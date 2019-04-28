WCLV Program Guide 04-28-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: It’s a Pirate’s Life for Me

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 11:13

John Debney: Cutthroat Island: Main title ‘Morgan’s Ride’—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Naxos 3009) 4:41

Klaus Badelt: Pirates of the Caribbean - The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main themes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Naxos 572111) 5:30

Hans Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean - Dead Man’s Chest: Jack Sparrow & Hornpipe—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80682) 5:28

Hans Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean - On Stranger Tides: Mermaids—Helena Blackman, soprano; London Music Works (Naxos 1398) 8:07

William Alwyn: The Crimson Pirate: Pirate Capers Overture—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Naxos 3009) 7:34

John Williams: Hook: Smee’s Plan & Lost Boys Ballet—Boston Pops/Williams (Sony 68419) 7:32

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Soloists: Riccardo Zanellato, bass; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director; Chicago Children’s Choir; Josephine Lee, director

Giuseppe Verdi: Overture to Nabucco

Giuseppe Verdi: Gli arredi festivi from Nabucco

Giuseppe Verdi: Patria oppressa! from Macbeth

Giuseppe Verdi: Overture to I vespri Siciliani

Giacomo Puccini: Intermezzo from Manon Lescaut

Pietro Mascagni: Intermezzo from Cavalleria rusticana

Arrigo Boito: Prologue to Mefistofele

Sergei Prokofiev: Suite from Romeo and Juliet

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (excerpt)

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Jaap van Zweden, Leonard Bernstein

Claude Debussy: La mer

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Ludwig Van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

Dave Brubeck: Dialogues For Jazz Combo and Orchestra: II. Andante - Ballad

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Tudor Choral - A Belgian ensemble sings Browne and Ashwell, the new Are Nova release celebrates Taverner and Fayrfax, and an American group gives us Elizabethan sacred and secular

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:11 Orlando Gibbons: I am the Resurrection and the life Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555 4:21

06:10:54 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 6 'Bleib bei uns' Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 463580 18:40

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Two Will Do - Proving quality over quantity and the remarkable capability of organs with ‘only’ two manuals

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Allegro (i.), fr Sonata in f, Op.65, no.1 W. Randolph Bourne (1977 Brunzema-Casavant/Maternity of Mary Church, Saint Paul, MN) Ten Thousand Lakes 113

SAMUEL WESLEY: Voluntary in B-flat David Butterworth (1794 Russell/St. Guthlac’s Church, Branston, England) Fugue State 012

DOMENICO SCARLATTI: Sonatas in D, K. 287 & 282 Maurizio Croci (1588 Ategnati-1816 Bossi/Collegiate Church, Bellizona, Italy) Stradivarius 33836

MICHAEL GOTTHARD FISCHER: 3 Orgelstücken (Prelude I/11; Prelude II/8; Postlude II/5) Martin Haselböck (1725 Silbermann/St. Peter & Paul Church, Reichenbach, Germany) Querstand 0220

PEI-LUN VICKY CHANG: Raining Night’s Flower & Cloudy Sky, fr Suite for Organ Calvert Johnson (2003 Rosales/St. Bartholomew’s Church, Atlanta, GA) Albany 1049

BARRIE CABENA: Variants (In memoriam John Cook), Op. 138 Barrie Cabena (1974 Brunzema-Casavant/Keffer Chapel, Wilfrid Laurier University, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada) WLU SMCDBC2K

MENDELSSOHN (trans. Best): Overture to Saul, Op. 36 Stephen Tharp (2005 Rosales, Glatter-Götz/Augustana Lutheran Church, West Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/21/14)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:

Feierlicher Anzug "Christian Lane, organ" Richard Strauss John Scott PRO ORGANO Easter on Fifth Avenue 00:01:17 6:29 CD 7209

The Day of Resurrection University of Texas Chamber Singers W H Monk James Morrow KOCH Great Hymns of Faith 00:08:13 4:20 KIC-CD-7750

"Magdalen, Cease from Sobs and Sighs" "Choir of All Saints' Church, Beverly Hills" arr. Peter Hurford Thomas Foster GOTHIC Easter 00:13:05 1:40 G-49097

Easter Carol "Choir of All Saints' Church, Beverly Hills" arr. Richard Proulx Thomas Foster GOTHIC Easter 00:14:48 3:34 G-49097

Sing ye to the Lord St Thomas Choir of Men & Boys Edward Bairstow John Scott PRO ORGANO Easter on Fifth Avenue 00:18:50 4:54 CD 7209

"Good Christians all, rejoice and sing" "Choir of St. Mark's Cathedral, Seattle" arr. Mel Butler Mel Butler CHURCH HYMNAL CORP Great Music of Holy Week & Easter 00:24:07 2:02 n/a

Lord of the Dance "Canterbury & Compostela Choirs of St. James Church, NYC" arr. John Barnard Davis Wortman PRIVATE Songs for the Centuries 00:26:47 3:14 n/a

"Blessed City, Heavenly Salem" Choir of York Minster Edward Bairstow Philip Moore PRIORY The Choral Music of Sir Edward Bairstow 00:30:37 8:29 PRCD 365

There in God's Garden Choir of First-Plymouth Congregational Church arr. Jeremy Bankson Jeremy Bankson FIRSTPLYMOUTH.ORG Easter at First-Plymouth 00:39:41 5:50

"Hail thee, festival day!" "Musicians of Parish of St. Luke, Evanston" arr. Richard Webster Richard Webster ADVENT PRESS Brass - Organ - Quires 00:45:59 5:55

Confitemini Domino "Gaudete Brass/Robert Benjamin Dobey, organ" Carlyle Sharpe PRO ORGANO Conversations in Time 00:52:21 4:28 CD 7242

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Voice and Obbligato Instruments

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat: aria and chorus Maria Stader, soprano; Munich Bach Chorus and Orchestra/Karl Richter (DG 419466 CD) 4:30

Johann Sebastian Bach: B-Minor Mass: “Quoniam” Ara Berberian, bass; Robert Shaw Chorale and Orchestra (RCA 0902663529 CD) 5:52

Johann Sebastian Bach: “Wedding” Cantata, BWV 202: aria Lucia Popp, soprano; Berlin Chamber Orchestra/Peter Schreier (Brilliant Classics 99366/3 CD) 4:42

Alessandro Scarlatti: “Se geloso e il mio core” from Cantata Endymione e Cintia Judith Blegen, soprano; Gerard Schwarz, trumpet; assisting artists from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Orchestra (Columbia Masterworks M33307 LP) 2:57

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: “Batti, batti” from Don Giovanni Graciella Scuitti, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Carlo Maria Giulini (EMI 63078 CD) 3:48

Johannes Brahms: “Geistliches Wiegenlied” Ann Murray, contralto; Nabuku Imai, viola; Stephen Kovacevich, piano (EMI 183595 CD) 5:13

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria: Aria – Domine Deus Saramae Endich, soprano; Robert Conant, harpsichord; Leonard Arner, oboe; Robert Shaw Chorale and Orchestra/Robert Shaw (RCA 2883 LP) 4:10

Franz Schubert: “The Shepherd on the Rock.” Benita Valente, soprano; Harold Wright, clarinet; Rudolf Serkin, piano (Sony 48176 CD) 12:26

09:58:06 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Air for the Followers of Saturn Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 1:16

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:02:49 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 19:10

10:23:51 Leonardo Leo: Cello Concerto Anner Bylsma, cello Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Atma 2126 12:25

10:39:00 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings Virtuosi Saxoniae Ludwig Güttler Capriccio 10218 9:40

10:50:10 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C Kk 513 Stephen Marchionda, guitar MDG 9031587 6:20

10:56:54 George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Allegro English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 419219 2:11

11:00:12 Marin Marais: Alcyone: Suite Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 24:02

11:25:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Fürchte dich nicht' BWV 228 Monteverdi Choir Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 716 8:31

11:37:21 Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto RV 97 Rachel Barton Pine, viola Ars Antigua Cedille 159 11:15

11:50:18 Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 5:42

11:56:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto BWV 996 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 2:43

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jeffrey Anderson, tuba

John Cage: The Seasons

Robin Holloway: Europa and the Bull Op 121

Bela Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings

14:00 GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 with Donald Runnicles & Andre Palmer Todd

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto—Johannes Moser cello; Donald Runnicles, conductor

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs—Renée Fleming, soprano; Edo de Waart, conductor

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:00:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 14 K 449 Janina Fialkowska, piano Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532 22:00

15:24:02 William Lloyd Webber: Aurora City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9595 9:26

15:36:02 Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' Christopher Warren-Green, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 49552 12:23

15:49:55 John Bull: In Nomine IX Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 6:21

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Paul Jacobs, organ - recorded live in Severance Hall

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 34

Bernd Richard Deutsch: Okeanos

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5

17:48:27 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Jeffrey Khaner, flute Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 10:05

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 23, 2019 - Recorded in the Hollywood Scoring Studio in Los Angeles, we meet a fantastic 15-year-old pianist who loves Disney so much she can name every ride just by listening to their soundtrack! We also meet a prize-winning string quartet who performs Mendelssohn’s second string quartet and a teenage saxophone player from Texas plays a virtuosic work by a 20 th-century composer

15-year-old pianist Josephine Chen from San Francisco, CA performs L'Isle joyeuse by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

16-year-old violinist Enrique Rodrigues from Fair Lawn, NJ performs Sonata in D minor, Op.27, No.3 "Ballade" by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

The Bear Quartet from Salt Lake City, UT performs I. Adagio - Allegro Vivace from String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13 by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

17-year-old saxophone player Edward Chen from Plano, TX performs II. Andante and III. Presto from Divertimento for Alto Saxophone and Piano by Roger Boutry (b.1932), with Peter Dugan, piano

16-year-old cellist Shengyu Meng from Arcadia, CA performs "Capriccio" by Lukas Foss (1922-2009), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old pianist Josephine Chen from San Francisco, CA performs Sonata No.3 in A minor, Op.28, by Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:38 Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91 Indianapolis Symphony Jun Märkl Telarc 32927 14:44

19:19:30 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 Op 68 Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 67254 44:51

20:06:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 15 K 287 English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate EMI 69823 48:50

20:58:32 Karlheinz Stockhausen: Amour: Cheer up! Suzanne Stephens, clarinet DeutGram 423378 1:38

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes Part II #1-5 Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 20:51

Jack Gallagher: mvts 3 & 4 Symphony #2 “Ascendant” (2010-13) London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 768) 32:36

21:57:46 Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Overture Chicago Symphony Pierre Boulez CSO Resound 901918 2:03

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Making Democracy Work: Restoring Civility and Bipartisanship - Frank LaRose, 54th Ohio Secretary of State

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:55 Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 4:30

23:06:25 Maria Schneider: How Important It Must Be Dawn Upshaw, soprano Australian Chamber Orchestra ArtistShar 121 6:00

23:12:26 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 Op 27 # 2 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 5:01

23:19:16 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 Op 20 # 5 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 5:30

23:24:47 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto H 438 Sir James Galway, flute Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber RCA 60244 8:56

23:33:44 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6 Op 93 Trio Parnassus MDG 3307 6:33

23:40:50 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 5:18

23:46:09 Sir John Tavener: Mother of God, here I stand Voces8 Decca 22601 2:45

23:48:55 Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:55

23:55:23 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: In the Evening Op 12 # 1 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177 3:16

23:59:08 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80601 1:25