WCLV Program Guide 03-02-2019

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

John Williams: The Asteroid Field from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Boston Pops Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Pops in Space: Boston Pops and John Williams Philips 412884 Music: 4:13

John Williams: Concerto for Tuba and Orchestra Alan Baer, tuba; New York Philharmonic; David Robertson, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:47

Arvo Part: Fratres Vijay Gupta, violin; Strings Festival Orchestra; John Macfarlane, conductor Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 11:02

Osvaldo Golijov: Tenebrae Todd Palmer, clarinet; Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor; St. Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 13:46

Jean Françaix: Octet Movement 2. Scherzo – Trio Charis-Ensemble Album: Jean Francaix Kammermusik MD&G 3300 Music: 4:27

Grazyna Bacewicz: Overture Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andrew Manze, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 5:32

Fanny Mendelssohn: Trio for violin, cello and piano in D minor, Op. 11 Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 25:26

Jean Françaix: Quartet Elizabeth Mann, flute; Jonathan Fischer, oboe; Daniel Gilbert, clarinet; Michael Kroth, bassoon Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 11:10

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:00:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 K 201 Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Archiv 4777598 30:34

02:32:03 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto en modo galante Robert Cohen, cello London Symphony Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 25:44

02:59:28 Arnold Schoenberg: Pelleas und Melisande Op 5 Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Zubin Mehta Sony 45870 42:15

03:46:02 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 8 Op 59 # 2 American String Project MSR 1386 38:34

04:26:59 Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 29:23

04:59:15 Felix Mendelssohn: Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 58 Keith Robinson, cello Blue Griff 237 25:42

05:26:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2191 22:49

05:54:58 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland Op 43 # 3 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 2:13

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 María Grever: "Te quiero, dijiste" (I love you, you said.) Ramón Vargas, tenor Camerata de las Americas; Mariachi de la Casa de la Musical Mexi Enrique Barrios RCA Victor Red Seal 75478

06:07:24: Tablao Flamenco (live in the John Clark Performance Studio, WDAV, Feb. 15, 2019)

06:28:23 Remo Pignoni: Danzas tradicionales Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30023

06:37:15 Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango (The history of the tango) Jason Vieaux, guitar; Julien Labro, bandoneon Azica 71270

07:01:35 Ernesto Lecuona: "Siboney" Juan Diego Florez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

07:05:35 Benny More: "Bonito y sabroso" Mario Plasencia Delgado Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine (Live in WDAV's John Clark Performan Leonor Suarez Dulzaides Live in WDAV's John Clark Performance Studio, March 3, 2015

07:11:40 Paquito D'Rivera: Invitacion al danzon Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Edward Arron, cello; Jeewon Park, piano Flutewine 6168920449

07:18:12 Carlos Chavez: Cantos de Mexico The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz ASV 927

07:22:07 arr. by Terig Tucci: La Bamba Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21007

07:27:17 Alberto Ginastera: Cantos de Tucuman, Yo naci en el valle, Solita su alma, Vida, vidita, vidala, Algarrabo, Algarroba D'Anna Fortunato, mezzo-soprano Melisande Trio; Susan Miron, harp, Fenwick Smith, flute, Burton Keith Lockhart Northeastern Records 0231

07:38:06 Jesus Guridi: 10 Basque Melodies (Diez melodias vascas) National Orchestra of Spain Ataulfo Argenta Medici Masters 34-2

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra; Kenneth Jean, conductor Album: Viva Espana: The Music of Spain Naxos 550174 Music: 4:20

Edward Elgar: Quintet in A minor for Piano and String Quartet, Op. 84: Movements 2 & 3 Takacs Quartet & Garrick Ohlsson, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 22:35

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Chris Freitag from New York, NY Music: 7:26

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe, Op. 48 - Im Wunderschonen Monat Mai Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Alfred Brendel, piano Album: Schumann: Dichterliebe, Liederkreis Philips 416352 Music: 1:27 (short excerpt)

Manuel de Falla (arr. Paul Kochanski): Suite of Spanish Folksongs for Violin and Piano Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin; Amy Yang, piano Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 13:39

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition Movement 2 The Old Castle Conrad Tao, piano Album: Pictures Warner Classics 08256464056941 Music: 04:16

Giovanni Battista Viotti: Duetto for Solo Violin Adam Barnett-Hart, violin Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 06:59

Michel-Richard Delalande: Chaconne Les Fontained de Versailles Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 03:01

George Gershwin: Concerto in F for Piano and Orchestra Conrad Tao, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 32:43

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:59:04 Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' Members of London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 44798 1:55

10:03:50 Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:38

10:13:44 Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances Op 35 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2712 17:12

10:34:58 Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel CBS 44909 15:15

10:51:07 Clara Schumann: O Lust, O Lust Op 23 # 6 Nicole Cabell, soprano Telarc 34658 1:46

10:54:32 Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 3:33

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Women in History and Classical Music; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:00:11 Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: Tchaikovsky (and Other Russians) Ute Lemper, soprano Bayer 100018 0:47

11:07:43 Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 3:32

11:12:14 Frederick Loewe: Paint Your Wagon: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80375 10:53

11:24:18 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 47 Op 55 # 3 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 7:32

11:35:08 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 87 18:04

11:54:45 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5 S 139/5 Claudio Arrau, piano Philips 4788977 4:19

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 18, 2018 - From one of the most prestigious teenage music competitions in the country, this episode of From the Top doubles as a documentary featuring the Stulberg International String Competition! In addition to adrenaline-filled performances from three young musicians striving for first prize, we’ll hear from the organization’s executive director and one of the judges

Interview with Margaret Hamilton, the Executive Director of the Stulberg International String Competition

18-year-old violinist Maya Anjali Buchanan from Chicago, Illinois performs the finale, Allegro Assai Vivace, from the Violin Concerto in D, Opus 35 by Erich Korngold, Elizabeth DeMio piano. Bronze medal-winning performance

15-year-old cellist La Li from New York City performs the first and second movements from the Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85, by Edward Elgar, Elizabeth DeMio, piano. Silver medal-winning performance

Interview with a judge of the competition, Tony Ross.

16-year-old cellist Charlotte Marckx from Seattle, Washington performs the “Grave” movement from the Sonata No. 2 in A minor by Johann Sebastian Bach.

16-year-old cellist Charlotte Marckx from Seattle, Washington performs the third movement from the Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor, Opus 61 by Camille Saint Saens, Andrea Swann, piano. Gold medal-winning performance

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Gaetano Donizetti: La Fille du Régiment

Tenor Javier Camarena and soprano Pretty Yende team up for a feast of bel canto vocal fireworks—including the show-stopping tenor aria “Ah! Mes amis … Pour mon âme,” with its nine high Cs. Alessandro Corbelli and Maurizio Muraro trade off as the comic Sergeant Sulpice, with mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as the outlandish Marquise of Berkenfield. And in an exciting piece of casting, stage and screen icon Kathleen Turner makes her Met debut in the speaking role of the Duchess of Krakenthorp. Enrique Mazzola conducts

16:10 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:11:12 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 29:07

16:45:03 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Three Dances Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 215 11:24

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners, Pt. 4

Vangelis (arr Thomas Pasatieri): Chariots of Fire: Theme—Randy Kerber, synthesizer; Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 62592) 3:32

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 10131) 10:01

Ryuichi Sakamoto (arr Angela Morley): The Last Emperor: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 4:55

John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80319) 6:14

John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main theme— Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:32

Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Themes— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Naxos 572111) 5:40

James Horner: Titanic: Southampton & Rose—Orchestra/James Horner; Randy Kerber, synthesizer (Sony 63213) 6:54

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree & Into the West—Pavel Verner, cello; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 1160) 8:23

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1982 on Stage and Screen - It was the year of “Cats,” but also “Nine,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Forbidden Broadway,” “Victor/Victoria” and more!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:17 Andrew Lloyd Webber Memory Orchestra A Broadway Extravaganza MCA MCAC-6119

18:02:11 00:00:13 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats Company Cats -- Australian Cast EMI EMI240422

18:02:24 00:00:24 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Macavity Company Cats -- Original B'way Cast Geffen 2031-2

18:02:48 00:00:23 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Mr. Mistoffelees Company Cats -- London Cast Geffen 92017-2

18:03:11 00:00:26 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Old Gumbie Cat Company Cats -- London Cast Geffen 92017-2

18:03:37 00:00:24 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Mungojerrie Company Cats -- Australian Cast EMI EMI240422

18:04:01 00:00:34 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Rum Tum Tugger Company Cats -- Original B'way Cast Geffen 92017-2

18:04:35 00:00:51 Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S.Eliot Finale from Cats Company Cats -- Original B'way Cast Geffen 92017-2

18:05:38 00:04:44 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Trevor Nunn Memory Betty Buckley Betty Buckley's Broadway Sterling S1018-2

18:11:23 00:03:56 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Somewhere That's Green Ellen Greene Little Shop of Horrors -- Off Broadway Cast Geffen FWDS-2020

18:15:31 00:02:07 Gerard Alessandrini Forbidden Broadway Company Forbidden Broadway -- Original Cast DRG SBL12585

18:18:15 00:03:36 G.Alessandrini-Cole Porter Merman and Martin Sequence Chloe Webb, Nora Mae Lyng Forbidden Broadway -- Original Cast DRG SBL12585

18:23:11 00:03:55 Larry Grossman-B.Comden-A.Green Can You Hear Me Now? George Hearn, Betsy Joslyn A Doll's Life -- Original B'way Cast Bay Cities BCD-3031

18:28:05 00:01:05 Maury Yeston Overture from "Nine" Orchestra Nine -- The New B'way Cast Recording PS Classics PS-312

18:29:10 00:03:16 Maury Yeston Guido's Song Raul Julia Nine -- Original B'way Cast CBS CK38325

18:32:26 00:02:52 Maury Yeston Getting Tall Cameron Johann Nine -- Original B'way Cast CBS CK38325

18:35:55 00:03:07 Martin Charnin Upstairs at O'Neals' Company Upstairs at O'Neals' Painted Smiles PS1344

18:39:31 00:03:28 Ronald Melrose The Soldier and the Washerworker Bebe Neuwirth Upstairs at O'Neals' Painted Smiles PS1344

18:42:56 00:02:52 Murray Horwitz Talkin' Morosco Blues Richard Ryder Upstairs at O'Neals' Original Cast OC9931

18:46:32 00:02:35 Henry Mancini-Leslie Bricusse Gay Paree Robert Preston Victor/Victoria -- Original Soundtrack Crescendo GNPD8038

18:49:28 00:02:31 Henry Mancini-Leslie Bricusse Crazy World Julie Andrews Victor/Victoria -- Original Soundtrack Crescendo GNPD8038

18:52:19 00:00:41 G. and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:12 00:03:37 A.L.Webber-G.Alessandrini Filler: Don't Cry for Me Nora Mae Lyng Forbidden Broadway -- Original Cast DRG SBL12585

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 K 183 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt DHM 75736 27:23

19:31:58 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 24:58

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernest Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - Archival concert from 02/02/1967, recorded live in Severance Hall

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Missa Solemnis

21:28:57 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 29:35

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – New Faces of 1952 and 1968…Jack Benny Dines at the Colman’s…Richard Howland Bolton: 12 Step Programming

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:34 Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise WoO 59 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 3:14

23:04:48 Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet D 956 Gary Hoffman, cello Cypress String Quartet Avie 2307 13:44

23:18:33 Johann Mattheson: Air from Harpsichord Suite No. 5 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:43

23:23:40 Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos Op 14 # 1 Louise Dubin, cello Delos 3469 4:23

23:28:04 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Scene in the Country Op 14 Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020 13:37

23:42:32 George Frideric Handel: Andante from Sonata à 5 in B-Flat HWV 288 Pavlo Beznosiuk, violin Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 3:43

23:46:15 Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 3:46

23:50:01 Patrick Doyle: Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral City of Prague Philharmonic Kenneth Alwyn Silva 1094 5:13

23:56:20 Einojuhani Rautavaara: Whispering Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 19103 2:39