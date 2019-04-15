WCLV Program Guide 04-15-2019
00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory - Highlights from Mark Edwards' harpsichord recital, the Oberlin College Choir in Tarik O'Regan's Triptych, and the Oberlin Orchestra in Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3 with 2018-19 Oberlin Senior Concerto Competition winner Zheyu Jiang ’19.
01:26:51 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Act 3 Op 87 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 410162 33:16
02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
02:00:50 Manuel Blasco de Nebra Piano Sonata No. 6 in E Pedro Casals, piano Naxos 8572150
02:16:31 Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96 Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001345802
02:22:25 Arturo Marquez: Conga del Fuego Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001345802
02:27:13 Leonard Bernstein: Mambo, from West Side Story Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 47774457
02:32:22 Osvaldo Golijov: Lullaby and Doina, from The Man Who Cried St. Lawrence String Quartet EMI Classics 57356
02:39:12 Alberto Ginastera: Milonga Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 2202
02:42:14 Ferdinando Carulli: Guitar Concerto in A, Op. 8a Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St Martin in the Fields Philips 426263
03:00:50 Rodolfo Halffter: The Baker's Dawn Suite Orchestra of the Comunidad de Madrid Jose Ramon Encinar Naxos 8557623
03:17:16 Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas and Melisande Suite Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Batiz ASV 686
03:39:38 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA Victor Red Seal 68538
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
04:02:45 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58 Arthur Rubinstein, piano Symphony of the Air Josef Krips RCA 300350 33:38
04:39:17 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 Op 73 London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557429 44:44
05:26:15 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns Hermann Baumann, horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 416815 13:11
05:43:17 Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite Op 19 New York Scandia Symphony Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 13:08
05:57:48 George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 1:20
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:54 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4796018 3:52
06:14:22 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings in g Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783 10:08
06:25:33 George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He spake the word Monteverdi Choir English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 432110 2:01
06:29:40 Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 7:01
06:41:41 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 11:23
06:55:00 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing Sir Willard White, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 2:33
06:58:01 John Philip Sousa: March 'George Washington Bicentennial' Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559131 3:26
07:05:59 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 6:38
07:15:38 Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Symphony No. 6 Op 74 Leningrad Philharmonic Evgeny Mravinsky DeutGram 4796018 8:04
07:25:59 Traditional: My love is like a red, red rose Meredith Hall, soprano La Nef Atma 2336 3:09
07:30:21 Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in G Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069 6:53
07:42:29 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes Op 7 # 2 Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553002 10:06
07:55:25 Agustín Barrios: Waltz No. 3 Op 8 # 3 Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008 4:29
08:08:09 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Overture BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 63 5:41
08:16:48 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77309 11:56
08:30:21 Carl Engel: Sea Shell Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695 3:36
08:34:18 Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' Members of London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 44798 1:55
08:41:16 Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture London Symphony Piero Gamba Decca 4785437 11:10
08:54:00 Abbey Lincoln: Rainbow Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 2:40
08:57:23 John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 4:46
09:05:53 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 18:48
09:28:00 Traditional: The Virgin Queen Set Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 4:43
09:34:50 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3 Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 4:26
09:39:52 Anton Stamitz: Rondeau from Concerto for 2 Flutes Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute Camerata Salzburg Jean-Pierre Rampal Sony 45930 5:15
09:46:45 William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570704 7:17
09:56:09 Joni Mitchell: Favorite Color Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 2:52
09:59:53 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1: Marche miniature Op 43 Stuttgart Radio Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Capriccio 10227 1:55
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:02:24 Sir William Walton: Façade: Popular Song Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 420155 2:25
10:07:07 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Suite Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 16:48
10:25:18 Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande Manuel Barrueco, guitar EMI 56175 4:58
10:32:11 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Turkish Rondo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22 Trio Parnassus MDG 3307 3:08
10:39:03 Joseph Haydn: Allegretto from Symphony No. 100 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 5:38
10:46:06 Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Ballet National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:06
10:50:45 Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 22 Vadym Kholodenko, piano Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Harm Mundi 907629 23:44
11:16:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue BWV 582 BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 13:42
11:32:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 K 16 Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80256 12:25
11:47:25 Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture Op 215 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 10:50
12:06:25 Felix Mendelssohn: Capriccio brillante Op 22 Ian Hobson, piano Sinfonia da Camera Ian Hobson Arabesque 6688 10:38
12:19:15 Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' Op 7 Danish National Radio Sym Christopher Hogwood Chandos 9862 10:23
12:32:00 William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 506416 4:57
12:40:41 Brian Dykstra: Old Powell Rag Katherine DeJongh, flute Centaur 3161 6:47
12:50:32 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Overture Op 10 Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 7765 7:56
13:00:42 Traditional: All the Pretty Little Horses Ifetayo Ali-Landing, cello Portrait 592079 1:52
13:03:19 Meredith Monk: Ellis Island Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 3:01
13:08:50 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' Iona Brown, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 13:00
13:23:53 Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Gondoliers: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 6:52
13:31:53 Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 3:23
13:38:29 Giacomo Puccini: Scherzo for Orchestra Verdi Symphony Milan Riccardo Chailly Decca 2141 4:54
13:45:16 Václav Pichl: Symphony London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9740 12:43
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in D minor: 2. Romanze Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Schumann: The Symphonies Philips 442079 Music: 4:31
Gottfried Heinrich Stolzel: Concerto Grosso in E minor Tempesta di Mare; Richard Stone and Gwyn Roberts, artistic directors Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, PA Music: 6:18
Robert Schumann: Violin Sonata No. 2 in D minor, Op. 121 Martha Argerich, piano; Gidon Kremer, violin Album: Gidon Kremer and Martha Argerich: The Berlin Recital EMI 93399 Music: 32:30
Joseph Hellmesberger II: Diabolic Dance (Danse diabolique) Vienna Philharmonic; Mariss Jansons, conductor Album: New Year's Concert 2012 Sony 91377 Music: 3:28
Aaron Copland: Prelude for Piano Trio Michael Boriskin, piano; Nicholas Kitchen, violin; Wilhelmina Smith, cello Album: Music From Copland House Arabesque 6794 Music: 4:35
Giovanni Paolo Cima and Dario Castello: Two Sonatas in Stile Moderno Red Priest: Piers Adams, recorders; David Greenberg, violin; Angela East, cello; David Wright, harpsichord Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 9:01
Aaron Copland: Suite from Billy the Kid Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Walton Arts Center, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR Music: 19:40
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet for Flute and Strings in D major, K. 285 Lorna McGhee, flute; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Ronald Thomas, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 13:38
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:57:16 Judy Collins: Albatross Judy Collins, vocal Portrait 592079 5:29
16:07:17 Ann Ronell: Willow Weep for Me Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 3:27
16:14:08 Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559116 11:57
16:27:24 Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite Symphony Orchestra Unknown Conductor Varese Sar 3020670 6:11
16:37:19 Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazeppa: Gopak National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 554845 4:13
16:43:11 Mauro Giuliani: Rondo from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 6:46
16:52:22 Georgia Stitt: What Lips My Lips Have Kissed Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 2:59
16:57:24 Anonymous: Allegro from Concerto in D for Trumpet & Winds Wolfgang Basch, trumpet Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen DHM 7976 2:34
17:04:05 Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo Op 34 Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 6:20
17:12:56 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72 Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 12:39
17:28:32 Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo brillante Op 52 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6584 6:12
17:39:54 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 5:19
17:47:10 Frederic Hand: Sophia's Journey Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 3:07
17:53:01 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 6:39
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:18 Ignaz Pleyel: Sinfonia Concertante No. 2 Jakub Dzialak, violin Zurich Chamber Orchestra Howard Griffiths CPO 999759 20:32
18:31:32 Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Toccata Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127 3:52
18:37:35 Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Cortège National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:03
18:42:05 George Gershwin: Cuban Overture Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:04
18:53:26 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477 4:37
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:08 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo Grace Bumbry, mezzo-soprano Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4796018 23:43
19:27:25 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings Op 22 Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 29:01
19:57:40 Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque Op 10 # 2 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557645 2:04
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:00:57 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite Op 40 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423060 19:52
20:23:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 4 Op 11 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977 17:39
20:42:40 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue BWV 552 Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 89012 15:18
21:03:18 Sir Michael Tippett: Fantasia Concertante on a Theme by Corelli Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4756117 20:56
21:25:16 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 209: Sinfonia Philippe Racine, flute English Chamber Orchestra Simon Preston Novalis 150088 5:49
21:32:56 George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword Gabrieli Consort Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Archiv 474510 5:29
21:41:56 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 6:13
21:50:45 Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 Op 100 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63124 38:46
22:31:16 Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony VB 141 Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 554777 15:02
22:49:27 George Frederick Bristow: Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' Op 30 Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller New World 80768 9:46
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:01:47 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391 3:13
23:05:00 Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000 4:22
23:09:23 Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano Berlin Radio Symphony George Szell EMI 56241 5:19
23:15:40 Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches Op 19 Peter Kairoff, piano Albany 315 5:28
23:21:04 Dmitri Shostakovich: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano BBC Symphony Hugh Wolff Decca 460503 7:13
23:28:17 Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces Op 68 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437520 8:16
23:37:15 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 6:38
23:43:54 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 Op 15 # 1 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053 4:06
23:48:00 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Andante from String Quartet No. 3 Op 30 # 3 Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568 7:49
23:56:23 Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Thank you, the late sun Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava DeutGram 21327 2:42