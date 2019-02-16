© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-16-2019

Published February 16, 2019 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jean Sibelius: Andante Festivo Oslo Philharmonic; Mariss Jansons, conductor Album: Sibelius: Symphony in D No. 2; Valse Triste; Swan of Tuonela; Andante festivo EMI 54804 Music: 4:26

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe and Violin in C Minor, BWV 1060 James Austin Smith, oboe; Livia Sohn, violin; Geoff Nuttall and Owen Dalby, violins; Meena Bhasin, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello Spoleto Festival USA, The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 13:47

Asako Hirabayashi: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano Kathryn Greenbank, oboe; Charles Ullery, bassoon; Asako Hirabayashi, piano Bauman Fine Arts Series, Parkway United Church of Christ, Minneapolis, MN Music: 10:51

Jean Sibelius: En Saga Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanksa, conductor Regina Mundi Roman Catholic Church, Soweto, South Africa Music: 17:33

Antonin Dvorak: Trio in E minor, Op. 90 'Dumky': Movement 6 Lento maestoso Weilerstein Trio: Donald Weilerstein, violin; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik-Weilerstein, piano Album: Dvorak Trios Koch 7657 Music: 4:25

Antonin Dvorak: Selected Slavonic Dances for Piano, Four Hands Wu Han & Michael Brown, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 17:39

Serge Koussevitzky: Concerto for Double Bass in F-sharp minor, Op. 3 Robin Kesselman, double bass; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 19:30

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water Joel Fan, piano Album: West of the Sun: Music of the Americas Reference Recordings RR-119 Music: 5:22

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:16  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38  K 504  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 30:59

02:33:41  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Suite Op 20    Berlin Philharmonic Mstislav Rostropovich DeutGram 4795448 25:13

03:01:20  Alec Wilder: Suite No. 2 for Tenor Saxophone & Strings    Gary Louie, saxophone Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 9:53

03:16:24  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 2     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9902 1:01:13

04:19:27  Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)     New York Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 9772 22:59

04:45:15  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 Op 55    Minnesota Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 1516 49:54

05:36:43  Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti     English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415518 12:18

05:54:03  Florence Price: Andante cantabile from Symphony No. 4     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 5:37

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Joaquin Rodrigo: Invocacion y danza (Hommage a Manuel de Falla) Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI Classics 98361 

06:09:17 Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e, Op. 11  Martha Argerich, piano  Montreal Symphony Orchestra  EMI Classics 56798

06:49:46 Alberto M. Alvarado: Recollection (Recuerdo) Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

06:53:51 Jorge Olaya-Muñoz: Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas XLNT 18008

07:00:45 Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D "Morning" Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Denon 9612

07:19:59 Isaac Albeniz: Evocation, from Iberia (orchestrated by Enrique Fernandez Arbos) Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80470

07:25:24 Joaquin Turina: Festival of San Juan Aznalfarache, from Sinfonia Sevillana Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80574

07:35:03 Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier Suite Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80371

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo a la russe Russian National Orchestra; Mikhail Pletnev, conductor Album: Stravinsky: Symphony in E-flat, Op. 1/"Firebird" Suite/Scherzo a la russe DG 453434 Music: 4:32

Matthew Lo by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) and Greg Anderson (b. 1981), arranged for four hands on one piano by Emma Taggart

18-year-old violinist Adrian Steele from Seattle, Washington performing I. Allegro con fuoco from Violin Sonata, FP 119 by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

23-year-old soprano Tatum Robertson from New Orleans, Louisiana performing IV. Paysages belges. Chevaux de bois and V. Aquarelles I. Green from “Ariettes oubliées" by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

10-year-old pianist Jerry Chang from St Louis, Missouri performing Nocturne in F sharp Major Op. 15, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) and II. Presto agitato from 2 Klavierstücke by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

18-year-old violinist Adrian Steele from Seattle, Washington performing IV. Allegretto poco mosso from Violin Sonata by César Franck (1822-1890) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

Four From the Top alums (Alice Ivy-Pemberton, violin, Nathan Meltzer, 17, violin, Mira Williams, viola, and Jonah Ellsworth, cello) join Host Christopher O'Riley in performing III. Scherzo from Piano Quintet No. 2 by Antonin Dvořák (1841-1904)

10-year-old pianist Jerry Chang from St Louis, Missouri performing II. Presto agitato from 2 Klavierstücke by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni

Baritone Peter Mattei and bass-baritone Luca Pisaroni star as opera’s most notorious seducer in Mozart’s masterpiece of dark comedy. Cornelius Meister makes his Met debut conducting performances that also include sopranos Rachel Willis-Sørensen and Guanqun Yu as Donna Anna, sopranos Federica Lombardi and Susanna Phillips as Donna Elvira, and basses Ildar Abdrazakov and Adam Plachetka as Leporello

 

16:35 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:36:26  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta giardiniera: Overture     Dresden State Orchestra Hans Vonk Capriccio 10070 4:46

16:44:37  Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti   Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Hyperion 66891 6:41

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners, Pt. 2

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Anthony Adverse: Suite–Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 6:45

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Mr. Scratch—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 4:02

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 5:51

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:25

Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet—Philharmonia Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1094) 15:01

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grovers Corners—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 61699) 2:20

Aaron Copland (arr Arnold Freed): The Heiress: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/ Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699) 8:06

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80708) 4:40

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1949 on Stage - The best of the year: not only the classic "South Pacific," but also Carol Channing in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," Irving Berlin's "Miss Liberty" and more

18:00:00                       00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom            Songs by Gershwin        Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:15                       00:03:33            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Bali H'ai                        South Pacific -- 2006 Carnegie Hall Concert    Decca B'way     80006-462

18:04:48                       00:02:29            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Twin Soliloques Mary Martin, Ezio Pinza South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast     Sony    SK60722

18:07:12                       00:03:04            Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           Some Enchanted Evening          Ezio Pinza    South Pacific -- Oiginal B'way Cast         Sony    SK60722

18:10:45                       00:03:55            R.Rodgers-O.Hammersein         There Is Nothing Like a Dame    Chorus  South Pacific -- 2008 Lincoln Center Revival     Masterworks B'way        88967-30457

18:15:00                       00:01:17            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Carefully Taught            Justin McDonough            South Pacific -- 1967 Lincoln Center Revival       Masterworks B'way        82876-88393

18:16:54                       00:03:35            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        A Wonderful Guy           Mary Martin       South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast     Sony    SK60722

18:21:27                       00:03:05            Jule Styne-Leo Robin    A Little Girl from Little Rock        Carol Channing            Gentlemen Prefer Blondes -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK48013

18:25:02                       00:02:59            Jule Styne-Leo Robin    Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend          Carol Channing          Gentlemen Prefer Blondes -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK48013

18:29:08                       00:03:18            Irving Berlin       Let's Take an Old Fashioned Walk         Eddie Albert      Miss Liberty -- Original B'way Cast     Sony    SK48015

18:32:21                       00:02:31            Irving Berlin       Falling Out of Love Can Be Fun  Allyn Ann McLerie, Mary McCarty            Miss Liberty -- Original B'way Cast         Sony    AK48015

18:34:58                       00:00:47            Kurt Weill          Opening            Orchestra          Lost in the Stars -- Studio Cast     Music Masters 01612-67100

18:35:42                       00:03:35            Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson      Lost in the Stars            Todd Duncan    Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast          MCA     MCAD-10302

18:39:29                       00:03:56            Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson      Cry, the Beloved Country           Chorus  Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast          MCA     MCAD-10302

18:43:26                       00:08:36            Marc Blitzstein   Rain Quartet      Joshua Hecht, Carol Brice          Regina -- 1962 Studio Cast           Masterworks B'way        72912

18:52:33                       00:00:27            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell            Gershwin Fantasy         Sony    SK60659

18:53:12                       00:03:41            Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson      Filler: Thousands of Miles          Arthur Woodley           Lost in the Stars -- Studio Cast Music Masters 01612-67100

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:10  Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80356 18:55

19:23:17  Florence Price: Symphony No. 4 in d     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 31:27

19:56:21  Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet Op 20   Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet  Philips 4788977 3:30

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Harry Bicket, conductor; Kiera Duffy, soprano - live from Severance Hall

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART (arr BICKET) Fantasia Piece for Mechanical Clock
W.A. MOZART: Exsultate, jubilate
W.A. MOZART: Serenade No. 13 in G ‘Eine kleine Nachtmusik’
W.A. MOZART: Symphony No. 38 ‘Prague’

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We observe President’s Day with Stan Freberg – Washington, Jefferson; Franklin and Osbourne…Abe Lincoln Vaughan Meader…Jan C. Snow: President’s Day… Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy – Secondary Phase, Episode #5

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:21  Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56   Kathryn Stott, piano   Hyperion 66911 2:40

23:04:01  Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Tonada concertante    Pepe Romero, guitar Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Naxos 573503 10:10

23:14:12  Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 Op 25 # 1 Nikita Magaloff, piano   Philips 4788977 2:30

23:17:51  Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande Op 40    Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 4:12

23:22:04  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music    Norma Burrowes, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 28379 13:10

23:35:14  Ignace Jan Paderewski: Nocturne Op 16 # 4 Jenny Lin, piano   Hänssler 98037 3:48

23:40:13  Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 Op 59 # 5  Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 4:23

23:44:37  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47    London Symphony Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos MCA 25887 6:10

23:50:48  Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung'  S 566 Daniil Trifonov, piano   Mariinsky 530 3:26

23:55:32  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie    Sarah Chang, violin   EMI 56791 3:07

 

 

 