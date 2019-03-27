WCLV Program Guide 03-27-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Romanza from Symphony No. 5 Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80676 11:53

00:14:32 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 17:06

00:32:59 Pietro Mascagni: Ave Maria Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 3:42

00:37:52 Richard Strauss: Waltzes from 'Der Rosenkavalier' Leonidas Kavakos, violin Decca 4789377 7:49

00:47:04 Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 433864 28:16

01:19:38 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 13:15

01:34:09 Giuseppe Verdi: Te Deum from 'Four Sacred Pieces' Donna Carter, soprano Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80254 15:32

01:51:10 John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 4:21

01:56:39 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 Op 15 # 2 Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 4795448 3:22

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D minor, Op 3 No. 11, RV 565: Movements 3 & 4 Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe Album: Daniel Hope plays Vivaldi DG 4777463 Music: 4:26

Maurice Ravel: Sonata posthume for violin and piano Daniel Hope, violin; Simon Crawford-Phillips, piano Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 13:48

Ricardo Lorenz: Dance Unlikely Concerto for Violin and Orchestra (Baile Improbable) Andres Cardenes, violin; ROCO; Andres Cardenes, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 18:00

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in A minor for Solo Flute BWV 1013 Emma Resmini, flute Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 10:59

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 "Jupiter Symphony": Movement 3 Orchestra of St. Luke's; Donald Runnicles, conductor Album: Mozart: Symphonies Nos. 39 & 41 Saint Luke's 3001 Music: 4:38

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 9 in C Major, Op. 59 No. 3: Movements 3 & 4 Vera Quartet: Pedro Rodriguez, violin; Patricia Garcia, violin; Ines Molares, viola; Justin Goldsmith, cello Performance Today Young Artists in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 11:48

Franz Doppler: L'Oiseau des bois (The bird of the forest), Op. 21 Elizabeth Mann, flute; Michael Thornton, horn; David Alexander, horn; Madison Warren, horn; Jason Friedman, horn Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 5:45

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9: Movement 4 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 25:45

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:00 Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 1 Op 41 # 1 Melos Quartet DeutGram 423670 25:28

04:27:43 Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 8:38

04:38:45 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 5 Op 7 # 1 Frederic Chiu, piano Harm Mundi 2908375 2:09

04:41:53 Anonymous: Járbâ, Máré Járbâ Chanticleer Warner 574272 4:10

04:48:27 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto Italiano Op 31 Tianwa Yang, violin SWR Symphony Orch Pieter-Jelle de Boer Naxos 573135 31:34

05:24:02 Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 6:50

05:32:55 Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 10603 9:10

05:42:55 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto RV 427 Janet See, flute Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Harm Mundi 905193 8:11

05:52:04 Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu Op 66 Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 907244 5:18

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:42 Joseph Haydn: Il mondo della luna: Overture Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 3:57

06:13:50 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Young Prince and Young Princess Daniel Majeske, violin Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 9:10

06:24:15 Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 4:56

06:29:38 Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Servants' Chorus Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80333 3:59

06:34:01 J. S. Bach & Silvius L. Weiss: Bourrée BWV 996 & Gigue Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008 3:04

06:41:55 Michael Torke: Javelin Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 8:49

06:52:13 Karl Jenkins: Adiemus III 'Dances of Time' - Zarabanda London Philharmonic Choir Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins Decca 5793828 04:36

06:58:23 Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 4:04

07:06:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:52

07:14:21 Randall Thompson: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 7:31

07:23:30 James Horner: Titanic: My Heart Will Go On Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 4:25

07:28:56 Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 1 D 780 Sviatoslav Richter, piano Philips 4788977 5:28

07:39:00 Johannes Brahms: Minuet & Rondo from Serenade No. 2 Op 16 Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 11:21

07:53:54 Brian Dykstra: Mixon Hall Rag Katherine DeJongh, flute Centaur 3161 2:55

07:57:04 Anonymous: Chacona in C from 'Flores de Música' Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9957 2:35

08:08:11 Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 5:06

08:14:52 Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902154 10:11

08:26:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: March in D K 335/1 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 3:52

08:31:37 Arcangelo Corelli: Finale from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 4 New Dutch Academy Simon Murphy PentaTone 031 3:06

08:39:42 John Ireland: Epic March London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 9:07

08:49:52 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 4:02

08:55:49 Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 5:24

09:06:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 K 297 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 16:42

09:27:44 Harold Arlen: The Sky's the Limit: One for My Baby Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 3:38

09:37:14 Richard Hayman: March Medley Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80122 6:09

09:44:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' BWV 645 Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67324 3:03

09:50:23 Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 74 Leningrad Philharmonic Evgeny Mravinsky DeutGram 4796018 8:42

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:51 Carlos López Buchardo: Bailecito Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010 1:15

10:02:52 Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 3:21

10:09:37 Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 13:25

10:25:54 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 7:14

10:34:12 Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Polka Op 39 NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 437506 4:25

10:44:16 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody Op 79 # 2 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4795448 7:02

10:55:16 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4794970 24:48

11:22:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 K 239 English Concert Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907280 13:38

11:38:17 Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 10:38

11:49:12 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau New York Philharmonic George Szell United Archives 13 12:35

12:07:08 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 273 12:01

12:20:53 Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie Op 20 # 1 Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 8:08

12:30:49 Antonio Salieri: Angiolina: Overture London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 3:46

12:37:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 K 74 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 25914 7:36

12:50:42 Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20 Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 10:38

13:03:26 Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 8 BWV 779 Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746 0:43

13:04:10 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gigue BWV 1006 Tasmin Little, violin Naked Vn 2008 2:09

13:07:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 K 285 Aralee Dorough, flute Houston Symphony Dorough 2016 14:04

13:22:19 Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 2 H 2:34 Emmanuel Pahud, flute Haydn Ensemble Berlin EMI 56577 7:15

13:35:08 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets Lisa Batiashvili, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4798529 03:46

13:39:14 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553299 5:52

13:46:15 Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 12:54

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Polonaise from Rusalka Minnesota Orchestra; Eiji Oue, conductor Album: Exotic Dances from the OPERA Reference Recordings RR-71CD Music: 4:28

Johannes Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto BWV 971 Kenari Quartet: Bob Eason, Kyle Baldwin, Corey Dundee, Steven Banks, saxophones PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 13:23

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sana Sarfraz from Agoura Hills, CA Music: 5:47

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from A Soldier's Tale: Movement 1 March of the soldier Anthony McGill, clarinet; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano Album: Music@Menlo: New Dimensions Music@Menlo 20034 Music: 1:34 (excerpt)

Antonin Dvorak: Quartet in F Major, Op 96 "American" Jasper String Quartet Honest Brook Music Festival, WSKG Public Media, Honest Brook Music Festival, Delhi, NY Music: 23:36

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 Evgeny Kissin, piano Album: Great Pianists of the 20th Century: Evgeny Kissin Philips 456 871 Music: 4:26

Carl Nielsen: Fantasy Pieces for Oboe and Piano, Op. 2 Nicholas Stovall, oboe; Sashi Ayyangar, piano Round Top Festival Institute, Edith Bates Old Chapel, Round Top, TX Music: 5:57

Ernest Chausson: Concerto in D Major for Violin, Piano and String Quartet, Op. 21: Movements 1, 2 & 4 Ebene Quartet; Daniel Hope, violin; Simon Crawford-Phillips, piano Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: ~29:35

Franz Liszt: The Bells of Geneva, from Years of Pilgrimage Francesco Piemontesi, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, St Paul, MN Music: 7:04

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:38 Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 4:56

16:06:01 Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Sunrise Boston Pops John Williams Sony 48224 4:49

16:13:42 Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture Op 73 Moscow Symphony Igor Golovschin Naxos 553839 10:42

16:27:31 Ennio Morricone: The Hateful Eight: Stage Coach to Red Rock Kodály Choir Czech National Symphony Ennio Morricone Decca 25323 7:02

16:37:06 Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' Op 34 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 2:52

16:42:30 Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 1022 7:43

16:52:01 George Harrison: Something Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425 3:01

16:57:01 Leroy Anderson: Belle of the Ball BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 2:51

17:03:36 Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Overture La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 5:50

17:12:22 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4796018 12:06

17:27:30 Roger Quilter: Three English Dances Op 11 Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 7:19

17:39:26 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op 117 # 1 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 4:54

17:45:54 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21 D 960 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 3:57

17:53:13 Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:42

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:48 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Lento from Symphony No. 2 London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9902 16:12

18:27:56 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 6: Homesickness Op 57 # 6 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4793449 4:21

18:34:14 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Little Bird Op 43 # 4 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:49

18:37:43 Johannes Brahms: Song of Destiny Op 54 Leipzig Radio Choir Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 15:59

18:56:01 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic March Op 54 # 2 Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522 3:00

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:09 Vincent d'Indy: Istar Op 42 Iceland Symphony Rumon Gamba Chandos 10585 13:07

19:18:10 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Vienna Philharmonic Carlos Kleiber DeutGram 4795448 38:33

19:58:06 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272 2:19

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live, recorded Friday 2/1 in Kulas Hall; Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Stefan Sanderling, conductor; Shannon Lee, violin, student artist

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont Overture Op 84

Sir William Walton: Violin Concerto (1938-39)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances Op 45

21:48:46 Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture Op 124 Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 429762 10:14

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings of music by composer Florence Price

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:41 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426247 5:16

23:06:57 Randall Thompson: Alleluia Turtle Creek Chorale Timothy Seelig Reference 49 5:39

23:12:37 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 7 Op 30 # 1 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 4:53

23:18:20 Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Cello Concerto RV 422 Mischa Maisky, cello Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447022 4:07

23:22:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 K 550 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 6506 10:51

23:34:34 Horatio Parker: Reverie from "Six Lyrics" Op 25 Peter Kairoff, piano Albany 315 4:53

23:39:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1 # 2 Joseph Kalichstein, piano Koch Intl 7724 10:49

23:49:53 Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano AV 86 Richard King, horn Panorßmico 2009 3:50

23:54:18 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:31

23:57:05 Gabriel Fauré: Nell Op 18 # 1 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121 2:09