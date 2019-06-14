WCLV Program Guide 06-14-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:08 Max Bruch: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26 Rachel Barton Pine, violin BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Avie 2375 8:57

00:11:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music Norma Burrowes, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 28379 13:10

00:25:24 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 Op 46 # 4 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 6:26

00:33:11 Charles Tomlinson Griffes: The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559164 12:16

00:47:21 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 Op 97 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 421643 31:18

01:22:30 Maurice Ravel: Boléro Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44945 14:10

01:37:35 Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Concerto Grosso Op 1 # 8 Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Hyperion 66981 13:18

01:51:45 Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 D 733 Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63052 4:04

01:56:48 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21 D 960 Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867 3:46

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jean Françaix: Octet: 2. Scherzo – Trio Charis-Ensemble Album: Jean Françaix Kammermusik MD&G 3300 Music: 4:27

Gioacchino Rossini: Introduction, Theme and Variations for Clarinet and Orchestra Todd Palmer, clarinet; Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; James Austin Smith, oboe; Livia Sohn, violin; Daniel Philips, violin; Gabriela Diaz, viola; Andres Diaz, cello; Geoff Nuttall, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 10:30

Zhao Jiping: Pipa Concerto No. 2 Wu Man, pipa; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Matthew Kraemer, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 19:34

Traditional: White Snow in Spring Wu Man, pipa Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 3:03

Jean Françaix: Divertissement for Bassoon and Strings Frank Morelli, bassoon; Theodore Arm, violin; Guillermo Figueroa, violin; Toby Appel, viola; Keith Robinson, cello; Laurence Glazener, double bass Music from Angel Fire, Taos Center for the Arts, Taos, NM Music: 8:36

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade for Winds in C minor K. 388 Movement 3. Menuetto in Canone Allan Vogel, oboe; Kimaree Gilad, oboe; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Carey Bell, clarinet; Dennis Godburn, bassoon Album: Vol. 4: Mozart and Winds Music@Menlo 20064 Music: 4:18

William Bolcom: Three Rags for String Quartet The Harlem String Quartet Phoenix Chamber Music Society, Kerr Cultural Center, Scottsdale, AZ Music: 12:22

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C major, K. 551 "Jupiter": Movements 2-4 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 26:25

Elodie Jolette: Aie confiance Elodie Jolette, piano Album: L'ame au piano Elodie Jolette Music: 3:08

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:29 Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 24:56

04:27:39 Maurice Ravel: Three Poems of Mallarmé: Soupir Accentus Chamber Choir Laurence Equilbey Naïve 4947 3:40

04:34:00 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 3:54

04:40:00 Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15 # 7 Jan Lisiecki, piano DeutGram 4795327 2:11

04:44:27 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel CBS 44784 40:13

05:28:33 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto Op 8 # 2 Daniel Hope, violin Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4796922 9:33

05:39:04 Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 7:59

05:47:49 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio BWV 1006 David Russell, guitar Telarc 80584 3:58

05:53:18 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 5:27

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:03 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: The Huntresses San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 4:20

06:15:27 Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 7:34

06:23:45 Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Hornpipe Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 2:03

06:27:59 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90 Berlin Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4795448 5:49

06:38:42 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901 9:03

06:49:41 Pól Brennan: Harry's Game: Theme Voces8 Decca 29601 4:05

06:56:24 Kenneth J. Alford: March 'On the Quarterdeck' Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:16

07:04:39 Joaquín Rodrigo: Finale from Concierto Andaluz Los Romeros, guitars Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 6:09

07:14:09 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture Op 72b Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 7:11

07:21:35 David N. Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 4:11

07:27:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Serenade No. 11 for Winds K 375 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683 3:15

07:32:28 Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 4785437 3:11

07:41:09 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 H 16:48 Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527 11:38

07:54:18 Traditional: The Parting Glass Voces8 Decca 29601 3:39

07:58:05 Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 447640 1:23

08:08:07 Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 5:26

08:15:23 Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 9:38

08:28:03 Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107 Sharon Bezaly, flute The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Bis 1679 7:04

08:41:49 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 2 Op 18 # 2 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348 11:10

08:54:40 John Williams: Superman: Love Theme Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 5:04

09:04:23 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Iona Brown, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 16:03

09:24:03 Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Winter Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:45

09:34:11 Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Toccata Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127 3:52

09:39:24 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony H 662 The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 8:03

09:50:21 David Diamond: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3093 8:09

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:09 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: July Op 37 # 7 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 1:20

10:03:22 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 Op 25 # 1 Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901 3:11

10:09:03 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 1 Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 12:53

10:24:31 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto Op 10 # 4 Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437839 7:14

10:33:47 Reynaldo Hahn: À Chloris Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 4:02

10:40:54 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:52

10:53:35 Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 26:54

11:23:11 Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 9:19

11:34:40 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46 Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 14:31

11:50:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 15498 9:32

12:06:34 Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 10:20

12:18:26 Don Gillis: Paul Bunyan Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 768 6:43

12:26:25 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 4:33

12:32:36 Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 74006 5:24

12:42:39 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 Op 45 # 3 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 8589 12:18

12:56:10 Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in Monteverdi Choir English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 4795448 2:04

12:58:54 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 3:19

13:03:25 Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 1 Geneva Chamber Orchestra Michael Hofstetter CPO 777104 23:19

13:29:02 Dan Forrest: The Sun Never Says Voces8 Decca 29601 4:45

13:33:48 Austin Wintory: I Was Born for This Voces8 Decca 29601 5:09

13:40:33 Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 5 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch José Serebrier Warner 68904 9:33

13:50:28 Jean Françaix: Divertissement for Bassoon & Strings Richard Ranti, bassoon Walden Chamber Players Nonantum 2001 8:47

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Gian-Carlo Menotti: Ricercare on a Theme from ''The Old Maid and the Thief" Charlie Albright, piano Album: Vivace CAPC Music 884501469760 Music: 4:21

Shawn Conley: Yann's Flight Sybarite5 Chamber Music Societ of Saint Cloud, St. Cloud at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN Music: 5:45

Nikolai Kapustin: Variations Op. 41 Charlie Albright, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 6:37

Modest Mussorgsky (arr. Maurice Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition (excerpts) Los Angeles Philharmonic; James Conlon, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 30:03

Alexander Scriabin: Two Etudes: C-sharp minor, F-sharp minor Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album: Alexander Scriabin - The Complete Etudes Bridge 9287 Music: 4:19

Marco Uccellini: Sonata No. 18 for Two Violins from Sonatas, Correnti, and Arias, Op. 4 Adam Barnett-Hart, Arnaud Sussmann, violins; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Gloria Chien, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 6:04

Manuel Ponce (arr. Jascha Heifetz, Bion Tsang): Estrellita for Cello and Piano Bion Tsang, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Foundation for Chinese Performing Arts, Jordan Hall, Boston, MA Music: 3:03

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat major, K. 271 "Jeunehomme" Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 33:55

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:54:54 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 25 Lang Lang, piano Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 6:40

16:04:24 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: February Op 37 # 2 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 2:58

16:10:24 Jean Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter Op 49 Orch de la Suisse Romande Horst Stein Decca 4785437 13:08

16:28:06 Dimitri Tiomkin: Friendly Persuasion: Main Theme Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80319 4:24

16:34:51 Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 44 Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet RCA 6498 4:48

16:43:00 Peter Schickele: New Horizons in Music Appreciation: Peter Schickele, narrator Vanguard 72015 7:56

16:53:18 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 47334 31:06

16:58:43 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71 # 3 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:00

17:04:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 6:01

17:19:17 Cécile Chaminade: Autrefois Op 87 # 4 Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037 3:11

17:24:55 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 Op 31 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 10:43

17:40:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 308779 4:50

17:47:06 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte BWV 1068 Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 3:22

17:52:19 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Octet D 803 Cleveland Octet Sony 62655 6:32

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:45 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 25 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352 16:01

18:27:28 Jake Runestad: Let My Love Be Heard Voces8 Decca 29601 4:43

18:33:56 Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy' Voces8 Decca 29601 4:29

18:40:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 12:36

18:53:34 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Octet for Strings Op 20 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790 6:00

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:26 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Rafael Druian, violin Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Sony 62645 14:40

19:19:14 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 Op 68 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 4776409 36:54

19:57:32 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 11 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 2:23

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:04 Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 25 Lang Lang, piano Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 20:44

20:23:43 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 67 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 20:33

20:46:01 Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite Op 13 Sarah Lindloff, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 12:17

21:02:27 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 Op 13 Jenö Jandó, piano Naxos 503293 17:36

21:21:12 Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: The Rains of Castamere Voces8 Decca 29601 3:02

21:25:18 Enya: The Lord of the Rings: May It Be Voces8 Decca 29601 3:41

21:31:31 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite Op 56 Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 13:47

21:47:32 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Suite San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 40:20

22:29:10 Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 7 Op 83 Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901 20:28

22:52:23 Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song Op 118 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80248 7:32

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:09 Orlande de Lassus: Ave verum corpus Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 134 4:09

23:06:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 Alexander Ghindin, piano Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Ondine 977 5:23

23:11:41 Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart eOne 7792 4:14

23:17:02 Bill Evans: Your Story Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 5:37

23:22:40 Dave Brubeck: Regret Dave Brubeck, piano London Symphony Russell Gloyd Telarc 80621 8:03

23:30:44 Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26 National Symphony of Ireland Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 550745 9:07

23:40:44 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Intermezzo John Bradbury, clarinet BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10511 3:39

23:44:24 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901 6:30

23:50:54 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695 3:50

23:55:23 François Dompierre: Mario: Theme Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8737 3:12