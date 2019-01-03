WCLV Program Guide 01-03-2019
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8 Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flugeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DG 477 6634 Music: 4:27
Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC Music: 4:52
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Caroline Cassil from Sutherlin, OR Time: 6:24
Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2, "Moonlight": 1. Adagio sostenuto Murray Perahia, piano Album: Immortal Beloved: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 760861 Music: 4:30
Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet No. 10 Shanghai String Quartet Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY Music: 2:30
Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 6 in F minor, Op. 80 Miami String Quartet: Benny Kim, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Scott Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello Virginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA Music: 25:08
Carl Nielsen: Woodwind Quintet, Op. 43: 2. Menuet Susan Rotholz, flute; Elaine Douvas, oboe; Joaquin Valdepenas, clarinet; Stefanie Przybylska, bassoon; Robin Graham, horn Album: Barber: Summer Music and Nielsen: Woodwind Quintet Sony 46250 Music: 4:24
Maurice Ravel: Introduction and Allegro for Harp, Flute, Clarinet and String Quartet Courtney Hershey Bress, harp; Claude Sim, violin; Monique Mead, violin; Karen Dirks, viola; David Hardy, cello; Demarre McGill, flute Strings Music Festival, Strings Music Pavillion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 10:55
Franz Schubert: Fantasy in C Major, Op. 15, D. 760, "Wanderer" Juho Pohjonen, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo, Atherton, CA Music: 21:01
Franz Schubert (arr. Dan Graser): Quartettsatz in C Minor, D. 703 Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 5:31
Carl Nielsen: Overture to An Imaginary Journey to the Faroe Islands Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Järvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 5:10
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 1 (1789)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)
Horowitz & Beckerman: Hiawatha Melodrama [after Dvorák] (1994)
Marc Minkowski: Jean-Philippe Rameau's 'Une symphonie imaginare' (2002)
Robert Schumann: String Quartet No. 2 (1842)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 'Queen of France' (1785)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)
Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)
Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 94 'Surprise' (1791)
Gaetano Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima (1832)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt (1936)
Carl Nielsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)
Randy Newman: The Natural: Suite (1984)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Glory of the Yankee Navy' (1909)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: January (1876)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)
George Harrison: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (1968)
Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Tambourins (1738)
Ruperto Chapì: La Revoltosa: Prelude (1897)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 100 'Military' (1794)
Walter Kittredge: Tenting on the Old Camp Ground (1864)
Giuseppe Verdi: Alzira: Prelude (1845)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)
Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)
Luigi Boccherini: Finale from String Quartet (1761)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)
Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Love Scene (1958)
Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)
Sonny Kompanek: Killer Tango (1984)
George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture (1855)
Robert Russell Bennett: Symphonic Songs: Celebration (1957)
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
Dmitri Shostakovich: Michurin: Waltz (1948)
Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite: Minuet (1950)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)
Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from 'Trout' Quintet (1819)
Leopold Stokowski: William Byrd's Pavane & Gigue (1936)
William Byrd: The Bells (1600)
Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Express' (1867)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: A Musical Joke (1787)
Joseph Joachim: Hamlet Overture (1853)
Béla Bartók: Hungarian Sketches (1931)
Jean Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter (1906)
Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843)
Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)
Franz Schubert: The Friends from Salamanka: Overture (1815)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 (1828)
Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)
Richard Strauss: Duet Concertino (1947)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: Autumn Song October Moshe Hammer, violin; Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi, cello; William Tritt, piano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Duo in G major K 423 Chad Hoopes, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola Late Night Rose, Lincoln Center Rose Studio, New York, NY
Peter Schickele: "Spring Forward" for clarinet quintet (2015) David Shifrin, clarinet; The Miro Quartet Phoenix Chamber Music Society, Central United Methodist Church, Phoenix, AZ
Peter Tchaikovsky (arr. Tchaikovsky): Nocturne for Piano arr. for Full Orchestra and Solo Cello Mark Kosower, violoncello; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B-flat major Finale: Presto Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B minor, Op. 33, No. 1 "Russian" Vega Quartet: Domenic Salerni, violin; Jessica Shuang Wu, violin; Yinzi Kong, viola; Guang Wang, cello Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL
Jeremy Turner: The Inland Seas James Ehnes, violin; Chris Thile, mandolin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets aka Dance of the Knights (1936)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)
Gerardo Matos Rodríguez: La Cumparsita (1916)
Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Overture (1849)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1859)
Ole Bull: Memories of Havana (1844)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo (1892)
Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas: Danza de la moza donosa (1937)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1: Scherzo (1879)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Jacques Ibert: Divertissement (1930)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt (1936)
Sergei Prokofiev: Pushkin Waltz (1936)
Ernö Dohnányi: Symphonic Minutes (1933)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 18 (1800)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto (1740)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 30 (1820)
Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)
Charles Tomlinson Griffes: The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan (1919)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony (1785)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 (1841)
Paul Dukas: Symphony (1897)
Alan Hovhaness: Tzaikerk 'Evening Song' (1945)
Gabriel Fauré: Ballade (1879)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)
Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c-Sharp (1750)
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 3] (1780)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 5 (1816)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 (1886)
Henry Purcell: O solitude, my sweetest choice (1685)
Yuzo Toyama: Yugen: Dance of Celestials (1965)