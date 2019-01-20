WCLV Program Guide 01-20-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Movies about Movies

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme—New World Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas (RCA 68798) 3:35

Franz Waxman (arr Mauceri): Sunset Boulevard Sonata for Orchestra—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 13:45

Howard Shore: Ed Wood: Main title—London Philharmonic/Howard Shore (Hollywood Records 62002) 5:04

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Suite—New Philharmonia Orchestra/David Raksin (RCA 81268) 15:52

Thomas Newman: The Player: Theme—Orchestra/Thomas Newman (iTunes download) 3:23

Harold Arlen/Ira Gershwin: The Man That Got Away with dialogue from ‘A Star is Born’—Judy Garland, vocals; Warner Brothers Orchestra/Ray Heindorf (Columbia 65965) 6:27

Howard Shore: Hugo: The Thief—City of Prague Philharmonic (Silva 1398) 4:27

Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 1057) 3:34

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Donald Runnicles

Benjamin Britten: Sinfonia da Requiem

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration

Sir Edward Elgar: Variations on an Original Theme ‘Enigma’, Op. 36

Antonin Dvórak: Violin Concerto Esa-Peka Salonen, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: various

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture Leonard Bernstein, cond

Thomas Tallis: Why fum’th in Fight… Harry Christophers/The Sixteen

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Dimitri Mitropoulos, cond

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Green Sleeves Leonard Bernstein, cond.

Benjamin Britten: Agnus Dei & Libera Me from War Requiem Carol Vannes, sop; Jerry Hadley, ten; Thomsas Hampson, bar.; Westminster Choir; American Boychoir; Samuel Wong & Kurt Masur, cond.

Gustav Holst: The Planets NY Choral Artists; Zubin Mehta, conduc.

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Alla Francesca - The great French medieval ensemble (affiliated with the center for Medieval Music inParis) celibrates the relationship of Jews and the trouvères culture

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:46 Claudio Monteverdi: Beatus vir Cambridge Singers La Nuova Musica John Rutter Collegium 134 8:30

06:14:08 Heinrich Isaac: Virgo prudentissima Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595 13:05

06:28:59 Alfonso Ferrabosco Jr: Ego dixi Domine Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 2013 2:36

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Lion in Winter - A reflection on the art of the great Netherlands organist and teacher, Gustav Leonhardt

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Praeludium in g, BuxWV 163 (1645 Hagerber/Nieuwe Kerk, Amsterdam) RCA 71965

JOHANN JAKOB FROBERGER: Ricercar in g. FROBERGER: Capriccio No. 8 (1675 Herz/Wilten Collegiate Church, Innsbruck) Sony 60364

J.S.BACH: 2 Chorale-preludes (Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier, BWV 731; Lobt Gott, ihr Christen allzugleich, BWV 732) (1645 Hagerber-1723 F.C. Schnitger/St. Laurenskerk, Alkmaar, Netherlands) Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 7868

LOUIS MARCHAND: 3 Pieces (Duo. Récit et Dialogue) (1750 Dom Bedos/Holy Cross Abbey, Bordeaux) Alpha 017

JAN PIETERSZOON SWEELINCK: Toccata No. 22 in a (1971 Metzler/Jacobskerk, Den Haag, Netherlands) Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 77148

JOHANN LORENTZ: Praeludium in d (1555 Raphaelis-1991 Marcussen/Cathedral, Roskilde, Denmark) Sony 53371

BACH: Opening Chorus, fr Cantata BWV 9 (Es ist das Heil uns kommen her) Regensburg Cathedral Choir; Leonhardt Consort/Gustav Leonhardt (chamber organ) Teldec 8.35029

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Hymn Extravaganza! - Another of our popular explorations of hymns both old and new from a variety of traditions, as Peter DuBois leads us through hymns of praise and prayer. Tune in for this edition of With Heart and Voice

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Carl Topilow

Antonin Dvořák: Symphony No.9 “From the New World” Adagio Allegro – Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony 71852 CD) 8:40

Erich Korngold: Violin Concerto: Finale Aaron Chan, violin; CIM Orchestra/Carl Topilow (Private recording of artist CD) 7:00

Giacomo Puccini: La Rondine: “Che il bel sogno di Doretta” Renée Fleming, soprano; Ian Watson, piano; English Chamber Orchestra/Jeffrey Tate (London 458858 CD) 3:41

Gioachino Rossini: Stabat Mater: “Cujus animam gementem” Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; London Symphony Orchestra/Istvan Kertesz (Decca 417766 CD) 5:56

Richard Rodgers: Waltzes Cleveland Pops Orchestra/Carl Topilow (Cleveland Pops CD 2016) 6:15

Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno Cleveland Pops Orchestra/Carl Topilow (Cleveland Pops CD 2016) 5:06

09:57:20 Marin Marais: Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 2:09

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

10:04:20 George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2270 5:04

10:11:05 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 BWV 1050 Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67307 19:53

10:33:27 Patrick Russ: Suite in D from 'Terpsichore" Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052 11:46

10:46:32 Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for 3 Oboes & 3 Violins TWV 44:43 Combattimento Consort Olympia 342 9:45

10:57:01 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 BWV 1047 John Thiessen, trumpet Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 2:52

11:00:41 François Couperin: Pièces en concert Jian Wang, cello Camerata Salzburg DeutGram 474236 12:38

11:14:14 William Boyce: Symphony No. 8 Op 2 # 8 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 10:50

11:28:13 Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber: Vesperae à 32 Els Bongers, soprano Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 91725 21:23

11:51:46 Tomaso Albinoni: Sonata di Concerto à 7 John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5017 4:41

11:56:54 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata Kk 425 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 2:45

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Sir Mark Elder, conductor; Anne Martindale Williams, cello

SIR EDWARD ELGAR: Symphony No. 1

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Variations on a Rococo Theme

RICHARD STRAUSS: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer - Takács Quartet; Yuja Wang

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in D Major, Op. 76, No. 5

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 11

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 “Unfinished” excerpt

Johannes Brahms: String Sextet in G Major, Op. 36

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No 29 in B-flat, Op 106, “Hammerklavier” excerpt

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Maximilian Schmitt, tenor (Evangelist); Andrew Foster-Williams, bass-baritone (Christus); Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Iestyn Davies countertenor; Nicholas Phan, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH - St. John Passion

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 3, 2017 - From McLean, Virginia, this week’s program features a wild performance by 14-year-old violist who tackles a piece written by Hindemith with the extraordinary tempo marking of 600-640 beats per minute… a tender performance of the song “Pure Imagination” from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory performed on the marimba … and we’ll hear how studying music helped one young musician grow up and cope with Tourette’s Syndrome

14-year-old violinist, Daniel Bae, from Lubbock, TX, performs the first movement Allegro moderato and second movement, Allegro maestoso from Romantic Pieces, Op. 75 (B. 150) by Antonín Dvořák with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old violist, Beatrice Chen, from Chicago, IL. p erforms the fourth movementRasendes Zeitmaß. Wild. Tonschönheit ist Nebensache from Solo Viola Sonata Op. 25, No. 1 by Paul Hindemith and Bourrée I and Bourrée II from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach transcribed for viola.

18-year-old guitarist Kathleen Cho, from Potomac, MD. performs movement III. La Toccata de Pasquini from the Sonata for solo guitar by Leo Brouwer

16-year-old clarinetist, Daniel Solowey, from Sarasota, FL. performs the second movement, Allegro animato from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op.167 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

19-year-old cellist, Gabriel Martins from Los Angeles, CA. performs the Prélude and Sarabande from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach

18-year-old percussionist Alvin Chung, from Potomac, MD. performs Pure Imagination by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley; arranged for marimba by Alex Stopa

and The Flight of the Bumblebee by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov arranged by Pius Cheung

14-year-old violist Beatrice Chen and 19-year-old cellist Gabriel Martins perform movement I. Allegro (from "Duet mit zwei obligaten Augengläsern", WoO 32 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

18:58:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Musette Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068 1:04

19:00 SPECIAL: 2018-2019 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR CONCERT PROGRAM, live from Severance Hall - The Cleveland Orchestra,

Vinay Parameswaran, conductor; Lawrence Brownlee, tenor; Judge Patricia Ann Blackmon, host; Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus, assembled and prepared by William Henry Caldwell

Welcoming remarks by Richard K. Smucker, Chair, Board of Trustees, The Cleveland Orchestra

Invocation by Rev. Dr. James P. Quincy III, Lee Road Baptist Church

Sponsor Remarks from Margot James Copeland, Chair and CEO, KeyBank Foundation

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Awardees introduced by Jeffery Weaver, Chair, Cleveland Orchestra Community Engagement Committee

Business/Organization – Positive Education Program

Youth – Kayla Thomas

Individual – Rev. Dr. E.T. Caviness

Final Remarks by Richard K. Smucker

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Overture to ‘The Creatures of Prometheus’ Op 43

WILLIAM GRANT STILL: Fourth movement from Symphony No. 1 ‘Afro-American’

TRADITIONAL (arr Johnson): I'll Never Turn Back No More (choir a cappella)—William Henry Caldwell, conductor

TRADITIONAL (arr Floyd): Keep Your Hand on the Plow

AARON COPLAND Fanfare for the Common Man

TRADITIONAL (arr Floyd): We Shall Overcome

GIOACHINO ROSSINI: Cujus Animam from ‘Stabat Mater’

TRADITIONAL (arr Floyd): There’s a Man Goin’ Round

JEAN SIBELIUS: Finlandia, Op 26

J. ROSAMOND JOHNSON (arr Smith): Lift Every Voice and Sing

21:10 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White : Crystal Gazing (1994) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 303) 7:30

Margaret Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Panoramicos Lynne Ramsey, viola; Joela Jones, piano (private CD) 24:50

Frank Wiley : Of Mountains Lost to Time (2009-10) Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-Kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello (CCG 04-12-2015) 17:49

22:03:20 Albert Roussel: Divertissement Op 6 Catherine Cantin, flute Decca 425861 6:42

22:10 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Sparking a Revolution: Cleveland, Earth Day and the Modern Environmental Movement - Denis Hayes, President/CEO: Bullitt Foundation; Board Chair Emeritus: Earth Day Network

23:10 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:12:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ave verum corpus K 618 Amsterdam Baroque Choir Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 10705 3:46

23:16:27 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 18 Op 62 # 2 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053 5:31

23:21:59 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 4:43

23:27:10 Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Concerto for Oboe & Violin BWV 1060 Charles Hamann, oboe National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 6:02

23:33:13 Guillaume Lekeu: Molto Adagio for Strings Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455 13:50

23:46:52 Gregorian Chant: Te lucis ante termminum Christian Forshaw, saxophone Voces8 Decca 4785703 3:35

23:50:27 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 5 Op 23 # 4 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 5:33

23:56:00 Percy Grainger: Ye Banks and Braes o' Bonnie Doon Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 3:23