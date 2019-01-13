WCLV Program Guide 01-13-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Barry, John Barry

Monty Norman & John Barry: James Bond Theme (2003 remastering via iTunes) 1:45

John Barry: From Russia with Love: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 2:37

John Barry: Goldfinger: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 2:55

John Barry: Thunderball: Themes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 3:01

John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Fest Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015) 8:15

John Barry: Robin and Marian: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015)] 7:38

John Barry: Somewhere in Time: Themes—Andy Vinter, piano; Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Royal Phil 33) 4:30

John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart (Boston Pops 4) 4:23

John Barry: License to Kill Theme— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 5:03

John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Themes— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80319) 6:14

John Barry: The Ipcress File: A Man Alone—City of Prague Philharmonic (Silva 1398) 4:03

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Marek Janowski

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to Euryanthe

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-flat Major, Op. 60

Richard Wagner: Overture and Venusberg Music from Tannhäuser

Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act 3 of Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg

Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act 1 of Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-flat Major, K. 191 /Claudio Abbado

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: David Robertson; Soloist: Gil Shaham, violin

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose

Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto

Bela Bartok: The Wooden Prince

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Blue Heron - The Cambridge-based ensemble brings us a program of Ockeghem and his contemporaries; our special guest is the ensemble’s conductor, Scott Metcalfe

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Giuseppe Sarti: Now the Powers of Heaven (1780)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' (1773)

William Byrd: Ave verum corpus (1605)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Organ Plus - A colorful collection of compositions involving the pipe organ with other instrumentalists

JAMES MATTERN: Fanfare and Flourish Chicago Brass Quintet; Paul Vander Weele (1963 Casavant/North Shore Congregation Israel, Glencoe, IL) Centaur 2221

GUY ROPARTZ: Piece for Trombone & Organ Niels-Ole Bo Johansen, trombone; Ulrik Spang-Hanssen (1989 Oberlinger/St, Mary’s Church, Hanau, Germany) Classico 122

CARL REINECKE (arr. Karjalainen): Adagio, fr Harp Concerto Kirsi Kiviharju, harp; Kalevi Kiviniemi (2007 Paschen/Lutheran Church, Kerava, Finland) Forsius 001

NAJI HAKIM: Diptych John Turner, recorder. HAKIM: Capriccio Benedict Holland, violin; Simon Leach 1871 Hill/Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, Manchester, England) Metier 28583

J.S. BACH: Arioso Lewis Wong, violin; Chelsea Chen (2004 Garland/Brentwood Trail Presbyterian Church, Dallas, TX) Con Brio 21141

DAVID BRIGGS: Variations on Veni Creator Elizabeth & Raymond Chenault (1942 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Amarillo, TX) Gothic 49292

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What's New? - The new year gives us an opportunity to explore some of the newest recorded offerings of sacred choral and organ music that have been released in recent months. Join Peter DuBois for this program of new discoveries!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Acquaintances Old and New That Shall Not Be Forgot II

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No.11 “The Year 1905” Movement 2 “The Ninth of January” – Boston Symphony Orchestra/Andris Nelsons (DG 28595 CD) 18:46

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No.4, op.15/1 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano (Sony 22932 CD) 4:47

Srul Irving Glick: The rabbi’s Wedding at the Palmerston Street Shul Angèle Dubeau, violin; La Pietà (Analekta 8746 CD) 7:53

Antonio Vivaldi: Orlando Furioso: “Sol da te, mio dolce amore” Cecilia Bartoli, soprano; Ensemble Matheus/Jean-Christophe Spinosi (Decca 4834475 CD) 9:49

Antonio Vivaldi: Orlando Furioso: “Ah fuggi rapido” Cecilia Bartoli, soprano; Ensemble Matheus/Jean-Christophe Spinosi (Decca 4834475 CD) 2:20

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

06:04:33 Giuseppe Sarti: Now the Powers of Heaven Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 2908304 5:33

06:11:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' K 165 Danielle de Niese, soprano Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Decca 13277 13:34

06:26:36 William Byrd: Ave verum corpus Chanticleer Warner 574272 3:44

09:56:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' BWV 639 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:22

10:02:52 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 2 Op 4 # 2 Paul Nicholson, organ (Eng.) Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Hyperion 67291 9:20

10:13:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 BWV 1067 Karl Kaiser, flute (Ger. KY zer) Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 18:20

10:35:09 Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto RV 97 Rachel Barton Pine, viola Ars Antigua Cedille 159 11:15

10:47:52 Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613 8:38

10:56:56 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Capriccio BWV 826 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943 2:59

11:00:50 Giovanni Gabrieli: Magnificat à 12 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 4:36

11:06:52 Johann Pachelbel: Three Magnificat Fugues Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 3:54

11:13:25 Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Te Deum H 146 Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harm Mundi 2908304 23:05

11:38:19 Nicola Porpora: Cello Concerto Susan Moses, cello (Amer.) I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 17:01

11:56:06 Henry Purcell: Ground Z 221 English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 3:23

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Soloists: Emanual Ax, piano; Paul Appleby, tenor; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh; Matthew Mehaffey, director

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor”

HECTOR BERLIOZ: Te Deum

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer - L'Arpeggiata, Christina Pluhar, Artistic Director; Céline Scheen, soprano; Giuseppina Bridelli, mezzo-soprano

Luigi Rossi: Sinfonia from Il Palazzo incantato

Luigi Rossi: "Vaghi Rivi" from Il Palazzo incantato

Luigi Rossi: "Begl'occhi, che dite"

Luigi Rossi: "Dove mi spingi, amor" from Il Palazzo incantato

Luigi Rossi: "Gelosia ch'a poco a poco"

Maurizio Cazzati: Ciaccona from Trattenimento per camera d’arie, correnti, e balletti

Luigi Rossi: "Mio ben" from Orfeo

Luigi Rossi: "Al imperio d’amore" from Orfeo

Luigi Rossi: "Questo picciolo rio"

L. Allegri: Canario from Il primo libro delle musiche

Luigi Rossi: "Dormite, begl’occhi" from Orfeo

Luigi Rossi: "Sol per breve tormento" from Il Palazzo incantato

Luigi Rossi: "Se dolente e flebil cetra"

Luigi Rossi: "La bella più bella"

Luigi Rossi: Ballo from Il Palazzo incantato

Giovanni Felice Sances: Sonata from L'Orontea

Luigi Rossi: "Al soave spirar d'aure serene"

Luigi Rossi: "Lasciate Averno" from Orfeo

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, John Adams, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin; Robert Walters, English horn; Michael Sachs, trumpet – recorded live in Severance Hall

JOHN ADAMS: Short Ride in a Fast Machine

AARON COPLAND: Quiet City

AARON COPLAND: Appalachian Spring

JOHN ADAMS: Scheherazade 2 (TCO premiere)

17:56:25 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 3:30

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 1, 2017 - From our hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, this show features internationally renowned special guests Time for Three alongside extraordinary young musicians from Boston and beyond! We enjoy a movement of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in E-flat major performed by 3 musicians under the age of 13, a teenage cellist opens up about how performing Schumann has helped her express herself, and Time for Three joins for a hauntingly beautiful sextet before ending the program with their rousing arrangement of “Bittersweet Symphony”

Trio Giocoso, featuring 12-year-old violinist Eleanor Markey from Wayland, 10-year-old cellist Oan Woo Park from Arlington, and 12-year-old pianist Hyeonuk Park from Chestnut Hill perform IV. Finale. Presto from Piano Trio in E-flat major Op. 1, No. 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

17-year-old violinist Julian Rhee from Brookfield, Wisconsin performs “Subito” by Witold Lutosławski with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old cellist Shannon Ross of Dover, Massachusetts performs I. Zart und mit Ausdruck from Fantasiestücke Op. 73 by Robert Schumann with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old violist Yong-Ha Jung performs Allegro Appassionato for Viola and Piano, by Frank Bridge and "Minnelied" by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Special Guest Artists Time for Three featuring violinists Nick Kendall and Charles Yang and bassist Ranaan Meyer performs "Norwegian Ballade" with Julian Rhee, violin; Yong-Ha Jung, viola; and Shannon Ross, cello.

Time for Three performs an encore: their cover of “Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:21 Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' Op 62 London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 9:30

19:13:59 Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 29 Anna Malikova, piano WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Audite 92510 30:07

19:46:39 Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 WAB 104 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797577 70:07

20:59:07 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 34 Op 56 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 1:31

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Lonely Lake (2011) — Blue Streak Ensemble (Naxos 559 763) 11:33

Margaret Brouwer: Tolling the Spirits — John Brndiar, Charles Couch, trumpets; Cynthia Wulff, horn; James Taylor, trombone; Gary Adams, tuba (CSU 10-23-2000) 18:00

Margaret Brouwer: Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra — Michi Wiancko, violin; CityMusic Cleveland/James Gaffigan, cond. (CityMusic 4) 23:50

21:58:35 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Hommage à S. Pickwick, Esq. P.P.M.P.C. Paul Crossley, piano Sony 53111 2:15

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Ohio 2019: Searching for Statewide Solutions - John R Corlett, President/Executive Director: The Center for Community Solutions

22:58:08 Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 D 780 Vladimir Horowitz, piano DeutGram 4795448 1:57

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:34 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 D 797/5 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 7:38

23:10:13 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 5:56

23:18:20 Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: The Night Op 32 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Libor Pesek Virgin 45251 9:33

23:27:53 Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique Op 26 Ilya Kaler, violin Russian Philharmonic Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 503293 9:26

23:37:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 Alessio Bax, piano Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Signum 321 8:38

23:46:17 Janis Medins: Symphonic Suite: Aria Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 4:42

23:50:59 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles feuilles Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 3:57

23:55:35 Traditional: O Waly, Waly Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 2:48

23:58:59 Alexander Scriabin: Etude in C-Sharp Op 2 # 1 Vladimir Horowitz, piano DeutGram 4795448 2:33