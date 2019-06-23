WCLV Program Guide 06-23-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Big, Big Westerns

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Theme—MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 1:34

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier (Royal Phil 17) 2:53

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Jerome Moross (Jasmine 2646) 19:35

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Six Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 11:53

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Seven Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 17:39

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; various; Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Elizabeth DeShong, mezzo-soprano; Paul Appleby, tenor; Nicolas Phan, tenor; Nahuel di Pierno, bass; Thomas Hampson, baritone; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director

Anton Weber: Overture to Oberon

Max Raimi: Three Lisel Mueller Settings

Franz Schubert: Mass in E-flat Major, D. 950

Richard Wagner: Siegfried’s Rhine Journey from Götterdämmerung--Fritz Reiner, conductor

Charles Ives/William Schuman: Variations on “America”--Bramwell Tovey, conductor

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from Old American Songs--Bramwell Tovey; Thomas Hampson, baritone

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9, “From the New Word”--Kurt Masur, conductor

Aaron Copland: Connotations for Orchestra--Leonard Bernstein, conductor

John Corigliano: Clarinet Concerto--Stanley Drucker, clarinet; Zubin Mehta, conductor

Elliot Carter: A Symphony of Three Orchestras--Pierre Boulez, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Stephen Darlington - The longtime director of the Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford choir shares some of his remarkable history with English Choral music from Thomas Ashwell, to John Taverner, to the Eton Choirbook

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:06:17 Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 11: Gloria 'Lord Nelson' Mary Wilson, soprano Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Linn 426 3:26

06:11:53 Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 7 H 22:7 Janice Watson, soprano Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Chandos 592 17:42

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: All That Jazz (II) - Despite its formidable reputation, the King of Instruments knows how to let its hair down now and then

RICHARD RODGERS: I wish I were in love again. LEWIS GENSLER: Love is just around the corner. JOAN WHITNEY & ALEX KRAMER: It’s Love. BURT BACHARACH: What the world needs is love Tom Hazleton (Wurlitzer/Capt’n’s Galley, Campbell, CA) Pipe Organ Presentations 104

ASTOR PIAZZOLLA: Amelietango Burkhard Schmidt, saxophone; Traugott Forschner, trumpet; Gunter Kennel (1957 Schuke/Passionskirche, Berlin-Kreuzberg, Germany) Kirchbauhof 75951

IRVING GORDON/BARBARA DENNERLEIN: The Unforgettable Barbara Dennerlein (1962 Schuke/Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, Berlin, Germany) Bebab 250974

KIT DOWNES: 2 Pieces (Kings; Flying Foxes) Kit Downes (1877 Willis/Union Chapel, London & 2001 Bumstead/St. John’s Baptist Church, Snape, England) ECM 2559

DAVID JOYNER: Un Poco Bud (Homage to Earl ‘Bud’ Powell): Eric Lundquist, trumpet; Luke Peterson, percussion; Corey Edwards, piano; PLU University Jazz Ensemble/David Joyner; Paul Tegels (1998 Fritts/Pacific Lutheran University, Tacoma, WA) PD Archive (r. 11/9/08)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Graduations & Summer Celebration - This edition of With Heart and Voice will mark the many graduations that have taken place over the past weeks, as well as offer festive and reflective sacred music to suggest the slower pace, and time for reflection that summer offers. Join Peter DuBois as we welcome summer!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Diana & Franklin Cohen on ChamberFest Cleveland 2019

Bela Bartok: Rhapsody No.1 for violin & piano Joseph Szigeti, violin; Bela Bartok, piano (Vanguard 72025 CD) 9:10

Ernst von Dohnanyi: Sextet in C, Op.37: Mvmt III Jesse Mcandless, clarinet; Alison Dressr, horn; Lam Wong, piano; Shannon Lee, violin; Rimbo Wong, Viola; Arlen Hlusko, cello (YuoTube PD) 6:35

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet in g, K.478: Rondo (Allegro) Peter Serkin, piano; Alexander Schneider, violin; Michael Tree, viola; David Soyer, cello (Vanguard 1509 CD) 8:33

Gabriel Faure: Piano Quartet #2 in g: Finale Aurora Piano Quartet (YouTube PD) 8:24

09:56:55 Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Telarc 80218 4:29

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:05:02 George Frideric Handel: Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Murray Perahia, piano Sony 62785 3:27

10:09:44 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 BWV 827 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 18:24

10:30:08 Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto Op 7 # 6 Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553035 8:21

10:40:16 Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 453418 15:40

10:56:36 Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets & Wallace Collection Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5017 4:43

11:02:08 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 4 Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 22:13

11:25:31 George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture Orch of Age of Enlightenment Catherine Mackintosh BBC 201 4:58

11:33:27 Patrick Russ: Suite in D from 'Terpsichore" Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052 11:46

11:46:27 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto Op 8 # 1 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 11013 10:13

11:57:20 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E Kk 531 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 4:04

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Sasha Cooke, soprano, Pacific Boy Choir, Women of the SFS Chorus

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3 in D minor

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Lyudmila

14:00 GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 with Donald Runnicles & Andre Palmer Todd

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 Donald Runnicles, conductor

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:02:31 Carl Reine by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

Violinist Vijay Gupta and cellist Kevin Song, 16 , performing: II. Très vif from the Sonata for Violin and Cello by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Tuba player Logan Wadley, 18, from Vermillion, SD performing: I. Allegro pesante from the Sonata for Tuba and Piano by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with Michelle Cann, piano

Flutist Phoebe Rawn, 18, from Seattle, WA performing: Andante Pastoral et Scherzettino by Paul Taffanel (1844-1908), with Michelle Cann, piano

San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeff Edmons, performing: X. Epilogue (est. 2:05) from The Comedians, Op. 26 by Dmitry Kabalevsky (1904-1987).

19:00 SPECIAL: ChamberFest Cleveland with Robert Conrad – the first of five Sunday nights devoted to highlights of the annual festival of chamber music curated by Diana and Franklin Cohen

From Under the Influence - Thursday, June 13, Mixon Hall

BEETHOVEN Clarinet Trio in B-flat Op. 11

SCHUMANN Piano Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 47

From In Full Swing - Friday, June 14, Drinko Hall

BERNSTEIN Sonata for Clarinet and Piano

DVOŘÁK Piano Quartet in D Major, Op. 23

20:54:12 Ernö Dohnányi: Gypsy Andante Leonidas Kavakos, violin Decca 4789377 5:56

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Now Sleeps the Crimson Petal (2016) José Gotera, baritone; Shuai Wang, piano (private CD) 5:34

Stephen Stanziano: She Walks in Beauty (2015) José Gotera, baritone; Shuai Wang, piano (private CD) 3:10

James Wilding: Cleansing Waters Linsay Leach-Sparks, flute; Stanislav Golovin, clarinet; Todd Gaffke, saxophone; James Wilding, piano (CCG 10-07-18) 11:42

Ty Alan Emerson: Rogue George Pope, flute; David Brockett, horn; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-10-19) 9:48

Geoffrey Peterson: Three Hopper Paintings Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-10-19) 7:59

Rudolph Bubalo: Concertino (1984) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (New World 80446) 12:13

21:57:47 Ernö Dohnányi: Rondo from Serenade for Strings Op 10 NES Chamber Orchestra Dmitry Sitkovetsky Nonesuch 79545 4:07

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - 2019 State of the Great Lakes

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:06 Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy' Voces8 Decca 29601 4:29

23:08:35 Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les cloches de Genève S 160/9 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280 7:13

23:15:49 Anton Arensky: Andante from String Quartet No. 1 Op 11 Ying Quartet Sono Luminus 92143 5:15

23:22:36 Gregorian Chant: Te lucis ante termminum Christian Forshaw, saxophone Voces8 Decca 4785703 3:35

23:26:11 Frederick Delius: Late Swallows Hallé Orchestra Sir John Barbirolli EMI 65119 10:45

23:36:56 Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings Maurice Sharp, flute Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Epic 1116 6:28

23:44:20 Peter Tchaikovsky: Distant Past Op 72 # 17 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284 3:36

23:47:56 Austin Wintory: I Was Born for This Voces8 Decca 29601 5:09

23:53:05 William Pursell: Christ Looking Over Jerusalem Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 4:53

23:58:41 Maurice Ravel: Vocalise en forme d'Haba±era Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 14777 3:13