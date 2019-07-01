American Postcard—Christina & Michelle Naughton, pianos (Warner 9029556229)

“They have to be heard to be believed,” said the Washington Post of piano duo Christina and Michelle Naughton. For the week of July 4, WCLV presents the twin sisters’ tribute to their homeland with an album that offers music by four US composers: John Adams, Aaron Copland, Conlon Nancarrow and Paul Schoenfield. As the sisters explain, “These pieces show the diversity and variety of American music. But one thing that ties them together is an exuberance that, to us, feels deeply American.” Adams’s Short Ride in a Fast Machine and Roll Over Beethoven are here, along with Schoenfield’s Five Days in the Life of a Manic Depressive, Nancarrow’s Sonatina, and Copland’s El Salon Mexico and Variations on a Shaker Melody. It’s a dazzling, virtuosic program!

(The link sends you to the Warner Classics website.)