WCLV Program Guide 04-18-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:32 Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

00:10:56 Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322 14:30

00:26:25 Scott Joplin: The Entertainer Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159 5:02

00:32:25 Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite Almeda Trio Albany 1386 13:52

00:48:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 K 504 Sinfonia Varsovia Yehudi Menuhin Virgin 91078 29:41

01:22:19 Nicolas Flagello: Serenata per Orchestra Symphony Orch of New Russia David Amos Albany 143 17:17

01:40:38 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 8:52

01:51:26 Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band: March Op 28 # 2 Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80038 4:21

01:57:56 Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Intermezzo BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 2:19

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E Minor, BWV 830: Movement 3 Corrente Jeremy Denk, piano Album: Jeremy Denk J.S. Bach Azica 71262 Music: 4:18

Hannah Lash: Concerto No. 1 "In Pursuit of Flying" for Piano and Orchestra (World premiere) Jeremy Denk, piano; The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Teddy Abrams, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 33:25

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Dan Larkin from Windsor, CA Music: ~7:24

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10, No. 3 Movement 4, Rondo Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Beethoven, the complete piano sonatas EMI 62700 Music: 3:54 (excerpt)

Maurice Ravel: Piece en forme de Habanera Peter Sanders, cello; Adrienne Kim, piano Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 2:45

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite from Cinderella Op. 110 Movement 4 End of the Fairy Tale Scottish National Orchestra; Neeme Jarvi, conductor Album: Prokofiev Chandos 8450 Music: 4:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major, BWV 1048 Daniel Phillips, violin; Danbi Um, violin; Kristin Lee, violin; Richard O’Neill, viola; Mark Holloway, viola; Yura Lee, viola; Nick Canellakis, cello; Efe Baltacigil, cello; Colin Carr, cello; Joseph Conyers, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord CMSLC and UGA Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 10:32

Astor Piazzolla: Zum Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 3:23

Astor Piazzolla: Michelangelo 70 Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 4:13

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6: Movements 2-3 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Xian Zhang, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: ~24:44

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:42 Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's Cleveland Orchestra Oliver Knussen DeutGram 2123 22:37

04:25:35 Franz Schubert: Benedictus D 961 Vienna Boys' Choir Orch of Age of Enlightenment Bruno Weil Sony 68248 4:08

04:32:39 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 Op 64 # 2 Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606 3:43

04:37:26 Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11 Los Angeles Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 4776352 10:01

04:50:25 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 33:45

05:27:50 Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan EMI 64563 10:56

05:40:15 Blas Galindo: Suite 'Homenaje a Cervantes' Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 893 9:59

05:51:07 George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' Fazil Say, piano Teldec 26202 2:48

05:55:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:57

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:53 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Guard Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 3:44

06:13:43 Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso Op 1 # 2 Gottfried von der Goltz, vn Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz DHM 77352 11:06

06:26:00 Miklós Rózsa: El Cid: Overture Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 3:19

06:29:47 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Trumpet Concerto Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Sony 60804 4:30

06:40:51 Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11 New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10 9:12

06:51:51 Clarence Cameron White: Levee Dance Op 26 # 2 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 3:50

06:56:20 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' Oberlin Symphony Bridget Reischl Oberlin 61 3:26

07:03:39 Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 6:14

07:12:39 Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59

07:22:33 Marika Takeuchi: Bloom Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 2:14

07:26:38 Traditional: Afro-Cuban Lullaby Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853 2:35

07:30:31 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Aragón Op 47 State of Mexico Symphony Enrique Bátiz ASV 888 5:27

07:40:23 Duke Ellington: Brown from 'Black, Brown & Beige' Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 5:26

07:42:05 Carl Nielsen: Five Piano Pieces Op 3 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Virgin 45129 7:16

07:51:37 Vince Guaraldi: Skating Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 1:37

07:53:15 Vince Guaraldi: Christmas is Coming Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 2:31

07:55:57 Leroy Anderson: Plink, Plank, Plunk! BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 2:41

08:07:50 Jean Roger-Ducasse: Suite française: Ouverture Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic Leif Segerstam MarcoPolo 223641 4:49

08:15:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 K 181 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 66859 9:16

08:25:53 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Kijé's Wedding Op 60 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 2:46

08:28:54 John Lunn: Downton Abbey: Suite Chamber Orchestra of London Alastair King Decca 16260 7:04

08:40:21 Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553433 11:30

08:53:10 Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 5:31

09:03:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings K 136 K 136 Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060 16:44

09:24:44 Robert Fuchs: Romanze from Serenade No. 3 Op 21 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 4:17

09:28:45 Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 4:32

09:35:38 Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture Failoni Orchestra Will Humburg Naxos 503293 6:41

09:44:25 Alexander Glazunov: March on a Russian Theme Op 76 Moscow Symphony Konstantin Krimets Naxos 553538 4:49

09:51:26 Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 23 Sviatoslav Richter, piano Vienna Symphony Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449 7:05

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:14 Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 14 BWV 785 Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746 1:11

10:01:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue BWV 578 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 3:34

10:07:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 4 K 157 Jerusalem Quartet Harm Mundi 902076 16:17

10:24:59 Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 5:51

10:32:12 Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 5 Op 89 # 3 Salvatore Accardo, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 3:30

10:37:18 Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque Op 10 # 2 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557645 2:04

10:44:15 Joni Mitchell: Favorite Color Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 2:52

10:49:31 Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' Op 50 BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 74888 21:52

11:12:52 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 Op 13 Jenö Jandó, piano Naxos 503293 17:36

11:32:48 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 1 Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 12:53

11:48:15 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325 Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 11:06

12:07:03 George Enescu: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1 RCA Victor Symphony Leopold Stokowski RCA 70931 11:33

12:22:01 Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 8 6:52

12:32:40 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 9 Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 4:55

12:41:18 Juan Arriaga: Los esclavos felices: Overture Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Astrée 8532 7:52

12:50:22 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181 9:13

13:01:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:21

13:06:26 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: March for the Ark Seattle Trumpet Consort Origin 33001 2:42

13:12:52 Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 8:13

13:24:45 Zdenek Fibich: Spring Op 13 Czech National Symphony Marek Stilec Naxos 573197 12:59

13:40:39 Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Koch Intl 7169 5:00

13:46:36 Martin Mailman: Autumn Landscape Op 4 Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 5:04

13:52:12 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 10 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437528 9:36

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting Norwegian Chamber Orchestra; Terje Tonnesen, conductor Album: Grieg: Complete Music For String Orchestra Bis 147 Music: 4:15

Clara Schumann: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann, Op. 20 Jessica Xylina Osborne, piano 92nd Street Y, Buttenwieser Hall, New York City, NY Music: 9:13

Edvard Grieg: Andante con moto for violin, cello and piano in C minor, EG 116 Arnaud Sussman, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 9:48

Maurice Ravel: Kaddish from Deux ellodies Hebraiques Michael Rusinek, clarinet; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 5:49

Johannes Brahms: Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem), Op. 45 (excerpt) Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 5:16

John Williams: Three Pieces from Schindler's List for Violin and Orchestra Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 12:35

Sergei Prokofiev: Pushkin Waltz No. 2, Op. 120 Seattle Symphony Orchestra; Gerard Schwarz, conductor Album: Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suites 1 and 2 / Seattle Symphony Delos 3050 Music: 4:27

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D major, Op. 25 IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN Music: 14:04

Dan Locklair: Symphony No. 2 "America": Movements 1-2 Western Piedmont Symphony; John Gordon Ross, Music Director and Conductor Western Piedmont Symphony, P.E. Monroe Auditorium at Lenoir Rhyne University, Hickory, NC Music: 15:19

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Trio No. 1 in C minor, Op. 8, "Poeme" Hermitage Trio Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, West Room, Palm Beach, FL Music: 13:15

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:59:09 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 Op 28 # 15 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342 7:08

16:08:58 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 41 Op 63 # 3 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342 2:34

16:14:51 Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue BWV 565 Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 19032 9:58

16:26:32 Miklós Rózsa: The Thief of Baghdad: The Love of the Princess National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81269 4:45

16:36:00 Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81269 5:29

16:44:47 Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 8:07

16:54:34 Marika Takeuchi: Bloom Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 2:14

16:57:32 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: March Op 22 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 2:32

17:03:36 Ola Gjeilo: The Lake Isle Tenebrae Chamber Ensemble Nigel Short Decca 24646 6:12

17:12:53 Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 11:03

17:27:12 Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26 Rachel Barton Pine, violin BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Avie 2375 7:41

17:39:38 Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Berceuse Op 109 Stokowski Symphony Leopold Stokowski Cala 542 4:57

17:47:03 Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte Cleveland Orchestra Oliver Knussen DeutGram 2123 4:22

17:53:17 Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 6:01

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 2 K 280 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342 21:38

18:32:23 Judy Collins: Albatross Judy Collins, vocal Portrait 592079 5:29

18:40:07 Paula Kimper: Venus Projection Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 2:08

18:43:12 Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572695 8:55

18:52:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Slava Op 11 # 6 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062 5:03

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:56 Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 9:58

19:13:45 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 Op 98 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 43678 41:51

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:03 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 Op 10 Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 20:15

20:21:39 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 17:38

20:40:28 David Diamond: The Enormous Room Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3119 15:25

21:02:21 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 D 946/1 Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550 14:42

21:19:15 Meredith Monk: Ellis Island Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 3:01

21:23:34 Ann Ronell: Willow Weep for Me Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 3:27

21:31:19 Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 17:45

21:51:10 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 Op 39 Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 36:05

22:28:35 Sir George Dyson: Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9369 19:01

22:50:15 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser S 445/1 Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525 10:32

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:03:07 Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods Op 68 # 5 Han-Na Chang, cello Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin EMI 57052 6:56

23:10:04 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 4 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 3:33

23:13:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto K 191 David McGill, bassoon Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 6:14

23:21:18 Frederic Hand: Prayer Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 4:11

23:25:30 Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet Op 44 Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet RCA 6498 8:01

23:33:31 Johannes Brahms: Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51 # 1 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289 6:49

23:41:08 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Oiseaux tristes Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764 4:06

23:45:14 Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Träume Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7780 4:27

23:49:41 Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 6:02

23:56:14 Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazon Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 3:09