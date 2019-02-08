WCLV Program Guide 02-08-2019

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Philip Glass (Trans. Paul Barnes): Orphee Suite for Piano: Movement 4 Paul Barnes, piano Album: The Music of Philip Glass transcribed and performed by Paul Barnes Orange Mountain 8 Music: 4:36

Bongani Ndodana-Breen (arr. Bongani Ndodana-Breen): Harmonia Ubuntu Goitsemang Lehobye, soprano; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Regina Mundi Roman Catholic Church, Soweto, South Africa Music: 9:30

Carl Maria von Weber: Quintet in B-flat major for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, Op. 34 Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Erin Keefe, Ida Kavafian, violins; Yura Lee, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 22:55

Philip Glass: Etude No. 2 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Live broadcast from VPR's Studio One, Vermont Public Radio, Colchester, VT Music: 10:05

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F major Movement 4 Vif et agite Ebene String Quartet Album: Debussy, Faure, Ravel - String Quartets Music Virgin 519045 Music: 4:39

Claude Debussy: Petite suite for Piano, Four Hands Gilbert Kalish, piano; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 13:26

Pamela Stein Lynde: From the Mountain Alexandra Porter, soprano & hand chimes; Meghan Curry, soprano & hand chimes; Kayleigh Butcher, mezzo soprano & hand chimes; Pamela Stein Lynde, gong Contemporary Undercurrent of Song Project and Stone Mason Projects, Maken Studios, Philadelphia, PA Music: 7:01

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe: Movement 3 Part 3 Cincinnati May Festival Chorus & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Juanjo Mena, conductor Cincinnati May Festival, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 22:11

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:39 Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 23 Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky 530 34:17

02:38:33 Franz Schubert: Mass No. 2 D 167 Dawn Upshaw, soprano Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80212 24:13

03:08:09 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute RV 540 Rachel Barton Pine, viola Ars Antigua Cedille 159 12:03

03:22:12 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 4 Op 43 Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons DeutGram 28595 64:24

04:30:23 Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 Op 24 Henryk Szeryng, violin RCA 300350 20:07

04:52:40 Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 433864 28:16

05:24:22 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 8 Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98275 26:55

05:52:10 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: In a Haunted Forest Op 42 Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 5:24

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:11 Igor Stravinsky: Tango in d Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 68189 3:04

06:13:43 Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo Op 25 Berlin Philharmonic Hans Rosbaud DeutGram 4796018 7:21

06:22:27 Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456 4:55

06:30:09 Frédéric Chopin: Finale from Piano Trio Op 8 Pamela Frank, violin Sony 53112 6:18

06:42:12 Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings Op 47 Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463265 12:52

06:56:41 John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Norwegian Wood Les Boréades de Montréal Atma 2218 1:57

06:59:52 John Philip Sousa: March 'U.S. Field Artillery' New Sousa Band Keith Brion Delos 3102 2:25

07:05:40 Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 61 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 7:13

07:15:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 2 Op 18 # 2 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348 11:10

07:28:55 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka italienne Pierce & Jonas, piano 4 hands MSR 1260 1:25

07:31:34 David Amram: American Dance Suite: Cajun Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85546 5:28

07:42:23 Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Dies Irae - Tuba mirum Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 12:03

07:57:41 Richard Adler & Jerry Ross: The Pajama Game: Hernando's Hideaway Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 3:13

08:08:42 Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells Op 35 Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons BR Klassik 900154 6:40

08:18:20 Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto RV 423 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 90916 9:18

08:29:46 Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Si dolce è 'l tormento Karim Sulayman, tenor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2383 3:32

08:34:25 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 2:26

08:40:46 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 10:48

08:53:15 Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Main Title Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 4:01

08:57:41 Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: The Surrey With the Fringe on Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 2:52

09:04:53 Robert Schumann: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 4 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 14:51

09:27:51 Max Steiner: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre: Suite National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 422 7:46

09:35:09 George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor Les Violons du Roy Jonathan Cohen Decca Gold 28648 3:14

09:40:01 Wilhelm Kaiser-Lindemann: The 12 in Bossa-nova Op 36 Berlin Philharmonic Cellists EMI 56981 4:25

09:46:07 Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style D 591 CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 7:18

09:55:49 Johann Sebastian Bach: WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 BWV 846 Till Fellner, piano ECM 1853 3:50

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:31 Charles S. Brown: A Song without Words Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 3:09

10:05:23 Noel DaCosta: A Set of Dance Tunes: Jigs 'Little Diamond' & 'Bird on the Wing' Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 1:57

10:09:47 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 Op 27 CIM Orchestra Carl Topilow CIM 2003 8:19

10:20:22 Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Introduction Op 7 Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 52563 12:37

10:34:22 John Field: Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3 John O'Conor, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80370 3:34

10:41:28 Jan Václav Vorísek: Impromptu No. 3 Op 7 # 3 Artur Pizarro, piano Collins 14582 5:09

10:49:42 Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 68189 33:00

11:25:11 Leopold Mozart: Concerto for 2 Horns Hermann Baumann, horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 416815 11:00

11:37:54 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Thomas Hengelbrock DHM 77289 6:35

11:46:40 Joseph Lanner: Schönbrunn Waltz Op 200 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 8:49

11:57:42 Percy Grainger: Train Music City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 56412 1:30

12:06:26 Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture Op 95 London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 7:17

12:15:51 Karl Goldmark: In Italy Op 49 National Symphony of Ireland Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 550745 12:01

12:29:39 Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' Guildhall Strings RCA 61275 4:41

12:48:08 Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 38 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 8:53

12:58:48 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 Op 33 # 3 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730 1:33

13:00:50 André Grétry: Lucille: Air de danse Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 1:26

13:02:55 André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Tambourin Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 2:43

13:07:11 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 5 D 935/1 Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172 11:44

13:20:52 Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice Op 9 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 5:54

13:28:25 Ludwig van Beethoven: Entrata from Serenade Op 25 Michel Debost, flute Skarbo 4094 3:28

13:35:16 Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 4:23

13:41:45 Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale 'The Tocsin' from Symphony No. 11 Op 103 Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons DeutGram 28595 14:03

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Bassoon & Orchestra in B-flat Major: Movement 3 Willard Elliot, bassoon; Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Claudio Abbado, conductor Album: Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3, Bassoon Concerto, Oboe Concerto DG 415 104 Music: 4:32

Frederic Chopin: Etude Op10 No.4 Tiffany Poon, piano Album: Private Recording Music: 1:56

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata K.159 in C Major Tiffany Poon, piano Album: Private Recording Music: 2:33

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 17 in B-flat Major, K. 458 "The Hunt" Escher String Quartet Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 26:21

Bohuslav Martinu: Duo No. 1 for Violin and Cello Danbi Um, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 11:31

Eugene Ysaÿe: Sonata No. 5 in G major, Op. 27, No. 5: Movement 2 Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin Album: Obsession Music EMI 55255 Music: 4:34

William Grant Still: Afro-American Symphony The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-On-Hudson, NY Music: 24:55

Ingram Marshall: Authentic Presence Sarah Cahill, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 10:57

Eugene Ysaÿe: Sonata no. 3 "Ballade" for Solo Violin, op. 27 Benjamin Beilman, violin The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 6:49

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:05 Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 97 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 6:28

16:29:07 John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys Los Angeles Master Chorale Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 442425 5:38

16:38:37 John Williams: The Force Awakens: March of the Resistance Symphony Orchestra John Williams Disney 21772 2:33

16:42:27 John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony 797528 8:03

16:52:14 Michael Flanders &Donald Swann: Ill Wind Richard Suart, baritone Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 3:00

16:57:16 John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes Los Angeles Master Chorale Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 442425 3:13

17:22:29 Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Vi ricorda o bosch' ombrosi Karim Sulayman, tenor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2383 2:28

17:45:17 George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture Orch of Age of Enlightenment Catherine Mackintosh BBC 201 4:58

17:52:56 Traditional: The Travel Set Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 6:55

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2 BWV 1053 Anastasia Injushina, piano Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Ondine 1224 19:04

18:30:22 André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 4:25

18:41:51 John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth Boston Pops John Williams Philips 411185 9:11

18:52:34 John Williams: Summon the Heroes Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 6:16

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:14 Claude Debussy: Petite Suite National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 12:59

19:17:28 Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells Op 35 Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons BR Klassik 900154 39:07

19:58:39 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096 1:27

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:21 Julián Orbón: Tres versiones sinfónicas Simón Bolívar Symphony Eduardo Mata Dorian 90179 21:14

20:24:29 Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'King Lear' Op 4 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 15:51

20:41:27 Antonio Rosetti: Symphony Concerto Cologne Teldec 98420 16:08

21:03:08 Ignaz Moscheles: Recollections of Ireland Op 69 Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 67430 15:15

21:25:29 Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 68189 3:48

21:31:22 Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 17 Op 35 # 3 Ensemble 415 Chiara Banchini Harm Mundi 901291 16:38

21:49:26 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 Op 97 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 36:57

22:28:07 Ivor Gurney: A Gloucestershire Rhapsody BBC Scottish Symphony David Parry BBC 371 17:32

22:47:24 Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 8:30

22:56:27 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Chaconne Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 3:45

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:54 John Williams: Schindler's List: Remembrances Gil Shaham, violin Canary 10 4:43

23:06:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 K 491 Alessio Bax, piano Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Signum 321 7:13

23:13:52 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:52

23:21:06 Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 Op 10 # 4 Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309 9:10

23:30:16 Carl Busch: Elegie Op 30 Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 6:19

23:38:10 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 4:09

23:42:20 Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep Z 629 Jennifer Vyvyan, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Benjamin Britten Decca 4825281 7:48

23:50:08 Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day Almeda Trio Albany 1386 5:21

23:56:17 Augusta Gross: Reflections on Air Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148 3:27