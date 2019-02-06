© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-06-2019

Published February 6, 2019 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Chen Yi: Chinese Folk Dance Suite: Movement 2 YangKo (elastically) Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Singapore Symphony Orchestra; Lan Shui, conductor Album: Chen Yi: Momentum Bix 1352 Music: 4:38

Zhou Long: Valley Stream (1983) Gao Renyang, dizi; Hu Jianbing, guanzi; Deng Haiqiong, zheng;Frank Cassara, percussion; Zhou Long, conductor Album: Tales From the Cave: Music From China Delos 3335 Music: 6:40

Ernö Dohnányi: Cello Sonata in B flat minor, Op. 8 Bion Tsang, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Foundation for Chinese Performing Arts, Jordan Hall, Boston, MA Music: 27:31

Tan Dun: Concerto for String Orchestra and Pipa: Movement 1 & 3 Wu Man, pipa; Moscow Soloists; Yuri Bashmet, conductor Album: Tan Dun: Pipa Concerto Onyx 4027 Music: 8:38

Leos Janacek: Glagolitic Mass: Movements 1 & 8 Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Rafael Kubelik, conductor Album: Janacek Glagolitic Mass, Diary Of One Who Disappeared DG 463672 Music: 4:24

Zhou Tian: Viaje for Flute and String Orchestra Mimi Stillman, flute; Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle; Lorenzo Muti, conductor Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, Carolina Theater, Durham, NC Music: 9:33

Leos Janacek: Mladi (Youth) Alexa Still, flute; Erin Hannigan, oboe; Jun Qian, clarinet; Alejandro Dergal, Bass Clarinet; George Sakakeeny, bassoon; Michelle Baker, horn Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 17:26

Gabriela Lena Frank: Tres Homenajes,: Movements 1 & 2 Ensemble Meme: Molly Morkoski, piano; Harumi Rhodes, Austin Hartman, violin; Liuh-Wen Ting, viola ; Caroline Stinson, cello Album: Gabriela Lena Frank: Compadrazgo Albany Records NA Music: 15:33

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:00:59  Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 Op 82    Boston Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 446157 32:05

02:34:42  Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss'     Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 24:01

03:02:10  Ludwig van Beethoven: Serenade in D Op 25   Michel Debost, flute   Skarbo 4094 24:33

03:31:28  Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony     Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero Naxos 503293 42:29

04:16:24  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 2  K 493  Fauré Quartet  DeutGram 6609 27:30

04:46:51  Darius Milhaud: Symphonie No. 1 Op 210    Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson DeutGram 435437 27:20

05:18:55  Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 Op 120    San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 30:43

05:50:39  Engelbert Humperdinck: The Merchant of Venice: Love Scene     Slovak Radio Symphony Martin Fischer-Dieskau MarcoPolo 223369 8:08

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:50  Arvo Pärt: Agnus Dei from 'Berlin Mass'    Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Chamber Ensemble  RCA 68416 3:51

06:15:24  Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 3 Op 97    San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 10:17

06:28:19  Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe: Daybreak    Los Angeles Master Chorale Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 5:51

06:39:30  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 Op 14 # 1 HJ Lim, piano   EMI 64952 11:57

06:52:35  Cristóbal de Morales: O crux, ave     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 807555 3:35

06:56:46  John Williams: Midway: March     Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 4:08

07:04:08  Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Finale from Serenade for Strings     I Solisti Italiani  Denon 78838 5:44

07:12:08  Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Suite     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 7:13

07:19:49  Reinhard Keiser: The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia     Academy Ancient Music Berlin  Harm Mundi 901852 4:10

07:27:04  Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 10  S 139/10 Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4795529 4:23

07:31:34  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring     Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 87771 3:18

07:38:31  Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26    Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 9:42

07:50:49  Thomas Morley: My bonny lass she smileth     Canadian Brass  CBS 45792 1:25

07:52:52  Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune    Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:08

08:09:13  Édouard Lalo: Scherzo for Orchestra     Frankfurt State Orchestra Nikos Athinäos Signum 6600 5:11

08:16:50  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1     St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77309 11:56

08:31:29  Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Gavotte     Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 3:01

08:40:24  Herbert Howells: Paradise Rondel     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9410 9:32

08:51:04  Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op 119 # 2 Orli Shaham, piano   Canary 15 5:11

08:57:31  John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March     Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 5:26

09:06:37  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis     Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80676 16:19

09:28:01  Carl Teike: March 'Old Comrades'     Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7502 4:52

09:35:17  Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Interlude 'Prospero' Op 109    Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 581 4:10

09:48:13  Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Polka     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 3:19

09:54:40  Errollyn Wallen: Woogie Boogie    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 182 2:24

09:58:34  Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Rondeau     Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harm Mundi 901308 1:42

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:47  Dolores White: Blues Dialogues: Fast and funky    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 182 1:11

10:02:34  David N. Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul)    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 182 4:11

10:08:48  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture Op 36    Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 15:18

10:26:01  Mily Balakirev: Paraphrase on Glinka's 'The Lark'    Michael Lewin, piano   Sono Lumin 92103 5:06

10:32:43  Andrea Falconieri: Folias     I Furiosi Baroque Ensemble  Dorian 90802 4:03

10:40:36  Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1     European Baroque Soloists  Denon 9613 7:08

10:50:27  Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite     Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23

11:18:14  Moritz Moszkowski: Spanish Dances Op 12    San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 14:31

11:35:19  Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus'    Gareth Hulse, oboe Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 8:13

11:45:39  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia  H 654  Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 12:20

12:06:11  Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 9:40

12:17:12  Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant     London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433861 10:28

12:29:36  Sergei Prokofiev: The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 4:00

12:37:38  Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97    National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553299 5:52

12:45:04  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 86     St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 46313 11:39

12:57:24  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: July Op 37 # 7 Lang Lang, piano   Sony 511758 1:20

12:59:56  Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Blues Strut (A Cakewalk)    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 182 2:30

13:03:15  Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Blue/s Forms: Plain Blue/s    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 182 1:19

13:06:07  Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7     Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sir Georg Solti Decca 417631 10:05

13:17:22  Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite     Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 12:01

13:31:31  Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia'  WoO 79 Olli Mustonen, piano   Decca 436834 4:09

13:39:27  Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2     Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8403 9:25

13:50:49  George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow     BBC Concert Orchestra Keith Lockhart BBC 392 6:05

13:58:28  Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak     Vienna Philharmonic Valéry Gergiev Philips 468526 1:39

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr. Robert Stallman): Quintet for Flute and Strings in C Major, K. 358: Movement 3 Robert Stallman, flute; Martinu Quartet Album: W.A. Mozart & R. Stallman: New QUINTETS for Flute and Strings BOCA 102 Music: 4:36

Joseph Joachim: Hamlet Overture The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-On-Hudson, NY Music: 14:39

Piano Puzzlers: This week's contestant is Rob Scheinberg from Hoboken, NJ Music: ~8:41

Frederic Chopin: Waltz in C sharp minor Op. 64 No. 2 Stephen Hough, piano Album: Stephen Hough In Recital Hyperion 67686 Music: 3:25

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Duo For Violin and Viola in B-flat Major, K 424 Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Rebecca Albers, viola Fabian Concert Series at The Robert McDuffie Center for Strings at Mercer University, Neva Langley Fickling Hall, Macon, GA Music: 19:36

Jules Massenet: Meditation from 'Thais' Chee-Yun, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano Album: Vocalise: Chee-Yun Denon 75118 Music: 4:31

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks, Op. 4 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 3:37

Astor Piazzolla: Le Grand Tango Chee-Yun, violin; Wendy Chen, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 8:25

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 30:15

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:25  Scott Joplin: The Entertainer    Joshua Rifkin, piano   Nonesuch 79159 5:02

16:06:35  Scott Joplin: Solace    Brian Dykstra, piano   Centaur 3340 5:27

16:15:16  Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 3 Op 97    San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 10:17

16:27:44  Max Steiner: Dark Victory: Suite     National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81272 6:20

16:37:39  Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Flute Sonata No. 6  BWV 1035 Joshua Smith, flute   Delos 3408 2:50

16:42:34  Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style  D 591  Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 7:20

16:52:37  Dolores White: Blues Dialogues: Fast and funky    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 182 1:11

16:53:54  Noel DaCosta: A Set of Dance Tunes: Jigs 'Little Diamond' & 'Bird on the Wing'    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 182 1:57

16:58:06  Francis Chagrin: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers     Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 1:59

17:04:02  Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 47  S 161/4 Roberto Plano, piano   Azica 71222 6:18

17:13:26  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98     Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst ViennaPhil 2009 12:03

17:29:02  Ferruccio Busoni: Comedy Overture Op 38    Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 572922 6:55

17:40:42  William Bolcom: New York Lights    Bruce Levingston, piano   Sono Lumin 92148 5:30

17:47:09  Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: New York, New York    Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Sony 89358 2:26

17:52:47  Sir Edward Elgar: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 55    Berlin State Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca 4789353 6:50

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:28  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins  BWV 1043 Jennifer Koh, violin Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Cedille 146 15:07

18:27:01  Erik Satie: Poudre d'or    Pascal Rogé, piano   Decca 421713 4:33

18:33:44  Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 5    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 470290 3:49

18:39:00  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 9661 14:39

18:54:45  Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 470290 3:37

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:55  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3     Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902154 21:27

19:25:30  Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 Op 97    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 421643 31:18

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Performances from the Oberlin College Conservatory of Music

Franz Schubert: 4 Impromptus Op. 90 – Peter Takács, piano

Igor Stravinsky: Les Noces – Oberlin College Choir; Oberlin Orchestramembers Oberlin Orchestra, Raphael Jiménez, cond.

Elizabeth Ogonek: All These Lighted Things – Oberlin Orchestra; Raphael Jiménez, cond.

Claude Debussy: La Mer – Oberlin Orchestra; Raphael Jiménez, cond.

21:41:37  Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque     National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 16:54

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by Leontyne Price

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:41  Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto Op 16   Radu Lupu, piano London Symphony André Previn Decca 4785437 6:43

23:09:24  Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1    Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 3:34

23:12:59  Alexandre Desplat: L'Étreinte from Trois études    Gloria Cheng, piano   Harm Mundi 907635 6:35

23:21:06  Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77   Joshua Bell, violin Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444811 9:10

23:30:16  Gustav Mahler: Rückert Lieder: Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen    Accentus Chamber Choir  Laurence Equilbey Naïve 4947 6:01

23:37:59  Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation    Yuri Torchinsky, violin BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 4:44

23:42:44  Ola Gjeilo: Second Eve     Voces8  Decca 4785703 5:56

23:48:40  Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les cloches de Genève  S 160/9 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Centaur 3280 7:13

23:56:27  Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd     Quebec Symphony Orchestra Yoav Talmi Atma 2377 2:47

 

 

 