WCLV Program Guide 06-16-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Jerry Goldsmith, LA Story

Jerry Goldsmith: Rudy: Theme—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith (Telarc 80433) 4:57

Jerry Goldsmith Television Themes: The Man from UNCLE; Dr. Kildare; Room 222; Star Trek-Voyager; The Walton’s; Barnaby Jones—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith (Telarc 80433) 11:30

Jerry Goldsmith: The Blue Max: Overture, First Flight & Finale—Philharmonia Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith (Silva 1183) 8:04

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek—The Motion Picture: The New Enterprise—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 7:30

Jerry Goldsmith: Air Force 1: Main title & The Parachutes—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80535) 4:41

Jerry Goldsmith: Supergirl: End credits—Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell (Fanfare Cincinnati 2) 4:04

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Suite—Crouch End Festival Choir; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015) 11:53

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Soloists: Alexey Tikhomirov, bass; Men of the Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director

Sergei Prokofiev: Sinfonietta, Op. 5/48

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, Op. 113 (Babi Yar)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings

Franz Schubert: Excerpts from Mass No. 6 in E-flat Major, D. 950

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Leonard Bernstein; Soloists: Reri Grist, Soprano; Adele Addison; Lucine Amara; Lili Chookasian; Jennie Tourel; Richard Tucker; Ezio Flagello; George London; Schola Cantorum; Julliard Chorus; Columbus Boychoir

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Movement I: Veni Creator Spiritus

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 10, Adagio

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Orlando Consort and Dufay - This time founding member Don Greig takes us to the 15th century master and their latest recording

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:36 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei Voces8 Decca 29601 7:36

06:13:40 Thomas Tallis: O nata lux de lumine Christian Forshaw, saxophone Voces8 Decca 22601 2:53

06:16:34 Thomas Tallis: Te lucis ante terminum à 5 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Voces8 Decca 4785703 3:17

06:21:29 Gregorio Allegri: Miserere Voces8 Decca 22601 7:00

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The OHS in Minnesota - Highlights from a national gathering of the Organ Historical Society in and around the Twin Cities

AARON DAVID MILLER: Jump Aaron David Miller (1979 Fisk/House of Hope Presbyterian, Saint Paul, MN)

WILHELM VOLCKMAR: Andantino. LEE HASTINGS BRISTOL: Hymn, Dickinson College Gregory Crowell (1845 Anonymous/St. Wendelin Church, Luxemburg, MN)

SIGFRID KARG-ELERT: Fugue, Canzona & Epilogue, Op. 85, no. 3 Lisa Shihoten, violin; Angela Grundstad & Kim Sueoka, sopranos; Linda Kachelmeier & Clara Osoawki, altos; Ken Cowan (1927 Skinner & 2013 Quimby/ Cathedral of St. Paul, MN)

EDOUARD SILAS: Melody in C James Hammann (1894 Steere & Turner/1st Congregational, Menomonie, WI

RACHEL LAURIN: Scherzetto, fr 12 Short Pieces, Op. 43 Rhonda Sider Edgington (1865 Jardine/1st Baptist Church, Hudson, WI)

JOHANN STRAUSS II: Voices of Spring, Op. 410 Justin LaVoie (1925 Wurlitzer/Phipps Center for the Arts, Hudson, WI)

STEPHEN PAULUS: A Refined Reflection, fr Baronian Suite. PAULUS: Impassioned, fr 3 Temperaments Joseph Ripka (1961 Holtkamp/St. John’s Abbey Church, Collegeville, MN)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New? - Some fantastic recordings of sacred choral and organ music have been released in recent months! Peter DuBois will lead us on an exploration of some of them on this edition of With Heart and Voice

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Midsummer Madness

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A flat, Op 53, arranged for 8 pianos and conducted by Julius Rudel (IPL 5005/6 LP) 8:53

Dudley Moore: “So That’s the Way You Like It variations on Colonel Bogey” - Dudley Moore, piano (EMI 54045 CD) 5:13

Isaac Albeniz: Sevilla Vicente Escudero, dancer; Carmita Garcia,castanets; Pablo Miguel, piano (Columbia 982 LP) 2:36

Henri Kling: Kitchen Symphony Op 445 Raymond Lewenthal, piano & ensemble conductor (EMI 36080 LP) 5:52

Newman-Charles: “The Green Eyed Dragon” John Charles Thomas, baritone, with orchestral accompaniment (RCA 515 LP) 2:52

Ludwig van Beethoven (arr. Copley/Ingram): The Nine Symphonies The Cambridge Buskers (Michael Copley, flute; Dag Ingram, accordion (DG 423400 CD) 3:13

Ambroise Thomas: Raymond Overture Guckenheimer Sour Kraut Band/Dr. Fritz Guckenheimer (RCA 1721 LP) 4:11

Joseph Horowitz-Alistair Sampson: Metamorphosis on a Bed-time Theme April Cantelo, soprano; Ian Wallace, bass-baritone; Lionel Salter, harpsichord; The Hoffnung Symphony Orchestra/Joseph Horowitz (EMI 63302 CD) 10:13

09:57:11 Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Minuet Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 2:07

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:02:59 William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Gloria Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 106 5:41

10:09:54 Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata, Adagio & Fugue BWV 564 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63884 17:53

10:30:18 Jean-Féry Rebel: La Fidelle Julie Andrijesky, violin Les Délices Délices 2012 10:10

10:41:31 Georg Philipp Telemann: Viola Concerto TWV 51:G9 Pinchas Zukerman, viola National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 13:05

10:55:13 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia BWV 906 Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746 4:33

11:14:46 Hugh Aston: Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 14:27

11:31:54 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 BWV 1067 Karl Kaiser, flute Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 18:20

11:51:48 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings Op 5 # 10 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 663 5:31

11:58:20 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Courante à 4 New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101 1:34

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Conductor: Michael Tilson Thomas; Soloist: Daniil Trionov, piano

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 6 Op. 104

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C major, Op. 105

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30

Aaron Copland: Quiet City

14:00 GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 with Donald Runnicles & Andre Palmer Todd - Concertos by Saint-Saëns and Rachmaninoff

Camille Saint-Saëns - Cello Concerto No. 1 - Maya Bogdonavić; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor

Sergei Rachmaninoff – Piano Concerto No. 1 - Danill Trifanov, piano; Jerry Hou, conductor

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:00:48 Nathaniel Stookey: The Composer is Dead Lemony Snicket, narrator San Francisco Symphony Edwin Outwater SF Sym 2009 28:49

15:30:45 Charles Gounod: St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 5:31

15:39:12 David Popper: Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68 Matthew Allen, cello Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80745 8:46

15:48:53 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g Op 79 # 2 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214 7:30

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor;

Johannes Moser, cello; Joela Jones, organ - Miami concert

CARLOS CHAVEZ: Symphony No. 2 “Sinfonia India”

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH: Cello Concerto No. 1

CAMILLE SAINT-SAENS: Symphony No. 3 “Organ”

17:40:13 Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 33 Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Decca 410019 19:00

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 4, 2018

From the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, this week’s episode of From the Top features a teenage composer’s beautiful piece that was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural masterpiece Fallingwater, a young violinist shares how she hasn’t missed a single day of practicing yet, and a classical guitarist performs Bach.

17-year-old violinist Hannah Duncan from Belle Plaine, Iowa performs La Gitana by Fritz Kreisler, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old pianist Cameron Akioka from Palo Alto, California performs the third movement, Allegro con brio, ma non leggiere, from Piano Sonata No. 4, Op. 29 by Sergei Prokofiev.

15-year-old violist Sophia Valenti from Santa Rosa, California performs Rhapsodie from Suite Hébraïque by Ernest Bloch, with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

17-year-old guitarist Nicholas Padmanhaban from Paolo Alto, California performs Prelude and Gigue - Double from Suite in C minor, BWV 997 by Johann Sebastian Bach.

“Images from Fallingwater” composed by Alistair Coleman, 19, from Bethesda, Maryland performed by students from San Francisco Conservatory of Music

18-year-old pianist Cameron Akioka from Palo Alto, California performs Concert Etude no. 2 in F minor, "La Leggierezza" by Franz Liszt

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:58 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 31 Orchestra of St Luke's Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80156 33:54

19:38:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto K 622 Jon Manasse, clarinet Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Harm Mundi 907516 28:50

20:09:30 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 3 Op 29 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 449967 46:23

20:57:09 Morton Gould: Gavotte from 'Interplay' Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 2:35

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano : Woodwind Quintet No. 1 Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-15-15) 4:23

Matthew Saunders: Starry Wanderers (2009) Liliana Garlisi, piano (CCG 10-12-14) 15:43

Ty Alan Emerson: Caliban Kyra Kester, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 9:22

Stephen Griebling: Turbulence Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-15-15) 4:42

Robert Rollin: Five Pieces for Flute and Piano on Legends of the Seneca Indians Linda White, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 16:56

21:56:40 Paul Schoenfield: Four Souvenirs: Tango Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 3:35

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Capitalists, Arise! - Peter Georgescu; former Chairman Emeritus: Young & Rubicam, Inc

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:15 Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 5:24

23:07:39 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy Op 54 # 1 Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522 5:18

23:12:58 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 5:50

23:20:32 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 3:41

23:24:13 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei Voces8 Decca 29601 7:36

23:31:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 BWV 1041 David Oistrakh, violin Vienna Symphony David Oistrakh DeutGram 4793449 7:28

23:39:53 Jules Massenet: Elégie Op 10 # 5 Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 48260 4:06

23:44:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise WoO 59 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 3:14

23:47:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 K 551 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 6506 9:53

23:57:40 Lucien Durosoir: Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:52