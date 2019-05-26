WCLV Program Guide 05-26-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Patriotic Movies

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 2:34

Paul Anka (arr Richard Hayman): The Longest Day: March—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80175) 3:02

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March [from ‘Bridge on the River Kwai’]—Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 46747) 2:58

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March—Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine (RPO 33) 2:44

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals’ March [from ‘Patton’ and ‘MacArthur’]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80175) 4:45

John Williams: Midway: March—Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 46747) 4:08

Sherman Edwards / Peter Stone: 1776: Sit Down, John; The Egg; Finale— William Daniels (John Adams), Ken Howard (Thomas Jefferson), Rex Everhart (Benjamin Franklin), David Vosburgh (Roger Sherman), Henry Le Clair (Roger Livingston); Orchestra (Sony 48215) 11:26

John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80144) 4:17

John Philip Sousa Speaks

John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever—Sousa Band/John Philip Sousa (Delos 3102) 3:58

Hugo Friedhofer (arr Angela Morley): The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 2:39

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen—Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:06

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: James Feddeck; Christopher Martin, trumpet

Cesar Franck: Les Eolides

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E Minor, Op. 27

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 27

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture—Sir Mark Elder, conductor

Bedrich Smetana: The Moldau from Ma Vlast—Daniel Barenboim, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Lorin Maazel; Soloists: Christine Brewer, soprano; Nancy Gustafson, soprano; Jeanine De Bique, soprano Mary Phillips, mezzo-soprano; Nancy Maultsby, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Dean Griffey, tenor; Wolfgang Schöne, bass; Jason Grant, bass-baritone; New York Choral Artists, Dessoff Symphonic Choir, Brooklyn Youth Chorus

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 8

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Stephen Cleobury and the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge - The longest-serving conductor of this world-famous ensemble looks back on his work, and the service King's College has done for early music

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:38 Cristóbal de Morales: Jubilate Deo Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595 5:38

06:11:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' K 165 Judith Raskin, soprano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 15:43

06:28:29 John Rutter: Praise Ye The Lord Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 100 1:44

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Winpenny for Your Thoughts - A stimulating visit with English organist Tom Winpenny, who introduces us to his many musical enthusiasms

WILLIAM MATHIAS: Toccata Giocosa (1962 Harrison/St. Alban’s Abbey) Naxos 8.573523

WILLIAM WALTON (arr. Winpenny): March: A History of the English-Speaking Peoples (St. Alban’s Abbey) JAV 190

PETER HURFORD: Two Dialogues (St. Alban’s Abbey) JAV 190

LENNOX BERKELEY: Impromptu (St. Alban’s Abbey) Resonus 10119

JOHN JOUBERT: Recessional, Op. 135; Prelude on the Old Hundredth, Op. 15 (St. Alban’s Cathedral) Toccata Classics 0398

JOHN McCABE: Le Poisson Magique (St. Alban’s Abbey) Resonus 10144

CHARLES VILLIERS STANFORD: 2 Pieces (Intermezzo founded upon an Irish Air, Op. 189, no. 4; Epithalamium, Op. 182, no. 5) (1892 Binns/Queen’s College, Cambridge) Resonus 10104

MATHIAS: Lift up your heads St. Alban’s Abbey Girls and Lay Clerks/Tom Winpenny; Michael Papadopoulos (St. Alban’s Abbey) Naxos 8.573523

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Ascension & Memorial Day - On this program, Peter DuBois has chosen music to mark the glory of Ascension Day, even as we listen to music of remembrance in honor of the national holiday celebrated this weekend

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Day Weekend 2019

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: “Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen” Lucia Popp, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 62707 CD) 8:41

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: “The Field of the Dead” Dolora Zajick, mezzo-soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Mstislav Rostropovich (Sony 48387 CD) 5:48

George M. Cohan: “Over There” Enrico Caruso, tenor; Orchestra (RCA 0279 LP) 1:26

Charles Ives: “He is there!” Christopher Maltman, baritone; Roger Vignoles, piano; Ann Allen, piccolo (BBC Music Vol.12 No.3 CD) 4:14

Charles Ives: “In Flanders Field” Thomas Stewart, baritone; Alan Mandel, piano (Columbia 32504 LP) 2:18

Eric Bogle: “And the band played Waltzing Mathilda.” Eric Bogle, vocal & guitar (EMI 35521 CD) 7:00

Georg Frideric Handel: “For Zion lamentation make” and “Sound an alarm!” Alexander Young, tenor; English Chamber Orchestra/Johannes Somary (Vanguard 71200 LP) 7:37

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: “O rest in the Lord” Kathleen Ferrier, contralto; Boyd Neel Orchestra/Boyd Neel (Intense Media 12281 CD) 3:42

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:02 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto RV 425 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 67097 8:19

10:12:42 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 3 Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 16:03

10:31:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 2 BWV 813 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 14:16

10:47:14 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Trio Sonata No. 5 Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590 8:21

10:56:12 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6: Gavotte BWV 1012 Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252 3:59

11:01:01 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 5 Op 4 # 5 Matthew Halls, organ Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2055 8:07

11:10:05 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 6 'As pants the Lynne Dawson, soprano The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Chandos 504 20:12

11:33:17 George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 1 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Erato 94354 2:30

11:44:26 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 10:27

11:55:29 Giovanni Gabrieli: Magnificat à 12 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 4:36

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Conductor: Michael Tilson Thomas; Soloist: Emanuel Ax, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3, Op 72a

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.14 in E-flat Major, K. 449

Arnold Schoenberg: Piano Concerto, Op 42

R. Strauss: Til Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche, Op 28

W.A. Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-flat

14:00 GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 with Donald Runnicles & Andre Palmer Todd - Stéphane Denève, conductor

Hector Berlioz - Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:01:46 William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 463483 8:25

15:11:56 William Bolcom: Dream Shadows Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041 6:24

15:20:34 William Bolcom: The Brooklyn Dodge Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041 4:45

15:26:33 Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 28:06

15:55:27 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Mouvement Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 3:11

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; Helen Boatwright, soprano; Elaine Bonazzi , mezzo; John McCollum, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – Concert observing the 100th anniversary of the Cleveland Orchestra - recorded live in Severance Hall

Benjamin Britten: Spring Symphony

Luigi Cherubini: Symphony in D

Giuseppe Verdi: Te Deum

17:42:38 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 17:43

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 23, 2019 - From the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, this episode of From the Top is guest hosted by renowned violinist Leila Josefowicz. She introduces us to a teenage baritone from an impressive musical family with a grandmother who sang on the same touring circuit as Aretha Franklin and an uncle who performed with Louis Armstrong ... and Leila performs a movement of Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time" with the young musicians on the program

16-year-old violinist Jun Lin from Larchmont, NY performs I. Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Major, Op. 24, "Spring," by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), with Michelle Cann, piano.

18-year-old flutist Mai Nguyen from Cambridge, MA performs Concertino, Op. 107 for Flute and Piano, by Cécile Chaminade (1857-1944), with Michelle Cann, piano.

16-year-old clarinetist Anoush Pogossian and 18-year-old cellist Esther Yu join Guest Host Leila Josefowicz and Co-Host Michelle Cann in a performance of I. Liturgie de cristal from the Quartet for the End of Time by Olivier Messiaen (1908-1992)

14-year-old pianist Alejandra Sarmiento from Lighthouse Point, FL performs Etude Op. 25, No. 1 and 2 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

17-year-old baritone Preston Jones from Fort Washington, MD performs “Toglietemi la vita ancor” by Alessandro Scarlatti (1660-1725), with Michelle Cann, piano

16-year-old clarinetist Anoush Pogossian and 18-year-old cellist Esther Yu join pianist Michelle Cann in a performance of the fourth movement Allegro from Clarinet Trio, Op.114 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 32:10

19:37:27 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 1 Rotterdam Philharmonic Valéry Gergiev Philips 422996 35:28

20:15:26 Richard Strauss: Don Quixote Op 35 Mischa Maisky, cello Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta DeutGram 2054 42:18

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Marcia Kraus: Three Fairy Tales (1997) Deborah Selig, soprano; Courtney Miller, oboe; Shiela Kibbe, piano (Centaur 3421) 23:13

Margaret Brouwer: Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra Michi Wiancko, violin; CityMusic Cleveland/James Gaffigan, conductor (CityMusic 4) (23:50)

21:51:35 Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson DeutGram 469376 8:56

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech – to be announced

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:47 William Bolcom: New York Lights Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Luminus 92148 5:30

23:07:18 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 5:24

23:12:43 Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:26

23:18:54 Franz Schubert: Die Forelle D 550 Barbara Bonney, soprano Sony 61964 2:15

23:21:37 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43 # 6 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 3:31

23:25:08 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Villanesca Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 4:40

23:29:48 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77 Thomas Zehetmair, violin Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44944 8:48

23:39:15 Franz Schubert: Allegretto D 915 Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550 5:41

23:44:48 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Snow Maiden: Melodrama St. Petersburg Camerata Saulius Sondeckis Sony 58976 4:21

23:49:07 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 Op 40 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Cedille 144 6:56

23:56:35 Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 3:27