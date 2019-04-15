© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-15-2019

Published April 15, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory - Highlights from Mark Edwards' harpsichord recital, the Oberlin College Choir in Tarik O'Regan's Triptych, and the Oberlin Orchestra in Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3 with 2018-19 Oberlin Senior Concerto Competition winner Zheyu Jiang ’19.

01:26:51  Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Act 3 Op 87    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 410162 33:16

 

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:50  Manuel Blasco de Nebra  Piano Sonata No. 6 in E  Pedro Casals, piano  Naxos 8572150

02:16:31 Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96  Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon 001345802

02:22:25 Arturo Marquez: Conga del Fuego  Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon 001345802          

02:27:13 Leonard Bernstein: Mambo, from West Side Story  Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon 47774457

02:32:22 Osvaldo Golijov: Lullaby and Doina, from The Man Who Cried  St. Lawrence String Quartet  EMI Classics 57356  

02:39:12 Alberto Ginastera: Milonga  Santiago Rodriguez, piano  Elan 2202

02:42:14 Ferdinando Carulli: Guitar Concerto in A, Op. 8a  Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St Martin in the Fields  Philips 426263

03:00:50 Rodolfo Halffter: The Baker's Dawn Suite  Orchestra of the Comunidad de Madrid Jose Ramon Encinar  Naxos 8557623

03:17:16 Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas and Melisande Suite  Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Batiz   ASV 686

03:39:38 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4  New World Symphony  Michael Tilson Thomas  RCA Victor Red Seal 68538

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:45  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58   Arthur Rubinstein, piano Symphony of the Air Josef Krips RCA 300350 33:38

04:39:17  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 Op 73    London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557429 44:44

05:26:15  Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns    Hermann Baumann, horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 416815 13:11

05:43:17  Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite Op 19    New York Scandia Symphony Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 13:08

05:57:48  George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down    Peter Donohoe, piano   EMI 54280 1:20

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:54  Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance     Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4796018 3:52

06:14:22  Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings in g     Tempesta di Mare  Chandos 783 10:08

06:25:33  George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He spake the word    Monteverdi Choir English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 432110 2:01

06:29:40  Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano     Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 7:01

06:41:41  Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 11:23

06:55:00  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing    Sir Willard White, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 2:33

06:58:01  John Philip Sousa: March 'George Washington Bicentennial'     Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559131 3:26

07:05:59  Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 6:38

07:15:38  Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Symphony No. 6 Op 74    Leningrad Philharmonic Evgeny Mravinsky DeutGram 4796018 8:04

07:25:59  Traditional: My love is like a red, red rose    Meredith Hall, soprano La Nef  Atma 2336 3:09

07:30:21  Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in G    Roberto Plano, piano   Concerto 2069 6:53

07:42:29  Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes Op 7 # 2 Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553002 10:06

07:55:25  Agustín Barrios: Waltz No. 3 Op 8 # 3 Kristo Käo, guitar   Kitarrikoo 2008 4:29

08:08:09  George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Overture     BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 63 5:41

08:16:48  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1     St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77309 11:56

08:30:21  Carl Engel: Sea Shell    Shannon Lee, violin   Telarc 80695 3:36

08:34:18  Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik'    Members of London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 44798 1:55

08:41:16  Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture     London Symphony Piero Gamba Decca 4785437 11:10

08:54:00  Abbey Lincoln: Rainbow    Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 2:40

08:57:23  John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 4:46

09:05:53  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 18:48

09:28:00  Traditional: The Virgin Queen Set    Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene  Rubicon 1017 4:43

09:34:50  Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3     Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 4:26

09:39:52  Anton Stamitz: Rondeau from Concerto for 2 Flutes    Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute Camerata Salzburg Jean-Pierre Rampal Sony 45930 5:15

09:46:45  William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570704 7:17

09:56:09  Joni Mitchell: Favorite Color    Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 2:52

09:59:53  Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1: Marche miniature Op 43    Stuttgart Radio Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Capriccio 10227 1:55

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:24  Sir William Walton: Façade: Popular Song     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 420155 2:25

10:07:07  Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Suite    Vanessa Perez, piano   Steinway 30036 16:48

10:25:18  Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande    Manuel Barrueco, guitar   EMI 56175 4:58

10:32:11  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Turkish Rondo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22    Trio Parnassus  MDG 3307 3:08

10:39:03  Joseph Haydn: Allegretto from Symphony No. 100     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 5:38

10:46:06  Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Ballet     National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:06

10:50:45  Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 22   Vadym Kholodenko, piano Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Harm Mundi 907629 23:44

11:16:27  Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue  BWV 582  BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 13:42

11:32:07  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1  K 16  Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80256 12:25

11:47:25  Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture Op 215    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 10:50

12:06:25  Felix Mendelssohn: Capriccio brillante Op 22   Ian Hobson, piano Sinfonia da Camera Ian Hobson Arabesque 6688 10:38

12:19:15  Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' Op 7    Danish National Radio Sym Christopher Hogwood Chandos 9862 10:23

12:32:00  William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag    Leon Fleisher, piano   Sony 506416 4:57

12:40:41  Brian Dykstra: Old Powell Rag    Katherine DeJongh, flute   Centaur 3161 6:47

12:50:32  Jean Sibelius: Karelia Overture Op 10    Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 7765 7:56

13:00:42  Traditional: All the Pretty Little Horses    Ifetayo Ali-Landing, cello   Portrait 592079 1:52

13:03:19  Meredith Monk: Ellis Island    Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 3:01

13:08:50  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'    Iona Brown, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 13:00

13:23:53  Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Gondoliers: Overture     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 6:52

13:31:53  Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo     CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 3:23

13:38:29  Giacomo Puccini: Scherzo for Orchestra     Verdi Symphony Milan Riccardo Chailly Decca 2141 4:54

13:45:16  Václav Pichl: Symphony     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9740 12:43

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in D minor: 2. Romanze Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Schumann: The Symphonies Philips 442079 Music: 4:31

Gottfried Heinrich Stolzel: Concerto Grosso in E minor Tempesta di Mare; Richard Stone and Gwyn Roberts, artistic directors Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, PA Music: 6:18

Robert Schumann: Violin Sonata No. 2 in D minor, Op. 121 Martha Argerich, piano; Gidon Kremer, violin Album: Gidon Kremer and Martha Argerich: The Berlin Recital EMI 93399 Music: 32:30

Joseph Hellmesberger II: Diabolic Dance (Danse diabolique) Vienna Philharmonic; Mariss Jansons, conductor Album: New Year's Concert 2012 Sony 91377 Music: 3:28

Aaron Copland: Prelude for Piano Trio Michael Boriskin, piano; Nicholas Kitchen, violin; Wilhelmina Smith, cello Album: Music From Copland House Arabesque 6794 Music: 4:35

Giovanni Paolo Cima and Dario Castello: Two Sonatas in Stile Moderno Red Priest: Piers Adams, recorders; David Greenberg, violin; Angela East, cello; David Wright, harpsichord Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 9:01

Aaron Copland: Suite from Billy the Kid Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Walton Arts Center, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR Music: 19:40

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet for Flute and Strings in D major, K. 285 Lorna McGhee, flute; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Ronald Thomas, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 13:38

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:16  Judy Collins: Albatross    Judy Collins, vocal   Portrait 592079 5:29

16:07:17  Ann Ronell: Willow Weep for Me    Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 3:27

16:14:08  Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559116 11:57

16:27:24  Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite     Symphony Orchestra Unknown Conductor Varese Sar 3020670 6:11

16:29:33  Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite     Symphony Orchestra Unknown Conductor Varese Sar 3020670 6:11

16:37:19  Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazeppa: Gopak     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 554845 4:13

16:43:11  Mauro Giuliani: Rondo from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30   Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 6:46

16:52:22  Georgia Stitt: What Lips My Lips Have Kissed    Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 2:59

16:57:24  Anonymous: Allegro from Concerto in D for Trumpet & Winds    Wolfgang Basch, trumpet Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen DHM 7976 2:34

17:04:05  Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo Op 34   Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 6:20

17:12:56  Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72    Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 12:39

17:28:32  Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo brillante Op 52   Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Arabesque 6584 6:12

17:39:54  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits    Frederic Hand, guitar   Willow 1036 5:19

17:47:10  Frederic Hand: Sophia's Journey    Frederic Hand, guitar   Willow 1036 3:07

17:53:01  Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude     London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 6:39

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:18  Ignaz Pleyel: Sinfonia Concertante No. 2    Jakub Dzialak, violin Zurich Chamber Orchestra Howard Griffiths CPO 999759 20:32

18:31:32  Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Toccata    Barry Douglas, piano   RCA 68127 3:52

18:37:35  Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Cortège     National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:03

18:42:05  George Gershwin: Cuban Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:04

18:53:26  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune    Spencer Myer, piano   Harm Mundi 907477 4:37

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:08  Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo    Grace Bumbry, mezzo-soprano Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4796018 23:43

19:27:25  Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings Op 22    Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 29:01

19:57:40  Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque Op 10 # 2  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557645 2:04

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:57  Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite Op 40    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 423060 19:52

20:23:05  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 4 Op 11    Beaux Arts Trio  Philips 4788977 17:39

20:42:40  Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue  BWV 552  Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 89012 15:18

21:03:18  Sir Michael Tippett: Fantasia Concertante on a Theme by Corelli     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4756117 20:56

21:25:16  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 209: Sinfonia    Philippe Racine, flute English Chamber Orchestra Simon Preston Novalis 150088 5:49

21:32:56  George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword    Gabrieli Consort Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Archiv 474510 5:29

21:41:56  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio     Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 6:13

21:50:45  Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 Op 100    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63124 38:46

22:31:16  Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony  VB 141  Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 554777 15:02

22:49:27  George Frederick Bristow: Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' Op 30    Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller New World 80768 9:46

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:47  George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby'    John O'Conor, piano   Telarc 80391 3:13

23:05:00  Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre    Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 17000 4:22

23:09:23  Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn    Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano Berlin Radio Symphony George Szell EMI 56241 5:19

23:15:40  Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches Op 19   Peter Kairoff, piano   Albany 315 5:28

23:21:04  Dmitri Shostakovich: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102   Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano BBC Symphony Hugh Wolff Decca 460503 7:13

23:28:17  Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces Op 68    Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437520 8:16

23:37:15  Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 6:38

23:43:54  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 Op 15 # 1 Nelson Freire, piano   Decca 14053 4:06

23:48:00  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Andante from String Quartet No. 3 Op 30 # 3  Delmé String Quartet  Hyperion 66568 7:49

23:56:23  Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Thank you, the late sun    Latvian Radio Choir  Sigvards Klava DeutGram 21327 2:42

 

 