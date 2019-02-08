© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-08-2019

Published February 8, 2019 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Philip Glass (Trans. Paul Barnes): Orphee Suite for Piano: Movement 4 Paul Barnes, piano Album: The Music of Philip Glass transcribed and performed by Paul Barnes Orange Mountain 8 Music: 4:36

Bongani Ndodana-Breen (arr. Bongani Ndodana-Breen): Harmonia Ubuntu Goitsemang Lehobye, soprano; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Regina Mundi Roman Catholic Church, Soweto, South Africa Music: 9:30

Carl Maria von Weber: Quintet in B-flat major for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, Op. 34 Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Erin Keefe, Ida Kavafian, violins; Yura Lee, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 22:55

Philip Glass: Etude No. 2 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Live broadcast from VPR's Studio One, Vermont Public Radio, Colchester, VT Music: 10:05

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F major Movement 4 Vif et agite Ebene String Quartet Album: Debussy, Faure, Ravel - String Quartets Music Virgin 519045 Music: 4:39

Claude Debussy: Petite suite for Piano, Four Hands Gilbert Kalish, piano; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 13:26

Pamela Stein Lynde: From the Mountain Alexandra Porter, soprano & hand chimes; Meghan Curry, soprano & hand chimes; Kayleigh Butcher, mezzo soprano & hand chimes; Pamela Stein Lynde, gong Contemporary Undercurrent of Song Project and Stone Mason Projects, Maken Studios, Philadelphia, PA Music: 7:01

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe: Movement 3 Part 3 Cincinnati May Festival Chorus & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Juanjo Mena, conductor Cincinnati May Festival, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 22:11

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:39  Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 23   Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky 530 34:17

02:38:33  Franz Schubert: Mass No. 2  D 167 Dawn Upshaw, soprano Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80212 24:13

03:08:09  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute  RV 540 Rachel Barton Pine, viola Ars Antigua  Cedille 159 12:03

03:22:12  Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 4 Op 43    Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons DeutGram 28595 64:24

04:30:23  Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 Op 24   Henryk Szeryng, violin   RCA 300350 20:07

04:52:40  Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides     National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 433864 28:16

05:24:22  Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 8     Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98275 26:55

05:52:10  Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: In a Haunted Forest Op 42    Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 5:24

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:11  Igor Stravinsky: Tango in d    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 68189 3:04

06:13:43  Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo Op 25    Berlin Philharmonic Hans Rosbaud DeutGram 4796018 7:21

06:22:27  Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger    Sharon Isbin, guitar   Sony 745456 4:55

06:30:09  Frédéric Chopin: Finale from Piano Trio Op 8   Pamela Frank, violin   Sony 53112 6:18

06:42:12  Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings Op 47    Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463265 12:52

06:56:41  John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Norwegian Wood     Les Boréades de Montréal  Atma 2218 1:57

06:59:52  John Philip Sousa: March 'U.S. Field Artillery'     New Sousa Band Keith Brion Delos 3102 2:25

07:05:40  Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 61    San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 7:13

07:15:59  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 2 Op 18 # 2  Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2348 11:10

07:28:55  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka italienne    Pierce & Jonas, piano 4 hands   MSR 1260 1:25

07:31:34  David Amram: American Dance Suite: Cajun     Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85546 5:28

07:42:23  Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Dies Irae - Tuba mirum    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 12:03

07:57:41  Richard Adler & Jerry Ross: The Pajama Game: Hernando's Hideaway     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 3:13

08:08:42  Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells Op 35   Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons BR Klassik 900154 6:40

08:18:20  Antonio Vivaldi: Cello Concerto  RV 423 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 90916 9:18

08:29:46  Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Si dolce è 'l tormento    Karim Sulayman, tenor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2383 3:32

08:34:25  Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 2:26

08:40:46  George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3     Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 10:48

08:53:15  Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Main Title     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 4:01

08:57:41  Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: The Surrey With the Fringe on     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 2:52

09:04:53  Robert Schumann: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 4     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 14:51

09:27:51  Max Steiner: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre: Suite     National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 422 7:46

09:35:09  George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu'    Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor Les Violons du Roy Jonathan Cohen Decca Gold 28648 3:14

09:40:01  Wilhelm Kaiser-Lindemann: The 12 in Bossa-nova Op 36    Berlin Philharmonic Cellists  EMI 56981 4:25

09:46:07  Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style  D 591  CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 7:18

09:55:49  Johann Sebastian Bach: WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 1  BWV 846 Till Fellner, piano   ECM 1853 3:50

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:31  Charles S. Brown: A Song without Words    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 182 3:09

10:05:23  Noel DaCosta: A Set of Dance Tunes: Jigs 'Little Diamond' & 'Bird on the Wing'    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 182 1:57

10:09:47  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 Op 27    CIM Orchestra Carl Topilow CIM 2003 8:19

10:20:22  Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Introduction Op 7    Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 52563 12:37

10:34:22  John Field: Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3    John O'Conor, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80370 3:34

10:41:28  Jan Václav Vorísek: Impromptu No. 3 Op 7 # 3 Artur Pizarro, piano   Collins 14582 5:09

10:49:42  Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 68189 33:00

11:25:11  Leopold Mozart: Concerto for 2 Horns    Hermann Baumann, horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 416815 11:00

11:37:54  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia     Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Thomas Hengelbrock DHM 77289 6:35

11:46:40  Joseph Lanner: Schönbrunn Waltz Op 200    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 8:49

11:57:42  Percy Grainger: Train Music     City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 56412 1:30

12:06:26  Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture Op 95    London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 7:17

12:15:51  Karl Goldmark: In Italy Op 49    National Symphony of Ireland Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 550745 12:01

12:29:39  Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie'     Guildhall Strings  RCA 61275 4:41

12:39:22  Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells Op 35   Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons BR Klassik 900154 6:40

12:48:08  Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 38    San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 8:53

12:58:48  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 Op 33 # 3 Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Arabesque 6730 1:33

13:00:50  André Grétry: Lucille: Air de danse     Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 1:26

13:02:55  André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Tambourin     Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 2:43

13:07:11  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 5  D 935/1 Shai Wosner, piano   Onyx 4172 11:44

13:20:52  Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice Op 9   Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica 71273 5:54

13:28:25  Ludwig van Beethoven: Entrata from Serenade Op 25   Michel Debost, flute   Skarbo 4094 3:28

13:35:16  Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars     Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 4:23

13:41:45  Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale 'The Tocsin' from Symphony No. 11 Op 103    Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons DeutGram 28595 14:03

13:57:02  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka italienne    Pierce & Jonas, piano 4 hands   MSR 1260 1:25

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Bassoon & Orchestra in B-flat Major: Movement 3 Willard Elliot, bassoon; Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Claudio Abbado, conductor Album: Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3, Bassoon Concerto, Oboe Concerto DG 415 104 Music: 4:32

Frederic Chopin: Etude Op10 No.4 Tiffany Poon, piano Album: Private Recording Music: 1:56

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata K.159 in C Major Tiffany Poon, piano Album: Private Recording Music: 2:33

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 17 in B-flat Major, K. 458 "The Hunt"  Escher String Quartet Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 26:21

Bohuslav Martinu: Duo No. 1 for Violin and Cello  Danbi Um, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 11:31

Eugene Ysaÿe: Sonata No. 5 in G major, Op. 27, No. 5: Movement 2 Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin Album: Obsession Music EMI 55255 Music: 4:34

William Grant Still: Afro-American Symphony The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-On-Hudson, NY Music: 24:55

Ingram Marshall: Authentic Presence Sarah Cahill, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 10:57

Eugene Ysaÿe: Sonata no. 3 "Ballade" for Solo Violin, op. 27 Benjamin Beilman, violin The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 6:49

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:05  Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 97    San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 6:28

16:06:42  Igor Stravinsky: Tango in d    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 68189 3:04

16:13:46  Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale 'The Tocsin' from Symphony No. 11 Op 103    Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons DeutGram 28595 14:03

16:29:07  John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys    Los Angeles Master Chorale Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 442425 5:38

16:38:37  John Williams: The Force Awakens: March of the Resistance     Symphony Orchestra John Williams Disney 21772 2:33

16:42:27  John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming     Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony 797528 8:03

16:52:14  Michael Flanders &Donald Swann: Ill Wind    Richard Suart, baritone Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 3:00

16:57:16  John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes    Los Angeles Master Chorale Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 442425 3:13

17:04:36  Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells Op 35   Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons BR Klassik 900154 6:40

17:22:29  Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Vi ricorda o bosch' ombrosi    Karim Sulayman, tenor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2383 2:28

17:27:28  Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 61    San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 7:13

17:40:24  George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu'    Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor Les Violons du Roy Jonathan Cohen Decca Gold 28648 3:14

17:45:17  George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture     Orch of Age of Enlightenment Catherine Mackintosh BBC 201 4:58

17:52:56  Traditional: The Travel Set    Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene  Rubicon 1017 6:55

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:43  Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2  BWV 1053 Anastasia Injushina, piano Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Ondine 1224 19:04

18:30:22  André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto     Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 4:25

18:37:12  André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Tambourin     Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 2:43

18:41:51  John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth     Boston Pops John Williams Philips 411185 9:11

18:52:34  John Williams: Summon the Heroes     Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 6:16

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:14  Claude Debussy: Petite Suite     National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 12:59

19:17:28  Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells Op 35   Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons BR Klassik 900154 39:07

19:58:39  Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty    Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram 4795096 1:27

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:21  Julián Orbón: Tres versiones sinfónicas     Simón Bolívar Symphony Eduardo Mata Dorian 90179 21:14

20:24:29  Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'King Lear' Op 4    Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 15:51

20:41:27  Antonio Rosetti: Symphony     Concerto Cologne  Teldec 98420 16:08

21:03:08  Ignaz Moscheles: Recollections of Ireland Op 69   Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 67430 15:15

21:21:02  Igor Stravinsky: Tango in d    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 68189 3:04

21:25:29  Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 68189 3:48

21:31:22  Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 17 Op 35 # 3  Ensemble 415 Chiara Banchini Harm Mundi 901291 16:38

21:49:26  Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 Op 97    San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 36:57

22:28:07  Ivor Gurney: A Gloucestershire Rhapsody     BBC Scottish Symphony David Parry BBC 371 17:32

22:47:24  Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte     Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 8:30

22:56:27  Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Chaconne     Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 3:45

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:54  John Williams: Schindler's List: Remembrances    Gil Shaham, violin   Canary 10 4:43

23:06:38  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24  K 491 Alessio Bax, piano Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Signum 321 7:13

23:13:52  Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50   Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:52

23:21:06  Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 Op 10 # 4 Alessio Bax, piano   Signum 309 9:10

23:30:16  Carl Busch: Elegie Op 30    Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 6:19

23:38:10  George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby'     Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2013 4:09

23:42:20  Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep  Z 629 Jennifer Vyvyan, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Benjamin Britten Decca 4825281 7:48

23:50:08  Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day     Almeda Trio  Albany 1386 5:21

23:56:17  Augusta Gross: Reflections on Air    Bruce Levingston, piano   Sono Lumin 92148 3:27

 

 