Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 06-29-2019

Published June 29, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:53  Jean Sibelius: Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52    Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60434 9:20

00:12:03  Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp    Joshua Smith, flute   Telarc 80694 17:48

00:31:26  Anonymous: Járbâ, Máré Járbâ    Chanticleer   Warner 574272 4:10

00:36:53  Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture  D 797  Vienna Philharmonic Riccardo Muti EMI 54873 10:31

00:49:20  Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore    Pacific Chorale Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Naxos 559749 31:39

01:24:46  Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 7 Op 61   Maurizio Pollini, piano   DeutGram 4793449 13:09

01:39:04  Frederick Delius: Dance Rhapsody No. 1     Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 13:04

01:53:30  Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo     Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 4:33

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Morton Gould: Fall River Legend: Death Dance Nashville Symphony; Kenneth Schemerhorn, conductor 

Robert Aldridge: Carolinian Dances (excerpt) Anyango Yarbo-Davenport, violin; Vanessa Fadial, piano 

Claude Debussy: Iberia No. 2 from Images Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN 

Camille Saint Saens: The Swan Karl Davidoff: At The Fountain Ifetayo Ali Landing, cello; Martial Besombes, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN 

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Traume Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Orchester der Deutschen Oper Berlin; Donald Runnicles, conductor 

Franz Liszt: Tarantella from Venezia e Napoli s.159 Sun-A Park, piano Lake George Music Festival, Tannery Pond Community Center, Lake George, NY 

Princess Anna Amalia of Prussia: Flute Sonata in F Major Sylvan Trio First Congregational Church, Webster Groves, MO 

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92: Movements 2-4 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:23  Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite Op 123    Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10538 22:27

04:25:11  Michael Torke: Run     Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Ecstatic 92203 6:30

04:34:23  Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39    Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80310 5:27

04:40:51  Franz Liszt: Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman'  S 441 Daniel Barenboim, piano   DeutGram 4779525 5:43

04:48:34  Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 35:22

05:27:57  Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture     Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 9:58

05:39:04  Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite    Christopher Parkening, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown EMI 55052 10:50

05:52:06  Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Carillon     London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 4:35

05:57:47  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 # 7 Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 1:54

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 2 in c# (Allegro Moderato)  Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano  

Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 7 in C  Martina Filjak, piano  

Giuseppe Verdi: Queen's ballet, from "Don Carlos"  Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra  Jose Serebrier 

Leo Brouwer: Sonata de Los Viajeros  Joao Luiz, Douglas Lora, guitars; Brasil Guitar Duo  

Anonymous 14th C. Manuscript: Lamento di Tristano: Chrominciamento Di Giola, Septime Estampie Real  Capella de Ministrers  Carles Magraner  

Various 16th c. Spanish composers: Three 16th c. Spanish pieces  Andrew Lawrence-King, Spanish double-harp; The Harp Consort  Andrew Lawrence-King  

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D, K. 136  Casals Quartet

Ernesto Lecuona: Seven Typical Cuban Dances  Thomas Tirino, piano

Ernesto Lecuona: Malaguena  Morton Gould and His Orchestra  

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gaspar Cassado: Requiebros Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano 

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Trio Elegiaque No. 1 in G minor (excerpt) The Kanneh-Mason Trio: Braimah Kanneh-Mason, violin; Isata Kanneh Mason, piano; Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello Colour of Music Festival, Avery Reserch Center at the College of Charleston, Charleston, SC 

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant Eli Robbins from Peachtree City, GA

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R Movement 3 Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe d'amore; Portland Baroque   Orchestra; Monica Huggett, artistic director 

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No 3 "Eroica": Movements 3-4 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH 

Edward Elgar: Variations On an Original Theme, Op. 36 Enigma: Movement 17 Nimrod Minnesota Orchestra; Sir Neville Marriner, conductor

Shelley Washington: Middleground PUBLIQuartet: Curtis Stewart & Jannina Norpoth, violins; Nick Revel, viola; Amanda Gookin, cello 

John Corigliano: Violin Sonata: Movement 3-4 Yoojin Jang, violin; Renana Gutman, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN 

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 82: Movements 2-3 Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN 

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:25  Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48    East Coast Chamber Orch  E1 Music 7784 4:10

10:08:31  Maurice Ravel: Allegramente from Piano Concerto    Krystian Zimerman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 449213 8:36

10:19:50  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40  K 550  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 10603 26:22

10:48:48  Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4     Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 4:34

10:54:20  Franz Waxman: The Philadelphia Story: Suite     National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 3:34

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: episode ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:52  Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion Op 11   Philippe Quint, violin   Naxos 570703 4:09

11:12:11  Aaron Copland: Allegro from Symphony No. 3     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9474 7:55

11:22:25  Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite     Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 25:20

11:51:51  Charlie Chaplin: A King in New York: Now That It's Ended    Eckart Runge, cello   Genuin 12220 3:16

11:55:03  Charlie Chaplin: Modern Times: Smile    Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 3:28

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 8, 2018 - From Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, this week’s From the Top features From the Top's young musicians soloing with the world renown Los Angeles Philharmonic under the baton of Paolo Bortolameolli.  The LA Phil performs a new work by a teenage composer,  we meet a 12-year-old violinist who thinks of her performance as if it were a very athletic figure skating routine and a young bassoonist gracefully performs Mozart

Violinist Chunyi Zhou, 12, from Irvine, California performing: V. Rondo from Symphonie Espagnole, Op.21 by Édouard Lalo (1823-1892), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Bassoonist John Gonzalez, 17, from Los Angeles, California performing: I. Allegro from the Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra in B-flat major, K.191/186e, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Cellist Osheen Manukyan, 18, from Glendale, California performing Primavera Porteña from "The 4 Seasons of Beunos Aires" by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) with Bing Wang, Violin, LA Phil concertmaster,

and Christopher O’Riley, piano

"Brisé" for Orchestra, by composer Esther Ollivier, 17, from Los Angeles, California, performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli. ( Esther Ollivier's piece is part of From the Top's New Music Series, supported in part by the Amphion Foundation and the Aaron Copland Fund for Music)

Pianist Ray Ushikubo, Piano, 16, from Riverside, California performing: I. Allegro molto moderato from the Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16 by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907), with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli.

Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paolo Bortolameolli, performing IX. “Nimrod” from Enigma Variations, Op. 36 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:23  Frank Loesser: Guys and Dolls: Medley     Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2008 6:40

13:11:23  Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33   Zuill Bailey, cello San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Telarc 80724 18:45

13:33:19  George Gershwin: An American in Paris     Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 17:39

13:52:48  Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 Op 120    San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 30:43

14:27:29  Aaron Copland: Three Latin-American Sketches     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 427335 10:20

14:39:40  Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 Op 25    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 423624 13:59

14:54:48  Joaquín Rodrigo: Aranjuez, ma pensée    Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano   Bridge 9491 6:27

15:04:55  Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite Op 35a    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 218 23:13

15:30:51  Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Choral Suite    Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80631 21:33

15:53:27  Georg Philipp Telemann: Flute Concerto  TWV 51:G2 Emmanuel Pahud, flute Berlin Baroque Soloists Rainer Kussmaul EMI 57397 9:01

16:03:55  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1  K 16  Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80256 12:25

16:19:43  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Charterhouse Suite     Israel Chamber Orchestra Dalia Atlas Stradivari 8011 13:31

16:35:06  Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 414159 19:34

16:56:05  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Slava Op 11 # 6 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Centaur 3062 5:03

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Patriotic Movies

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt 

Paul Anka (arr Richard Hayman): The Longest Day: March—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel 

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March [from ‘Bridge on the River Kwai’]—Boston Pops/John Williams

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March—Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals’ March [from ‘Patton’ and ‘MacArthur’]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

John Williams: Midway: March—Boston Pops/John Williams 

Sherman Edwards / Peter Stone: 1776: Sit Down, John; The Egg; Finale— William Daniels (John Adams), Ken Howard (Thomas Jefferson), Rex Everhart (Benjamin Franklin), David Vosburgh (Roger Sherman), Henry Le Clair (Roger Livingston); Orchestra 

John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel 

John Philip Sousa Speaks

John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever—Sousa Band/John Philip Sousa 

Hugo Friedhofer (arr Angela Morley): The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams 

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen—Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Boston Pops/John Williams 

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Vocal Minority - Music and lyrics by some of the best female songwriters who staked their claim in the male-dominated land of musical theater, including Dorothy Fields, Betty Comden and Carolyn Leigh  and more recently, Lynn Ahrens and Jeanine Tesori.

George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       

Dorothy Fields-Jimmy McHugh   On the Sunny Side of the Street Maxine Sullivan          

Jerome Kern-Ann Caldwell         Good Morning, Dearie    Barbara Cook Harold Lang, Cy Young         

Sigmund Romberg-Dorothy Donnely      Deep in My Heart, Dear Roberta Peters, Jan Peerce  The Student Prince 

Victor Herbert-Rida Johnson Young       I'm Falling in Love With Someone           Jerry Hadley 

Kay Swift-Paul James    Fine and Dandy Carolee Camello            Fine and Dandy -- Studio Cast     

Dorothy Fields-Jimmy McHugh   I Can't Give You Anything but Love        Mils Brothers           

Dorothy Fields-Jerome Kern       A Fine Romance            Ginger Rogers  Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO        

Dorothy Fields-Sigmund Romberg          Close as Pages in a Book          Bing Crosby            

Dorothy Fields-Arthur Schwartz  He Had Refinement       Shirley Booth    American Songbook Series: Dorothy Fields          

Dorothy Fields-Cy Coleman        You Should See Yourself           Gwen Verdon            Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast   

Dorothy Fields-Cy Coleman        Nobody Does It Like Me Michele Lee      Seesaw -- Original B'way Cast   

Leonard Bernstein         The Imaginary Coney Island       Orchestra          On the Town -- Studio Cast  

Betty Comden-Adolph Green-Leonard Bernstein I Get Carried Away        Betty Comden, Adolph Green Fancy Free and On the Town 

Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer     Normandy         Harry Snow, Ann Jones Once Upon a Mattress -- Original Cast          

Carolyn Leigh-Moose Charlap    I Won't Grow Up            Mary Martin       Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast   

Carolyn Leigh-Cy Coleman        You Fascinate Me So    Mabel Mercer    Midnight at Mabel Mercer's  Collectabes       

Carolyn Leigh-Cy Coleman        I've Got Your Number    Michael Park     Little Me -- 1999 Broadway Revival 

Carolyn Leigh-Cy Coleman        Rea Live Girl     Sid Caesar        Little Me -- Original B'way Cast      

Carolyn Leigh-Elmer Bernstein   Walk Away        Marilyn Mason  How Now, Dow Jones -- Original B'way Cast    

Gretchen Cryer-Nancy Ford       Dear Tom         Gretchen Cryer  I'm Getting My Act Togethr… -- Original Cast       

Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty   Back to Before  Marin Mazzie     Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast     

Jeanine Tesori-Tony Kushner     Lot's Wife         Tonya Pinkins   Caroline: Or Change            

Lucy Simon-Marsha Norman      Come to My Garden      Rebecca Luker, Joel E. Chaikin The Secret Garden -- Original B'way Cast 

George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy 

Dorothy Fields-Cy Coleman        Filler: There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This            Gwen Verdon, Helen Gallagher, Thelma Carpenter          Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast      

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:00  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3     The Knights Eric Jacobsen Ancalagon 137 21:45

19:28:51  Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto Op 64   Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449 30:31

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; Robert Vernon, viola; recorded live in Severance Hall

BEDRICH SMETANA - The Bartered Bride Overture
RICHARD SARTOMME – Rhapsody for Viola and Orchestra (Franz Welser-Moest conducting)
FRANZ SCHUBERT -  Symphony  No. 9 in C “The Great”
 

21:44:44  Claude Debussy: Jeux     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 17:08

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad Richard Howland Bolton: Writer’s Blog…Jerry Wareham’s father’s party records…Jim Bakcus: Delicious

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:19  Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:15

23:08:35  Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger    Sharon Isbin, guitar   Sony 745456 4:55

23:13:30  Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Song without Words Op 8 # 1 Tzimon Barto, piano   EMI 54900 5:41

23:20:46  César Franck: Allegretto from Symphony in d     Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 11:10

23:31:57  Patrick Zimmerli: Arioso from Sonata for Solo Cello 'Kol Nidre'    Brian Thornton, cello   Thornton 2013 4:08

23:36:50  Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Stiltsville, mid afternoon     Miami Piano Circle Georgi Danchev Ecstatic 92251 4:13

23:41:03  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from String Quintet No. 3  K 515 Pinchas Zukerman, viola Tokyo String Quartet  RCA 60940 9:55

23:50:59  Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Der Müller und der Bach'  S 565/2 Jorge Bolet, piano   DeutGram 4779525 6:06

23:57:43  Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 5     Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2275 2:48

 