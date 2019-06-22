WCLV Program Guide 06-22-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 3 K 216 Ray Chen, violin Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach Sony 544775 9:54

00:11:51 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei Voces8 Decca 29601 7:36

00:20:33 William Byrd: Earl of Oxford's March Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:05

00:24:28 Ola Gjeilo: Tundra Tenebrae Chamber Ensemble Nigel Short Decca 24646 3:30

00:30:34 Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 425405 57:47

01:32:23 Olivier Messiaen: Theme & Variations Janine Jansen, violin Decca 15249 10:20

01:44:43 Luigi Cherubini: Anacréon: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 54438 8:31

01:54:03 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Poissons d'or Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 3:50

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jennifer Higdon: Viola Concerto Movement 2 Roberto Diaz, viola; Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Album: Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto (Live) Naxos American Classics Music: 4:04

Michael Abels: Iconoclasm Lara Downes, piano Songs for Lenny: A Leonard Bernstein Celebration, The Greene Space at WQXR Music: 2:58

Behzad Ranjbaran: Viola Concerto Roberto Diaz, viola; South Dakota Symphony Orchestra; Delta David Gier, conductor South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, Washington Pavilion, Sioux Falls, SD Music: 22:31

Robert Schumann: Fairy Tales Gregory Raden, clarinet; Brant Bayless, viola; Scott Holshouser, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 14:40

Alberto Ginastera: Ollantay, Op. 17 Movement 1 Paisaje de Ollantaytambo BBC Philarmonic Orchestra; Juanjo Mena, conductor Album: Ginastera Orchestral Works: Vol. 1 Chandos 10884 Music: 4:27

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Daisies, Op. 38 No. 3 Anna Han, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall, Columbia, SC Music: 2:20

Missy Mazzoli: Quartet for Queen Mab Aeolus Quartet Victoria Bach Festival, Presidio La Bahia Chapel, Goliad, TX Music: 8:48

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe (excerpts) Cincinnati May Festival Chorus & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Juanjo Mena, conductor Cincinnati May Festival, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 31:29

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:24 Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre Milos Karadaglic, guitar London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 20039 22:17

04:24:47 Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 7:13

04:34:25 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Op 46 # 3 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 4:34

04:40:47 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 36 Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527 19:31

05:01:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 K 525 Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532 17:07

05:23:02 Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 19:05

05:43:42 Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle Op 60 Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530 8:39

05:53:12 Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance Leila Josefowicz, violin Philips 462948 3:06

05:57:22 Franz Liszt: Valse oubliée No. 1 S 215/1 Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977 2:33

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Ariel Ramirez: Alfonsina y el Mar (arr. by Jorge Cardoso) Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony Classical 784219

06:06:45 Leo Brouwer: Cuban Landscape with Rain Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Telarc 80593

06:14:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467 Alicia de Larrocha, piano; English Chamber Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA Victor Red Seal 60825-2-RC

06:46:35 Carlos Chávez: Paisajes Mexicanos (Part One - Lentamente) The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 927

06:55:17 Jesús Monge Ramirez: "México lindo" Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

07:00:50 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b Radio Symphony Orchestra, Stuttgart Carlos Kleiber Hänssler Classic 93.116

07:29:34 Jacinto Guerrero: Prelude to Los Gavilanes National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

07:37:01 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite Populaire Bresilienne Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 420245

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Strauss: Symphony No. 1 in D minor: Movement 3 Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Karl Anton Rickenbacher, conductor Album: Strauss, the Unknown, Vol. 3: Early Symphonies Schwann 365322 Music: 4:38 TR349207

Joel Thompson: Seven Last Words of the Unarmed Marvin Allen II, baritone; Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra; Morehouse College Glee Club (David Morrow, director); Florida A&M University Concert Choir Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra, Ruby Diamond Concert Hall, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL Music: 16:19

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20 Aspen Conducting Academy; Nathaniel Efthimiou; Frantisek Macek, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 16:04

Yosvany Terry: Tarde en la Lisa Yosvany Terry, saxophone & percussion; Yves Dharamraj, cello; Orlando Alonso, piano Bohemian Trio New Docta Festival, Iglesia de la Compania de Jesus, Cordoba, Argentina Music: 8:01

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Bassoon and Orchestra in B flat, K 191 Movement 3 Rondo - Tempo di Menuetto Benjamin Kamins, bassoon; Houston Symphony; Christoph Eschenbach, conductor Album: Mozart: Wind Concerti IMP 77 Music: 4:26

Jacques Offenbach (arr. WindSync): Overture from "A Trip to the Moon" WindSync Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 6:44

Erberk Eryilmaz: Flying Sirto ndres Cardenes, violin; ROCO; Erberk Eryilmaz, conductor ROCO Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 5:05

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2: Movements 3 & 4 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 30:12

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:30 Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene Atlanta Symphony Chorus Norman Mackenzie Telarc 80654 6:12

10:12:22 Sir Edward Elgar: Coronation March Op 65 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 10:31

10:25:15 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 24:56

10:52:32 François Dompierre: The Devil's Beauties Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8723 3:09

10:56:31 Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Wild Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 2:16

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Haydn & the Minuet ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:01 James Horner: Titanic: My Heart Will Go On Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 4:25

11:14:29 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite Op 35a John Leach, cimbalom London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 23:45

11:41:15 Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: The Rains of Castamere Voces8 Decca 29601 3:02

11:45:31 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 Op 44 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449 10:52

11:57:01 Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop Op 26 RCA Victor Symphony Kirill Kondrashin RCA 300350 1:32

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 13, 2019 - From La Jolla, California, this week’s From the Top features renowned violinist and social justice advocate Vijay Gupta as guest host. Along with co-host Michelle Cann, they’ll introduce us to the San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, a young cellist who shares how studying the cello has helped him stand up for what he believes in, and a pianist who was a prize winner in Russia’s famous Tchaikovsky Competition

San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra , conducted by Jeff Edmons, performing IX. Scherzo: Presto assai e molto leggiero from The Comedians, Op. 26 by Dmitry Kabalevsky (1904- 1987)

San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeff Edmons, performing II. Romance. Larghetto from Piano Concerto No.1, Op.11 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) with pianist, George Li

Violinist Audrey Park, 16, from Valencia, CA; Cellist Kevin Song, 16, from San Diego, CA, and co-host/pianist Michelle Cann performing: Primavera Porteña from "The 4 Seasons of Buenos Aires" by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

Violinist Vijay Gupta and cellist Kevin Song, 16 , performing: II. Très vif from the Sonata for Violin and Cello by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Tuba player Logan Wadley, 18, from Vermillion, SD performing: I. Allegro pesante from the Sonata for Tuba and Piano by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with Michelle Cann, piano

Flutist Phoebe Rawn, 18, from Seattle, WA performing: Andante Pastoral et Scherzettino by Paul Taffanel (1844-1908), with Michelle Cann, piano

San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeff Edmons, performing: X. Epilogue (est. 2:05) from The Comedians, Op. 26 by Dmitry Kabalevsky (1904-1987).

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:00 Étienne Méhul: Le trésor supposé: Overture Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5185 4:19

13:07:25 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 16:50

13:27:18 Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite Op 39 NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 437506 22:19

13:51:55 Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 1 Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5184 25:46

14:20:26 Randy Newman: Family Album Gloria Cheng, piano Harm Mundi 907635 10:29

14:34:23 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99 Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 20:30

14:56:34 Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Coral Gables, early morning Miami Piano Circle Georgi Danchev Ecstatic 92251 3:33

15:03:53 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 92 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 25:44

15:31:54 John Field: Piano Concerto No. 1 Mícéal O'Rourke, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9368 20:09

15:53:24 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4796018 7:54

16:02:56 Leos Janácek: Suite for Orchestra Op 3 Slovak Philharmonic Libor Pesek RecordsInt 7008 13:13

16:19:03 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 Op 14 # 2 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 13:51

16:36:09 Franz Ignaz Beck: Symphony in F Op 3 # 1 La Stagione Frankfurt Michael Schneider CPO 777034 16:21

16:53:27 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 7:14

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Big, Big Westerns

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Theme—MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 1:34

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier (Royal Phil 17) 2:53

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Jerome Moross (Jasmine 2646) 19:35

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Six Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 11:53

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Seven Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman (Jasmine 2646) 17:39

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "Oz" Turns 80 - We celebrate the 80th anniversary of MGM's classic movie musical with Ernie Harburg, son of the great lyricist Yip Harburg, who wrote the score with Harold Arlen

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:12 00:05:23 Harold Arlen Overture from The Wizard of Oz Orchestra and Chorus Behind the Scenes at the Making of The Wizard of Oz Jass Jass17

18:16:57 00:00:58 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow Harold Arlen, Yip Harburg Behind the Scenes at the Making of The Wizard of Oz Jass Jass17

18:17:51 00:01:31 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow Judy Garland The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack CBS AK45356

18:26:15 00:06:40 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Ding, Dong, the Witch Is Dead Company The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack CBS AK45356

18:35:46 00:03:15 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg If I Only Had a Brain Harry Connick, Jr. Harry Connick Jr. - 20 Columbia CK-44369

18:40:51 00:04:17 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg If I Were King of the Forest Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Ray Bolger, Judy Garland Behind the Scenes at the Making of The Wizard of Oz Jass Jass17

18:47:07 00:04:44 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow Matthew Morrison, Gwynneth Paltrow Mathew Morrison Mercury B004YK03UK

18:52:41 00:00:19 Harold Arlen Medley from The Wizard of Oz! Orchestra Harold Arlen: Over the Rainbow Flapper PASTCD7095

18:53:13 00:02:03 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Filler: The Jitterbug Judy Garland, Ray Bolger The Wizard of Oz -- Deluxe Edition Rhino R271964

18:55:16 00:01:43 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Filler: Over the Rainbow Yip Harburg American Songbook Series -- Yip Harburg Smithsonian RD048-16

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 K 211 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 20:56

19:26:05 Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite Op 32 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Libor Pesek Virgin 45251 31:35

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor; Julia Schultz, violin - recorded live in Severance Hall

BELA BARTOK: Dance Suite

MAX BRUCH: Scottish Fantasy

DMITRI SHOSTKOVICH: Symphony No. 5 in d, Op. 47

21:58:09 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Mercutio Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 2:08

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Woody Allen: The Nightclub Years…Mark Levy: The Pleasures of Psoriasis

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:58 Radiohead: Pyramid Song Voces8 Decca 29601 4:29

23:07:27 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 Op 62 # 1 Van Cliburn, piano RCA 300350 7:01

23:14:29 William Grant Still: Bayou Home Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7192 4:02

23:19:40 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Sarabande BWV 1013 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 4:12

23:23:53 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto Op 10 # 2 Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437839 9:47

23:33:40 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 62 Op 76 # 3 Takács Quartet Decca 421360 7:42

23:42:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for Glass Harmonica K 617 András Schiff, piano Decca 421369 3:17

23:46:11 Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene Atlanta Symphony Chorus Norman Mackenzie Telarc 80654 6:12

23:52:41 Alec Wilder: Air for Oboe Bert Lucarelli, oboe Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 3:34

23:57:15 Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Locus iste' Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Porco ideastream 2014 3:06