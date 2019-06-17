WCLV Program Guide 06-17-2019

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: COYO European Tour Send-Off Concert, from Severance Hall - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor – recorded Friday 6/7/19

John Adams: The Chairman Dances – Foxtrot for Orchestra

Bela Bartok: Dance Suite

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73

01:55:37 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody Op 119 # 4 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 4:30

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:45 Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemaya New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Argo 439737

02:08:16 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest, symphonic fantasy, Op. 18 Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001529602

02:35:39 Roberto Sierra: Flute Sonata No. 1 (2003) Linda Chatterton, flute; John Jensen, piano Linda Chatterton 8032

02:47:29 Girolamo Frescobaldi: Passacaglia Andres Segovia, guitar MCA Classics 42070

02:52:54 Silvius Leopold Weiss: Tomb over the dead (Tombeau sur la mort) Andres Segovia, guitar MCA Classics 42070

03:00:50 Traditional: "Serenata huasteca" Ramón Vargas, tenor; Camerata de las Americas; Mariachi de la Casa de la Musical Mexicana Enrique Barrios RCA Victor Red Seal 75478

03:03:50 Gioacchino Rossini: "M'abbraccia, Argirio" from Tancredi Act II Ramón Vargas, tenor; Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo-soprano; Munich Radio Orchestra Roberto Abbado RCA Victor Red Seal 56654

03:12:28 Pablo de Sarasate: Song of the Nightingale, Op. 29 Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano; Decca 001997702

03:21:32 Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 10 in D, G.483 (1st mvt.) Sol Gabetta, cello; Capella Gabetta Andres Gabetta Decca 002737502

03:33:25 Federico Mompou: Canciones y Danzas Nos. 1-6 Gustavo Romero, piano Koch International 7185

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

03:58:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 K 453 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4830716 32:35

04:34:12 Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' Utah Symphony Keith Lockhart Reference 105 22:09

04:58:14 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 Op 68 Berlin Philharmonic Eugen Jochum DeutGram 4796018 45:05

05:45:35 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 3:50

05:50:36 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan Lyon Opera Orchestra Kent Nagano Erato 14331 8:19

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:50 Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Overture Chicago Symphony Pierre Boulez CSO Resound 901918 2:03

06:13:50 Charles Gounod: Concertino for Flute & Small Orchestra Sharon Bezaly, flute Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow Bis 1359 4:57

06:20:25 Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 557298 10:00

06:31:57 Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 3 'Romanza andaluza' Op 22 # 1 Leonidas Kavakos, violin Decca 4789377 4:57

06:42:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for Flute & Harp K 299 Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 10:25

06:56:22 Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:51

07:05:06 Alexandre Desplat: Un héros très discret: Theme Traffic Quintet Mercury 481217 4:37

07:13:02 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:35

07:27:32 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 Op 28 # 17 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4796018 2:46

07:31:33 Traditional: Unst Boat Song Danish String Quartet ECM 2550 4:46

07:42:23 Carl Nielsen: Allegro collerico from Symphony No. 2 Op 16 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 10:07

07:54:16 Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 4:03

08:07:49 Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture Op 96 Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Brett Mitchell COYO 61415 6:34

08:30:16 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Serenade Op 25 Joshua Smith, flute S&W 1 7:09

08:44:12 Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo Op 35 Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 432081 9:44

08:54:59 Don Gillis: Cotton Bowl from Symphony No. 10 Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 1058 3:32

08:59:00 Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Dance Moscow Chamber Orchestra Constantine Orbelian Delos 3257 1:43

09:04:22 Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 19:12

09:27:12 Duke Ellington: Sophisticated Lady Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 5:48

09:30:18 Duke Ellington: Sophisticated Lady Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 5:48

09:40:23 Frédéric Chopin: Tarantelle Op 43 Moscow Symphony Vladimir Ziva Naxos 555048 3:09

09:44:13 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto Op 8 # 4 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 11013 8:26

09:54:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 Op 3 # 2 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829 4:12

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:12 Paul Miersch: Pleasant Memories Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 2:04

10:02:59 Horatio Parker: Reverie from "Six Lyrics" Op 25 Peter Kairoff, piano Albany 315 4:53

10:09:22 Igor Stravinsky: Three Movements from 'Pétrouchka' Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4796018 15:13

10:25:03 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 447640 2:41

10:29:42 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: The Huntresses San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 4:20

10:37:43 Charles Gounod: Faust: Final Trio & Chorus Joan Sutherland, soprano London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 4788210 5:17

10:44:57 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:00

10:50:18 Charles Gounod: Symphony No. 1 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 462125 25:40

11:16:51 Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique Op 3 Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 471197 11:23

11:31:15 Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto H 7:7e1 Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 14:33

11:47:28 Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 14 D 810 Camerata Salzburg Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56813 9:35

11:57:56 Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33 London Philharmonic Walter Weller Decca 4785437 1:38

12:06:35 Don Gillis: Symphony No. 5 1/2 New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 14:04

12:22:20 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Overture BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 63 5:41

12:30:13 Igor Stravinsky: Three Dances from 'The Firebird' Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028 12:03

12:30:23 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Czárdás San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 3:32

12:37:03 Moritz Moszkowski: Habanera Op 65 # 3 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 4:56

12:43:15 Igor Stravinsky: Three Dances from 'The Firebird' Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028 12:03

12:56:17 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Procession of the Sardar Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 3:43

13:00:48 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Minuet from String Symphony F 67 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 2:21

13:03:32 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from String Symphony H 661 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 3:41

13:08:38 Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds Norwegian Winds Gerard Oskamp Victoria 19095 18:25

13:28:16 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E Kk 403 Stephen Marchionda, guitar MDG 9031587 5:02

13:36:29 Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale Op 4 # 5 Raglan Baroque Players Elizabeth Wallfisch Hyperion 67041 6:32

13:44:17 Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra London Sinfonietta Riccardo Chailly Decca 417114 6:14

13:50:55 Igor Stravinsky: Four Norwegian Moods Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417325 8:37

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Richard Strauss: Symphony No. 1 in D minor: Movement 3 Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Karl Anton Rickenbacher, conductor Album: Strauss, the Unknown, Vol. 3: Early Symphonies Schwann 365322 Music: 4:38

Joel Thompson: Seven Last Words of the Unarmed Marvin Allen II, baritone; Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra; Morehouse College Glee Club (David Morrow, director); Florida A&M University Concert Choir Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra, Ruby Diamond Concert Hall, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL Music: 16:19

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20 Aspen Conducting Academy; Nathaniel Efthimiou; Frantisek Macek, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 16:04

Yosvany Terry: Tarde en la Lisa Yosvany Terry, saxophone & percussion; Yves Dharamraj, cello; Orlando Alonso, piano Bohemian Trio New Docta Festival, Iglesia de la Compania de Jesus, Cordoba, Argentina Music: 8:01

Benjamin Britten: Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6: Movement 4 Lullaby Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Gloria Chien, piano Album: Music@Menlo Live Music@Menlo Music: 4:34

Johannes Brahms: Sonata No. 3 Movement 3 and 4 Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Evan Wong, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence; Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 8:41

Gillian Whitehead: No Stars, Not Even Clouds Maureen Nelson, violin; Steven Copes, violin; Hyobi Sim, viola; Sarah Lewis, cello members of The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, St. Paul Academy, Huss Center, Saint Paul, MN Music: 9:38

Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 24:03

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:06 Igor Stravinsky: Ragtime for 11 Instruments Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028 5:16

16:05:42 Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo à la russe London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68865 3:55

16:12:30 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst ViennaPhil 2009 12:03

16:27:58 John Philip Sousa: Presidential Polonaise Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 3:56

16:29:27 John Philip Sousa: Presidential Polonaise Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 3:56

16:35:16 Henri Herz: Polonaise from Piano Concerto No. 8 Op 218 Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 67465 5:11

16:43:04 Federico Moreno Tórroba: Suite castellana David Russell, guitar Telarc 80451 7:47

16:52:55 Traditional: The Parting Glass Voces8 Decca 29601 3:39

16:58:41 Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak Vienna Philharmonic Valéry Gergiev Philips 468526 1:39

17:04:04 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Tarantella Op 17 Yefim Bronfman, piano Sony 61767 6:08

17:12:28 George Butterworth: Two English Idylls BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:34

17:26:28 Ferenc Farkas: 18th Century Dances from Old Hungary Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479 8:40

17:39:51 Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy' Voces8 Decca 29601 4:29

17:46:09 Turlough O'Carolan: Planxty Burke Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 3:24

17:52:25 Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei Op 48 Philharmonia Chorus Philharmonia Orchestra Carlo Maria Giulini DeutGram 4795448 7:00

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:19 Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 24:09

18:35:01 Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations Chicago Symphony Pierre Boulez CSO Resound 901918 4:12

18:41:14 Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale Joseph Silverstein, violin Boston Sym Chamber Players DeutGram 463667 2:51

18:46:23 Igor Stravinsky: Finale from Symphony in E-Flat Op 1 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 453434 7:18

18:54:25 Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028 3:54

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:58 Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music Orch of the Royal Opera House Sir Georg Solti Decca 4785437 15:51

19:19:36 George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 3 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9253 35:15

19:56:48 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: March Op 22 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 2:32

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:05 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433548 16:37

20:21:02 Igor Stravinsky: Suite Italienne Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2019 17:34

20:39:50 Antonio Rosetti: Symphony Concerto Cologne Teldec 98420 18:02

20:58:30 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 34 Op 56 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 1:31

21:02:51 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 BWV 1041 David Oistrakh, violin Vienna Symphony David Oistrakh DeutGram 4793449 15:29

21:19:25 Felix Mendelssohn: Prelude & Fugue No. 5 Op 35 # 5 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4830255 6:33

21:27:05 Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 24 Op 87 # 24 Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469 10:18

21:39:10 Henry Purcell: Chacony Z 730 Guildhall Strings RCA 61275 5:49

21:46:58 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Chicago Symphony Pierre Boulez DeutGram 437850 46:03

22:35:27 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 11:36

22:49:36 Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11 Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 7:01

22:57:37 Ernesto Lecuona: Preludio en la noche Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803 2:25

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:50 Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:40

23:04:30 Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss The Esoterics Eric Banks Innova 244 8:04

23:12:35 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 Op 28 # 15 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342 7:08

23:20:58 Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Elegie Op 27 Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60434 4:55

23:25:53 Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

23:33:39 Bill Douglas: Earth Prayer Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Chamber Ensemble RCA 68416 5:01

23:39:53 George Frideric Handel: Andante from Sonata à 5 in B-Flat HWV 288 Pavlo Beznosiuk, violin Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 3:43

23:43:35 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 453434 4:44

23:48:20 Robert Schumann: Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47 Wu Han, piano DeutGram 22906 6:36

23:56:14 Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau dormant' Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 64277 3:01