Op 60 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano London Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 20:17

00:22:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo Op 51 # 2 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 68911 8:28

00:31:38 Jean Sibelius: Romance Op 42 Boston Symphony Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436566 5:30

00:38:09 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 4 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 3:33

00:43:55 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 Op 43 Boston Symphony Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436566 44:55

01:32:59 Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes Jed Wentz, flute Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 447644 12:25

01:46:17 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings RV 146 Taverner Players Andrew Parrott EMI 54208 5:38

01:52:41 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 Op 25 # 11 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4785437 3:45

01:57:24 Claude Debussy: Mazurka Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247 2:57

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

William Grant Still: Summerland Videmus: Jean DeMart, flute; Ann Hobson Pilot, harp; Lydia Forbes, violin; George Taylor, viola; Mark Churchill, cello Album: Works by William Grant Still New World Records 80399 Music: 4:19

Ernest Bloch: Abodah Danbi Um, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 5:05

James Syler: Love Among the Ruins (2016) Staff Sargeant Sarah Hart, viola; United States Marine Band; Capt. Ryan J. Nowlin, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 16:10

William Grant Still: Wood Notes ROCO; Scott St. John, concertmaster ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 17:18

Peter Tchaikovsky: Lensky's Aria from Eugene Onegin (excerpt) Ansel Owen Norris, trumpet; Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra; Arseny Shuplyakov, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theatre, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: ~2:00

Eric Byers: Pop Rocks Sybarite5 Album: Outliers Bright Shiny Things LLC BTSC-0121 Music: 4:11

Marcel Tournier: Au Matin Gabriel Pierne: Impromptu Caprice Parish Alvars: Romance No. 5 Mallory McHenry, harp Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 22:30

Radiohead (arr. Sybarite5): Paranoid Android Sybarite5 Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 6:05

Nino Rota: Sarabande e Toccata Paul Hindemith: Sonata for Harp: Movement 1 Mallory McHenry, harp Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:15

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 K 131 Maurice Sharp, flute Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 25:31

04:28:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 9 WoO 38 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977 11:36

04:42:53 Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Emil de Cou Arabesque 6734 5:30

04:49:40 Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 5:30

04:56:30 Robert Schumann: Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 11 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290 32:56

05:33:17 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 5 Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 14:49

05:48:46 Niccolò Jommelli: Periodical Overture Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 5:43

05:54:43 Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction Op 28 English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5101 4:08

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Victor Heredia: Todavia cantamos (Still We Sing) The Tailor of Panama Soundtrack (arr. Shaun Davey) Rita Connolly, Vocals Irish Film Orchestra Fiachra Trench Varese Sarabande 662432

06:06:29 Gustavo Dudamel: Regreso a Venezuela, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:10:20 Gustavo Dudamel: Who can stop the rain from falling? from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:15:25 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G for 2 Guitars, RV 532 Angel Romero, Pepe Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 412624

06:29:06 Roberto Sierra: Sinfonia No. 3 "La Salsa" Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Naxos 559817

07:00:45 Matthew Lo (after Shakespeare) Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9914

07:21:46 Pablo de Sarasate: Concert Fantasy on Mozart's "The Magic Flute" Op. 54 Tianwa Yang, violin Orquesta Sinfonica de Navarra Ernest Martinez Izquierdo Naxos 8.572275

07:37:43 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002037102

07:49:57 Joaquin Rodrigo: En Aranjuez con tu amor (arr. of the Adagio from the Concierto de Aranjuez) James Galway, flute London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Deutsche Grammophon 000302402

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Polonaise from Eugene Onegin Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; David Zinman, conductor Album: Russian Sketches Telarc 80378 Music: 4:28

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Sonata in C Major, RV 2 Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 13:08

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Tim Rogers from Austin, TX Music: 6:52

Arnold Schoenberg: 5 Klavierstucke (piano pieces), Op. 23: Movement 5 Walzer Maurizio Pollini, piano Album: Schoenberg: The Piano Music DG 423249 Music: 2:35

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, "Pathetique" (excerpts) Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 19:37

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor Op. 23 (excerpt) Kenneth Broberg, piano; State Academic Symphony Orchestra of Russia; Vasily Petrenko, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Great Hall of the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Moscow, Russia Music: ~2:00 (flexible)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 "Jupiter Symphony": Movement 3 Menuetto: Allegretto Orchestra of St. Luke's; Donald Runnicles, conductor Album: Mozart: Symphonies Nos. 39 & 41 Saint Luke's 3001 Music: 4:38

Jean-Marie Leclair: Sonata for Two Violins, Op. 3, No. 5 Alexander Kerr, violin; Jun Iwasaki, violin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 8:33

Max Bruch: Piano Quintet in G minor John Novacek, piano; Scott Yoo, Rolf Haas, violins; Maurycy Banaszek, viola; Robert deMaine, cello Festival Mozaic, Cuesta College Cultural & Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 24:24

Aaron Jay Kernis: For the Love of the Mountains Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 8:36

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:28 Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Octet for Strings Op 20 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790 4:16

10:08:13 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 13:31

10:23:44 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 20:15

10:47:29 Ludwig van Beethoven: Presto from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012 5:13

10:53:52 Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet Natalie Dessay, soprano Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson EMI 56569 5:55

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Life of Charles Ives ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:06 Traditional: She'll Be Comin' Round the Mountain Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19

11:13:51 Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound Concerto Roderick Elms, piano Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 13:15

11:29:34 Scott Joplin: The Chrysanthemum Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 4:23

11:37:06 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 BWV 1069 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 18:38

11:56:13 John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme Boston Pops John Williams Sony 68419 3:36

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 29, 2018 - From Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Room in New York City, this week’s From the Top features a young flutist with an incredible come-back story, a phenomenal young bassoonist who performs one of the most virtuosic pieces written for the instrument ... and an 11-year-old violinist performs a show piece by Geno Hubay

11-year-old violinist Fiona Khuong-Huu from New York, New York performs Carmen - Fantasie Brillante by Jenő Hubay (1858-1937) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old flutist Alison Addie from Louisville, Kentucky performs the fourth movement, Allegro con Moto, from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Robert Muczynski (1929-2010) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old pianist Samuel Glicklich from Los Angeles, California performs the first movement, Grave. Doppio movimento, from Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 35 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

16-year-old bassoonist Luis Manuel Marquez from Maracaibo, Venezuela performs Andante e Rondo Ungarese, Op. 35 by Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

The INN Piano Trio, comprised of three From the Top alums, perform the second movement, (b) Variazione Finale e Coda, from Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893) 17-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer; 18-year-old cellist Noah Lee; 17-year-old pianist Wenfang (Ivan) Han

17-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer from New York, New York performs the first movement, Obsession, from the Sonata for Solo Violin, Op. 27, No. 2, by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:53 Aaron Copland: El Salón México Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 10:19

13:14:22 Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80356 18:55

13:35:39 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle London Symphony Sir Colin Davis LSO Live 516 14:54

13:52:25 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 29:35

14:24:22 Robert Schumann: Introduction & Concert Allegro Op 134 Jan Lisiecki, piano St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano DeutGram 4795327 12:27

14:39:50 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Koch Intl 7169 10:30

14:54:55 Giovanni Paisiello: Proserpine: Overture Collegium Philarmonicum Gennaro Cappabianca Naxos 557031 5:47

15:04:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421718 30:07

15:37:17 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony H 661 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 10:38

15:49:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue BWV 543 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 12504 9:25

16:00:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 K 285 Aralee Dorough, flute Houston Symphony Dorough 2016 14:04

16:18:09 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 11:42

16:34:10 Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude Philadelphia Orchestra Christian Thielemann DeutGram 453485 13:30

16:50:36 Ron Nelson: Savannah River Holiday Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 8:32

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners, ‘50s-‘70s

Dimitri Tiomkin (arr Richard Hayman): High Noon: Do Not Forsake Me—Boston Pops/Arthur Fiedler (RCA 60354) 2:55

Dimitri Tiomkin: The High and the Mighty: Prelude—City of Prague Philharmonic /Paul Bateman (Silva 5006) 1:59

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme & Parade of the Charioteers—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier (Royal Philharmonic 17) 7:49

Maurice Jarre: Exodus: Theme— William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80168) 4:48

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Moon River—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80183) 2:50

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 2:10

Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cher-ee—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart (Boston Pops 4) 2:50

Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara’s Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80600) 5:44

John Barry (arr Nic Raine): Born Free: Born Free—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 5006) 2:46

John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Festival Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015) 8:15

Francis Lai: Love Story: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Naxos 572111) 4:34

Michel Legrand: Summer of ‘42: The Summer Knows—William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80168) 2:41

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main title—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 3:21

John Williams: Star Wars: Main title—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 5:48

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Food, Glorious Food! - If you're on a diet, forget about it! Welcome to the all-you-can-eat buffet table of song, featuring meat pies, fruits and veggies, seafood, t-bone steaks and more -- with a dessert tray that will make your eyes pop!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:40 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Be Our Guest Jerry Orbach The Music Behind the Magic Disney 50086-00144

18:02:32 00:01:41 Frank Loesser Abbondanza Chorus The Most Happy Fella -- Original Broadway Cast Sony S2K48010

18:04:34 00:01:32 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein That's the Way It Happens Isabel Bigley, Bill Hayes Me and Juliet -- Original B'way Cast

DRG 09026-61480

18:06:06 00:03:06 John Kander-Fred Ebb It Couldn't Please Me More Lotte Lenya, Jack Gilford Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

18:09:07 00:03:13 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Ice Cream Barbara Cook She Loves Me -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 831-968-2

18:12:39 00:01:53 Stephen Schwartz Bread Chorus The Baker's Wife -- London Cast TER TER21175

18:14:32 00:03:39 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein This Was a Real Nice Clambake Chorus Carousel -- 1994 B'way Revival Angel CDQ5-55199

18:18:30 00:02:40 Cole Porter Tale of the Oyster Kaye Ballard Cole Porter Revisited Painted Smiles PSCD-124

18:21:14 00:03:29 Clark Gesner Suppertime Bill Hinnant You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Decca B'way 012-159851

18:25:28 00:03:32 Lionel Bart Food, Glorious Good Chorus Oliver! -- 1994 London Revival Angel 2435-55456

18:28:58 00:02:26 Stephen Sondheim The Worst Pies in London Angela Lansbury Sweeney Todd -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-5033

18:31:50 00:01:27 Trudi Rittman-Carolyn Leigh Hook's Tango Cyril Ritchard Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:33:13 00:02:20 Leslie Bricusse-Anthony Newley The Candy Man Aubrey Woods Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory -- Film Soundtrac

Hip-O HIPD-40020

18:35:37 00:01:18 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Green Eggs and Ham Chorus Suessical the Musical -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159792

18:36:55 00:01:48 Irving Berlin Meat and Potatoes Jack Haskell, Stanley Grover Mr. President -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48212

18:38:57 00:03:39 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Street Cries Chorus Porgy and Bess -- Studio Cast London 0SA-13116

18:42:45 00:02:25 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green I Can Cook, Too Nancy Walker On the Town -- Studio Cast Sony SK60538

18:45:20 00:02:36 John Kander-Fred Ebb Sara Lee Jim Walton And the World Goes 'Round -- Original Cast RCA 09026-60904

18:47:59 00:04:01 Leonard Bernstein-A.J. Lerner The President Jefferson March John Reardon Leonard Bernstein Revisited Painted Smiles

PSCD1377

18:52:20 00:00:40 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:11 00:03:31 Irving Berlin Filler: I Say It's Spinach and to Hell with It Crista Moore Face the Music -- Studio Cast DRG CD94781

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:21 Muzio Clementi: Symphony Op 18/1 Op 18 # 1 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9234 17:03

19:22:23 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 Op 90 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433548 35:34

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Leif Ove Andnes, piano - Miami Concert

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Romeo and Juliet Overture

ROBERT SCHUMANN: Piano Concerto in a

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 1 in g “Winter Dreams”

21:48:52 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62403 9:16

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Jan C. Snow: Jobs…Stuart McLean: World’s Smallest Record Store…Take a Pew: Beyond the Fringe…Help: Peter Sellers…Pastor Quagmire: Royal Canadian Air Farce…Johnny Standly: It’s in the Book

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:33 Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento Alexandre Emard, English horn Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 7:43

23:09:16 Jean Sibelius: Romance Op 42 Boston Symphony Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436566 5:30

23:16:59 Joseph Joachim: Notturno Op 12 Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo DeutGram 15312 9:19

23:26:18 Robert Schumann: Die Lotosblume Op 25 # 7 Barbara Bonney, soprano Decca 452898 2:09

23:28:28 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 8 André Previn, piano Philips 442123 9:17

23:38:53 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Elegie Op 55 Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 10:18

23:49:12 Antonín Dvorák: Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 5:07

23:55:17 Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Concerto after Torelli BWV 979 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871 3:23