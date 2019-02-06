WCLV Program Guide 02-06-2019

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Chen Yi: Chinese Folk Dance Suite: Movement 2 YangKo (elastically) Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Singapore Symphony Orchestra; Lan Shui, conductor Album: Chen Yi: Momentum Bix 1352 Music: 4:38

Zhou Long: Valley Stream (1983) Gao Renyang, dizi; Hu Jianbing, guanzi; Deng Haiqiong, zheng;Frank Cassara, percussion; Zhou Long, conductor Album: Tales From the Cave: Music From China Delos 3335 Music: 6:40

Ernö Dohnányi: Cello Sonata in B flat minor, Op. 8 Bion Tsang, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Foundation for Chinese Performing Arts, Jordan Hall, Boston, MA Music: 27:31

Tan Dun: Concerto for String Orchestra and Pipa: Movement 1 & 3 Wu Man, pipa; Moscow Soloists; Yuri Bashmet, conductor Album: Tan Dun: Pipa Concerto Onyx 4027 Music: 8:38

Leos Janacek: Glagolitic Mass: Movements 1 & 8 Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Rafael Kubelik, conductor Album: Janacek Glagolitic Mass, Diary Of One Who Disappeared DG 463672 Music: 4:24

Zhou Tian: Viaje for Flute and String Orchestra Mimi Stillman, flute; Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle; Lorenzo Muti, conductor Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, Carolina Theater, Durham, NC Music: 9:33

Leos Janacek: Mladi (Youth) Alexa Still, flute; Erin Hannigan, oboe; Jun Qian, clarinet; Alejandro Dergal, Bass Clarinet; George Sakakeeny, bassoon; Michelle Baker, horn Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 17:26

Gabriela Lena Frank: Tres Homenajes,: Movements 1 & 2 Ensemble Meme: Molly Morkoski, piano; Harumi Rhodes, Austin Hartman, violin; Liuh-Wen Ting, viola ; Caroline Stinson, cello Album: Gabriela Lena Frank: Compadrazgo Albany Records NA Music: 15:33

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:00:59 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 Op 82 Boston Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 446157 32:05

02:34:42 Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 24:01

03:02:10 Ludwig van Beethoven: Serenade in D Op 25 Michel Debost, flute Skarbo 4094 24:33

03:31:28 Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero Naxos 503293 42:29

04:16:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 2 K 493 Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609 27:30

04:46:51 Darius Milhaud: Symphonie No. 1 Op 210 Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson DeutGram 435437 27:20

05:18:55 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 Op 120 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 30:43

05:50:39 Engelbert Humperdinck: The Merchant of Venice: Love Scene Slovak Radio Symphony Martin Fischer-Dieskau MarcoPolo 223369 8:08

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:50 Arvo Pärt: Agnus Dei from 'Berlin Mass' Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Chamber Ensemble RCA 68416 3:51

06:15:24 Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 3 Op 97 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 10:17

06:28:19 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe: Daybreak Los Angeles Master Chorale Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 5:51

06:39:30 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 Op 14 # 1 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 11:57

06:52:35 Cristóbal de Morales: O crux, ave Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555 3:35

06:56:46 John Williams: Midway: March Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 4:08

07:04:08 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Finale from Serenade for Strings I Solisti Italiani Denon 78838 5:44

07:12:08 Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 7:13

07:19:49 Reinhard Keiser: The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852 4:10

07:27:04 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 10 S 139/10 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 4:23

07:31:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 87771 3:18

07:38:31 Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26 Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 9:42

07:50:49 Thomas Morley: My bonny lass she smileth Canadian Brass CBS 45792 1:25

07:52:52 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:08

08:09:13 Édouard Lalo: Scherzo for Orchestra Frankfurt State Orchestra Nikos Athinäos Signum 6600 5:11

08:16:50 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77309 11:56

08:31:29 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Gavotte Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 3:01

08:40:24 Herbert Howells: Paradise Rondel London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9410 9:32

08:51:04 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op 119 # 2 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 5:11

08:57:31 John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 5:26

09:06:37 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80676 16:19

09:28:01 Carl Teike: March 'Old Comrades' Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7502 4:52

09:35:17 Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Interlude 'Prospero' Op 109 Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 581 4:10

09:48:13 Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Polka Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 3:19

09:54:40 Errollyn Wallen: Woogie Boogie Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 2:24

09:58:34 Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Rondeau Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harm Mundi 901308 1:42

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:47 Dolores White: Blues Dialogues: Fast and funky Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 1:11

10:02:34 David N. Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 4:11

10:08:48 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture Op 36 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 15:18

10:26:01 Mily Balakirev: Paraphrase on Glinka's 'The Lark' Michael Lewin, piano Sono Lumin 92103 5:06

10:32:43 Andrea Falconieri: Folias I Furiosi Baroque Ensemble Dorian 90802 4:03

10:40:36 Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613 7:08

10:50:27 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23

11:18:14 Moritz Moszkowski: Spanish Dances Op 12 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 14:31

11:35:19 Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' Gareth Hulse, oboe Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 8:13

11:45:39 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia H 654 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 12:20

12:06:11 Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 9:40

12:17:12 Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433861 10:28

12:29:36 Sergei Prokofiev: The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 4:00

12:37:38 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553299 5:52

12:45:04 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 86 St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 46313 11:39

12:57:24 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: July Op 37 # 7 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 1:20

12:59:56 Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Blues Strut (A Cakewalk) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 2:30

13:03:15 Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Blue/s Forms: Plain Blue/s Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 1:19

13:06:07 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sir Georg Solti Decca 417631 10:05

13:17:22 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 12:01

13:31:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' WoO 79 Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834 4:09

13:39:27 Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8403 9:25

13:50:49 George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow BBC Concert Orchestra Keith Lockhart BBC 392 6:05

13:58:28 Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak Vienna Philharmonic Valéry Gergiev Philips 468526 1:39

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr. Robert Stallman): Quintet for Flute and Strings in C Major, K. 358: Movement 3 Robert Stallman, flute; Martinu Quartet Album: W.A. Mozart & R. Stallman: New QUINTETS for Flute and Strings BOCA 102 Music: 4:36

Joseph Joachim: Hamlet Overture The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-On-Hudson, NY Music: 14:39

Piano Puzzlers: This week's contestant is Rob Scheinberg from Hoboken, NJ Music: ~8:41

Frederic Chopin: Waltz in C sharp minor Op. 64 No. 2 Stephen Hough, piano Album: Stephen Hough In Recital Hyperion 67686 Music: 3:25

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Duo For Violin and Viola in B-flat Major, K 424 Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Rebecca Albers, viola Fabian Concert Series at The Robert McDuffie Center for Strings at Mercer University, Neva Langley Fickling Hall, Macon, GA Music: 19:36

Jules Massenet: Meditation from 'Thais' Chee-Yun, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Album: Vocalise: Chee-Yun Denon 75118 Music: 4:31

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks, Op. 4 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 3:37

Astor Piazzolla: Le Grand Tango Chee-Yun, violin; Wendy Chen, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 8:25

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 30:15

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:25 Scott Joplin: The Entertainer Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159 5:02

16:06:35 Scott Joplin: Solace Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 5:27

16:15:16 Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 3 Op 97 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 10:17

16:27:44 Max Steiner: Dark Victory: Suite National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81272 6:20

16:37:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Flute Sonata No. 6 BWV 1035 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3408 2:50

16:42:34 Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style D 591 Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 7:20

16:52:37 Dolores White: Blues Dialogues: Fast and funky Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 1:11

16:53:54 Noel DaCosta: A Set of Dance Tunes: Jigs 'Little Diamond' & 'Bird on the Wing' Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 1:57

16:58:06 Francis Chagrin: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 1:59

17:04:02 Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 47 S 161/4 Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222 6:18

17:13:26 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst ViennaPhil 2009 12:03

17:29:02 Ferruccio Busoni: Comedy Overture Op 38 Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 572922 6:55

17:40:42 William Bolcom: New York Lights Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Lumin 92148 5:30

17:47:09 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: New York, New York Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Sony 89358 2:26

17:52:47 Sir Edward Elgar: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 55 Berlin State Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca 4789353 6:50

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:28 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 Jennifer Koh, violin Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Cedille 146 15:07

18:27:01 Erik Satie: Poudre d'or Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421713 4:33

18:33:44 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 5 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 3:49

18:39:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 9661 14:39

18:54:45 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 3:37

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:55 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902154 21:27

19:25:30 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 Op 97 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 421643 31:18

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Performances from the Oberlin College Conservatory of Music

Franz Schubert: 4 Impromptus Op. 90 – Peter Takács, piano

Igor Stravinsky: Les Noces – Oberlin College Choir; Oberlin Orchestramembers Oberlin Orchestra, Raphael Jiménez, cond.

Elizabeth Ogonek: All These Lighted Things – Oberlin Orchestra; Raphael Jiménez, cond.

Claude Debussy: La Mer – Oberlin Orchestra; Raphael Jiménez, cond.

21:41:37 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 16:54

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by Leontyne Price

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:41 Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto Op 16 Radu Lupu, piano London Symphony André Previn Decca 4785437 6:43

23:09:24 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 3:34

23:12:59 Alexandre Desplat: L'Étreinte from Trois études Gloria Cheng, piano Harm Mundi 907635 6:35

23:21:06 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77 Joshua Bell, violin Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444811 9:10

23:30:16 Gustav Mahler: Rückert Lieder: Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen Accentus Chamber Choir Laurence Equilbey Naïve 4947 6:01

23:37:59 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation Yuri Torchinsky, violin BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 4:44

23:42:44 Ola Gjeilo: Second Eve Voces8 Decca 4785703 5:56

23:48:40 Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les cloches de Genève S 160/9 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280 7:13

23:56:27 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd Quebec Symphony Orchestra Yoav Talmi Atma 2377 2:47