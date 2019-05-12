WCLV Program Guide 05-12-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt.1

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:55

John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Excerpts—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 8:21

John Williams: John Williams: Jaws: Out to Sea & Shark Cage Fugue—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:18

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:51

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Fawkes the Phoenix—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:40

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:38

John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main Theme—Nicole Porter, violin Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:38

John Williams: E.T. The Extraterrestrial: Adventures on Earth—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 10:20

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:44

00:58:10 Arthur Farwell: From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses Op 20 # 2 Univ of Texas Chamber Singers James Morrow Naxos 559777 2:01

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Soloists: Jay Friedman, trombone; Michael Mulcahy, trombone; Charles Vernon, bass trombone; Gene Pokorny, tuba; Clémentine Margaine, mezzo-soprano

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique, Op. 3

Jennifer Higdon: Low Brass Concerto

Ernest Chausson: Poem of Love and the Sea, Op. 19

Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes, Op. 33a

Bela Bartók: Music for Strings, Percussion, and Celesta--Fritz Reiner, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Jaap van Zweden; Zubin Mehta; Emanuel Ax, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11

Igor Stravinsky: Capriccio

W.A. Mozart: Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter”

W.A. Mozart: Symphony No. 25-- Zubin Mehta, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Desires: A Song of Songs collection - For this month and next, we share interviews from our recent journey to England celebrating some of the great conductors and ensemble. Suzi Digby joins us with the latest from her Ora Singers, featuring “the sensuous and highly-charged texts of the Song of Songs."

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:27 Hans Leo Hassler: Dixit Maria Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 134 2:16

06:08:16 Michael Praetorius: Magnificat super 'Ut re mi fa so la' Balthasar Neumann Choir Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 18:49

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: On Stage - Concert and competition performances feature ‘live’ music made vivid in the moment

PAUL MANZ: Praise to the Lord, the Almighty. MARIUS MONNIKENDAM: Toccata. GUILLAUME DUFAY: Alma redemptoris mater. PEETER CORNET: Fantasy on the 8th Tone. J.-B. LOEILLET: Aria. FRANZ SCHMIDT: 2 Chorale-preludes (O Ewigkeit, du Donnerwort; Nun danket alle Gott) John Schwandt (1966 Schlicker/Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN) PD Archive (r4. 10/2/16). This repertoire was played by Paul Manz during the inaugural concert on this instrument fifty years ago.

McNEIL ROBINSON: Soave e delicato (ii.), fr Sonata (1990). KALLE TOIVIO: Improvisation Kalle Toivio (1981 Kney/1981 Kney/Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, Kansas City, MO) PD Archive (r. 7/3/18) Kalle Toivio won First Prize during the National Competition in Organ Improvisation sponsored this past summer by the American Guild of Organists

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Mother’s Day - On this Mother’s Day edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll focus on music centering on mothers, family, and Christian Love. We’ll also pay homage to Julian of Norwich, whose feast day was May 8. Join Peter DuBois for wonderful listening

Trumpet Tune in D "Peter DuBois, organ" David N. Johnson Private Recording Private Recording 00:00:06 2:45 n/a

Andante (Trois Mouvements pour flute et orgue) The Marianiello-Reas Duo Jehan Alain MSR CLASSICS Cantilena 00:01:25 2:03 MS 1358

With Heart and Voice 5/12/2019 My spirit sang all day The Singers: Minnesota Choral Artists Gerald Finzi Matthew Culloton SINGERSMCA.ORG Wanting Memories 00:03:26 1:32 E-3097

"O perfect Love, all human thought transcending" Choir of Wells Cathedral Joseph Barnby Malcolm Archer LAMMAS More than Hymns 00:05:29 4:03 LAMM 149D

A Song of Divine Love "Choir of Magdalen College, Oxford" Grayston Ives Bill Ives HARMONIA MUNDI Listen sweet dove 00:09:24 4:36 HMU 907420

Introit & Kyrie (Messe pour Notre-Dame) "Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge" David Briggs Stephen Layton HYPERION Mass for Notre-Dame 00:15:27 7:59 CDA67808

Priere a Notre-Dame "Maxine Thevenot, organ" Leon Boellmann RAVEN Fiesta! 00:23:48 3:53 OAR-912

Sanctus & Agnus Dei (Missa Salve Regina) La Maitrise Notre-Dame de Paris Yves Castagnet Lionel Sow EDITIONS HORTUS Salve Regina 00:28:29 11:11 Hortus 056

"Mothering God, You Gave Me Birth" sounding light Henry Smith/arr. Tom Trenney Tom Trenney SOUNDINGLIGHT.ORG Look Up and See 00:40:06 4:36 n/a

Middle of the Heart (Revelations of Divine Love) Choir of Royal Holloway Carson Cooman Rupert Gough ALBANY The Revelations of Divine Love 00:45:21 4:54 TROY1143

The Three Heavens (Revelations of Divine Love) Choir of Royal Holloway Carson Cooman Rupert Gough ALBANY The Revelations of Divine Love 00:50:13 2:55 TROY1143

Let Us Love The Elora Singers Patrick Hawes Noel Edison NAXOS Patric Hawes 00:53:31 3:22 8.573720



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality: Ferenc Fricsay 1

Sergei Prokofiev: “Classical” Symphony Finale - RIAS Symphony Orchestra Berlin/ Ferenc Fricsay (DG474383 CD) 3:57

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture & Scene 1 Irmgard Seefried, soprano; Renato Capecchi, baritone; Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin/ Ferenc Fricsay (DG 2728004 LP) 15:19

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seasons : No. 26 Chorus “Hört, hört das laute Getön;” No. 36 Aria with chorus “Ein Mädchen, das auf Ehre hielt” Maria Stader, soprano; Choir of St. Hedwig’s Cathedral; Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin/ Ferenc Fricsay (DG474383 CD) 3:28 & 4:05

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin/ Ferenc Fricsay (IMG 75109 CD) 16:14

09:56:53 Diego Ortiz: Ricercata segunda Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4795448 1:21

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:01:39 Cristóbal de Morales: Jubilate Deo Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595 5:38

10:09:48 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 BWV 816 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715 18:27

10:30:28 Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque TWV 55:B8 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 14:37

10:48:06 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto Op 8 # 5 Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4777463 9:00

10:59:05 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 2 Op 4 # 2 Paul Nicholson, organ Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Hyperion 67291 9:20

11:09:52 Johan Helmich Roman: Oboe d'amore Concerto Alf Nilsson, oboe d'amore Stockholm Sinfonietta Jan-Olav Wedin Bis 165 16:00

11:28:59 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 17:59

11:48:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi BWV 978 Cyprien Katsaris, piano Sony 66272 7:04

11:56:14 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1: Gigue BWV 1007 Pierre Fournier, cello DeutGram 4795448 2:03

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jonathan Dimmock; Amitai Pati; Philip Skinner; Susan Matthews; SFS Chorus

Charles Ives: Psalm 90

Antonin Dvorak: The American Flag, Op. 102

Hymns - Glaser: “O For A Thousand Tongues”; Converse: “What a Friend”; Mason: “There is a Fountain”; Air: “Happy Land”; Nagelli: “Father, Whate’er Of Earthly Bliss”’ Bradbury: “Just As I Am”

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 3 ‘The Camp Meeting’

George Gershwin: An American in Paris

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from ‘West Side Story’

14:00 GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 with Donald Runnicles & Andre Palmer Todd

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings - Julian Rachlin, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 - Donald Runnicles, conductor

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:59:19 Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques Op 112 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 13:37

15:14:18 Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata Sharon Bezaly, flute The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Bis 1679 11:25

15:28:37 Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' New Zealand Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Naxos 553125 15:19

15:46:04 Gabriel Fauré: Elégie Op 24 Efe Baltacigil, cello Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 6:49

15:53:26 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096 2:46

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven (arr Franz Welser-Möst): String Quartet No. 15

Igor Stravinsky: Rite of Spring

17:39:43 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 17:43

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 15, 2019 - From the Corson Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts, this week’s From the Top features a cast made up entirely by students of the renowned high school. Film and television actor Damon Gupton is our guest host and sets the stage for a young tubist who performs a virtuosic concerto backed by the full orchestra, a group of seven percussionists perform the aptly titled work “Shared Space”, and a 17-year-old cellist passionately performs a beautiful work by Tchaikovsky

JunMing Wen, 17, tuba performs I. Prelude. Allegro moderato from the Tuba Concerto by Ralph Vaughan Williams with the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra conducted by Dr. Leslie B. Dunner

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Selections from Swan Lake, Op. 20 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), conducted by guest host, Damon Gupton

Esther Chae, 17, cello performs Pezzo Capriccioso by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with Michelle Cann, piano

Interlochen Arts Academy Percussion Ensemble performs “Shared Space” by Ivan Trevino (b.1983)

The Interlochen Arts Academy Percussion Ensemble’s appearance on From the Top Show 368 is supported by Associated Chamber Music Players (ACMP).

Luis Marquez Teruel, 17, bassoon performs II. Allegro scherzando from the Sonata for Bassoon and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921), with Michelle Cann, piano

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Danzón No. 2 by Arturo Márquez (b.1950), conducted by Dr. Leslie B. Dunner

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:39 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 Op 97 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 36:57

19:40:09 Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto Albrecht Mayer, oboe Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 18:19

20:00:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 7 K 250 Oldrich Vlcek, violin Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80161 53:41

20:55:55 Roman Hoffstetter: Serenade from String Quartet Op 3 # 5 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782 3:09

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White : Crystal Gazing (1994) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 303) 7:30

Margaret Griebling-Haigh : Bocadillos Panoramicos Lynne Ramsey, viola; Joela Jones, piano (private CD) 24:50

Frank Wiley : Of Mountains Lost to Time (2009-10) Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-Kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello (CCG 04-12-2015) 17:49

21:52:47 Stephen Paulus: Berceuse Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281 5:40

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech; She's Still my Dad: A Parent's Transistion and a Son's Redemption - Jonathan Williams; Pastor: Forefront Church. Paula Stone Williams; Pastor: Left Hand Church

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:21 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 Op 25 # 1 Nikita Magaloff, piano Philips 4788977 2:30

23:03:51 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34 # 2 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 5:40

23:09:32 Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 4:48

23:15:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 370548 9:01

23:24:52 Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 7:56

23:32:48 Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 5:20

23:38:56 William Byrd: Ave verum corpus Chanticleer Warner 574272 3:44

23:42:40 Aaron Copland: Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60149 7:16

23:49:57 Joaquín Rodrigo: Plegaria de la Infanta de Castilla Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466 4:49

23:55:24 Traditional: A la claire fontaine Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 2:56