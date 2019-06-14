© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 06-14-2019

Published June 14, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:08  Max Bruch: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26   Rachel Barton Pine, violin BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Avie 2375 8:57

00:11:12  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music    Norma Burrowes, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 28379 13:10

00:25:24  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 Op 46 # 4  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 6:26

00:33:11  Charles Tomlinson Griffes: The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559164 12:16

00:47:21  Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 Op 97    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 421643 31:18

01:22:30  Maurice Ravel: Boléro     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44945 14:10

01:37:35  Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Concerto Grosso Op 1 # 8 Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Hyperion 66981 13:18

01:51:45  Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1  D 733  Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63052 4:04

01:56:48  Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21  D 960 Alexander Schimpf, piano   Oehms 867 3:46

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jean Françaix: Octet: 2. Scherzo – Trio Charis-Ensemble Album: Jean Françaix Kammermusik MD&G 3300 Music: 4:27

Gioacchino Rossini: Introduction, Theme and Variations for Clarinet and Orchestra Todd Palmer, clarinet; Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; James Austin Smith, oboe; Livia Sohn, violin; Daniel Philips, violin; Gabriela Diaz, viola; Andres Diaz, cello; Geoff Nuttall, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 10:30

Zhao Jiping: Pipa Concerto No. 2 Wu Man, pipa; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Matthew Kraemer, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 19:34

Traditional: White Snow in Spring Wu Man, pipa Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 3:03

Jean Françaix: Divertissement for Bassoon and Strings Frank Morelli, bassoon; Theodore Arm, violin; Guillermo Figueroa, violin; Toby Appel, viola; Keith Robinson, cello; Laurence Glazener, double bass Music from Angel Fire, Taos Center for the Arts, Taos, NM Music: 8:36

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade for Winds in C minor K. 388 Movement 3. Menuetto in Canone  Allan Vogel, oboe; Kimaree Gilad, oboe; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Carey Bell, clarinet; Dennis Godburn, bassoon Album: Vol. 4: Mozart and Winds Music@Menlo 20064 Music: 4:18

William Bolcom: Three Rags for String Quartet The Harlem String Quartet Phoenix Chamber Music Society, Kerr Cultural Center, Scottsdale, AZ Music: 12:22

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C major, K. 551 "Jupiter": Movements 2-4 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 26:25

Elodie Jolette: Aie confiance Elodie Jolette, piano Album: L'ame au piano Elodie Jolette  Music: 3:08

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:29  Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess'     Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 24:56

04:27:39  Maurice Ravel: Three Poems of Mallarmé: Soupir    Accentus Chamber Choir  Laurence Equilbey Naïve 4947 3:40

04:34:00  Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance    Vanessa Perez, piano   Steinway 30036 3:54

04:40:00  Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15 # 7 Jan Lisiecki, piano   DeutGram 4795327 2:11

04:44:27  Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 Op 36    Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel CBS 44784 40:13

05:28:33  Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto Op 8 # 2 Daniel Hope, violin Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4796922 9:33

05:39:04  Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture     Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 7:59

05:47:49  Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio  BWV 1006 David Russell, guitar   Telarc 80584 3:58

05:53:18  Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2    Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4795529 5:27

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:03  Léo Delibes: Sylvia: The Huntresses     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 4:20

06:15:27  Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 7:34

06:23:45  Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Hornpipe     Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 2:03

06:27:59  Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90    Berlin Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4795448 5:49

06:38:42  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville    Lang Lang, piano   Sony 771901 9:03

06:49:41  Pól Brennan: Harry's Game: Theme    Voces8   Decca 29601 4:05

06:56:24  Kenneth J. Alford: March 'On the Quarterdeck'     Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:16

07:04:39  Joaquín Rodrigo: Finale from Concierto Andaluz    Los Romeros, guitars Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 6:09

07:14:09  Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture Op 72b    Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 7:11

07:21:35  David N. Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul)    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 182 4:11

07:27:10  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Serenade No. 11 for Winds  K 375  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 431683 3:15

07:32:28  Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan     National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 4785437 3:11

07:41:09  Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58  H 16:48 Yekwon Sunwoo, piano   Decca 4815527 11:38

07:54:18  Traditional: The Parting Glass    Voces8   Decca 29601 3:39

07:58:05  Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33   Gil Shaham, violin   DeutGram 447640 1:23

08:08:07  Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 5:26

08:15:23  Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2     Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 9:38

08:28:03  Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107   Sharon Bezaly, flute The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Bis 1679 7:04

08:41:49  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 2 Op 18 # 2  Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2348 11:10

08:54:40  John Williams: Superman: Love Theme     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 5:04

09:04:23  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending    Iona Brown, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 16:03

09:24:03  Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Winter     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:45

09:34:11  Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Toccata    Barry Douglas, piano   RCA 68127 3:52

09:39:24  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony  H 662  The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 8:03

09:50:21  David Diamond: Finale from Symphony No. 2     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3093 8:09

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:09  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: July Op 37 # 7 Lang Lang, piano   Sony 511758 1:20

10:03:22  Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 Op 25 # 1 Lang Lang, piano   Sony 771901 3:11

10:09:03  Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 1     Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 12:53

10:24:31  Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto Op 10 # 4 Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437839 7:14

10:33:47  Reynaldo Hahn: À Chloris    Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 4:02

10:40:54  Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50   Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:52

10:53:35  Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite     New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 26:54

11:23:11  Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture     Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 9:19

11:34:40  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46    Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 14:31

11:50:02  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27  K 595 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 15498 9:32

12:06:34  Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2     Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 10:20

12:18:26  Don Gillis: Paul Bunyan     Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 768 6:43

12:26:25  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 4:33

12:32:36  Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse'     St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 74006 5:24

12:42:39  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 Op 45 # 3  Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 8589 12:18

12:56:10  Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in    Monteverdi Choir English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 4795448 2:04

12:58:54  Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8     National Brass Ensemble  OberlinMus 1504 3:19

13:03:25  Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 1     Geneva Chamber Orchestra Michael Hofstetter CPO 777104 23:19

13:29:02  Dan Forrest: The Sun Never Says    Voces8   Decca 29601 4:45

13:33:48  Austin Wintory: I Was Born for This    Voces8   Decca 29601 5:09

13:40:33  Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 5    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch José Serebrier Warner 68904 9:33

13:50:28  Jean Françaix: Divertissement for Bassoon & Strings    Richard Ranti, bassoon Walden Chamber Players  Nonantum 2001 8:47

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Gian-Carlo Menotti: Ricercare on a Theme from ''The Old Maid and the Thief" Charlie Albright, piano Album: Vivace CAPC Music 884501469760 Music: 4:21

Shawn Conley: Yann's Flight Sybarite5 Chamber Music Societ of Saint Cloud, St. Cloud at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN Music: 5:45

Nikolai Kapustin: Variations Op. 41 Charlie Albright, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 6:37

Modest Mussorgsky (arr. Maurice Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition (excerpts) Los Angeles Philharmonic; James Conlon, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 30:03

Alexander Scriabin: Two Etudes: C-sharp minor, F-sharp minor Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album: Alexander Scriabin - The Complete Etudes Bridge 9287 Music: 4:19

Marco Uccellini: Sonata No. 18 for Two Violins from Sonatas, Correnti, and Arias, Op. 4 Adam Barnett-Hart, Arnaud Sussmann, violins; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Gloria Chien, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 6:04

Manuel Ponce (arr. Jascha Heifetz, Bion Tsang): Estrellita for Cello and Piano Bion Tsang, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Foundation for Chinese Performing Arts, Jordan Hall, Boston, MA Music: 3:03

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat major, K. 271 "Jeunehomme" Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 33:55

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:54:54  Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 25   Lang Lang, piano Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 6:40

16:04:24  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: February Op 37 # 2 Lang Lang, piano   Sony 511758 2:58

16:10:24  Jean Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter Op 49    Orch de la Suisse Romande Horst Stein Decca 4785437 13:08

16:28:06  Dimitri Tiomkin: Friendly Persuasion: Main Theme     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80319 4:24

16:34:51  Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 44   Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet  RCA 6498 4:48

16:43:00  Peter Schickele: New Horizons in Music Appreciation:    Peter Schickele, narrator   Vanguard 72015 7:56

16:53:18  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19   Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 47334 31:06

16:58:43  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71 # 3 Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 1:00

17:04:12  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture     Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 6:01

17:19:17  Cécile Chaminade: Autrefois Op 87 # 4 Joanne Polk, piano   Steinway 30037 3:11

17:24:55  Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 Op 31   Lang Lang, piano   Sony 511758 10:43

17:40:38  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air  BWV 1068 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 308779 4:50

17:47:06  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte  BWV 1068  Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 3:22

17:52:19  Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Octet  D 803  Cleveland Octet  Sony 62655 6:32

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:45  Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 25     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352 16:01

18:27:28  Jake Runestad: Let My Love Be Heard    Voces8   Decca 29601 4:43

18:33:56  Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy'    Voces8   Decca 29601 4:29

18:40:47  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3  BWV 1048  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 12:36

18:53:34  Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Octet for Strings Op 20    Academy Chamber Ensemble  Chandos 8790 6:00

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:26  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending    Rafael Druian, violin Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Sony 62645 14:40

19:19:14  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 Op 68    Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 4776409 36:54

19:57:32  Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 11     Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2275 2:23

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:04  Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 25   Lang Lang, piano Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 20:44

20:23:43  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 67     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 20:33

20:46:01  Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite Op 13   Sarah Lindloff, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 12:17

21:02:27  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 Op 13   Jenö Jandó, piano   Naxos 503293 17:36

21:21:12  Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: The Rains of Castamere    Voces8   Decca 29601 3:02

21:25:18  Enya: The Lord of the Rings: May It Be    Voces8   Decca 29601 3:41

21:31:31  Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite Op 56   Kathryn Stott, piano   Hyperion 66911 13:47

21:47:32  Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Suite     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 40:20

22:29:10  Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 7 Op 83   Lang Lang, piano   Sony 771901 20:28

22:52:23  Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song Op 118   Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80248 7:32

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:09  Orlande de Lassus: Ave verum corpus    Cambridge Singers  John Rutter Collegium 134 4:09

23:06:18  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1   Alexander Ghindin, piano Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Ondine 977 5:23

23:11:41  Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart eOne 7792 4:14

23:17:02  Bill Evans: Your Story    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 455512 5:37

23:22:40  Dave Brubeck: Regret    Dave Brubeck, piano London Symphony Russell Gloyd Telarc 80621 8:03

23:30:44  Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26    National Symphony of Ireland Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 550745 9:07

23:40:44  Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Intermezzo    John Bradbury, clarinet BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10511 3:39

23:44:24  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión    Lang Lang, piano   Sony 771901 6:30

23:50:54  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20    Shannon Lee, violin   Telarc 80695 3:50

23:55:23  François Dompierre: Mario: Theme    Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8737 3:12

 

 