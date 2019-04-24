WCLV Progarm Guide 04-24-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:00 Alexander Borodin: Andante from Symphony No. 1 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 7:39

00:10:03 Amy Beach: Les rêves de Colombine Op 65 Virginia Eskin, piano Northeastn 223 15:31

00:27:23 Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 3:15

00:32:00 Johannes Brahms: Marienlieder Op 22 Fairhaven Singers Ralph Woodward Guild 7380 17:27

00:51:00 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition Cleveland Orchestra Oliver Knussen DeutGram 2123 28:21

01:25:04 William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 3 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570145 14:53

01:41:04 John Corigliano: Elegy Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80673 8:16

01:50:05 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture Scottish Chamber Orchestra Alexander Faris Nimbus 5066 6:47

01:58:41 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 Op 28 # 4 Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 2:32

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Frederic Chopin: Prelude in C sharp minor, Op. 45, "Sostenuto" Rafal Blechacz, piano Album: Chopin: The Complete Preludes DG 10870 Music: 4:25

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto con Molti Strumenti in G Minor, Per l'Orchestra di Dresda, RV 577 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 9:10

Radames Gnattali (arr. Julien Labro): Suite Retratos Jason Vieaux, guitar; Julien Labro, accordion and accordina String Theory at the Hunter; The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 29:04

Frederic Chopin: Etude in E major, Op. 10, No. 3 Jenny Chen, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 4:01

Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams: Movement 1 Before Evelyne Luest, piano Album: Chamber Music of Aaron Jay Kernis Phoenix 142Music: 4:32

Dimitri Shostakovich: Largo from Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 14:57

Antonin Dvorak: Czech Suite, Op. 39 arranged for Octet Camerata RCO University of Georgia, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 22:34

Aaron Jay Kernis: Musica Celestis (Excerpt) St. Olaf Orchestra; Steven Amundson, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 4:58

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:25 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 Op 57 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4795448 25:29

04:29:02 Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain Cleveland Orchestra Oliver Knussen DeutGram 2123 9:07

04:40:49 Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Telarc 80218 4:29

04:46:19 Orlande de Lassus: Ad te levavi oculos meos King's Singers Naxos 572987 7:14

04:55:27 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Decca 14091 16:40

05:15:53 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 8 Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5240 21:42

05:39:15 Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture Dresden State Orchestra Carlos Kleiber DeutGram 4796018 9:42

05:49:35 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 2:51

05:53:36 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 11 D 946/3 Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977 4:59

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:23 Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca John Williams, guitar CBS 44518 3:01

06:12:43 Johann Strauss Jr: Emperor Waltz Op 437 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20081 10:24

06:24:42 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39 Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80310 5:27

06:30:17 Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: Quartet Plácido Domingo, tenor Vienna Philharmonic Carlo Maria Giulini DeutGram 4796018 4:22

06:39:54 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 448898 8:07

06:50:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' BWV 645 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Nonesuch 558933 4:36

06:56:22 John Philip Sousa: March 'A Century of Progress' Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559092 2:55

07:03:27 Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1049 6:01

07:11:56 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Quartet No. 1 Op 18 # 1 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348 10:10

07:23:16 Leroy Anderson: The First Day of Spring BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 3:00

07:27:47 Cole Porter: Begin the Beguine Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 3:52

07:31:59 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Horn Trio Op 40 Richard King, horn Albany 1325 6:09

07:42:48 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:23

07:56:38 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80601 3:18

08:07:42 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 Op 40 # 2 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883 6:29

08:16:41 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia H 654 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 12:20

08:31:05 George Frideric Handel: Polonaise from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 3 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 4:42

08:41:55 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Concerto Op 33 Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Justin Brown Bridge 9309 11:30

08:54:47 Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 6:03

09:06:31 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44945 16:13

09:26:13 Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: Main Title Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 3:54

09:31:47 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 5:44

09:38:53 Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Serenade Op 25 Aralee Dorough, flute Houston Symphony Dorough 2016 6:22

09:45:48 Ann Ronell: Willow Weep for Me Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 3:27

09:52:36 Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:38

09:56:28 Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz Elizabeth Harwood, soprano Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Decca 4788210 2:44

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:32 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 2 Op 6 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 2:06

10:03:03 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 Op 25 # 1 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449 2:11

10:07:38 Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes Jed Wentz, flute Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 447644 12:25

10:22:12 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Twelve variations on 'La Folia' H 263 Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord Archiv 4794481 7:12

10:31:39 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 4:33

10:39:29 Leó Weiner: Two Divertimento Movements Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 4:26

10:44:59 Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 4:30

10:51:06 Richard Strauss: Suite for 13 Wind Instruments Op 4 Members of Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Virgin 61460 24:28

11:18:14 Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphonie brève Op 58 German Radio Philharmonic Jacques Mercier CPO 777382 13:59

11:35:10 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 4 BWV 1055 Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67308 13:36

11:50:56 Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances Op 15 Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 9:10

12:07:03 Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 10:30

12:19:17 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 7:58

12:28:58 Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca John Williams, guitar CBS 44518 3:01

12:35:01 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002 4:27

12:42:17 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352 14:03

12:58:37 César Cui: Orientale Op 50 # 9 Midori, violin Sony 52568 1:34

13:01:00 George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Allegro English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 419219 2:11

13:03:34 Hugo Alfvén: The Mountain King: Dance of the Shepherd Girl Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 46668 3:51

13:10:06 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle Vienna Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt RCA 54331 15:46

13:27:04 Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: Children's Scene Op 32 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Libor Pesek Virgin 45251 3:37

13:33:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Les Petits riens: Overture K 299 Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 3:10

13:39:15 Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' Op 115 Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 429762 6:35

13:47:22 Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture Op 17 Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 10:07

13:58:46 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Dance of the Little Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 1:34

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Stephen Paulus: To Be Certain of the Dawn: Veil of Tears Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Album: PAULUS, S.: Three Places of Enlightenment / Veil of Tears / Grand Concerto Naxos 559740 Music: 4:21

Ernö Dohnányi: Sextet in C Major for Winds, Strings, and Piano, Op. 37 Movement 2-4 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Kevin Rivard, horn; Bella Hristova, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; David Requiro, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 18:18

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eric Ebbenga from New York City, NY Music: 7:33

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine - III Anime Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Ravel: L'oeuvre Pour Piano Seul / Jean-yves Thibaude London/Decca 433515 Music: 3:37 (excerpt)

Giovanni Bottesini: Double Bass Concerto No. 2 in B minor Edgar Meyer, Double bass; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 16:52

Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99:Movement 2 Allegro molto Harriet Krijgh, cello; Magda Amara, piano Album: Brahms: The Cello Sonatas Capriccio C5173 Music: 4:27

Claude Debussy: Sonata for flute, Viola and Harp Demarre McGill, flute; Matthew Lipman, viola; Valerie Muzzolini, harp Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 17:34

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude and Fugue No. 6 in d minor from Well-Tempered Clavier Book II, BWV 875 Stephen Prutsman, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 3:21

Charlie Parker (arr. Stephen Prutsman) Ornithology Stephen Prutsman, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 1:51

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude and Fugue Nov. 15 in G Major from Well-Tempered Clavier Book II, BWV 884 Stephen Prutsman, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 2:31

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77: Movements 2-3 Vadim Gluzman, violin; Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 16:12

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:24 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive...O Thou that tellest Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo-soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 5:35

16:06:54 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Coro 16062 4:00

16:13:51 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 11:36

16:29:24 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80333 4:43

16:35:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Flute Sonata No. 3 BWV 1032 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 4:13

16:42:11 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle Op 67 Joel Fan, piano Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Reference 134 8:04

16:52:15 Georgia Stitt: What Lips My Lips Have Kissed Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 2:59

16:57:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 BWV 1042 Monica Huggett, violin Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Gaudeamus 356 2:44

17:04:25 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 1 Op 26 # 1 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883 6:47

17:22:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 K 417 Eric Ruske, horn Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 12:40

17:39:56 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Pastoral Symphony London Philharmonic Karl Richter DeutGram 469376 3:03

17:44:59 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He shall feed His flock Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo-soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 5:06

17:53:08 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99 Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 6:31

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:02 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 15:25

18:26:58 Nicolas Chédeville: Saisons Amusantes: Allegro from 'Autumn' Les Délices Délices 2013 5:05

18:34:53 Lü Wencheng: Autumn Moon on a Calm Lake Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 8233 4:08

18:40:34 Maurice Ravel: Boléro Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 14:08

18:56:08 Amy Beach: Autumn Song Op 56 # 1 Kyle Bielfield, tenor Delos 3445 1:40

21:51:16 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings RV 158 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Thomas Hengelbrock DHM 77289 7:31

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:35 Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante H 105 Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Virgin 59266 20:45

19:26:18 Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations Op 36 Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 31:14

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Meyer, conductor; Linda Atherton and Derek Snyder, cellos – the concert of February 2 called Resonate Reinvention at Plymouth Church UCC

Osvaldo Golijov: Sidereus

Anton Bruckner (arr Lucas Drew): Adagio from String Quintet

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos R 531

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5

21:11:29 Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 D 810 Jasper Quartet Sono Luminus 92152 38:19

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings of music by Duke Ellington

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:03 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: The Little Horses Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo-soprano Sony 64498 2:25

23:04:28 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata Op 19 Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 120 5:59

23:10:28 Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri Op 70 Osian Ellis, harp English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harm Mundi 907258 4:58

23:16:42 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Melody Op 47 # 3 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 3:16

23:19:59 Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo Op 7 Ian Hobson, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Hyperion 66949 7:57

23:27:56 Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet Op 10 Melos Quartet DeutGram 4796018 7:16

23:36:11 Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Scene with Cranes Op 44 # 2 Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 287228 5:48

23:42:00 César Franck: Psyché and Eros Basle Symphony Orchestra Armin Jordan Erato 88167 9:24

23:51:25 Eriks Esenvalds: Stars Voces8 Decca 22601 4:00

23:56:15 Percy Grainger: Ye Banks and Braes o' Bonnie Doon Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 3:23