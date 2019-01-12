WCLV Program Guide 01-12-2019

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture from Cosi fan tutte Berlin Philharmonic; Daniel Barenboim, conductor Album: Mozart: Cosi fan tutte – Highlights Erato 94821 Music: 4:33

Hildegard von Bingen (arr. Marianne Pfau): Three Antiphons Arnaud Sussman, violin; Yura Lee, violin; Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola; Bion Tsang, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 13:15

Samuel Barber: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Paul Huang, violin; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 22:58

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Magic Flute Overture Canadian Brass Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 5:52

Leonard Bernstein: Prelude, Fugue and Riffs: Movement 3 Riffs Peter Schmidl, clarinet; Vienna Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Bernstein: The Best of All Possible Worlds DG 11878 Music: 4:29

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto in D Major Hob. XVIII, No. 11 Rudolf Buchbinder, piano; Vienna Philharmonic; Rudolf Buchbinder, conductor Musikverein, Golden Hall, Vienna, Austria Music: 20:19

Dana Wilson: A Thousand Whirling Dreams STRATA: James Stern, violin; Nathan Williams, clarinet; Audrey Andrist, piano The Ulster Chamber Music Series, Church of the Holy Cross, Kingston, NY Music: 11:37

Joan Tower: Copperwave for Brass Quintet Tim McCarthy, trumpet; Chris Boulais, trumpet; Cort Roberts, horn; Jacob Musquiz, trombone; Justin Bain, bass trombone Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 10:33

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:00:16 Frédéric Chopin: Twenty-four Preludes Op 28 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4796018 33:39

02:35:34 Antonín Dvorák: String Quintet No. 3 Op 97 Paul Neubauer, viola Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765 32:35

03:09:52 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 Op 64 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 78744 45:38

04:00:47 Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 27:35

04:30:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 K 297 London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 647 18:19

04:52:09 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Concertino for English horn Op 34 William Moriconi, English horn Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 572921 28:40

05:22:30 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 The Knights Eric Jacobsen Ancalagon 137 21:50

05:47:59 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 7 Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907261 9:57

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Victor Heredia: Todavia cantamos (Still We Sing) The Tailor of Panama Soundtrack (arr. Shaun Davey) Rita Connolly, Vocals Irish Film Orchestra Fiachra Trench Varese Sarabande 662432

06:06:29 Gustavo Dudamel: Regreso a Venezuela, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:10:20 Gustavo Dudamel: Who can stop the rain from falling? from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:15:25 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G for 2 Guitars, RV 532 Angel Romero, Pepe Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 412624

06:29:06 Roberto Sierra: Sinfonia No. 3 "La Salsa" Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Naxos 559817

07:00:45 Matthew Lo (after Shakespeare) Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9914

07:21:46 Pablo de Sarasate: Concert Fantasy on Mozart's "The Magic Flute" Op. 54 Tianwa Yang, violin Orquesta Sinfonica de Navarra Ernest Martinez Izquierdo Naxos 8.572275

07:37:43 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002037102

07:49:57 Joaquin Rodrigo: En Aranjuez con tu amor (arr. of the Adagio from the Concierto de Aranjuez) James Galway, flute London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Deutsche Grammophon 000302402

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 43 in A-flat Major, HOB XVI/43: Movement 3 Presto Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Album: Haydn: Piano Sonatas Vol 1 Hyperion 67554 Music: 4:27

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 60 in G Major, Op. 76, Mp. 1, Hob.III:75 Jasper String Quartet Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, Christ Episcopal Church, Cooperstown, NY Music: 21:20

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Brandon Baxter, Hastings NE Music: 11:11

Olivier Messiaen: Un sourire (A Smile) Los Angeles Philharmonic; Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 9:58

Antonin Dvorak, arr. Fritz Kreisler: Sonatina for violin and piano, Op. 100; ii: Larghetto Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Patricia Zander, piano Album: Kreisler, Paganini: Works Sony 37280 Music: 4:32

Frederic Chopin (arr. Auguste Franchomme): 3 pieces de Chopin Prelude Op. 28, No. 9 Andantino from Ballade No. 2, Op. 38 Marche Funebre Louise Dubin, cello; Raphael Pidoux, cello; Gauthier Boutin, cello; Philippe Muller, cello Salle Gaveau, Salle Gaveau, Paris, France Music: 10:42

Antonin Dvorak: The Water Goblin Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 20:36

Traditional, arr. The Danish String Quartet: Minuet No. 60 in A Major The Danish String Quartet Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 2:39

Traditional, arr. The Danish String Quartet: Staedelil/The Dromer The Danish String Quartet Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 5:35

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:23 Franz Schubert: Finale from Violin Sonatina No. 1 D 384 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 471568 4:20

10:08:21 Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 13:27

10:23:14 Stefan Malzew: Eliza in Ascot Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 4:55

10:53:44 Giuseppe Verdi: I Lombardi: Gerusalem! La Scala Chorus Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4796018 5:13

11:06:38 Michel Legrand: Summer of '42: Main Theme Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:36

11:12:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 Op 27 CIM Orchestra Carl Topilow CIM 2003 8:19

11:22:34 Scott Joplin: The Chrysanthemum Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 4:23

11:30:59 Nino Rota: The Godfather - A Symphonic Portrait London Philharmonic John Mauceri LPO 86 15:14

11:48:34 Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 6:44

11:55:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 Op 3 # 2 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829 4:12

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 1, 2017 - From our hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, this show features internationally renowned special guests Time for Three alongside extraordinary young musicians from Boston and beyond! We enjoy a movement of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in E-flat major performed by 3 musicians under the age of 13, a teenage cellist opens up about how performing Schumann has helped her express herself, and Time for Three joins for a hauntingly beautiful sextet before ending the program with their rousing arrangement of “Bittersweet Symphony”

Trio Giocoso, featuring 12-year-old violinist Eleanor Markey from Wayland, 10-year-old cellist Oan Woo Park from Arlington, and 12-year-old pianist Hyeonuk Park from Chestnut Hill perform IV. Finale. Presto from Piano Trio in E-flat major Op. 1, No. 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

17-year-old violinist Julian Rhee from Brookfield, Wisconsin performs “Subito” by Witold Lutosławski with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old cellist Shannon Ross of Dover, Massachusetts performs I. Zart und mit Ausdruck from Fantasiestücke Op. 73 by Robert Schumann with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old violist Yong-Ha Jung performs Allegro Appassionato for Viola and Piano, by Frank Bridge and "Minnelied" by Johannes Brahms with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Special Guest Artists Time for Three featuring violinists Nick Kendall and Charles Yang and bassist Ranaan Meyer performs "Norwegian Ballade" with Julian Rhee, violin; Yong-Ha Jung, viola; and Shannon Ross, cello.

Time for Three performs an encore: their cover of “Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve.

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Francesco Cilea: Adriana Lecouvreur

Conductor: Gianandrea Noseda

Production: Sir David McVicar

Adriana Lecouvreur: Anna Netrebko, soprano

Princess of Bouillon: Anita Rachvelishvili, mezzo-soprano

Maurizio: Piotr Beczala, tenor

The Abbé: Carlo Bosi, tenor

Michonnet: Ambrogio Maestri, baritone

Prince of Bouillon: Maurizio Muraro, bass-baritone

16:30 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:31:55 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: La dama boba: Overture BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10511 8:13

16:44:36 Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio Op 9 Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574 8:30

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Barry, John Barry

Monty Norman & John Barry: James Bond Theme (2003 remastering via iTunes) 1:45

John Barry: From Russia with Love: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 2:37

John Barry: Goldfinger: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 2:55

John Barry: Thunderball: Themes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 3:01

John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Fest Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015) 8:15

John Barry: Robin and Marian: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015)] 7:38

John Barry: Somewhere in Time: Themes—Andy Vinter, piano; Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Royal Phil 33) 4:30

John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart (Boston Pops 4) 4:23

John Barry: License to Kill Theme— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Carl Davis 21) 5:03

John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Themes— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80319) 6:14

John Barry: The Ipcress File: A Man Alone—City of Prague Philharmonic (Silva 1398) 4:03

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1953 on Stage - The best (or at least the most interesting) of the year, including Cole Porter's "Can-Can," Wright and Forrest's "Kismet" and Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Me and Juliet”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:05:23 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Intermission Talk Company Me and Juliet -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61480

18:06:35 00:03:07 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein No Other Love Bill Hayes Me and Juliet -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09029-61480

18:09:47 00:02:31 Cole Porter Live and Let Live Lilo Can-Can -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64664

18:12:15 00:03:22 Cole Porter C'est Magnifique Peter Cookson, Lilo Can-Can -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64664

18:16:48 00:03:14 Zwar-Melville Which Witch Hermione Gingold La Gingold DRG MRS902

18:19:57 00:02:20 Sheldon Harnick Merry Minuet Sheldon Harnick An Evening with Sheldon Harnick Laureate LL-603

18:22:17 00:02:43 Bart Howard My Love Is a Wanderer KT Sullivan In Other Words: The Songs of Bart Howard DRG DRG91449

18:25:47 00:05:14 Wrght-Forrest-Borodin Gesticulate Alfred Drake Kismet -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89252

18:31:35 00:02:30 Wright-Forrest-Borodin Baubles, Bangles and Beads Doretta Morrow Kismet -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89252

18:34:01 00:03:19 Wright-Forrest-Borodin Baubes, Bangles and Beads Peggy Lee Black Coffee and Other Delights MCA MCAD2-11122

18:37:52 00:01:36 William Roy Charm Mabel Mercer The Art of Mabel Mercer Collectables 90431-68382

18:39:25 00:01:28 Jule Styne-Bob Hilliard I Feel Like I'm Gonna Live Forever Helen Gallagher Hazel Flagg -- Original B'way Cast RCA LOC-1010

18:41:47 00:02:53 Bernstein-Comden-Green A Hundred Easy Ways Rosalind Russell Wonderful Town -- Original B'way Cast MCAD-10050

18:44:36 00:03:20 Bernstein-Comden-Green Ohio Rosalind Russell, Edith Adams Wonderful Town -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10050

18:48:21 00:03:36 Johnny Burke-Jimmy Van Heusen Here's That Rainy Day Frank Sinatra American Popular Song Smithsonian RD031

18:52:08 00:00:52 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:10 00:03:48 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: The Big Black Giant Bill Hayes Me and Juliet RCA 09026-61480

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:06 Francis Poulenc: Aubade 'Concerto choreographique' François-René Duchable, piano Rotterdam Philharmonic James Conlon Erato 45232 19:49

19:25:45 Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 1 Op 2 Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal PentaTone 157 31:40

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Gaffigan, conductor; Yulia van Doren, soprano

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; recorded live in Severance Hall

J.S. BACH: Cantata No.199, “Mein Herze schwimmt im Blut”

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Song of Destiney

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Symphony No. 5 “Reformation”

21:32:21 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 60803 26:52

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – All-Request Show #2

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:18 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 6154 5:32

23:06:50 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 Op 19 # 1 Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155 3:41

23:10:32 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 4:19

23:16:10 Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414421 11:47

23:27:57 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062 6:49

23:36:13 Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

23:43:59 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 S 541/3 Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350 4:56

23:48:30 Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne Op 78 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:49

23:52:47 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100 3:29

23:56:41 E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G: Air Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 2:43