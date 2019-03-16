WCLV Program Guide 03-16-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:02:19 Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:51

00:09:23 Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109 23:56

00:34:46 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 5:39

00:41:33 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Danse générale & Coda Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 5:08

00:48:06 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 Op 82 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 28:19

01:20:36 Jan Koetsier: Children's Circus Op 79 London Brass Teldec 46069 13:33

01:36:00 John Knowles Paine: Departure of Winter from Symphony No. 2 Op 34 Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559748 14:23

01:51:15 Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F Op 3 # 1 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391 4:14

01:56:13 Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28 Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80441 3:56

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia from "Il Sacrifizio di Abramo" Movements 1 Largo and 4 Presto e piano JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Baroquen Treasures Newport 60102 Music: 4:32

Darius Milhaud: Suite for Clarinet, Violin and Piano, Op. 157b Prima Trio Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, West Room, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 12:23

Robert Paterson: Dark Mountains The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 13:12

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 19:22

Claude Debussy: Suite Bergamasque: Clair de lune Simon Trpceski, piano Album: Debussy: Images; Arabesques; Children's Corner; Clair de lune; L'Isle joyeuse EMI 272 Music: 4:36

Johann Sebastian Bach: Selections from Musical Offering, BWV 1079 Stephanie McNab, flute; Calidore String Quartet Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 9:24

Alfonso Montes: Llanura Los Angeles Guitar Quartet 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 5:49

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major, Op. 26 Simon Trpceski, piano; Stavanger Symphony Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor Stavanger Symphony Orchestra, Fartein Valen, Stavanger Konserthus, Stavanger, Norway Music: 27:03

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:48 Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy Op 25 Tianwa Yang, violin Navarre Symphony Ernest Martinez Izquierdo Naxos 503293 13:46

04:16:06 Hildegard von Bingen: Ave Maria Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Chamber Ensemble RCA 68416 5:42

04:23:58 Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 2 Op 35 Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 2:27

04:27:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 BWV 826 Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001 18:03

04:47:14 Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 19032 32:59

05:25:15 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 Vienna Philharmonic Riccardo Muti EMI 54873 10:31

05:36:47 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Souvenir de Porto Rico Op 31 Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145 6:42

05:44:17 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 4:53

05:50:00 Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Trumpet & 2 Oboes Sergei Nakariakov, trumpet St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 10788 9:58

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Xavier Montsalvatge: Calidoscopi Simfonic BBC Symphony Orchestra Juanjo Mena Chandos 10735

06:17:50 Leos Janácek: Violin Sonata Elena Urioste, violin; Hugh Sung, piano White Pine Music 213

06:36:13 Alberto Ginastera: String Quartet #1 Simón Bolívar String Quartet Deutsche Grammophon 1798002

07:00:50 Jose Evangelista: Spanish Garland, 12 Folk melodies from Spain (1993) Del Sol String Quartet Sono Luminus 92164

07:12:28 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 Claudio Arrau, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony Classical 62338

07:34:19 Jesús Guridi: String Quartet No. 1 Bretón String Quartet Naxos 8573036

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Erich Korngold: Suite for Piano Left Hand, Two Violins, and Cello Op. 23: Movement 4 Wu Qian, piano; Sean Lee violin; Danbi Um, violin; Mihai Marica, cello CMSLC & University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 4:41

Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Marek Janowski, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 17:25

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Stacy Fahrion from Denver, CO Music: ~9:07

Bela Bartok: Romanian Folk Dances, Sz 56 Stick Dance Andrew Rangell, piano Album: A Folk Song Runs Through It Steinway & Sons 30018 Music: 4:48 (excerpt)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir d'un lie cher, Op. 42 Kyoko Takezawa, violin; Wu Qian, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 16:47

Darius Milhaud: Scaramouche for Two Pianos, Op. 1: Movement 2 Vif Sergio Tiempo, piano; Karin Lechner, piano Album: Duo Lechner Tiempo: La Belle Epoque Avanticlassic 10312 Music: 4:28

Traditional (arr. Pablo Casals): Song of the Birds Heifetz Internat'l Music Institute: Noemie Raymond-Friset, cello; Stefan Petrov, piano University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) Fine and Performing Arts Department, Linehan Concert Hall, UMBC, Baltimore, MD Music: 2:30

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 Sergio Tiempo, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Xian Zhang, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 34:38

Pete Seeger (arr. Adam Ward): Where have all the flowers gone? Chanticleer; William Fred Scott, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 05:43

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:04:07 Traditional: Rob Roy: O'Sullivan's March Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 3:00

10:08:52 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 9:44

10:20:03 Traditional: Cindy Turtle Creek Chorale Chamber Ensemble Timothy Seelig Reference 61 3:45

10:49:44 Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Finale Op 36 Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 5:10

10:55:17 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096 2:46

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Contemporary Women Composers ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:18 Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings in a: Les Plaisirs TWV 55:a2 Elissa Berardi, recorder Philomel Baroque Orchestra Centaur 2366 3:31

11:13:21 Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture Czech Philharmonic Semyon Bychkov Decca 4830656 19:17

11:34:28 Joseph Haydn: Overture to an English Opera London Classical Players Sir Roger Norrington EMI 55192 4:10

11:42:09 John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth Boston Pops John Williams Philips 411185 9:11

11:53:24 Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley Kathie Stewart, flute Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 4:22

11:58:10 Traditional: The Wearin' of the Green Robert Shaw Chorale Robert Shaw RCA 63646 1:25

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 3, 2019 - This week’s From the Top celebrates the 125 th anniversary of Walnut Hill School for the Arts, one of our country’s great training grounds for teenage classical musicians. While this episode’s guest host, actor Lawrence Gilliard Jr., is known for his roles on The Wire and HBO’s The Deuce, he is also a conservatory trained classical clarinetist. He introduces us to a wonderful line up of currents students and alums of Walnut Hill

Walnut Hill String Chamber Orchestra performs the fourth movement, Finale. Vivace ma non troppo, from String Quartet No.12, Op.96 by Antonín Dvořák, arr. Beatrice Affron

Cellist and Walnut Hill Alum Tony Rymer performs the third movement, Rasch und mit Feuer, from Fantasiestücke, Op.73 by Robert Schumann

16-year-old pianist Taylor Wang from Dayton, Ohio performs "Ondine" from Gaspard de la Nuit by Maurice Ravel

Soprano and Walnut Hill Alum Lauren Michelle performs "Si, mi chiamano Mimi” from La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini, with Jung-A Bang, piano

19-year-old trumpet player Huanyi Yang from Beijing, China performs “Legende” by Georges Enescu

Walnut Hill Alumni Piano Trio (Tony Rymer, cello; Gergana Haralampieva, violin; Evren Ozel, piano) performs the second movement, Scherzo: Allegro con brio, from Piano Trio No. 2 in e minor, Op. 67 by Dmitri Shostakovich

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giuseppe Verdi: F alstaff

Baritone Ambrogio Maestri brings his larger-than-life portrayal of the title role back for the first time since his Met role debut in the 2013–14 season. Robert Carsen’s insightful production—which moves the action to postwar England in the 1950s—features an exceptional cast that includes soprano Ailyn Pérez as Alice Ford and soprano Golda Schultz as Nannetta (Conductor: Richard Farnes)

15:55 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

15:56:14 Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 4:12

16:03:27 Carl Stamitz: Clarinet Concerto No. 7 Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Potsdam Chamber Academy Decca 4814711 20:16

16:27:51 Joseph Joachim: Henry IV Overture Op 7 London Philharmonic Leon Botstein IMP 27 14:55

16:45:24 Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:17

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Irish Movies

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Irish Washerwoman—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson (MCA 9815) 2:36

Traditional (arr Donald Hunsberger) Believe Me, If All Those Endearing Young Charms—Wynton Marsalis, cornet; Eastman Wind Ensemble/Donald Hunsberger (CBS 42137) 3:26

Maurice Jarre: Ryan's Daughter: Suite—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 10131) 8:29

George Frideric Handel (arr Olivier Fourés): Sarabande from Keyboard Suite HWV 437 (aka ‘Theme from Barry Lyndon’)—Daniel Hope, violin; (DeutGram 4795448) 3:03

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Wearing of the Green—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson (MCA 9815) 3:04

Traditional / William Butler Yeats (arr Bob Chilcott): Down By the Sally Gardens—The King’s Singers (EMI 54904) 2:33

Burton Lane / E.Y. Harburg: Finian's Rainbow: How Are Things in Glocca Morra?—Jeanne Carson; Bobby Howes; Orchestra/Max Meth (RCA 7892) 3:02

Elmer Bernstein: My Left Foot: Suite—Cynthia Millar, ondes martinet; Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 7:12

John Williams (arr Antoine Bareil): Far and Away: Themes—Angèle Dubeau, violin; La Pietà (Analekta 8733) 5:33

John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick—Yolanda Kondonassis, harp (Azica 71281) 3:43

James Horner: Braveheart: For the Love of a Princess—City of Prague Philharmonic (Silva 1398) 4:17

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Rakes of Mallow—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson (MCA 9815) 3:03

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1966 on Stage and Screen - A parade of hits: "Cabaret," "Mame," "Sweet Charity" -- plus two Stephen Sondheim musicals and much more

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:12 Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy D 760 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 21:36

19:27:23 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 London Classical Players Sir Roger Norrington EMI 55002 28:06

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Paul Jacobs, organ - LIVE from Severance Hall

JOSEPH HAYDN: Symphony No. 34

BERND RICHARD DEUTSCH: “Okeanos” for Organ and Orchestra

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 5

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 Op 32 # 5 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 3:33

23:07:41 Charles Gounod: Hymne à Sainte Cécile Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66683 11:21

23:19:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Ach, ich fühl's Barbara Bonney, soprano Philharmonia Zürich Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 242716 4:03

23:24:35 Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50 English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harm Mundi 907258 4:04

23:28:39 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99 Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 7:30

23:37:39 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 3:42

23:41:22 Robert Schumann: Märchenbilder: Langsam Op 113 # 4 Yuri Bashmet, viola RCA 60112 6:54

23:48:15 Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 442011 8:44

23:57:30 Olivier Messiaen: O sacrum convivium Atlanta Symphony Chorus Norman Mackenzie Telarc 80654 3:01