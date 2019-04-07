WCLV Program Guide 04-07-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: André the Giant

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Main title—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 3:04

André Previn (arr Mark McGurty): Valley of the Dolls: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80319) 3:47

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings—London Symphony/André Previn (EMI 63051) 9:32 (used in The Elephant Man, 1980)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 12:01

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Muir Matheson): Three Portraits from ‘The England of Elizabeth’—London Symphony/André Previn (RCA 60586) 17:36

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch—St. Louis Symphony/André Previn (Sony 62401) 4:35

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Introduction—London Symphony/André Previn (EMI 68607) 2:45 (used in Romeo.Juliet, 1990)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights [‘The Montagues and the Capulets’]—London Symphony/André Previn (EMI 68607) 5:36 (used in Romeo.Juliet, 1990)

00:58:44 Thomas Morley: Joyne Hands Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132 1:14

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Andres Orozco-Estrada; Soloists: Kelley O’ Connor, soprano; Women of the Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director; Anima Young Singers of Greater Chicago; Charles Sundquist, director

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3 in D Minor

Dmitri Shostakovich: EXCERPT: Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major, Op. 107 Esa-Pekka Salonen; Yo-Yo Ma, cello

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Zubin Mehta; Leonard Bernstein; Kurt Masur Soloists: Jennie Tourel, mezzo-soprano (Berlioz); Angelina Reaux, soprano (Berg)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 Zubin Mehta, cond

Hector Berlioz: The Death of Cleopatra Leonard Bernstein, cond.; Jennie Tourel, mezzo

Alban Berg: Lulu Suite Kurt Masur, cond. Angelina Reaux, soprano

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz Kurt Masur

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three more from Brilliant Classics - The Thysuis lute book, keyboard music from Renaissance Poland, and guitar works of Francesco Corbetta

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:24 Nicolas Gombert: Magnificat primi toni Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595 11:43

06:17:26 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2369 7:40

06:25:59 Gregorian Chant: Ave maris stella Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546 3:33

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The New and the Old - These recent releases embrace intriguing repertoire covering six centuries

ANTONIO de CABEZÓN: Tiento del primer tono Léon Berben (1722 Möller/St. Andreas Church, Ostönnen, Germany) Aeolus 11171

GAETANO VALERI: Sonata No. 1 in C (Largo-Andante-Adagio); Sonata No. 4 in A (Largo) Paolo Bottini (1750 Nacchini/San Giorgio Maggiore Basilica, Venice; 1812 Callido/San Floriano Parish, Pieve di Zoldo, Italy) Brilliant Classics 95559

J. S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in a, BWV 551 Cristina Garcia Banegas (1728 Cahman/Leufsta Bruk Church, Sweden) Footprint 103

TRADITIONAL (arr. Goff-Louprette): Irish Folk Tunes (The coming of spring; At home in the kitchen; When I can’t sleep) Ivan Goff, Uilleann pipes & Irish flute; Renée Anne Louprette (1993 Mander/St. Ignatius Loyola, New York, NY) G&L 2018

SAMUEL ROSSEAU: Scherzo Hans Uwe Hielscher (1982 Oberlinger/Market Church, Wiesbaden, Germany) Tontrager 770091

HEALEY WILLAN: Elegy in E-flat, fr Rondino, Elegy & Chaconne (1956) Damin Spritzer (1892 Willis/Hereford Cathedral, England) Raven 156

IVAN BOZICEVIC: Radiance Ivan Bozicevic (2000 Zanin/Ascension Cathedral, Belgrade, Serbia) Edition Lilac 180727

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lenten Prayer - For this last Sunday in Lent, we’ll focus on music of prayer and meditation, including various settings of the Lord’s Prayer. Join Peter DuBois for this reflective program

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Northern Lights

Jean Sibelius: “Leminkeinen’s Return” Hallé Orchestra/Sir John Barbirolli (EMI 67299 CD) 6:27

Jean Sibelius: “Karelia Suite” Intermezzo; Ballade; Alla Marcia Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (CBS 47674 LP) 15:12

Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (CBS 47674 LP) 13:02

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Präludium; Gavotte; Rigaudon Estonian National Symphony Orchestra/Paavo Järvi (Virgin Classics 44722 CD) 2:45; 3:18; 4:32

09:57:30 François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67440 2:26

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:18 George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2270 5:04

10:10:14 Johann Sebastian Bach: A Musical Offering: Trio Sonata BWV 1079 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3408 18:13

10:30:26 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 3 Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 16:03

10:49:45 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 5 Op 4 # 5 Matthew Halls, organ Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2055 8:07

11:01:01 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D BWV 532 Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67324 12:33

11:15:23 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 6 en sextuor Les Talens Lyriques Christophe Rousset Decca 1845 16:31

11:34:11 Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Hyperion 66891 14:10

11:51:51 William Boyce: Solomon: Overture Parley of Instruments Roy Goodman Hyperion 66378 6:07

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Conductor: Michael Tilson Thomas; Yuja Wang, piano

Michael Tilson Thomas: Agnegram

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor, Opus 21

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 in E major

Alberto Ginastera: Malombo from Estancia Suite

14:00 GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 with Donald Runnicles & Andre Palmer Todd (season debut)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Lark Ascending -Nurit Bar-Josef, violin, Donald Runnicles, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony 41 ‘Jupiter’ - Donald Runnicles, conductor

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:01:06 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 13:47

15:15:47 Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f Op 79 Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 15:34

15:34:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2369 7:40

15:43:15 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 305886 10:16

15:53:54 Clarice Assad: Impressions: Slow Waltz Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 8 4:21

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Herbert Blomstedt, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’

FELIX MENDELSSON: Symphony No. 3 “Scottish

17:40:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 K 200 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70904 18:11

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 9, 2018 - From Longwood Gardens outside Philadelphia, From the Top, with this week’s Guest Host, pianist Peter Dugan, features a young violinist who got her start in the El Sistema-inspired music program, Play-On Philly, a violin and guitar duo performing a Piazzolla tango, and a teenage cellist who had the opportunity to perform center court at a Chicago Bulls game

17-year-old cellist Jack Boettcher from Naperville, Illinois performs Pampeana No. 2, Op. 21 for Cello and Piano by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old pianist Angeline Ma from Berwyn, Pennsylvania performs Waltz in F major, Op. 34 no. 3 and Waltz in A flat major, Op. 42 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Duo FaRi – 17-year-old violinist Faustina Housner from Cherry Hill, New Jersey and 18-year-old guitarist Ria Modak from New York, New York performs Histoire du Tango: Cafe 1930 by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

18-year-old violinist Akili Farrow from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania performs: Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old clarinetist Andrew Chang from Rowland Heights, California performs: IV. Andante molto - allegro energico from “Time Pieces” for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 43 by Robert Muczynski (1929-2010), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old pianist Angeline Ma from Berwyn, Pennsylvania performs I. Prelude from Eight Concert Études, Op 40 by Nikolai Kapustin (b.1937)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:30 Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 3 Philharmonia Orchestra Francesco d'Avalos ASV 803 29:40

19:34:47 Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto Op 54 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Berlin Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 57562 29:53

20:07:40 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 Op 55 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 4776409 49:30

20:59:17 Heitor Villa-Lobos: The Baby's Family Suite No. 1: Punch Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 1:29

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson : Darkling, I Listen (2018) NO EXIT (private CD) 11:44

Colin Holter: Pallor (2017) NO EXIT (private CD) 12:39

Timothy Beyer: She Was My Only Child (2018) NO EXIT (private CD) 12:16

Donald Erb: Symphony of Overtures (1964) Dallas Symphony Orchestra/Donald Johanos, cond. (Turnabout LP 344 399) 16:20

21:57:30 Irving Fine: Blue Towers Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Joel Spiegelman Delos 3139 2:58

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Start by Believing: Why Preventing Sexual Violence Starts With Listening to Survivors - Sondra Miller; President and CEO: Cleveland Rape Crisis Center

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:05:08 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 S 541/3 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 4:32

23:09:40 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' Orchestra of St. John's John Lubbock ASV 6007 4:08

23:13:47 Claude Debussy: La plus que lente San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 6:20

23:21:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento Renée Fleming, soprano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir Georg Solti Decca 4788210 2:48

23:24:39 Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 11:01

23:35:40 Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 4:00

23:41:06 Nikolai Miaskovsky: Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 81 Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 120 7:25

23:48:32 Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings Aline Brewer, harp Royal Philharmonic Robert Farnon Reference 47 5:18

23:53:48 George Frideric Handel: Aria from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 12 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 4:06

23:58:48 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Epilogue Op 18 Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:15