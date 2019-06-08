WCLV Program Guide 06-08-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:35 Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe Sharon Isbin, guitar Bridge 9491 5:51

00:07:37 Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 3 Op 41 # 3 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 431650 28:58

00:37:24 Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 4:35

00:43:07 William Byrd: Hymn 'Christe qui lux es et dies" Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 3:45

00:49:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto K 622 Alfred Prinz, clarinet Vienna Philharmonic Karl Böhm DeutGram 4795448 30:45

01:24:08 Robert Russell Bennett: Symphonic Songs for Band United States Marine Band Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig Altissimo 4032 13:26

01:38:41 Ottorino Respighi: Pastorale after Tartini Pinchas Zukerman, violin National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 12:03

01:51:24 Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F Op 3 # 1 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391 4:14

01:56:49 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56 Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 2:40

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Robert Burns: Ae Fond Kiss Nicola Benedetti, violin; BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra; Rory Macdonald, conductor Album: Homecoming: A Scottish Fantasy Decca 21290 Music: 04:36

Gordon Goodwin: Four Views (2014) Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 14:13

Erich Korngold: Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35 Nicola Benedetti, violin; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 25:54

Earl Scruggs: Foggy Mountain Breakdown (Encore) Decoda Cello Quartet String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 2:31

Zhao Jiping: Summer in the high Grassland Yo-Yo Ma, cello Members of the Silk Road Ensemble Album: Beyond the Horizon Sony 93962 Music: 4:31

Claude Debussy: Trois Chansons Center City Brass Quintet; Anthony DiLorenzo, trumpet; Geoffrey Hardcastle, trumpet; Richard King, horn; Ko-Ichiro Yamamoto, trombone; Craig Knox, tuba University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 5:55

Henry Purcell: Six Keyboard Lessons Fabio Zanon, guitar Americas Society, Salon Simon Bolivar, New York, NY Music: 6:31

Osvaldo Golijov: Azul Yo-Yo Ma, cello; The Knights Album: Azul Warner Classics 559989 Music: 28:17

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:40 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Tafelmusik 1032 25:00

04:26:38 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 5:39

04:34:49 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture Scottish Chamber Orchestra Alexander Faris Nimbus 5066 6:47

04:42:42 Adolphe Adam: Giselle: La chasse London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Sony 42450 2:57

04:47:50 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concertos 'Four Seasons' Op 8 # 1-4 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790 39:42

05:31:50 Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 Op 23 Cédric Tiberghien, piano Harm Mundi 2908375 9:31

05:42:16 Modest Mussorgsky: Solemn March 'The Capture of Kars' Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 5:31

05:48:50 Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:42

05:56:28 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 Op 10 # 12 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4785437 2:41

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Genaro Monreal Lacosta Porque te quiero (Because I Love You) Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 76590

06:03:45 Manuel Lopez-Quiroga y Miquel Me embrujaste (You Bewitched Me) Plácido Domingo, tenor; Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 76590

06:08:30 Antonio Alvarez Alonso Suspiros de España (Longing for Spain) Plácido Domingo, tenor Orquesta de la Communidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 76590

06:41:39 Joan Tower Chamber Dance Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero Naxos 559775

06:44:30 Manuel Ponce Sonata "Mexicana" Aleksandr Tsiboulski, guitar Naxos 573284

06:47:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento in D, K. 136 Sphinx Virtuosi Recorded at Halton Theater CPCC, Nov 2011

07:00:45 Johann Sebastian Bach Chaconne, from Partita No. 2 in d, BWV 1004 (arr. by Anne Dudley) Adela Peña, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello; Erika Nickrenz, piano Eroica Trio EMI Classics 56873

07:16:44 Jorge Mejia Prelude in Bb Jorge Mejia, piano Infusion 8676790001

07:18:41 Jorge Mejia Prelude in e Jorge Mejia, piano Infusion 8676790001

07:20:59 Jorge Mejia Prelude in g# Jorge Mejia, piano Infusion 8676790001

07:25:01 Maurice Ravel Bolero Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Erato 45766

07:42:25 Joaquín Turina Danzas fantásticas, Op. 22 London Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz EMI Classics 49405

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Brad Warnaar: Horn Concerto Movement 3 Tarantella Leslie Norton, horn; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Album: Wind Concertos Naxos 559818 Music: 4:34

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 11:01

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ted Fisher from Belgrade, Serbia Music: 8:59

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op. 17, No. 4 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Album: Chopin: Mazurkas Decca 417584 Music: 4:14

Carl Maria von Weber: Quintet in B-flat major for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, Op. 34 Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Erin Keefe, Ida Kavafian, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 22:55

Reinhold Gliere: Romance, Op. 3 Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Olga Sitkovetsky, piano Album: Sasha Plays Romantic Russian Rarities EMI 57025 Music: 4:25

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata in C Major for Two Violins, Op. 56 Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin CMSLC & Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 16:21

Camille Saint-Saens: Concerto No.1 for Cello and Orchestra Roman Mekinulov, cello; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 19:13

Robert Schumann: Arabesque Benjamin Grosvenor, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, St Paul, MN Music: 6:59

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:42 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World Tölz Boys Choir Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 4778778 5:13

10:10:07 Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 D 557 András Schiff, piano Decca 440307 12:29

10:25:29 Benjamin Hanby: Darling Nelly Gray Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 807549 5:26

10:33:54 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 19:03

10:55:43 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Luminus 92148 2:50

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Haydn, Father of the Symphony ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:53 Joseph Haydn: Finale from String Quartet No. 51 Op 64 # 4 American String Project MSR 1386 4:11

11:30:11 Robert Schumann: Arabeske Op 18 Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281 6:45

11:38:12 George Enescu: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1 Detroit Symphony Antal Doráti Decca 4785437 12:23

11:52:05 Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 6:41

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2019

This week’s From the Top is a special program celebrating Jewish contributions to classical music featuring concert pianist Lara Downes as our guest host. We’ll hear a 14-year-old share what it’s like to grow up in a Korean and Jewish household, a new piece by a Jewish-American teenage composer gets its broadcast debut, and a spectacular 18-year-old clarinetist performs a movement from Leonard Bernstein’s Sonata for Clarinet and Piano.

Cellist Sarah Kave, 14, from Tarzana, CA performing: III. Jewish Song from “From Jewish Life” for Cello and Piano by Ernest Bloch (1880-1959), with Lara Downes, piano.

Violinist Takumi Taguchi, 17, from Shoreline, WA performing: Figaro Variations on Rossini’s ‘Barber of Seville’ by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco (1895-1968), edited by Jascha Heifetz, with Lara Downes, piano.

Pianist Helen Bryant, 17, from Waleska, GA performing - I. Intermezzo and II. Mazurka from Arabesques for Piano by Alexandre Tansman (1897-1986)

Composer Benjamin Beckman, 18, from Los Angeles, CA presents his composition “Three Views” for Piano Quartet, performed by violinist Takumi Taguchi; violist Jackie Liu, 15; cellist Sarah Kave; and pianist Ben Beckman.

Clarinetist Javier Morales Martinez, 18, from Los Angeles, CA performing: II. Andantino - Vivace e leggiero from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), with Lara Downes, piano.

“Somewhere” from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), arr. Lara Downes performed by Lara Downes, piano; Takumi Taguchi, violin, Jackie Liu, viola; Sarah Kave, cello, Javier Morales Martinez, clarinet, Ben Beckman, piano

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:42 Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes: Finale Op 13 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 6:12

13:08:48 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes Op 9 # 12 Anthony Robson, oboe Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 610 7:01

13:18:05 Robert Schumann: Genoveva: Overture Op 81 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 8:55

13:29:20 Carl Orff: Carmina burana Gundula Janowitz, soprano Berlin German Opera Orchestra Eugen Jochum DeutGram 4795448 56:18

14:28:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Trio in E-Flat K 498 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 57499 21:04

14:50:33 John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 5:52

14:58:26 George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426404 5:46

15:08:31 Robert Schumann: Symphony in d Op 120 Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 457591 23:55

15:35:01 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 35 H 16:43 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 89363 12:55

15:49:35 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10511 16:41

16:07:25 Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80126 10:18

16:19:52 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 17:03

16:38:27 Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto RV 95 Paula Robison, flute MusicMasters 60152 8:56

16:49:45 Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet D 667 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61964 6:16

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners Pt. 2 – The ‘30s & 40s

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:25

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Anthony Adverse: Suite–Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 6:45

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Mr. Scratch—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 4:02

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 5:51

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:25

Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet—Philharmonia Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1094) 15:01

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover’s Corners—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 61699) 2:20

Aaron Copland (arr Arnold Freed): The Heiress: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/ Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699) 8:06

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80708) 4:40

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Broadway Folk Songs

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:08 00:01:47 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Hand Me Down That Can o' Beans Rufus Smith Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60243-2-RG

18:02:50 00:01:35 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe Whoop-Ti-Ay Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Paint Your Wagon -- Film Soundtrack Paramount PMS1001

18:04:39 00:02:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Edelweiss Theodore Bikel The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK32601

18:07:21 00:01:23 John Morris-Gerald Freedman Come, You Men Chorus A Time for Singing -- Original B'way Cast Warner Bros. HS-1639

18:08:40 00:02:57 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg How Are Things in Glocca Morra? Ella Logan Finian's Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK4062

18:11:32 00:02:25 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe I'll Go Home With Bonnie Jean Frank Porretta Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast Columbia OS2540

18:14:56 00:01:20 Jerome Kern-Yip Harburg Swing Your Sweethearts Chorus Can't Help Singing -- Original Film Soundtrack Decca LP995

18:16:15 00:02:30 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Blow High, Blow Low Fisher Stevens Carousel -- 1994 B'way Revival Angel CDQ-5-55199

18:18:43 00:03:19 A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe They Call the Wind Maria Rufus Smith Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60243-2-RG

18:21:59 00:03:17 Traditional Big Rock Candy Mountain Burl Ives Front Row Center: The B'way Gold Box MCA MCAD4-11353

18:25:40 00:02:47 Robert Waldman-Alfred Uhry Love Stolen Barry Bostwick The Robber Bridegroom -- Original B'way Cast CBS P-14589

18:28:59 00:01:42 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Overflow Chorus Porgy and Bess -- 1998 Studio Cast Telarc CD-80434

18:31:58 00:02:50 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Leavin' Time Chorus St. Louis Woman -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64662

18:33:36 00:01:55 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Little Black Sheep Chorus Cabin in the Sky -- Film Sound Track Rhino R272245

18:35:41 00:02:02 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Cry Like the Wind Nancy Dussault Do Re Mi -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61994

18:37:39 00:02:34 Frank Loesser Walking Away Whistling Ellen McCown Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19006

18:40:55 00:02:22 Stephen Sondheim The Ballad of Booth Patrick Cassidy Assassins -- Original Cast RCA 60737-2-RC

18:43:17 00:03:31 Adam Guettel The Ballad of Floyd Collins Jesse Lenant Floyd Collins -- Original Cast Nonesuch Nonesuch 79434

18:46:59 00:02:34 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Summertime Harolyn Blackwell Porgy and Bess -- 1998 Studio Cast Telarc CD-80434

18:49:29 00:02:09 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Ol' Man River Bruce Hubbard Show Boat-- 1988 Studio Cast Angel 77774-91082

18:52:33 00:00:27 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:04 00:03:56 Filler: A.J. Lerner-F. Loewe I'm on My Way Chorus Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60243-2-RG

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:41 Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52 Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 457591 16:45

19:21:55 Johan Halvorsen: Symphony No. 1 Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 35:19

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Paul Jacobs, organ - recorded live in Severance Hall

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in d

Bernd Richard Deutsch: Okeanos

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e Op 64

21:48:24 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Jeffrey Khaner, flute Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 10:05

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Comedy from Albert Brooks: ‘Party from Outer Space, ‘In the Middle’, and ‘Memoirs of an Opening Act’…Bits from ‘Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In’: ‘New Talent’, ‘Personality of the Week’, ‘Here Come da Judge’ and ‘Mod, Mod World’…Richard Howland-Bolton on ‘Panic’

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

22:59:59 Robert Schumann: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 41 # 1 Melos Quartet DeutGram 423670 5:52

23:05:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Laudate Dominum K 339 Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 5:02

23:10:54 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'Home, Sweet Home' Op 51 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121 6:14

23:19:25 Robert Schumann: Nachtstuck No. 4 Op 23 # 4 András Schiff, piano ECM 1806 4:06

23:23:31 Robert Schumann: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 10:17

23:33:49 Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437520 7:47

23:42:15 Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene Paul Bateman, piano Czech National Symphony Paul Bateman Decca 4825281 5:18

23:47:33 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 6 Op 10 # 6 Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213 4:21

23:51:54 Stephen Paulus: The Road Home Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19

23:55:57 Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 BWV 1035 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3408 3:18