WCLV Program Guide 03-17-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Irish Movies

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Irish Washerwoman—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson (MCA 9815) 2:36

Traditional (arr Donald Hunsberger) Believe Me, If All Those Endearing Young Charms—Wynton Marsalis, cornet; Eastman Wind Ensemble/Donald Hunsberger (CBS 42137) 3:26

Maurice Jarre: Ryan's Daughter: Suite—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 10131) 8:29

George Frideric Handel (arr Olivier Fourés): Sarabande from Keyboard Suite HWV 437 (aka ‘Theme from Barry Lyndon’)—Daniel Hope, violin; (DeutGram 4795448) 3:03

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Wearing of the Green—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson (MCA 9815) 3:04

Traditional / William Butler Yeats (arr Bob Chilcott): Down By the Sally Gardens—The King’s Singers (EMI 54904) 2:33

Burton Lane / E.Y. Harburg: Finian's Rainbow: How Are Things in Glocca Morra?—Jeanne Carson; Bobby Howes; Orchestra/Max Meth (RCA 7892) 3:02

Elmer Bernstein: My Left Foot: Suite—Cynthia Millar, ondes martinet; Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 7:12

John Williams (arr Antoine Bareil): Far and Away: Themes—Angèle Dubeau, violin; La Pietà (Analekta 8733) 5:33

John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick—Yolanda Kondonassis, harp (Azica 71281) 3:43

James Horner: Braveheart: For the Love of a Princess—City of Prague Philharmonic (Silva 1398) 4:17

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Rakes of Mallow—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson (MCA 9815) 3:03

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Soloist: John Sharp, cello

Antonin Dvorák: Hussite Overture, Op. 67

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A Minor, Op. 129

Paul Hindemith: Concert for Music for Strings and Brass, Op. 50

Modest Mussorgsky/Ravel: Pictures from an Exhibition

Alfredo Catalani: Contemplazione

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Leonard Bernstein, Kurt Masur; Soloist: Gidon Kremer, violin; Derek Ragan, counter-tenor

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude ‘Dawn on the Moskva River’ Leonard Bernstein, cond.

Giya Kancheli: And Farewell Goes Out Signin Kurt Masur, cond.

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 in C, Op. 60, Leningrad Leonard Bernstein, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Late Middle Ages - A recently discovered Italian Trecento manuscript, music from 1300, and four centuries of chant from the Birgittine Order

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:06:12 Josef Rheinberger: Cantus Missae Op 109 St. Clement's Choir Peter Richard Conte Dorian 80137 20:24

06:57:21 Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Sanctus Op 48 Philharmonia Chorus Philharmonia Orchestra Carlo Maria Giulini DeutGram 4795448 3:30

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Organs and Orchestras - In any era, the blend of these very different sound-sources always fascinates

G. F. HANDEL: Concerto in D, fr The Triumph of Time and Truth Ars Lyrica Houston; Matthew Dirst (2010 Fritts/St. Philip Presbyterian Church, Houston, TX) Loft 1138.

JOHN STANLEY: Organ Concerto in C, Op. 10, no. 6 Langham Sinfonia/Noël Tredinnick; Gerard Brooks (1792 England-1978 Mander/St. Jame’s Clerckenwell, London, England) Priory 439

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Ouverture portugaise (1865) Melbourne University Orchestra/Richard Davis; Harold Fabrikant (1929 Hill, Norman & Beard-2001 Schantz/Town Hall, Melbourne, Australia) PD Archive (r. 4/26/18)

JOSEPH JONGEN: Alleuja, Op. 112 Symphony in C/Rossen Milanov; Peter Richard Conte (Wanamaker organ/Macy’s Department Store, Philadelphia, PA) Gothic 49293

SAMY MOUSSA: A Globe Itself Infolding (2014) Montreal Symphony Orchestra/Kent Nagano; Jean-Willy Kunz (2014 Casavant/Maison Symphonique, Montreal, Canada) Analekta 8779

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 2 - For this second Sunday in Lent, we’ll also pay tribute to St. Patrick, Patron Saint of Ireland, with music from Irish choirs, as well as compositions by composers with Celtic roots. Join Peter DuBois as we explore this special repertoire

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Horowitz Live in Carnegie Hall II

Muzio Clementi: Sonata Op.24 No 3: I & III Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 7:36

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No.13 (complete) Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 15:17

Frederic Chopin: Ballade No.3 Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 6:45

Samuel Barber: Sonata: III Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 5:10

Mily Balakirev: Islamey Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 7:01

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:04:25 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 3:19

10:09:30 Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois TWV 43:G7 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 8:51

10:20:27 Nicolas Gombert: Magnificat primi toni Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595 11:43

10:34:13 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 BWV 1067 Karl Kaiser, flute Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 18:20

10:54:21 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes RV 533 Janet See, flute Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Harm Mundi 905193 6:47

11:02:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2369 7:40

11:11:59 Michel Blavet: Flute Concerto Ernst-Burghard Hilse, flute Academy Ancient Music Berlin Capriccio 10134 13:50

11:29:11 Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 16 Concerto Copenhagen Andrew Manze Chandos 550 10:32

11:41:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata, Adagio & Fugue BWV 564 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63884 17:53

12:00:23 Johann David Heinichen: Allegro from Concerto Grosso Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 447644 1:14

17:49:13 Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 10:47

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Cristian Macelaru, conductor; Soloist: Augustine Hadelich, violin

GEORGE ENESCU: Rumanian Rhapsody No. 1

ANTONIN DVORAK: Violin Concerto

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer - Berlin State Orchestra with conductor Daniel Barenboim; Wolfram Brandl, violin; Yulia Deyneka, viola

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Sinfonia Concertante in E flat Major K. 364

ANTON BRUCKNER: Symphony No. 7 in E Major

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor and piano - recorded live in Severance Hall

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 9 in Eb, K. 271 “Jeunehomme”

W.A. MOZART: Serenade No. 11, K. 375 (without conductor)

W.A. MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 3, 2019 - This week’s From the Top celebrates the 125 th anniversary of Walnut Hill School for the Arts, one of our country’s great training grounds for teenage classical musicians. While this episode’s guest host, actor Lawrence Gilliard Jr., is known for his roles on The Wire and HBO’s The Deuce, he is also a conservatory trained classical clarinetist. He introduces us to a wonderful line up of currents students and alums of Walnut Hill

Walnut Hill String Chamber Orchestra performs the fourth movement, Finale. Vivace ma non troppo, from String Quartet No.12, Op.96 by Antonín Dvořák, arr. Beatrice Affron

Cellist and Walnut Hill Alum Tony Rymer performs the third movement, Rasch und mit Feuer, from Fantasiestücke, Op.73 by Robert Schumann

16-year-old pianist Taylor Wang from Dayton, Ohio performs "Ondine" from Gaspard de la Nuit by Maurice Ravel

Soprano and Walnut Hill Alum Lauren Michelle performs "Si, mi chiamano Mimi” from La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini, with Jung-A Bang, piano

19-year-old trumpet player Huanyi Yang from Beijing, China performs “Legende” by Georges Enescu

Walnut Hill Alumni Piano Trio (Tony Rymer, cello; Gergana Haralampieva, violin; Evren Ozel, piano) performs the second movement, Scherzo: Allegro con brio, from Piano Trio No. 2 in e minor, Op. 67 by Dmitri Shostakovich

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:57 Sir Hamilton Harty: An Irish Symphony Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8314 33:54

19:41:14 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 Op 70 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada PentaTone 578 38:11

20:21:13 Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 Daniil Trifonov, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 4797518 34:42

20:58:46 Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50 Natalie Clein, cello Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley EMI 1409 3:06

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Miniatures for Cello and Orchestra (1996) Regina Mushabac, cello; Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman, cond. (private CD) 16:02

Loris Chobanian: Capriccio for Violin and Symphonic Wind Ensemble Julian Ross, violin; Baldwin Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman, cond. (private CD) 14:22

Loris Chobanian: Kaddish for a Young Artist Keith Brautigam, baritone; Baldwin-Wallace Singers and Chamber Orchestra/Mel Unger, cond. (private CD) 10:55

Loris Chobanian: Concertino for Piano and Symphonic Wind Ensemble Carla McElhaney, piano; Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Loris Chobanian, cond. (private CD) 11:45

21:59:28 Alexander Scriabin: Mazurka Op 3 # 9 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 2:37

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Countdown to 2020; Mark Everson, Clare Malone. Moderated by Joe Frolik

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:05:49 Traditional: The Star of County Down Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Philips 434917 2:22

23:08:11 John Field: Nocturne No. 3 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 4:51

23:13:03 Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 4:44

23:17:48 Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:33

23:25:34 Traditional: I Know Where I'm Going Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 3:04

23:28:38 Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:26

23:34:05 Traditional: The Lark in the Clear Air Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 3:49

23:37:54 Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy' Sir James Galway, flute National Philharmonic Sir James Galway RCA 7892 3:20

23:42:38 John Field: Nocturne No. 13 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 5:52

23:48:31 Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 7:51

