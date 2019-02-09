WCLV Program Guide 02-09-2019

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Bassoon & Orchestra in B-flat Major: Movement 3 Willard Elliot, bassoon; Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Claudio Abbado, conductor Album: Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3, Bassoon Concerto, Oboe Concerto DG 415 104 Music: 4:32

Frederic Chopin: Etude Op10 No.4 Tiffany Poon, piano Album: Private Recording Music: 1:56

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata K.159 in C Major Tiffany Poon, piano Album: Private Recording Music: 2:33

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 17 in B-flat Major, K. 458 "The Hunt" Escher String Quartet Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 26:21

Bohuslav Martinu: Duo No. 1 for Violin and Cello Danbi Um, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 11:31

Eugene Ysaÿe: Sonata No. 5 in G major, Op. 27, No. 5: Movement 2 Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin Album: Obsession Music EMI 55255 Music: 4:34

William Grant Still: Afro-American Symphony The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-On-Hudson, NY Music: 24:55

Ingram Marshall: Authentic Presence Sarah Cahill, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 10:57

Eugene Ysaÿe: Sonata no. 3 "Ballade" for Solo Violin, op. 27 Benjamin Beilman, violin The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 6:49

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:30 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 Royal Northern Sinfonia Thomas Zehetmair Avie 2224 31:44

02:34:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 15 K 450 Daniel Barenboim, piano Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Teldec 16827 23:49

03:01:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells Op 35 Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons BR Klassik 900154 39:07

03:45:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 BWV 1052 Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord Concerto Cologne Archiv 4794481 22:41

04:11:40 Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 68189 33:00

04:48:23 Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy Op 46 Nicola Benedetti, violin BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald DeutGram 21290 30:57

05:20:46 Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings Op 20 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790 30:50

05:55:49 Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9386 3:34

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 José A Morales: Puebilito Viejo (Little Village) Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

06:03:22 José A Morales: Bucarelia Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

06:06:50 Adolfo Mejía: Bambuco in e Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

06:11:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in Eb for 2 Pianos & Orchestra, K. 365 José Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra José Iturbi Ivory Classics 70908

06:37:28 Frederic Mompou: Suite Compostelana Andrés Segovia, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471430

07:01:00 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite, Op. 56 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Denon CO-78764

07:18:38 Joaquín Rodrigo: Evocaciones for Piano (Tarde en el parque, Noche en el Guadalquivir, Mañana en Triana) Gregory Allen, piano Bridge 9027

07:33:43 Francesco Molino: Guitar Concerto in e, Op. 56 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr. Robert Stallman): Quintet for Flute and Strings in C Major, K. 358: Movement 3 Robert Stallman, flute; Martinu Quartet Album: W.A.Mozart & R.Stallman: New QUINTETS for Flute and Strings BOCA 102 Music: 4:36

Joseph Joachim: Hamlet Overture Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-On-Hudson, NY Music: 14:39

Piano Puzzlers: This week's contestant is Rob Scheinberg from Hoboken, NJ Music: ~8:41

Frederic Chopin: Waltz in C sharp minor Op. 64 No. 2 Stephen Hough, piano Album: Stephen Hough In Recital Hyperion 67686 Music: 3:25

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Duo For Violin and Viola in B-flat Major, K 424 Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Rebecca Albers, viola Fabian Concert Series at The Robert McDuffie Center for Strings at Mercer University, Neva Langley Fickling Hall, Macon, GA Music: 19:36

Jules Massenet: Meditation from 'Thais' Chee-Yun, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Album: Vocalise: Chee-Yun Denon 75118 Music: 4:31

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks, Op. 4 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 3:37

Astor Piazzolla: Le Grand Tango Chee-Yun, violin; Wendy Chen, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 8:25

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 30:15

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:32 Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 3:23

10:08:50 Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies Maurice André, trumpet Paris Orchestral Ensemble Jean-Pierre Wallez EMI 64100 8:36

10:20:34 Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf Op 67 David Attenborough, narrator BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 94 26:45

10:50:50 Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag William Appling, piano Albany 1163 6:25

10:58:35 Thomas Morley: My Lord of Oxenford's Maske Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132 0:56

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ragtime Music ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Divertimento for Strings K 136 K 136 Concerto Cologne Anton Steck Archiv 4775800 3:30

11:13:07 Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 8:38

11:22:46 Raimundo Penaforte: West Side Story Suite Eroica Trio EMI 7351 11:40

11:37:54 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 14:54

11:54:50 Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite: Scherzo Op 19 New York Scandia Symphony Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 3:52

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 11, 2018 - This week’s show comes from our hometown of Boston, Massachusetts where we meet an accomplished local pianist who made her Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 7, a young musician who’s the second ever double bassist to win the prestigious Stulberg International Strings Competition performs Bottesini, and we get to know a teenage violinist who is also a whiz at New York Times crossword puzzles

15-year-old cellist Ifetayo Ali-Landing from Chicago, Illinois performs Allegro appassionato Op. 43 for Cello and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13-year-old pianist Naomi Yamaguchi from Acton, Massachusetts performs "Ricercare and Toccata" on a Theme from The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs I. Allegro Moderato from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old percussionist Jeremy Davis from Chino Hills, California performs "Land" by Takatsugu Muramatsu

17-year-old violinist Alex Goldberg from Andover, Massachusetts performs Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105 - I. Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck by Robert Schumann with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs: II. Andante from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Peter Tchaikovsky / Béla Bartók: Iolanta / Bluebeard’s Castle

Mariusz Treliński’s haunting production of the pairing of Tchaikovsky’s and Bartók’s one-act operas makes its first return to the stage since its Met premiere in the 2014–15 season. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva—following her triumphant 2017–18 performances as Tosca—is the blind princess, Iolanta, who discovers love for the first time, opposite tenor Matthew Polenzani as the dashing knight Vaudémont. In Bartók’s chilling Bluebeard’s Castle, baritone Gerald Finley is the menacing Bluebeard, and soprano Angela Denoke is his initially unsuspecting new wife. Henrik Nánási conducts

16:25 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:26:02 Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto Op 7 # 6 Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553035 8:21

16:37:38 Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 7:19

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1954: The Year in Film Scores

Dmitri Tiomkin: Dial ‘M’ for Murder: Suite—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 7:47

Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Prelude—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 2:18

Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Ballet & Finale—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 4:07

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Suite—New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 63085) 19:34

Frederick Hollander: Sabrina: Main title & ‘The Larrabee Estate’—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 2:53

Franz Waxman: The Silver Chalice: Suite—Queensland Symphony/Richard Mills (Varese 5480) 12:20

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 2:34

Franz Waxman: Prince Valiant: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81265) 9:50

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1960 on Stage - The best of the year including "Camelot," "The Fantasticks," "Irma La Douce" and "Bye Bye Birdie" -- plus nine others performed by Lucille Ball, Tammy Grimes and Phil Silvers, among others

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:30 Charles Strouse Overture from Bye Bye Birdie Orchestra Bye Bye Birdie -- Original London Cast Mercury SRW-17000

18:02:23 00:00:39 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams One Last Kiss Dick Gautier Bye Bye Birdie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254

18:03:01 00:02:47 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams The Telephone Hour The Kids Bye Bye Birdie -- Original London Cast Mercury SRW-17000

18:05:48 00:03:19 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Put On a Happy Face Dick Van Dyke Bye Bye Birdie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254

18:09:14 00:00:47 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe March Orchestra Camelot -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bro. 3102-2

18:10:01 00:05:02 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe What Do the Simple Folk Do? Jule Andrews, Richard Burton Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542

18:14:58 00:00:18 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe March Orchestra Camelot -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. 3102-2

18:15:16 00:03:11 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe If Ever I Would Leave You Robert Goulet Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542

18:18:23 00:01:53 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Camelot (Finale) Richard Burton Camelot -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60542

18:21:15 00:02:11 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Hey, Look Me Over Lucille Ball Wildcat -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60353-2-RG

18:23:21 00:01:47 Meredith Willson I Ain't Down Yet Tammy Grimes The Unsinkable Molly Brown -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64761

18:25:25 00:00:58 Frank Loesser Overture from Greenwillow Orchestra Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19006

18:26:21 00:02:57 Frank Loesser Never Will I Marry Anthony Perkins Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19006

18:29:57 00:03:23 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Try to Remember Jerry Orbach American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:33:17 00:01:23 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Never Say No William Larsen, Hugh Thomas The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543-665

18:34:40 00:01:54 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Soon It's Gonna Rain Rita Gardner, Kenneth Nelson The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543-665

18:37:14 00:03:36 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick How the Money Changes Hands Maurice Evans, Eileen Rodgers Tenderloin -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65022

18:41:25 00:02:35 Marguerite Monnot Our Language of Love Keith Michell, Elizabeth Seal Irma La Douce -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48018

18:44:41 00:03:40 Jule Styne-Betty Comden-A.Green Take a Job Phil Silvers, Nancy Walker Do Re Mi -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61994

18:48:17 00:01:59 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Make Someone Happy John Reardon Do Re Mi -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61994

18:50:43 00:01:10 Jule Styne-Betty Comden-A. Green There's No Tune Like a Show Tune Company Parade -- Original B'way Cast Kapp KD-7005

18:52:18 00:00:42 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:14 00:03:40 Frank Loesser Filler: The Music of Home Anthony Perkins, Bruce Mackay Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19006

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:23 Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 13:11

19:19:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 K 551 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 6506 36:54

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano - LIVE from Severance Hall

JOSEPH HAYDN: Symphony No. 100 ‘Military’

FERRUCCIO BUSONI: Concerto for Piano and Male Chorus

22:10 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Library Week…Perfect Squelch – Charlie Manna…Marian the Librarian…Richard Howland-Bolton: Proofing Ground…Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy – Secondary Phase, Episode #4

23:10 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:14:09 Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63056 6:09

23:21:19 Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11 Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80673 8:49

23:30:08 Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304 8:50

23:39:48 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Introduction Op 97 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 6735 6:04

23:45:53 Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains Atlanta Symphony Chorus Women Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 01:53

23:47:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 BWV 1041 David Oistrakh, violin Vienna Symphony David Oistrakh DeutGram 4793449 7:28

23:56:07 William Grant Still: Here's One Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7192 3:23