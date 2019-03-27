© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 03-27-2019

Published March 27, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:47  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Romanza from Symphony No. 5     Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80676 11:53

00:14:32  Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque    Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9350 17:06

00:32:59  Pietro Mascagni: Ave Maria    Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 3:42

00:37:52  Richard Strauss: Waltzes from 'Der Rosenkavalier'    Leonidas Kavakos, violin   Decca 4789377 7:49

00:47:04  Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides     National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 433864 28:16

01:19:38  Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 68139 13:15

01:34:09  Giuseppe Verdi: Te Deum from 'Four Sacred Pieces'    Donna Carter, soprano Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80254 15:32

01:51:10  John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme     Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 4:21

01:56:39  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 Op 15 # 2 Maria João Pires, piano   DeutGram 4795448 3:22

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor, Op 3 No. 11, RV 565: Movements 3 & 4 Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe Album: Daniel Hope plays Vivaldi DG 4777463 Music: 4:26

Maurice Ravel: Sonata posthume for violin and piano Daniel Hope, violin; Simon Crawford-Phillips, piano Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 13:48

Ricardo Lorenz: Dance Unlikely Concerto for Violin and Orchestra (Baile Improbable) Andres Cardenes, violin; ROCO; Andres Cardenes, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 18:00

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in A minor for Solo Flute BWV 1013  Emma Resmini, flute Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 10:59

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 "Jupiter Symphony": Movement 3 Orchestra of St. Luke's; Donald Runnicles, conductor Album: Mozart: Symphonies Nos. 39 & 41 Saint Luke's 3001 Music: 4:38

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 9 in C Major, Op. 59 No. 3: Movements 3 & 4 Vera Quartet: Pedro Rodriguez, violin; Patricia Garcia, violin; Ines Molares, viola; Justin Goldsmith, cello Performance Today Young Artists in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 11:48

Franz Doppler: L'Oiseau des bois (The bird of the forest), Op. 21 Elizabeth Mann, flute; Michael Thornton, horn; David Alexander, horn; Madison Warren, horn; Jason Friedman, horn Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 5:45

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9: Movement 4 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 25:45

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:00  Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 1 Op 41 # 1  Melos Quartet  DeutGram 423670 25:28

04:27:43  Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21    Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 8:38

04:38:45  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 5 Op 7 # 1 Frederic Chiu, piano   Harm Mundi 2908375 2:09

04:41:53  Anonymous: Járbâ, Máré Járbâ    Chanticleer   Warner 574272 4:10

04:48:27  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto Italiano Op 31   Tianwa Yang, violin SWR Symphony Orch Pieter-Jelle de Boer Naxos 573135 31:34

05:24:02  Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 6:50

05:32:55  Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 10603 9:10

05:42:55  Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto  RV 427 Janet See, flute Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Harm Mundi 905193 8:11

05:52:04  Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu Op 66   Jon Nakamatsu, piano   Harm Mundi 907244 5:18

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:42  Joseph Haydn: Il mondo della luna: Overture     Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 3:57

06:13:50  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Young Prince and Young Princess    Daniel Majeske, violin Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 9:10

06:24:15  Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras     Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 4:56

06:29:38  Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Servants' Chorus    Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80333 3:59

06:34:01  J. S. Bach & Silvius L. Weiss: Bourrée BWV 996 & Gigue    Kristo Käo, guitar   Kitarrikoo 2008 3:04

06:41:55  Michael Torke: Javelin     Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 8:49

06:52:13  Karl Jenkins: Adiemus III 'Dances of Time' - Zarabanda    London Philharmonic Choir Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins Decca 5793828 04:36

06:58:23  Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 4:04

07:06:36  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture     Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:52

07:14:21  Randall Thompson: Allegro from Symphony No. 2     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 7:31

07:23:30  James Horner: Titanic: My Heart Will Go On    Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 4:25

07:28:56  Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 1  D 780 Sviatoslav Richter, piano   Philips 4788977 5:28

07:39:00  Johannes Brahms: Minuet & Rondo from Serenade No. 2 Op 16    Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 11:21

07:53:54  Brian Dykstra: Mixon Hall Rag    Katherine DeJongh, flute   Centaur 3161 2:55

07:57:04  Anonymous: Chacona in C from 'Flores de Música'     Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9957 2:35

08:08:11  Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno     Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 5:06

08:14:52  Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 4     Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902154 10:11

08:26:55  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: March in D  K 335/1  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 3:52

08:31:37  Arcangelo Corelli: Finale from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 4  New Dutch Academy Simon Murphy PentaTone 031 3:06

08:39:42  John Ireland: Epic March     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 9:07

08:49:52  Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1     Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 4:02

08:55:49  Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 5:24

09:06:54  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31  K 297  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 16:42

09:27:44  Harold Arlen: The Sky's the Limit: One for My Baby    Richard Glazier, piano   Centaur 3347 3:38

09:37:14  Richard Hayman: March Medley     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80122 6:09

09:44:43  Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf'  BWV 645 Nikolai Demidenko, piano   Hyperion 67324 3:03

09:50:23  Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 74    Leningrad Philharmonic Evgeny Mravinsky DeutGram 4796018 8:42

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:51  Carlos López Buchardo: Bailecito    Mirian Conti, piano   Steinway 30010 1:15

10:02:52  Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo     Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 3:21

10:09:37  Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite     Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 13:25

10:25:54  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 7:14

10:34:12  Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Polka Op 39    NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 437506 4:25

10:44:16  Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody Op 79 # 2 Hélène Grimaud, piano   DeutGram 4795448 7:02

10:55:16  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43   Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4794970 24:48

11:22:50  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6  K 239  English Concert Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907280 13:38

11:38:17  Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd'     Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 10:38

11:49:12  Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau     New York Philharmonic George Szell United Archives 13 12:35

12:07:08  Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances     Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 273 12:01

12:20:53  Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie Op 20 # 1 Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 8:08

12:30:49  Antonio Salieri: Angiolina: Overture     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 3:46

12:37:47  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10  K 74  Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 25914 7:36

12:50:42  Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20    Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 10:38

13:03:26  Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 8  BWV 779 Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 66746 0:43

13:04:10  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gigue  BWV 1006 Tasmin Little, violin   Naked Vn 2008 2:09

13:07:52  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1  K 285 Aralee Dorough, flute Houston Symphony  Dorough 2016 14:04

13:22:19  Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 2  H 2:34 Emmanuel Pahud, flute Haydn Ensemble Berlin  EMI 56577 7:15

13:35:08  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets    Lisa Batiashvili, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4798529 03:46

13:39:14  Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97    National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553299 5:52

13:46:15  Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2  City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 12:54

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Polonaise from Rusalka Minnesota Orchestra; Eiji Oue, conductor Album: Exotic Dances from the OPERA Reference Recordings RR-71CD Music: 4:28

Johannes Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto BWV 971 Kenari Quartet: Bob Eason, Kyle Baldwin, Corey Dundee, Steven Banks, saxophones PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 13:23

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sana Sarfraz from Agoura Hills, CA Music: 5:47

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from A Soldier's Tale: Movement 1 March of the soldier Anthony McGill, clarinet; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano Album: Music@Menlo: New Dimensions Music@Menlo 20034 Music: 1:34 (excerpt)

Antonin Dvorak: Quartet in F Major, Op 96 "American"  Jasper String Quartet Honest Brook Music Festival, WSKG Public Media, Honest Brook Music Festival, Delhi, NY Music: 23:36

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 Evgeny Kissin, piano Album: Great Pianists of the 20th Century: Evgeny Kissin Philips 456 871 Music: 4:26

Carl Nielsen: Fantasy Pieces for Oboe and Piano, Op. 2 Nicholas Stovall, oboe; Sashi Ayyangar, piano Round Top Festival Institute, Edith Bates Old Chapel, Round Top, TX Music: 5:57

Ernest Chausson: Concerto in D Major for Violin, Piano and String Quartet, Op. 21: Movements 1, 2 & 4 Ebene Quartet; Daniel Hope, violin; Simon Crawford-Phillips, piano Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: ~29:35

Franz Liszt: The Bells of Geneva, from Years of Pilgrimage Francesco Piemontesi, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, St Paul, MN Music: 7:04

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:38  Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras     Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 4:56

16:06:01  Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Sunrise     Boston Pops John Williams Sony 48224 4:49

16:13:42  Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture Op 73    Moscow Symphony Igor Golovschin Naxos 553839 10:42

16:27:31  Ennio Morricone: The Hateful Eight: Stage Coach to Red Rock    Kodály Choir Czech National Symphony Ennio Morricone Decca 25323 7:02

16:37:06  Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' Op 34    Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 2:52

16:42:30  Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 1022 7:43

16:52:01  George Harrison: Something    Milos Karadaglic, guitar   Mercury 24425 3:01

16:57:01  Leroy Anderson: Belle of the Ball     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 2:51

17:03:36  Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Overture     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 5:50

17:12:22  Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2     Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4796018 12:06

17:27:30  Roger Quilter: Three English Dances Op 11    Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 7:19

17:39:26  Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op 117 # 1 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano   Cedille 171 4:54

17:45:54  Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21  D 960 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano   Cedille 171 3:57

17:53:13  Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque     Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:42

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:48  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Lento from Symphony No. 2     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9902 16:12

18:27:56  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 6: Homesickness Op 57 # 6 Emil Gilels, piano   DeutGram 4793449 4:21

18:34:14  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Little Bird Op 43 # 4 Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 1:49

18:37:43  Johannes Brahms: Song of Destiny Op 54   Leipzig Radio Choir Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 15:59

18:56:01  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic March Op 54 # 2 Andrei Gavrilov, piano   DeutGram 437522 3:00

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:09  Vincent d'Indy: Istar Op 42    Iceland Symphony Rumon Gamba Chandos 10585 13:07

19:18:10  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 Op 92    Vienna Philharmonic Carlos Kleiber DeutGram 4795448 38:33

19:58:06  Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll    Simon Trpceski, piano   EMI 272 2:19

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live, recorded Friday 2/1 in Kulas Hall; Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Stefan   Sanderling, conductor; Shannon Lee, violin, student artist                       

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont Overture Op 84

Sir William Walton: Violin Concerto (1938-39)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances Op 45

21:48:46  Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture Op 124    Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 429762 10:14

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings of music by composer Florence Price

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:41  Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby     Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426247 5:16

23:06:57  Randall Thompson: Alleluia    Turtle Creek Chorale  Timothy Seelig Reference 49 5:39

23:12:37  Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 7 Op 30 # 1 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9350 4:53

23:18:20  Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Cello Concerto  RV 422 Mischa Maisky, cello Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 447022 4:07

23:22:28  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40  K 550  Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 6506 10:51

23:34:34  Horatio Parker: Reverie from "Six Lyrics" Op 25   Peter Kairoff, piano   Albany 315 4:53

23:39:04  Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1 # 2 Joseph Kalichstein, piano   Koch Intl 7724 10:49

23:49:53  Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano  AV 86 Richard King, horn   Panorßmico 2009 3:50

23:54:18  Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:31

23:57:05  Gabriel Fauré: Nell Op 18 # 1 Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 436121 2:09

 

 