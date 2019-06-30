WCLV Program Guide 06-30-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Patriotic Movies

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Paul Anka (arr Richard Hayman): The Longest Day: March—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March [from ‘Bridge on the River Kwai’]—Boston Pops/John Williams

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March—Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals’ March [from ‘Patton’ and ‘MacArthur’]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

John Williams: Midway: March—Boston Pops/John Williams

Sherman Edwards / Peter Stone: 1776: Sit Down, John; The Egg; Finale— William Daniels (John Adams), Ken Howard (Thomas Jefferson), Rex Everhart (Benjamin Franklin), David Vosburgh (Roger Sherman), Henry Le Clair (Roger Livingston); Orchestra

John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

John Philip Sousa Speaks

John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever—Sousa Band/John Philip Sousa

Hugo Friedhofer (arr Angela Morley): The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen—Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Boston Pops/John Williams

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Bramwell Tovey, conductor; Thomas Hampson, baritone

Charles Ives/William Schuman: Variations on “America”

Charles Ives/John Adams: At the River

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts, The Boatmen’s Dance, and The Golden Willow Tree from Old American Songs

William Grant Still: In Memoriam: The Colored Soldiers Who Died for Democracy

Walter Damrosch (arr Tovey): Danny Deever

Michael Daugherty: Letter to Mrs. Bixby from Letters from Lincoln

John Corigliano: One Sweet Morning from One Sweet Morning

Sir Edward Elgar: Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 36 ‘Enigma’

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from Petrouchka--Carlo Maria Giulini

Sergei Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d (excerpt)--Yuri Temirkanov, conductor; Denis Matsuev, piano

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Alan Gilbert;Robert Langevin, flute; Nikolaj Znaider, violin

Carl Nielsen: Flute Concerto

Carl Nielsen: Violin Concerto

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2, Little Russian

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Marian Consort - We were fortunate to get to speak to Rory McCleery, who founded this fine young ensemble in 2007 (Gramophone Magazine notes their performances “of shimmering intensity”)

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:48 Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei Op 48 Philharmonia Chorus Philharmonia Orchestra Carlo Maria Giulini DeutGram 4795448 7:00

06:13:40 Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Dies Irae - Tuba mirum Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 12:03

06:28:00 Giovanni Palestrina: Angelus Domini descendit Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 2:22

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone : Canadian Capers - In conjunction with Canada Day (July 1), we celebrate artistic and instrumental representatives of our northern neighbor

SIR ERNEST MacMILLAN: Cortege Académique Mark Toews (1998 Casavant/Lawrence Park Community Church, Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

GERALD BALES: Sonatine D. Mervyn Games (1953 Casavant/St. Paul Cathedral, London, Ontario, Canada)

HEALEY WILLAN: 2 Pieces (Prelude on Aberystwyth; Aria, fr A Fugal Trilogy) Patrick Wedd (1914-1995 Casavant/St. John the Baptist Church, Montreal, Canada)

RONALD HANNAH: 3 Preludes (Nos. 4-2-5) Marnie Giesbrecht (1991 Letourneau/West End Christian Reformed Church, Edmonton, Alberta)

RUTH WATSON HENDERSON: 2 Anthems (Come Holy Spirit & Sing ye praises) Elmer Iseler Singers/Lydia Adams; Robert Venables, trumpet; Matthew Larkin (1926 Casavant/Grace Church on-the-Hill, Toronto, Ontario)

AMÉDÉE TREMBLAY: Menuet français Karen Holmes (1873-1988 Casavant/Church of St. Anne, Ottawa, Ontario)

THOMAS JAMES CRAWFORD: Toccata in F Deirdre Piper (1991 Casavant/St. Matthias Anglican Church, Ottawa, Ontario)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Weddings and More! - Summer is an ideal time that many couples choose to get married. We’ll listen to some familiar music often associated with weddings. And perhaps, discover a few pieces of organ and choral music that might bring freshness to this hallowed ceremony

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Home Grown & Tasty 2019

Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No.2: Finale Lynn Harrell, cello; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/(Sir) Neville Marriner

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3: Finale Colorado Symphony/Marin Alsop

Elie Siegmeister: Sunday in Brooklyn selections – Kenneth Boulton, piano

Victor Herbert: The Enchantress: “Art is Calling for Me” Beverly Sills, soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz

William Schuman: Symphony No. 3: Toccata New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 4 “Folk Song Symphony”: Finale Colorado Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/Marin Alsop

John Philip Sousa: The Star Spangled Banner New York Philharmonic Orchestra/George Szell

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:01:29 Antonio Vivaldi: Trumpet Concerto Maurice André, trumpet Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan EMI 56260 5:52

10:09:16 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 11 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 16:43

10:28:16 Dieterich Buxtehude: Magnificat Cambridge Singers La Nuova Musica John Rutter Collegium 134 8:00

10:37:37 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 6 en sextuor Les Talens Lyriques Christophe Rousset Decca 1845 16:31

10:54:39 Johann Mattheson: Air from Harpsichord Suite No. 5 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:43

10:59:09 Marin Marais: Alcyone: Suite Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 24:02

11:25:30 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound Bryn Terfel, baritone Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras DeutGram 453480 8:44

11:37:05 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 Concerto Cologne Archiv 4794481 11:42

11:49:51 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30033 4:43

11:55:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Vivace from Trio Sonata No. 6 BWV 530 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Nonesuch 558933 3:08

12:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Martin Chalifour, violin; Joanne Pearce Martin, piano; Robert deMaine, cello – season debut, 13 weeks

Esa-Pekka Salonen: LA Variations

Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto for Violin, Cello, and Piano in C Major, Op. 56 “Triple”

Andrew Norman: Sustain (world premiere, LA Phil commission)

14:00 GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 with Donald Runnicles & Andre Palmer Todd – season finale

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg No. 5 - First movement - Jeannette Sorrell, leader and harpsichord

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto: Movements II and III - James Ehnes, violin - Donald Runnicles, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven – Symphony No. 9 ‘Choral’: Ode to Joy - Donald Runnicles, conductor

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:59:14 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62 H 16:52 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 11952 19:38

15:20:23 Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 89012 20:20

15:43:14 Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433862 7:55

15:52:22 Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 1 BWV 802 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 2:38

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Martina Jankova, soprano; Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano; Werner Güra, tenor; Matthew Plenk, tenor; Dashon Burton, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

BELA BARTOK: Piano Concerto No. 3

FRANZ SCHUBERT: Mass No. 6

17:50:03 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63056 6:17

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 8, 2018 - From Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, this week’s From the Top features From the Top's young musicians soloing with the world renown Los Angeles Philharmonic under the baton of Paolo Bortolameolli. The LA Phil performs a new work by a teenage composer, we meet a 12-year-old violinist who thinks of her performance as if it were a very athletic figure skating routine and a young bassoonist gracefully performs Mozart

Violinist Chunyi Zhou, 12, from Irvine, California performing: V. Rondo from Symphonie Espagnole, Op.21 by Édouard Lalo (1823-1892), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Bassoonist John Gonzalez, 17, from Los Angeles, California performing: I. Allegro from the Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra in B-flat major, K.191/186e, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Cellist Osheen Manukyan, 18, from Glendale, California performing Primavera Porteña from "The 4 Seasons of Beunos Aires" by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) with Bing Wang, Violin, LA Phil concertmaster,

and Christopher O’Riley, piano

"Brisé" for Orchestra, by composer Esther Ollivier, 17, from Los Angeles, California, performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli. ( Esther Ollivier's piece is part of From the Top's New Music Series, supported in part by the Amphion Foundation and the Aaron Copland Fund for Music)

Pianist Ray Ushikubo, Piano, 16, from Riverside, California performing: I. Allegro molto moderato from the Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16 by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli, performing IX. “Nimrod” from Enigma Variations, Op. 36 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934)

19:00 SPECIAL: ChamberFest Cleveland with Robert Conrad – highlights from the annual chamber music festival curated by Diana and Franklin Cohen

From Turning/Tipping Points – Saturday, June 15, 7:30 pm, Mixon Hall

Louise Farrenc: Clarinet Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 44 (1861)

Johannes Brahms: String Quintet No. 2 in G Major, Op. 111

From Mozart the Giant – Thursday, June 20, 7:30 pm, Mixon Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Piano & Winds

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 5 in D K 593

21:10 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Jovian Clouds (2008) Almeda Trio

Matthew Saunders: Azteca Dances Solaris Wind Quintet

Dennis Eberhard: On Celestial Wings Cara Tweed, violin; Scott Dixon, bass; Nicholas Underhill, piano

Ty Alan Emerson: Miranda Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Jeffrey Irvine, viola; Kent Collier, cello; Javier Gonzales, piano

Katherine O’Connell: Let Something Remain Cleveland Chamber Collective/Ty Alan Emerson, cond.

22:10 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Spread of Suicide Contagion and Possible Ways to Contain It - Madelyn Gould, PhD; Irving Philips Professor of Epidemiology (in Child Psychiatry)

23:10 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:10:35 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 6:20

23:16:55 Ludwig Bonvin: Christmas Night's Dream Op 10 Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 4:20

23:21:16 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 Op 9 # 2 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 4:04

23:26:34 Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán Op 165 # 5 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 3:19

23:29:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio K 261 Joshua Bell, violin English Chamber Orchestra Peter Maag Decca 436376 8:48

23:39:07 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' S 566 Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530 3:26

23:42:34 Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique Op 26 Ilya Kaler, violin Russian Philharmonic Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 503293 9:26

23:52:47 Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Humming Chorus Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Utah Symphony Joseph Silverstein Decca 436284 3:15