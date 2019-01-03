WCLV Program Guide 01-03-2019

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8 Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flugeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DG 477 6634 Music: 4:27

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC Music: 4:52

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Caroline Cassil from Sutherlin, OR Time: 6:24

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2, "Moonlight": 1. Adagio sostenuto Murray Perahia, piano Album: Immortal Beloved: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 760861 Music: 4:30

Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet No. 10 Shanghai String Quartet Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY Music: 2:30

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 6 in F minor, Op. 80 Miami String Quartet: Benny Kim, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Scott Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello Virginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA Music: 25:08

Carl Nielsen: Woodwind Quintet, Op. 43: 2. Menuet Susan Rotholz, flute; Elaine Douvas, oboe; Joaquin Valdepenas, clarinet; Stefanie Przybylska, bassoon; Robin Graham, horn Album: Barber: Summer Music and Nielsen: Woodwind Quintet Sony 46250 Music: 4:24

Maurice Ravel: Introduction and Allegro for Harp, Flute, Clarinet and String Quartet Courtney Hershey Bress, harp; Claude Sim, violin; Monique Mead, violin; Karen Dirks, viola; David Hardy, cello; Demarre McGill, flute Strings Music Festival, Strings Music Pavillion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 10:55

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in C Major, Op. 15, D. 760, "Wanderer" Juho Pohjonen, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo, Atherton, CA Music: 21:01

Franz Schubert (arr. Dan Graser): Quartettsatz in C Minor, D. 703 Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 5:31

Carl Nielsen: Overture to An Imaginary Journey to the Faroe Islands Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Järvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 5:10

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 1 (1789)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)

Horowitz & Beckerman: Hiawatha Melodrama [after Dvorák] (1994)

Marc Minkowski: Jean-Philippe Rameau's 'Une symphonie imaginare' (2002)

Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 2 (1842)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 'Queen of France' (1785)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 94 'Surprise' (1791)

Gaetano Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima (1832)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt (1936)

Carl Nielsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)

Randy Newman: The Natural: Suite (1984)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Glory of the Yankee Navy' (1909)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: January (1876)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)

George Harrison: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (1968)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Tambourins (1738)

Ruperto Chapì: La Revoltosa: Prelude (1897)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 100 'Military' (1794)

Walter Kittredge: Tenting on the Old Camp Ground (1864)

Giuseppe Verdi: Alzira: Prelude (1845)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)

Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)

Luigi Boccherini: Finale from String Quartet (1761)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Love Scene (1958)

Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)

Sonny Kompanek: Killer Tango (1984)

George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture (1855)

Robert Russell Bennett: Symphonic Songs: Celebration (1957)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Dmitri Shostakovich: Michurin: Waltz (1948)

Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite: Minuet (1950)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from 'Trout' Quintet (1819)

Leopold Stokowski: William Byrd's Pavane & Gigue (1936)

William Byrd: The Bells (1600)

Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Express' (1867)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: A Musical Joke (1787)

Joseph Joachim: Hamlet Overture (1853)

Béla Bartók: Hungarian Sketches (1931)

Jean Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter (1906)

Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)

Franz Schubert: The Friends from Salamanka: Overture (1815)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 (1828)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)

Richard Strauss: Duet Concertino (1947)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: Autumn Song October Moshe Hammer, violin; Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi, cello; William Tritt, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Duo in G major K 423 Chad Hoopes, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola Late Night Rose, Lincoln Center Rose Studio, New York, NY

Peter Schickele: "Spring Forward" for clarinet quintet (2015) David Shifrin, clarinet; The Miro Quartet Phoenix Chamber Music Society, Central United Methodist Church, Phoenix, AZ

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr. Tchaikovsky): Nocturne for Piano arr. for Full Orchestra and Solo Cello Mark Kosower, violoncello; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B-flat major Finale: Presto Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B minor, Op. 33, No. 1 "Russian" Vega Quartet: Domenic Salerni, violin; Jessica Shuang Wu, violin; Yinzi Kong, viola; Guang Wang, cello Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL

Jeremy Turner: The Inland Seas James Ehnes, violin; Chris Thile, mandolin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets aka Dance of the Knights (1936)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Gerardo Matos Rodríguez: La Cumparsita (1916)

Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Overture (1849)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1859)

Ole Bull: Memories of Havana (1844)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo (1892)

Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas: Danza de la moza donosa (1937)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1: Scherzo (1879)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Jacques Ibert: Divertissement (1930)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt (1936)

Sergei Prokofiev: Pushkin Waltz (1936)

Ernö Dohnányi: Symphonic Minutes (1933)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 18 (1800)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto (1740)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 30 (1820)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan (1919)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony (1785)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 (1841)

Paul Dukas: Symphony (1897)

Alan Hovhaness: Tzaikerk 'Evening Song' (1945)

Gabriel Fauré: Ballade (1879)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c-Sharp (1750)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 3] (1780)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 5 (1816)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 (1886)

Henry Purcell: O solitude, my sweetest choice (1685)

Yuzo Toyama: Yugen: Dance of Celestials (1965)