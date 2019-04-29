Debussy Cello Sonata, Brahms Clarinet Trio—Afendi Yusuf, clarinet; Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano (Steinway 30109)

All three musicians here have local ties. Afendi Yusuf has been principal clarinet of The Cleveland Orchestra since 2017, Brian Thornton has been a member of the TCO’s cello section since 1994. Spencer Myer has served as guest faculty at the Oberlin and Baldwin Wallace Conservatories of Music and was a medalist in the 2005 Cleveland International Piano Competition. In his review of the disc on March 15, Rory O’Donoghue at ClevelandClassical.com called the pairing of “…Debussy’s 1915 Cello Sonata with Brahms’ 1891 Clarinet Trio, Op. 114, a thoughtful juxtaposition of the composers’ mature styles.” The recording was made in Oberlin’s Clonick Hall, recorded by Michael Bishop and Thomas C. Moore of Five/Four Productions.