WCLV Program Guide 05-25-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:08 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' S 560/7 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 58420 6:15

00:08:41 Charles Martin Loeffler: Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola & Piano Allan Vogel, oboe Delos 3136 24:18

00:34:22 Johannes Brahms: FAE Sonata: Scherzo Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32664 5:11

00:41:29 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 6:19

00:49:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 K 482 Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 780837 30:13

01:23:32 Gilardo Gilardi: Cantares de mi cantar Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010 12:59

01:37:57 Vincent Persichetti: A Lincoln Address Op 124 Barry Scott, narrator Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559373 13:13

01:52:03 Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Telarc 80218 4:29

01:57:40 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Airs Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Conifer 51313 1:56

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 in D Major, Op. 94bis: Movement 2 Scherzo James Ehnes, violin; Wendy Chen, piano Album: The Essential James Ehnes Analekta 2015 Music: 4:31

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemaya Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 6:18

Joseph Suk: Quartet in A minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 1 Gloria Chien, piano; Danbi Um, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 20:45

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (original version) Wendy Chen, piano; Strings Festival Musicians; Loras Schissel, conductor Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 15:58

Eugene Bozza: Andante et scherzo Andante Kenari Quartet: Bob Eason, Kyle Baldwin, Corey Dundee, Steven Banks, saxophones Album: French Saxophone Quartets Naxos Music: 4:29

Aldo Lopez-Gavilan: Emporium for Solo Piano and Orchestra (World Premiere) Aldo Lopez-Gavilan, piano; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 26:48

Michael Gilbertson: Low Hanging Fruit Bridget Pasker,cello; David Fung, piano; Hanah Stuart, violin; Zach Mani, clarinet Iowa Public Radio, Studio One, Iowa Public Radio Studios, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, IA Music: 5:26

David Maslanka: Recitation Book Movement 5 Fanfare/Variations on Durch Adams Kenari Quartet: Bob Eason, Kyle Baldwin, Corey Dundee, Steven Banks, saxophones Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 10:10

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:19 Nikolai Kapustin: Piano Sonata No. 15 Op 127 John Salmon, piano Naxos 570532 23:09

04:26:27 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto Op 8 # 1 Daniel Hope, violin Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4796922 9:10

04:38:12 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 Op 62 # 6 Daniel Gortler, piano Jerusalem 2006 2:21

04:42:17 Anthony Holborne: Spero Paul O'Dette, lute The King's Noyse Harm Mundi 2907238 4:42

04:48:28 Niels Gade: Symphony No. 1 Op 5 Danish National Radio Sym Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 35:48

05:28:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' K 265 Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532 12:15

05:41:30 Michi Wiancko: La Follia Variations after Geminiani East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784 12:39

05:54:51 Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 3:33

05:58:43 Jacques Ibert: Histoires: Le petit âne blanc Salut Salon Warner 554295 1:59

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:46 Arturo Marquez: Zarabandeo for Bb Clarinet & Piano Jorge Montilla, clarinet; Hamilton Tescarollo, piano Clarinet Classic 61

06:10:40 Astor Piazzolla: Cierra Tus Ojos y Escucha (Close your eyes and listen) Jorge Montilla, clarinet; Hamilton Tescarollo, piano Clarinet Classic 61

06:17:43 Gustav Mahler: Adagietto, from Symphony No. 5 Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 000983702

06:30:59 Reynaldo Hahn: Si mes vers avaient des ailes (Victor Hugo) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598

06:33:23 Reynaldo Hahn: L'enamouree (Theodore Faullin de Banville) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598

06:37:11 Reynaldo Hahn: To Chloris (Theophile de Vieau) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598

06:41:32 Reynaldo Hahn: Le Bal de Beatrice d'Este (1909) Harmonie Ensemble Steven Richman Music & Arts Programs 649

07:00:56 Adolfo Mejia: Pequena suite para orquestra Orquesta Filarmonica Alcaldia Mayor Santa Fe de Bogota Francisco Rettig Orquesta Filarmonica Alca n/a

07:14:55 Emilio Murillo: Elvira (Gavota) Blanca Uribe, piano Banco de la Republica 958664085X

07:07:42 Emilio Murillo: Para Ti (danza) Blanca Uribe, piano Banco de la Republica 958664085X

07:10:33 Emilio Murillo: El trapiche (Bambuco) Claudio Calderón, piano; Cheto Hurtado, cuatro; David Pena, bass; Rafael Brito, tiple Vibra Music 2522001108

07:20:01 Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d, Op. 70 Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada Pentatone 5186578

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jake Heggie: Camille Claudel: Into the Fire Movement 1: Rodin Joyce DiDonato, soprano; Brentano String Quartet Album: Into the Fire (Live at Wigmore Hall) Erato Music: 4:27

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Festival Overture Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 16:25

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Steven B. from Honolulu, Hawaii Music: 7:12

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade Philadelphia Orchestra; Eugene Ormandy, conductor Album: Greatest Hits: Trumpet Sony 45525 Music: 1:35 (excerpt)

Josef Haydn: Quartet in B minor, Op. 64 No. 2 Brentano String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 18:55

Carlos Salzedo: Bolero and Rumba Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Album: Salzedo's Harp Telarc 80691 Music: 4:28

Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dances for Piano, Four Hands (selections) Michael Brown, piano; Wu Han, piano U of GA Performing Arts Center / CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 18:00

Enrique Crespo: Vals Peruano Canadian Brass Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 3:32

Jennifer Higdon: Harp Concerto Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra; Ward Stare, conductor Album: American Rapture Azica 71327 Music: 21:11

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:04 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Galop final San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 3:06

10:08:09 Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80374 4:03

10:13:21 William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041 4:30

10:20:00 Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 10:38

10:32:12 Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 1 Op 73 Andrew Marriner, clarinet Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 432146 20:51

10:53:31 Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo brillante Op 52 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6584 6:12

CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:37 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto Barcelona Symphony José Serebrier Bis 1305 3:11

11:11:21 Franz Schubert: Allegro from String Quintet D 956 Gary Hoffman, cello Cypress String Quartet Avie 2307 19:51

11:32:52 Thomas Morley: Oh Mistress Mine Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084 3:42

11:38:16 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80145 14:03

11:52:38 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 19 Op 49 # 1 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 6:56

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 23, 2019 - From the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, this episode of From the Top is guest hosted by renowned violinist Leila Josefowicz. She introduces us to a teenage baritone from an impressive musical family with a grandmother who sang on the same touring circuit as Aretha Franklin and an uncle who performed with Louis Armstrong ... and Leila performs a movement of Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time" with the young musicians on the program

16-year-old violinist Jun Lin from Larchmont, NY performs I. Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Major, Op. 24, "Spring," by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), with Michelle Cann, piano.

18-year-old flutist Mai Nguyen from Cambridge, MA performs Concertino, Op. 107 for Flute and Piano, by Cécile Chaminade (1857-1944), with Michelle Cann, piano.

16-year-old clarinetist Anoush Pogossian and 18-year-old cellist Esther Yu join Guest Host Leila Josefowicz and Co-Host Michelle Cann in a performance of I. Liturgie de cristal from the Quartet for the End of Time by Olivier Messiaen (1908-1992)

14-year-old pianist Alejandra Sarmiento from Lighthouse Point, FL performs Etude Op. 25, No. 1 and 2 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

17-year-old baritone Preston Jones from Fort Washington, MD performs “Toglietemi la vita ancor” by Alessandro Scarlatti (1660-1725), with Michelle Cann, piano

16-year-old clarinetist Anoush Pogossian and 18-year-old cellist Esther Yu join pianist Michelle Cann in a performance of the fourth movement Allegro from Clarinet Trio, Op.114 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:53 Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109 10:55

13:14:25 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783 18:30

13:36:08 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22 Trio Parnassus MDG 3307 12:44

13:50:41 Charles Gounod: Symphony No. 2 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 462125 30:50

14:24:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 K 318 London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 762 8:22

14:36:38 Leonardo Leo: Cello Concerto Anner Bylsma, cello Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Atma 2126 12:25

14:50:28 Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' Op 3 BBC Scottish Symphony Osmo Vänskä BBC 392 9:38

15:02:03 Herbert Howells: Suite for Orchestra "The B's" London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9557 32:13

15:38:47 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 Op 14 # 1 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 11:57

15:52:02 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony H 648 Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901711 8:07

16:01:09 Nikolai Kapustin: Piano Sonata No. 15 Op 127 John Salmon, piano Naxos 570532 23:09

16:27:24 Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613 8:38

16:38:29 Domenico Cimarosa: Gaius Marius: Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 9:45

16:52:16 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Little Suite No. 4 Op 80 Royal Ballet Sinfonia Gavin Sutherland ASV 2126 7:32

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Patriotic Movies

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 2:34

Paul Anka (arr Richard Hayman): The Longest Day: March—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80175) 3:02

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March [from ‘Bridge on the River Kwai’]—Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 46747) 2:58

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March—Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine (RPO 33) 2:44

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals’ March [from ‘Patton’ and ‘MacArthur’]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80175) 4:45

John Williams: Midway: March—Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 46747) 4:08

Sherman Edwards / Peter Stone: 1776: Sit Down, John; The Egg; Finale— William Daniels (John Adams), Ken Howard (Thomas Jefferson), Rex Everhart (Benjamin Franklin), David Vosburgh (Roger Sherman), Henry Le Clair (Roger Livingston); Orchestra (Sony 48215) 11:26

John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80144) 4:17

John Philip Sousa Speaks

John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever—Sousa Band/John Philip Sousa (Delos 3102) 3:58

Hugo Friedhofer (arr Angela Morley): The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 2:39

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen—Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:06

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Television Musicals (Part 1) - A fascinating topic! Many of our best songwriters created them, and we'll feature Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella," Cole Porter's "Aladdin," Hugh Martin's "Hans Brinker" and even Jule Styne and Bob Merrill's "Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol."

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:24 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 Martha Argerich, piano London Symphony Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4793449 17:30

19:23:43 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 32:38

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Shlomo Mintz, violin; Thomas Hampson, narrator; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - Violins of Hope Concert - recorded live in the Maltz Performing Arts Centerl

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus Overture

Arnold Schoenberg: Kol Nidre

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e

Ernest Bloch: Suite for Violin and Orchestra “Baal Shem”

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Spike Jones: Dance of the Hours…Grand Prix of Gibraltar…Jan C.Snow: Trend Setter…Derivative Duo: Cat-a-logue Aris; Barbie Doll Song; The Honolulu Chorus

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:06:53 Jimmy van Heusen: Here's That Rainy Day Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 6:12

23:13:06 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 5:56

23:19:02 Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 4:00

23:24:16 Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 3:52

23:28:09 Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 542058 9:53

23:38:02 Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures: Sea Slumber Song Op 37 Rodolfus Choir English Chamber Orchestra Kenneth Woods Avie 2362 4:32

23:42:35 Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46 Orch de la Suisse Romande Horst Stein Decca 4785437 6:53

23:49:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from 'Lambach' Symphony K 45 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt DHM 63970 6:43

23:56:11 Charles S. Brown: A Song without Words Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 3:09