WCLV Program Guide 05-19-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt.2

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 2:59

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:32

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:29

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 7:52

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 5:52

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 5:02

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Marion’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:07

John Williams: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:04

John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme—Robert deMaine, cello; Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:12

John Williams: Superman: March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:20

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductors: Robert Chen; Claudio Abbado; James Feddeck; Soloists: Robert Chen, violin; Stefán Ragnar Höskuldsson, flute

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ein klein Nachtmusik, K. 525

W.A. Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2 in D Major, K. 314

W.A. Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major, K. 216

W.A. Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in G Minor, K. 183

W.A. Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C Major, K. 314

Sergei Rachmaninov: Symphony No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 27 (excerpt)

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Jaap van Zweden; Soloists: Ying Fang, soprano; Matthias Goerne, baritone

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.4

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Orlando Consort and Guillaume de Machaut - Don Greig shares the newest three recordings from the new series on Hyperion of the complete works of Machaut: “Sovereign Beauty,” “Fortune’s Child,” and “The Gentle Physician"

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Claudio Monteverdi: Beatus vir (1641)

Gabriel Fauré: Messe Basse (1906)

Hildegard von Bingen: O virdissima virga, Ave (1150)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: American Poets - Whether with words or music, these American talents compel our admiration

JOHN KNOWLES PAINE: Kyrie, fr Mass in d, Opus 10. JORGE MARTIN: One Hour to Madness and Joy (2019, world premiere). VINCENT PERSICHETTI: Celebrations (Movements 1-3, 6-7, 9) Nicole Joy Mitchell, contralto; Michael St. Peter, tenor; Charles Kiger, percussion Cecilia Chorus of New York/Mark Shapiro; James Kennerley (2010 Peragallo/St. Francis Xavier Church, New York, NY) PD Archive (r. 3/2/2019) This score sets four sections from Whitman’s large collection, Leaves of Grass (One hour to madness and joy Miracles O secret of the earth and sky I call to thee O soul, thou actual Me!)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Spring - For the Fifth Sunday of Easter we hear joyful music of resurrection and renewal that celebrates new life and redemption, even as we continue moving further into Spring

Theme Music: Trumpet Tune in D "Peter DuBois, organ" David N. Johnson Private Recording Private Recording 00:00:06 2:45

"Fugue a la Gigue, BWV 578" "Jan Kraybill, organ" J S Bach PRIVATE Jan Kraybill Live in Concert 00:01:29 3:50

"He is Risen, He is Risen" St Thomas Choir of Men & Boys arr. John Scott John Scott PRO ORGANO Easter on Fifth Avenue 00:05:08 4:27 CD7209

"In exitu Israel, RV 604" John Alldis Choir Antonio Vivaldi Vittorio Negri PHILIPS Antonio Vivaldi Sacred Music 5 00:10:11 4:01 420 652-2

Light's Glittering Morn Choirs of Washington National Cathedral & Grace Cathedral Horatio Parker Douglas Major & John Fenstermaker EMI Light's Glittering Morn 00:14:57 6:47 CDC 7 54134 2

"Christ triumphant, ever reigning" Choir of Wells Cathedral John Barnard Malcolm Archer HYPERION Christ triumphant 00:22:07 3:15 CDP12101

Surrexit Pastor Bonus stile antico Jean L'Heritier HARMONIA MUNDI Passion & Resurrection 00:25:42 5:08 HMU 807555

In the cross of Christ I glory "Choir of Grace Cathedral, San Francisco" Bruce Neswick Benjamin Bachmann PRO ORGANO Joy to the Heart! 00:31:15 3:21 CD 7249

"Look there! The Christ, our brother comes" "Choir of Grace Cathedral, San Francisco" William Albright Benjamin Bachmann PRO ORGANO Joy to the Heart! 00:34:57 2:31 CD 7249

The King of Love my Shepherd is Cambridge Singers arr. John Rutter John Rutter COLLEGIUM "Sing, ye Heavens" 00:37:41 4:08 COLCD 126

Canterbury Te Deum "Choir of Magdalen College, Oxford" Grayston Ives Bill Ives HARMONIA MUNDI "Listen, sweet dove" 00:42:20 8:01 HMU 907420

"Praeludium in C, BuxWV 137" "Peter King, organ" Dieterich Buxtehude PRIORY "Great European Organs, No 51" 00:50:37 5:19 PRCD 618

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality: Ferenc Fricsay 2

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9: Largo & Finale RIAS Symphony Orchestra Berlin/ Ferenc Fricsay (IMG 75109 CD) 2:41 & 5:55

Gustav Mahler: “Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen” from Five Rückert Songs Maureen Forrester, contralto; Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin/ Ferenc Fricsay (DG 474383 CD) 6:15

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphoses on Themes by Carl Maria von Weber: Allegro RIAS Symphony Orchestra Berlin/ Ferenc Fricsay (IMG 75109 CD) 3:40

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra: Intermezzo Interrotto & Finale RIAS Symphony Orchestra Berlin/ Ferenc Fricsay (DG 447443 CD) 4:55 & 8:52

Johann Strauss II: Vienna Blood Waltz Op. 354 Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/ Ferenc Fricsay (DG 474383 CD) 8:36

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Conductor: Michael Tilson Thomas; Soloist: Isabel Leonard, soprano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dances, K. 509

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Exultate jubilate, K. 165

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G major

Aaron Copland: Short Symphony

14:00 GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 with Donald Runnicles & Andre Palmer Todd

Leonard Bernstein - Candide Overture - Stéphane Denève, conductor

Sean Shepard - Melt (2018) [World Premiere] - Donald Runnicles, conductor

George Gershwin - Piano Concerto in F - Kirill Gerstein, piano - Stéphane Denève, conductor

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:01:51 Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4797518 17:01

15:19:43 Leos Janácek: Mládí for Wind Sextet Members of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415668 17:21

15:39:22 Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude Bayreuth Festival Orchestra Karl Böhm DeutGram 4793449 10:37

15:50:48 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôros No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' Joel Fan, piano Reference 119 4:30

15:55:59 John Field: Nocturne No. 5 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 3:13

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Herbert Blomstedt, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 ‘Scottish’

17:40:25 Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 60311 20:27

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 25, 2018 - From Las Vegas this week’s episode features a teenage piano performing a bombastic piece for two pianos by Lutoslawski, a young guitarist shares his moving story about fleeing Iran to study music in America, and a 13-year-old violinist wows the audience with Paul Nero’s whimsical show piece “Hot Canary.”

Duo Appassionato (Colin Song, piano, 17, from Glenview, Illinois, and Lauren Kim, piano, 17, from Chicago, Illinois) performing “Variations on a Theme of Paganini” for Two Pianos, by Witold Lutosławski

Jordan Farber, Bassoon, 17 from Henderson, Nevada performing Récit et Allegro by Noël Gallon, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Kaia Selden, Violin, 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Hot Canary by Paul Nero, arr. Florian Zabach, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Parsa Sabet, Guitar, 18, from Las Vegas, Nevada performing "Recuerdos de la Alhambra" (Memories of the Alhambra), by Francisco Tárrega and “Danza in E Minor” by Jorge Morel

Colin Aikins, Tenor, 18, from Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania performing: “Non t'amo più” by Francesco Paolo Tosti, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Kaia Selden, Violin, Age 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Scherzo-Tarantelle, Op.16 by Henryk Wieniawski with Christopher O'Riley, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:55 Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 10:30

19:16:53 Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Sir Clifford Curzon, piano London Symphony George Szell Decca 4785437 50:13

20:09:57 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Symphony Op 40 Philadelphia Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56169 47:21

20:58:34 Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426284 2:31

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:55:04 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 5:49

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech: Genetic Code vs ZIP Code: How to Address Health Equity - Toby Cosgrove MD, Former CEO: Cleveland Clinic; Pamela Davis MD, Dean and SVP for Medical Affairs: CWRU.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:16 Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 Narciso Yepes, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Luis García-Navarro PentaTone 202 6:20

23:09:36 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 4:19

23:13:56 Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 2 'Let my Prayer Arise' Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 2908304 6:50

23:21:38 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 5:42

23:27:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 26 K 537 Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 6:34

23:33:55 Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 559677 6:21

23:40:55 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio-Modinha Members of Nashville Symphony Andrew Mogrelia Naxos 557460 7:57

23:48:53 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 Op 55 # 2 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053 4:23

23:53:16 Henry Purcell: Chacony Z 730 Guildhall Strings RCA 61275 5:49

23:59:37 Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción Edmund Battersby, piano Koch Intl 7062 1:36