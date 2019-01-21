Cinema —Renaud Capuçon, violin; Brussels Philharmonic/ Stéphane Denève (Erato)

‘Film music can be sublime and has attracted some truly great composers;’ says Renaud Capuçon of his latest release, Cinema. ‘This album is something of a dream come true.’ The French star violinist’s homage to the silver screen features unforgettable themes – in stunning new arrangements – from Ennio Morricone ( Cinema Paradiso, The Mission), Nino Rota, John Williams ( Schindler’s List), James Horner ( Legends of the Fall), to more recent blockbusters ( Twilight) and iconic French films ( Amélie). It’s wonderful simply to hear music from all these movies plus pieces by John Barry, Georges Delerue and Maurice Jarre all on one album—and all of it played with such brilliance!