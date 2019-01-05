WCLV Program Guide 01-05-2019

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Duos: Gavotte from English Suite No. 3 & Invention No. 13 in A minor Renaud Capuçon, violin; Gautier Capuçon, cello Album: Inventions: Renaud Capuçon, Gautier Capuçon Virgin 32626 Music: 4:30

Mel Bonis: Suite Orientale Sylvan Trio: Suzanne Bona, flute; Josh Aerie, cello; Greg Kostraba, piano First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, Webster Groves, MO Music: 10:02

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14: Movement 1 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 15:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 17:12

Carl Nielsen: At the Coffin of a Young Artist Orchestra of the Mill; Andrew Penny, conductor Album: Scandinavian String Music Lydian 18132 Music: 4:21

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D, K. 136: Movement 3 Presto Musicians from Heifetz IMI: Ji-Won Song, Max Yiming Mao, Kenneth Naito, Noelle Naito, violins; Molly Wise, viola; Noemie Raymond-Friset, cello U of MD Baltimore County (UMBC) Fine and Performing Arts Department, Linehan Concert Hall, UMBC, Baltimore, MD Music: 3:37

Esa-Pekka Salonen: Pollux (World Premiere) Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 11:48

Carl Nielsen: String Quartet in F major, FS 36, Op. 44 Danish String Quartet CMSLC, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 26:45

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:02:04 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 Op 97 London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 54898 34:05

02:37:38 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite Op 40 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423060 19:52

02:59:32 Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 50 Op 360 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Telarc 80604 29:25

03:33:06 Francis Poulenc: Gloria Sylvia McNair, soprano Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80105 24:17

03:59:39 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 Op 63 Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 32:43

04:35:53 Leo Brouwer: Guitar Concerto No. 3 'Elegiaco' Julian Bream, guitar RCA Victor Chamber Orchestra Leo Brouwer RCA 7718 22:03

05:01:25 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Op 35 Maria Larionoff, violin Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572693 45:47

05:48:49 Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 Kyung Wha Chung, violin City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 54211 10:00

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Traditional Mexican: La Petenera Chanticleer Frank Albinder Teldec 16676

06:05:25 Traditional Ecuadorian: La Vasija de Barro (The Clay Vessel) Chanticleer Frank Albinder Teldec 16676

06:11:42 Enrique Granados: Valses Poéticos (Poetic Waltzes) Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI Classics 06322

06:28:42 Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D The Hunt Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Denon 18079

06:48:59 Federico Mompou: Fetes Lointaines (Faraway Festival) Pierre Huybregts, piano Centaur Records 2055

07:00:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in C for Flute, Harp & Orch., K. 299 (1st mvt.) James Galway, flute; Marisa Robles, harp; Chamber Orchestra of Europe James Galway RCA Victor Red Seal 7861

07:12:55 Isaac Albéniz: Orchestral Suite from Pepita Jiménez Orquesta Sinfónica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluña Jaime Martin Tritó00078

07:25:08 Claude Debussy: Lindaraja Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway & Sons 30036

07:29:48 Claude Debussy: La puerta del Vino, from Preludes, Book 2 Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway & Sons 30036

07:36:10 Astor Piazzolla: Three Symphonic Movements Santa Barbara Symphony Gisele Ben-Dor Delos 3345

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8 Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flugeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DG 477 6634 Music: 4:27

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC Music: 4:52

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Caroline Cassil from Sutherlin, OR Time: 6:24

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2, "Moonlight": 1. Adagio sostenuto Murray Perahia, piano Album: Immortal Beloved: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 760861 Music: 4:30

Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet No. 10 Shanghai String Quartet Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY Music: 2:30

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80, No. 6 Miami String Quartet: Benny Kim, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Scott Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello Viginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA Music: 25:08

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B-flat major Finale: Presto Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Joseph Haydn - Orpheus Chamber Orchestra - Symphonies Nos. 78 & 102 Deutsche Grammophon 429218 Music: 4:39

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B minor, Op. 33, No. 1 "Russian" Vega Quartet: Domenic Salerni, violin; Jessica Shuang Wu, violin; Yinzi Kong, viola; Guang Wang, cello Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 15:47

Jeremy Turner: The Inland Seas James Ehnes, violin; Chris Thile, mandolin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 16:47

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture, Op. 9 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; James Feddeck, guest conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 9:30

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:19 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 3:53

10:07:43 Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy CBS 39431 7:30

10:18:47 Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto: First movement Op 16 Vadym Kholodenko, piano Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Harm Mundi 907629 12:55

10:34:25 Claude Debussy: La mer Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 22:26

10:57:52 Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop Op 26 RCA Victor Symphony Kirill Kondrashin RCA 300350 1:32

11:07:28 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Sonata No. 28 Op 101 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4796018 3:38

11:13:13 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 471347 11:13

11:25:40 Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 8:41

11:38:09 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' Iona Brown, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 13:00

11:52:31 George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Overture Buffalo Philharmonic Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 42240 7:08

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 17, 2018 - Guest Host Molly Yeh is a young chef with her own show on the Food Channel called “Girl Meets Farm,” but before she developed an interest in food, she was an extraordinary classical percussionist who appeared on From the Top over a decade ago when she was just 15-years-old. This week, she returns to introduce us to an impressive lineup of young musicians including a flutist who performs music inspired by the great Maya Angelou and a 14-year-old cellist who gives a dazzling performance of the music Tchaikovsky

14-year-old cellist Amy Goto from Kingston, Rhode Island performs Pezzo Capriccioso by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old pianist Tristan Paradee from Burbank, California performs I. Allegro in D minor from Four Etudes, Op.2 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891- 1953)

16-year-old harpist Priyanka Gohal from Jamestown, Indiana performs La Source, Op.23 by Albert Zabel (1834-1910)

17-year-old flutist Laura Futamura from Middletown, New Jersey performs Fanmi Imèn, Poem for Flute and Piano by Valerie Coleman (b.1970), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old violinist Ethan Fischer Chavez from Charlton, Massachusetts performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), 17-year-old pianist Tristan Paradee from Burbank, California performs III. Toccata from Pour le piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello

Conductor: Gustavo Dudamel

Production: Bartlett Sher

Otello: Stuart Skelton, tenor

Desdemona: Sonya Yoncheva, soprano

Emilia: Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano

Cassio: Alexey Dolgov, tenor

Iago: Željko Lučić, baritone

Lodovico: James Morris, bass-baritone

16:07 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:07:20 Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 14764 18:47

16:30:08 Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559116 11:57

16:45:12 César Franck: Le Chasseur maudit Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80247 13:50

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Miklós Rózsa at MGM

Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: March ‘Ave Caesar’—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80641) 4:12

Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81269) 5:29

Miklós Rózsa: Knights of the Round Table: Scherzo-Hawks in Flight—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81269) 1:17

Miklós Rózsa: Beau Brummell: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1056) 6:46

Miklós Rózsa (arr Daniel Robbins): Ben-Hur: Choral Suite—Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80631) 21:33

Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/ Miklós Rózsa (EMI 63735) 10:32

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Star Quality - The Women - Who's got it? Musical theater historian Bill Rudman and Ken Bloom give share their opinions with recordings by Elaine Stritch, Fanny Brice, Barbara Cook, Patti LuPone

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:16 00:03:21 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart You Took Advantage of Me Elaine Stritch American Songbook Series: Rodgers & Hart Smithsonian RD048-6

18:06:52 00:01:58 John Kander-Fred Ebb A Quiet Thing Liza Minnelli Flora the Red Menace -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60821

18:10:26 00:02:27 Stephen Sondheim Me and My Town Angela Lansbury Anyone Can Whistle --Original B'way Cast Sony CK2480

18:14:24 00:02:39 Yip Harburg-Sammy Fain Here's to Your Illusions Barbara Cook Flahooley – Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM764764

18:18:38 00:01:19 Hanley-Clark Second Hand Rose Fanny Brice Helen Morgan/Fanny Brice RCA LPV-561

18:21:31 00:02:40 Jim Wise-George Haimsohn Raining in My Heart Bernadette Peters Dames at Sea - Original Cast Sony SK48214

18:26:23 00:01:45 Cole Porter My Heart Belongs to Daddy Mary Martin American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:29:11 00:02:10 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice Buenos Aires Patti LuPone Evita -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD2-11007

18:33:31 00:01:57 Bob Merrill It's Good to Be Alive Gwen Verdon New Girl in Town -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61996

18:36:51 00:01:41 Charles Gaynor This Was a Darn Nice Funeral Carol Channing Show Girl -- Original B'way Cast Roulette LP80001

18:40:10 00:02:05 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Mr. Snow Audra McDonald Carousel -- 1994 B'way Revival Angel CDQ555199

18:43:01 00:02:56 Andrew Lippa My Philosophy Kristen Chenoweth You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown RCA 09026-63384

18:48:25 00:02:24 George and Ira Gershwin I Got Rhythm Ethel Merman American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:52:10 00:00:50 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:04 00:03:52 Cole Porter Filler: You're the Top Patti LuPone, Howard McGillin Anything Goes – 1988 Revival RCA 7769-2-RCand more

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:01 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 43 Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5530 23:32

19:27:34 Peter Tchaikovsky: Concert Fantasy Op 56 Mikhail Pletnev, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Vladimir Fedoseyev Virgin 61463 28:57

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; Bruno Leonardo Gelber, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall, an archival program in memory of conductor Lorin Maazel

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Serenade No.13 in G “Eine kleine Nachtmusik”

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Symphony No. 13 in F, K. 112

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Symphony in D, K. 97

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 26 in D, K. 537 “Coronation”

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Symphony No. 33 in Bb, K. 319

21:44:16 Claude Debussy: Petite Suite Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63056 13:38

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – All-Request Show #1

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:06 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 5:11

23:07:18 Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 4:44

23:12:03 Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 8:40

23:21:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 K 313 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 9:02

23:30:57 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 6:19

23:37:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Allemande BWV 826 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943 6:08

23:43:47 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 453434 4:44

23:48:32 Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn Christine Brewer, soprano Atlanta Symphony Donald Runnicles Teldec 80661 4:44

23:53:48 Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50 Natalie Clein, cello Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley EMI 1409 3:06

23:57:14 Alexander Scriabin: Etude Op 2 # 1 Vladimir Horowitz, piano DeutGram 4795448 2:33