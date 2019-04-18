© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-18-2019

Published April 18, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:32  Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

00:10:56  Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos    Xuefei Yang, guitar   EMI 6322 14:30

00:26:25  Scott Joplin: The Entertainer    Joshua Rifkin, piano   Nonesuch 79159 5:02

00:32:25  Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite     Almeda Trio  Albany 1386 13:52

00:48:38  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38  K 504  Sinfonia Varsovia Yehudi Menuhin Virgin 91078 29:41

01:22:19  Nicolas Flagello: Serenata per Orchestra     Symphony Orch of New Russia David Amos Albany 143 17:17

01:40:38  Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun    Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 8:52

01:51:26  Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band: March Op 28 # 2  Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80038 4:21

01:57:56  Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Intermezzo     BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 2:19

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E Minor, BWV 830: Movement 3 Corrente Jeremy Denk, piano Album: Jeremy Denk J.S. Bach Azica 71262 Music: 4:18

Hannah Lash: Concerto No. 1 "In Pursuit of Flying" for Piano and Orchestra (World premiere) Jeremy Denk, piano; The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Teddy Abrams, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 33:25

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Dan Larkin from Windsor, CA Music: ~7:24

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10, No. 3 Movement 4, Rondo Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Beethoven, the complete piano sonatas EMI 62700 Music: 3:54 (excerpt)

Maurice Ravel: Piece en forme de Habanera Peter Sanders, cello; Adrienne Kim, piano Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 2:45

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite from Cinderella Op. 110 Movement 4 End of the Fairy Tale Scottish National Orchestra; Neeme Jarvi, conductor Album: Prokofiev Chandos 8450 Music: 4:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major, BWV 1048 Daniel Phillips, violin; Danbi Um, violin; Kristin Lee, violin; Richard O’Neill, viola; Mark Holloway, viola; Yura Lee, viola; Nick Canellakis, cello; Efe Baltacigil, cello; Colin Carr, cello; Joseph Conyers, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord CMSLC and UGA Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 10:32

Astor Piazzolla: Zum Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 3:23

Astor Piazzolla: Michelangelo 70 Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 4:13

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6: Movements 2-3 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Xian Zhang, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: ~24:44

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:42  Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's     Cleveland Orchestra Oliver Knussen DeutGram 2123 22:37

04:25:35  Franz Schubert: Benedictus  D 961 Vienna Boys' Choir Orch of Age of Enlightenment Bruno Weil Sony 68248 4:08

04:32:39  Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 Op 64 # 2 Yuja Wang, piano   DeutGram 16606 3:43

04:37:26  Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11    Los Angeles Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 4776352 10:01

04:50:25  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite     Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 33:45

05:27:50  Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture     Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan EMI 64563 10:56

05:40:15  Blas Galindo: Suite 'Homenaje a Cervantes'     Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 893 9:59

05:51:07  George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog'    Fazil Say, piano   Teldec 26202 2:48

05:55:07  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:57

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:53  Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Guard     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 3:44

06:13:43  Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso Op 1 # 2 Gottfried von der Goltz, vn Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz DHM 77352 11:06

06:26:00  Miklós Rózsa: El Cid: Overture     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 3:19

06:29:47  Joseph Haydn: Finale from Trumpet Concerto    Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Sony 60804 4:30

06:40:51  Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11    New Century Chamber Orch  NSS Music 10 9:12

06:51:51  Clarence Cameron White: Levee Dance Op 26 # 2 Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 182 3:50

06:56:20  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever'     Oberlin Symphony Bridget Reischl Oberlin 61 3:26

07:03:39  Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus     Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 6:14

07:12:39  Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59

07:22:33  Marika Takeuchi: Bloom    Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 2:14

07:26:38  Traditional: Afro-Cuban Lullaby    Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 54853 2:35

07:30:31  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Aragón Op 47    State of Mexico Symphony Enrique Bátiz ASV 888 5:27

07:40:23  Duke Ellington: Brown from 'Black, Brown & Beige'     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 5:26

07:42:05  Carl Nielsen: Five Piano Pieces Op 3   Leif Ove Andsnes, piano   Virgin 45129 7:16

07:51:37  Vince Guaraldi: Skating     Canadian Brass  Steinway 30027 1:37

07:53:15  Vince Guaraldi: Christmas is Coming     Canadian Brass  Steinway 30027 2:31

07:55:57  Leroy Anderson: Plink, Plank, Plunk!     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 2:41

08:07:50  Jean Roger-Ducasse: Suite française: Ouverture     Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic Leif Segerstam MarcoPolo 223641 4:49

08:15:09  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23  K 181  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 66859 9:16

08:25:53  Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Kijé's Wedding Op 60    Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 2:46

08:28:54  John Lunn: Downton Abbey: Suite     Chamber Orchestra of London Alastair King Decca 16260 7:04

08:40:21  Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa    Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553433 11:30

08:53:10  Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade     Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 5:31

09:03:20  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings K 136  K 136  Cuarteto Casals  Harm Mundi 987060 16:44

09:24:44  Robert Fuchs: Romanze from Serenade No. 3 Op 21    Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 4:17

09:28:45  Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme     Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 4:32

09:35:38  Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture     Failoni Orchestra Will Humburg Naxos 503293 6:41

09:44:25  Alexander Glazunov: March on a Russian Theme Op 76    Moscow Symphony Konstantin Krimets Naxos 553538 4:49

09:51:26  Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 23   Sviatoslav Richter, piano Vienna Symphony Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449 7:05

 

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:14  Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 14  BWV 785 Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 66746 1:11

10:01:53  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue  BWV 578  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 3:34

10:07:53  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 4  K 157  Jerusalem Quartet  Harm Mundi 902076 16:17

10:24:59  Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture     Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 5:51

10:32:12  Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 5 Op 89 # 3 Salvatore Accardo, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 3:30

10:37:18  Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque Op 10 # 2  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557645 2:04

10:44:15  Joni Mitchell: Favorite Color    Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 2:52

10:49:31  Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' Op 50    BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 74888 21:52

11:12:52  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 Op 13   Jenö Jandó, piano   Naxos 503293 17:36

11:32:48  Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 1     Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 12:53

11:48:15  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325    Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 11:06

12:07:03  George Enescu: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1  RCA Victor Symphony Leopold Stokowski RCA 70931 11:33

12:07:13  George Enescu: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1  RCA Victor Symphony Leopold Stokowski RCA 70931 11:33

12:22:01  Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances    Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin New Century Chamber Orch  NSS Music 8 6:52

12:32:40  Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 9    Martina Filjak, piano   Naxos 572515 4:55

12:41:18  Juan Arriaga: Los esclavos felices: Overture     Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Astrée 8532 7:52

12:50:22  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería    Alexander Schimpf, piano   Genuin 10181 9:13

13:01:33  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests     Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:21

13:06:26  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: March for the Ark     Seattle Trumpet Consort  Origin 33001 2:42

13:12:52  Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture     Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 8:13

13:24:45  Zdenek Fibich: Spring Op 13    Czech National Symphony Marek Stilec Naxos 573197 12:59

13:40:39  Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning     Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Koch Intl 7169 5:00

13:46:36  Martin Mailman: Autumn Landscape Op 4    Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 5:04

13:52:12  Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 10     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437528 9:36

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting Norwegian Chamber Orchestra; Terje Tonnesen, conductor Album: Grieg: Complete Music For String Orchestra Bis 147 Music: 4:15

Clara Schumann: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann, Op. 20 Jessica Xylina Osborne, piano 92nd Street Y, Buttenwieser Hall, New York City, NY Music: 9:13

Edvard Grieg: Andante con moto for violin, cello and piano in C minor, EG 116 Arnaud Sussman, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello; Andrew  Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 9:48

Maurice Ravel: Kaddish from Deux ellodies Hebraiques Michael Rusinek, clarinet; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 5:49

Johannes Brahms: Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem), Op. 45 (excerpt) Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 5:16

John Williams: Three Pieces from Schindler's List for Violin and Orchestra Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 12:35

Sergei Prokofiev: Pushkin Waltz No. 2, Op. 120 Seattle Symphony Orchestra; Gerard Schwarz, conductor Album: Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suites 1 and 2 / Seattle Symphony Delos 3050 Music: 4:27

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D major, Op. 25  IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN Music: 14:04

Dan Locklair: Symphony No. 2 "America": Movements 1-2 Western Piedmont Symphony; John Gordon Ross, Music Director and Conductor Western Piedmont Symphony, P.E. Monroe Auditorium at Lenoir Rhyne University, Hickory, NC Music: 15:19

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Trio No. 1 in C minor, Op. 8, "Poeme" Hermitage Trio Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, West Room, Palm Beach, FL Music: 13:15

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:59:09  Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 Op 28 # 15 Grigory Sokolov, piano   DeutGram 4794342 7:08

16:08:58  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 41 Op 63 # 3 Grigory Sokolov, piano   DeutGram 4794342 2:34

16:14:51  Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue  BWV 565  Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 19032 9:58

16:26:32  Miklós Rózsa: The Thief of Baghdad: The Love of the Princess     National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81269 4:45

16:36:00  Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture     National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81269 5:29

16:44:47  Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna     Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 8:07

16:54:34  Marika Takeuchi: Bloom    Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 2:14

16:57:32  Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: March Op 22    San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 2:32

17:03:36  Ola Gjeilo: The Lake Isle    Tenebrae Chamber Ensemble Nigel Short Decca 24646 6:12

17:12:53  Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude     Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 11:03

17:27:12  Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26   Rachel Barton Pine, violin BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Avie 2375 7:41

17:39:38  Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Berceuse Op 109    Stokowski Symphony Leopold Stokowski Cala 542 4:57

17:47:03  Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte     Cleveland Orchestra Oliver Knussen DeutGram 2123 4:22

17:53:17  Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 6:01

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:22  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 2  K 280 Grigory Sokolov, piano   DeutGram 4794342 21:38

18:32:23  Judy Collins: Albatross    Judy Collins, vocal   Portrait 592079 5:29

18:40:07  Paula Kimper: Venus Projection    Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 2:08

18:43:12  Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances     Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572695 8:55

18:52:33  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Slava Op 11 # 6 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Centaur 3062 5:03

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:56  Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture     Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 9:58

19:13:45  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 Op 98    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 43678 41:51

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:03  Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 Op 10    Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 20:15

20:21:39  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto    Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic  EMI 16213 17:38

20:40:28  David Diamond: The Enormous Room     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3119 15:25

21:02:21  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9  D 946/1 Maria João Pires, piano   DeutGram 457550 14:42

21:19:15  Meredith Monk: Ellis Island    Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 3:01

21:23:34  Ann Ronell: Willow Weep for Me    Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 3:27

21:31:19  Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna'     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 17:45

21:51:10  Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 Op 39    Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 36:05

22:28:35  Sir George Dyson: Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare     City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9369 19:01

22:50:15  Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser  S 445/1 Daniel Barenboim, piano   DeutGram 4779525 10:32

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:03:07  Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods Op 68 # 5 Han-Na Chang, cello Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin EMI 57052 6:56

23:10:04  Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 4     Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2275 3:33

23:13:37  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto  K 191 David McGill, bassoon Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 6:14

23:21:18  Frederic Hand: Prayer    Frederic Hand, guitar   Willow 1036 4:11

23:25:30  Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet Op 44   Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet  RCA 6498 8:01

23:33:31  Johannes Brahms: Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51 # 1  Chiara String Quartet  Azica 71289 6:49

23:41:08  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Oiseaux tristes    Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano   DeutGram 14764 4:06

23:45:14  Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Träume    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   E1 Music 7780 4:27

23:49:41  Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums     Quartetto di Cremona  Klanglogo 1400 6:02

23:56:14  Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazon    Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71287 3:09

 

 