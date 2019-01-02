Prokofiev for Two —Martha Argerich and Sergei Babayan, pianos (DeutGram 4799854)

On October 30, 2017, the Cleveland International Piano Competition presented legendary pianist Martha Argerich and her friend and past CIPC Gold Medalist Sergei Babayan in an unforgettable recital in Severance Hall. The recording session for this CD followed soon thereafter. The disc contains selections from Sergei Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet, plus some of his seldom-heard pieces for stage and screen, in terrific two-piano transcriptions dedicated to Martha Argerich by Mr. Babayan. “This project happened because of my love for Prokofiev, my love for Martha and my love for the ballet Romeo and Juliet,” said Mr. Babayan. The sense of mutual inspiration felt by these kindred spirits, palpable in their live performances in Cleveland, is captured for posterity in these recordings. Wait until you hear The Death of Tybalt in the hands of these two amazing virtuosos!