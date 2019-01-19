WCLV Program Guide 01-19-2019

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 1 for Small Orchestra Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Shadow Dances Deutsche Grammophon 453 458 Music: 4:36

Igor Stravinsky: Symphonies of Wind Instruments Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 8:30

Erwin Schulhoff: Five Pieces for String Quartet Andrew Wan, violin; Mark Fewer, violin; Toby Appel, viola; David Ying, cello Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 13:42

Paul Dooley: Northern Nights Lisa Pegher, solo percussion; Lake George Music Festival Symphony; Roger Kalia, music director and conductor Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School, Lake George, NY Music: 20:15

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria, Op. 52, No. 6 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: Songs From the Arc of Life Sony 88875103162 Music: 4:11

Bohuslav Martinu: Sonata for Flute, Violin, and Piano, H. 254 Marya Martin, flute; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 15:28

Caroline Mallonee: Whistler Waves for cello and orchestra Feng Hew, Cello; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Montante Cultural Center, Canisius College, Buffalo, NY Music: 20:43

Franz Schubert: Impromptu, D. 935, No. 2 in A-flat Major Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 6:13

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:01 Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole Op 21 Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 34:29

02:37:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 K 183 London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 717 19:21

02:59:24 Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25 Eldar Nebolsin, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 24:09

03:27:09 John Adams: Harmonielehre City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 55051 40:19

04:09:46 Anton Rubinstein: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 70 Marc-André Hamelin, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Hyperion 67508 31:11

04:44:30 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 Op 56 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902228 40:11

05:26:38 Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite Op 39 NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 437506 22:19

05:52:57 Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 1 Ensemble 415 Chiara Banchini Harm Mundi 901291 6:32

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 José de Jesus Martinez: Magdelena Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano; Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

06:07:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g, K. 478 (finale) Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin, Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony Classical 93071

06:16:58 Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana, suite Asturias Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Naxos 555844

07:00:50 Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet in D "Fandango", G.448 Oscar Caceres, guitar; Arpeggione Ensemble; ADDA 581038

07:20:48 Ricardo Castro: Waltz Caprice Eva Suk, piano; Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 893

07:32:39 Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini, Op. 32, Symphonic Fantasy after Dante Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4778022

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Sonata in A-flat Major, Hob. XVI: 43 Movement 3 Rondo Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Haydn Piano Sonatas Nos. 29, 31, 34, 35, 4 Sony 89363 Music: 4:25

Igor Stravinsky: Octet for Winds Carol Wincenc, flute; Jonathan Gunn, clarinet; Kristin Wolfe Jensen, bassoon; Nina Laube, bassoon; Jason Aylward, trumpet; Stephen Cook, trumpet; Lee Rogers, trombone; Jonah Weller, trombone Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 15:22

Dylan Bennett: Holhchifo Ki'yo Spokane String Quartet Spokane Chamber Music Association, Bing Crosby Theater, Spokane, WA Music: 3:43

Miko Begaye: Circus Revolution Spokane String Quartet Spokane Chamber Music Association, Bing Crosby Theater, Spokane, WA Music: 2:35

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 49 in F Minor, La Passione Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 21:00

Robert Burns: Ae Fond Kiss Nicola Benedetti, violin; BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra; Rory Macdonald, conductor Album: Homecoming: A Scottish Fantasy Decca 21290 Music: 4:36

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Suite from On the Waterfront Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 19:00

Johannes Brahms (arr. Arnold Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25: Movements 3-4 Aspen Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: ~21:14

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in E Major Movement 1 Preludio Nicola Benedetti, violin Schubert Club of Minnesota, Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX Music: 4:26

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:15 Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 14777 4:33

10:07:34 Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20 Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 12:33

10:21:57 Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from the Octet for Strings Op 20 Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Telarc 80562 15:24

10:39:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 3:58

10:44:47 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 Op 79 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 7:41

10:53:04 Jacques Offenbach: The Grand Duchess of Gérolstein: Overture Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 4:31

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Self-taught composers; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:30 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 4:28

11:11:43 David Newman: The Cat in the Hat: Main title Symphony Orchestra David Newman Decca 2003 8:07

11:21:00 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance Op 60 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 4:21

11:27:35 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso Op 66 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414422 12:35

11:42:28 Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto Marc Schachman, oboe (Amer. founding member Aulos Ens.) American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Centaur 3108 11:06

11:54:31 John Dowland: Time Stands Still English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 3:27

11:58:19 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 18 Op 25 # 6 Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213 2:12

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 3, 2017 - From McLean, Virginia, this week’s program features a wild performance by 14-year-old violist who tackles a piece written by Hindemith with the extraordinary tempo marking of 600-640 beats per minute… a tender performance of the song “Pure Imagination” from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory performed on the marimba … and we’ll hear how studying music helped one young musician grow up and cope with Tourette’s Syndrome

14-year-old violinist, Daniel Bae, from Lubbock, TX, performs the first movement Allegro moderato and second movement, Allegro maestoso from Romantic Pieces, Op. 75 (B. 150) by Antonín Dvořák with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old violist, Beatrice Chen, from Chicago, IL. p erforms the fourth movementRasendes Zeitmaß. Wild. Tonschönheit ist Nebensache from Solo Viola Sonata Op. 25, No. 1 by Paul Hindemith and Bourrée I and Bourrée II from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach transcribed for viola.

18-year-old guitarist Kathleen Cho, from Potomac, MD. performs movement III. La Toccata de Pasquini from the Sonata for solo guitar by Leo Brouwer

16-year-old clarinetist, Daniel Solowey, from Sarasota, FL. performs the second movement, Allegro animato from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op.167 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

19-year-old cellist, Gabriel Martins from Los Angeles, CA. performs the Prélude and Sarabande from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach

18-year-old percussionist Alvin Chung, from Potomac, MD. performs Pure Imagination by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley; arranged for marimba by Alex Stopa

and

The Flight of the Bumblebee by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov arranged by Pius Cheung

14-year-old violist Beatrice Chen and 19-year-old cellist Gabriel Martins perform movement I. Allegro (from "Duet mit zwei obligaten Augengläsern", WoO 32 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Claude Debussy: Pelléas et Mélisande

Conductor: Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Production: Sir Jonathan Miller

Pelléas: Paul Appleby, tenor

Mélisande: Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano

Geneviève: Marie-Nicole Lemieux, contralto

Golaud: Kyle Ketelsen, bass-baritone

Arkel: Ferruccio Furlanetto, bass

17:10 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Movies about Movies

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme—New World Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas (RCA 68798) 3:35

Franz Waxman (arr Mauceri): Sunset Boulevard Sonata for Orchestra—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 13:45

Howard Shore: Ed Wood: Main title—London Philharmonic/Howard Shore (Hollywood Records 62002) 5:04

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Suite—New Philharmonia Orchestra/David Raksin (RCA 81268) 15:52

Thomas Newman: The Player: Theme—Orchestra/Thomas Newman (iTunes download) 3:23

Harold Arlen/Ira Gershwin: The Man That Got Away with dialogue from ‘A Star is Born’—Judy Garland, vocals; Warner Brothers Orchestra/Ray Heindorf (Columbia 65965) 6:27

Howard Shore: Hugo: The Thief—City of Prague Philharmonic (Silva 1398) 4:27

Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 1057) 3:34

18:10 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: The Toasts of Broadway - Songs written to toast someone or something, and they run the gamut from "La Vie Boheme" ("Rent") to the "Drinking Song" ("The Student Prince")

18:10:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:10:54 00:03:15 Sigmund Romberg-Dorothy Donnelly Drinking Song Chorus The Student Prince -- Studio Cast Columbia OS-2380

18:14:55 00:04:10 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick To Life! Zero Mostel and Men Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51430

18:19:29 00:03:39 Cole Porter Well, Did You Evah! Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby High Society -- Film Soundtrack Blue Moon BMCD3505

18:23:37 00:04:46 Stephen Sondheim The Ladies Who Lunch Elaine Stritch Elaine Stritch at Liberty -- Original Cast DRG DRG12994

18:29:10 00:04:42 Jonathan Larson La Vie Boheme Company Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:34:43 00:01:43 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Night They Invented Champagne Leslie Caron, Louis Jourdan Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

18:36:49 00:03:27 Cole Porter I Hate Men Marin Mazzie Kiss Me, Kate -- 2002 Revival DRG DRG12988

18:30:32 00:02:46 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin Glamour Dream Rise Stevens Lady in the Dark -- Studio Cast Sony 7464-62869

18:33:50 00:04:02 Bob Merrill Humming Kaye Ballard, Henry Lascoe Carnival! -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 837195-2

18:38:07 00:02:15 Harold Rome To My Wife Walter Slezak Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074

18:50:35 00:02:07 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Bottoms Up Jackie Alloway, Sheila Sullivan By Jupiter -- Off-Broadway Cast DRG LSO-1137

18:52:49 00:05:21 Stephen Sondheim Hymn to Dionysus Nathan Lane, Roger Bart The Frogs -- Lincoln Center Theater PS Classics PS-525

18:58:48 00:02:41 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Here's to Us Nancy Andrews Little Me -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61482

19:01:40 00:01:20 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

19:03:12 00:03:45 Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg Filler: Here's to Your Illusions Barbara Cook, Jerome Courtland Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM764764

19:10 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:12:55 Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 33 Emmanuelle Bertrand, cello Lucerne Symphony James Gaffigan Harm Mundi 902210 19:30

19:34:10 Claude Debussy: En blanc et noir National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 17:29

19:52:56 Josef Suk: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 14 Czech Philharmonic Václav Neumann Supraphon 111964 6:49

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor and pianist; recorded live in Severance Hall

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Divertimento in F, K. 138

W.A. MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 5 in D, K. 175

W.A. MOZART: Concert Rondo in D, K.382

W.A. MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 27 in Bb, K. 595

21:32:39 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Cleveland Orchestra Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 459463 26:03

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – A mélange of Allan Sherman and Peter Schickele; Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy – Secondary Phase, Episode #1; Richard Howland-Bolton: Feet Notes

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:33 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 Op 15 # 2 Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 4795448 3:22

23:04:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio K 261 Joshua Bell, violin English Chamber Orchestra Peter Maag Decca 436376 8:48

23:13:44 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia Gary Schocker, flute Azica 71230 5:24

23:20:25 Wilhelm Stenhammar: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Mats Widlund, piano Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9074 12:32

23:32:58 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 24 Op 20 # 6 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 6:40

23:40:40 Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson DeutGram 469376 8:56

23:49:36 William Byrd: Miserere mei, Deus Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 107 3:45

23:54:04 Vladimir Odoyevsky: Lullaby Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502 3:25

23:57:44 Charles-Valentin Alkan: Prelude No. 13 'Cantique des cantiques' Op 31 # 13 Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523 2:07