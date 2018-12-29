WCLV Program Guide 12-29-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Gian-Carlo Menotti: Ricercare on a Theme from ''The Old Maid and the Thief" Charlie Albright, piano Album: Vivace CAPC Music 884501469760 Music: 4:21

Domenico Cimarosa: Concerto in G for Two Flutes and Orchestra Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Alicia McQuerrey, flute The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 18:48

Duke Ellington (arr. Peress): New World A-Comin' Charlie Albright, piano Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:40

Darius Milhaud (arr. Daniel Seidenberg): La Creation du Monde, Op. 81 Apollo Chamber Players: Anabel Ramirez, violin; Matthew J. Detrick, violin; Sonja Harasim, violin; Adam Lamot, violin; Whitney Bullock, viola; James Dunham, viola Apollo Chamber Players, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, MATCH, Houston, TX Music: 12:27

Morton Gould: Fall River Legend: Hymnal Variations New Zealand Symphony Orchestra James Sedares, conductor Album: Thompson: Symphony No. 1; Gould: Fall River Suite Koch 7181 Music: 4:33 :

Franz Schubert: Die Nacht The King's Singers UGA Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 2:36

Morton Gould: Stringmusic Oregon Symphony Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 27:15

Son Lux: I Woke Up in the Forest yMusic Album: First Communal Table Records NA Music: 5:58

Son Lux: Bows yMusic Album: First Communal Table Records NA Music: 2:53

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:02:00 Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 3 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 487 55:34

02:59:17 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 19:44

03:21:52 Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 13:37

03:40:08 Ernest Bloch: Concerto Grosso No. 1 for Strings & Piano Patricia Michaelian, piano Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3135 22:19

04:04:49 Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 Op 78 Joseph Adam, organ Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 35:01

04:42:37 Charles Ives: Symphony No. 2 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1003 38:18

05:23:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 K 216 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 24:31

05:49:38 Francesco Salieri: Symphony I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88176 10:19

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Tomas Breton La Dolores: Pasacale y Gran Jota Banda Municipal de Música de Málaga Antonio Sánchez Pérez CGC Producciones CTCD2301

06:14:55 Traditional Dos germans Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02

06:17:45 Traditional El rossinyol enamorat Cobla Cuitat de Girona DiscMedi S.A. DM 324 02

06:22:48 Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

06:31:02 Johann Strauss, Jr. The Blue Danube, Waltz Vienna Philharmonic (New Year's Concert 2009) Daniel Barenboim Decca 001256902

06:41:34 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco La Púrpura de la rosa (selections) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King DHM 05452 7735

07:00:50 Francisco Asenjo Barbieri Como nacî en la calle de la Paloma Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 0028947639

07:03:55 Federico Moreno Torroba Es el piropo, piropo madrileño Plácido Domingo Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 0028947639

07:07:00 Pablo Sorazábal Don Manolito: Viva Madrid Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid Miguel Roa Deutsche Grammophon 0028947639

07:11:35 Felix Pérez Cardozo Llegada Marcelo Rojas, harp; Alfredo Gryciuk, guitar; Ariel Burgos, bass Smithsonian Folkways Reco SFW 405-48

07:15:15 Prudencio Giménez Caturí Abente polca paraguaya Marcelo Rojas, harp; Alfredo Gryciuk, guitar; Ariel Burgos, bass Smithsonian Folkways Reco SFW 405-48

07:19:04 Isaac Albéniz Suite Espagnola: Seguidillas Lucero Tena, castenets Quartet de Barcelona José María Franco Gil EMI Classics CMS 7 6458

07:22:04 Amadeo Vives Doña Francisquita: Fandango Lucero Tena, castenets Quartet de Barcelona José María Franco Gil EMI Classics CMS 7 6458

07:27:17 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 12 in F, Op. 96, "American" Quartet de Barcelona Anacrusi AC020

07:52:11 Ernesto Lecuona "Siboney" Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

07:56:11 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri Brazilian Dance (Dansa Brasileira) Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdés Sono Luminus 90227

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Robert Schumann: Davidsbundlertanze, Op. 6; No 17. Wie aus der Ferne Mitsuko Uchida, piano Album: Schumann: Davidsbundlertanze, Fantasie Decca 4782280 Music: 4:39

Francois Couperin: Sicilienne Trio Settecento: Rachel Barton Pine, baroque violin; John Mark Rozendaal, viola da gamba; David Schrader, harpsichord Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 4:39

Ferdinand David: Caprice in C minor from Six Caprices for Solo Violin, Op. 9, No. 3 Sean Lee, violin Music@, Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 5:09

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 32:46

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 3, I. 1957: Award Montage Modern Mandolin Quartet Album: Americana Sono Luminus DSL-92157 Music: 4:27

Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 40 Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Juho Pohjonen, piano; Paul Huang, violin Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 28:06

John Adams: Doctor Atomic Symphony Movement 3 Trinity Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 11:25

Philip Glass: Partita for Solo Violin: Movement 1 Opening Tim Fain, violin Performance Today in-studio performance, Atrium Studio, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:40

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:00 Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía Op 22 Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574 4:13

10:08:44 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody Op 79 # 1 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449 8:26

10:18:37 César Franck: Finale from Symphony in d Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 11:17

10:33:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72 CIM Orchestra Carl Topilow CIM 2003 14:04

10:49:11 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 BWV 1046 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 7:25

11:06:15 Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary: Waltz Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 4:47

11:12:20 Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 82 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 9:36

11:23:43 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 912 12:20

11:39:41 Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 10:38

11:50:35 Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 8:10

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 10, 2017

From the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno, Nevada, this week’s From the Top features a local 18-year-old violinist who’s had an asteroid named after him, a young pianist thrills the audience with a piece by Ginastera, and the winners of the junior division of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition performs Bartok.

17-year-old violinist Oliver Leitner from Reno, Nevada, performs the first movement, Allegro assai, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven with Christopher O’Riley, piano

15-year-old pianist Nita Qui from Woodbury, Minnesota, performs first movement, Allegro marcato, from Piano Sonata No. 1, Op.22 by Alberto Ginastera.

16-year-old percussionist Griffin Miller from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, performs "Scirocco" by Michael Burritt

17-year-old flutist Lindsey Wong from Cincinnati, Ohio performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Philippe Gaubert with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2018-19 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a holiday presentation of Mozart’s The Magic Flute. This English-language adaptation of the classic operatic fairy tale, performed in a single 100-minute act, tells the story of a prince, a princess, and a not-very-brave bird catcher who go on a quest to attain wisdom and love. The cast stars Erin Morley as Pamina, Kathryn Lewek as the vindictive Queen of the Night, Ben Bliss as Tamino, Nathan Gunn as Papageno, and Morris Robinson as the wise ruler Sarastro. A perfect introduction to opera and a holiday treat for the whole family, the performance is led by acclaimed conductor Harry Bicket in the Met’s popular production by visionary theater artist Julie Taymor.

15:05 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:06:46 Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto Alex Klein, oboe Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Teldec 23913 26:33

15:34:09 Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 18:08

15:53:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto K 622 Jon Manasse, clarinet Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Harm Mundi 907516 28:50

16:23:03 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia H 663 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 10:31

16:51:04 André Grétry: Le magnifique: Overture Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 7:56

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood in Three-Quarter Time

Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express Waltz—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685) 3:33

Bernard Herrmann: The Snows of Kilimanjaro: Memory Waltz--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685) 5;26

Franz Waxman: Hotel Berlin: Café Waltzes--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685) 8:57

Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary Waltz--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685) 4;47

Johann Strauss Jr.: Waltz ‘On the Beautiful Blue Danube’–Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan (DeutGram 400026) 11:44

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake Waltz—Berlin Philharmonic/Mstislav Rostropovich (DeutGram 4795448) 6:46

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Moon River—Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80183) 2:50

Henry Mancini: Charade: Theme--Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80183) 2:17

Max Steiner: Jezebel: Waltz— Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685) 2:07

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Star Power: The Men

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:39 00:01:25 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Fred and Adele Astaire American Musical Theater Smithsonian R036

18:05:49 00:02:48 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Try to Remember Jerry Orbach The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543665

18:09:59 00:01:35 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein If I Loved You John Raitt Carousel -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD10048

18:13:15 00:01:53 George M. Cohan Yankee Doodle Tune George M. Cohan Music from the New York Stage, 1890-1920 Pearl GEMM9056

18:17:17 00:03:48 Meredith Willson Trouble Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

18:22:43 00:03:18 Stephen Sondheim Free Nathan Lane A Funny Thing… -- 1996 Revival Angel 24385-22232

18:28:11 00:02:32 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Oh, What a Beautiful Morning Alfred Drake Oklahoma! -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10798

18:32:11 00:02:50 Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner On a Clear Day John Cullum On a Clear Day You Can Fee Forever -- B'way Cast RCA 09016-60820

18:37:14 00:02:14 James Monaco-James McCarthy You Made Me Love You Al Jolson American Musical Theater Smithsonian R036

18:40:39 00:01:19 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice What a Circus! Mandy Patinkin Evita -- Original B'way Cast MCA D2-11007

18:43:33 00:01:32 Irving Berlin You'd Be Surprised Eddie Cantor Ziegfeld Follies of 1919 -- Restoration Album Smithsonian R009

18:47:01 00:04:08 Borodin-Wright-Forrest Stranger in Paradise Richard Kiley, Doretta Morrow Kismet -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89252

18:52:08 00:00:52 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:08 00:03:54 Cole Porter Filler: Where Is the Life That Late I Led? Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60538

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:14 Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 25 Saleem Ashkar, piano Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 18:29

19:22:50 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 31 Orchestra of St Luke's Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80156 33:54

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Joélle Harvey, soprano; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

GUSTAV MAHLER: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’

21:27:53 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 Op 38 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 30:24

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Party Night approaches with Michael Bentine’s “The Toastmaster,” Noel Coward’s “I went to a Marvelous Party,” and Stuart McLean’s “Murphy’s Bar Mitzvah.” We begin with Ogden Nash’s “Goodbye Old Year.”

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:38 Traditional: The Old Year Now Away is Fled Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2041 3:16

23:04:54 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 12 Op 17 # 3 Yundi, piano (Chinese 1982- (has dropped fam.name Li)) Mercury 4812443 5:31

23:10:26 William Byrd: O magnum mysterium Monteverdi Choir (fd.1964 JE Gardiner) Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 462050 3:34

23:15:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 London Philharmonic Bernard Haitink EMI 56564 10:10

23:25:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante No. 2 from Symphony No. 31 K 297 English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 420937 5:49

23:32:11 Traditional: The Truth Sent from Above Choir King's College Cambridge Stephen Cleobury King'sColl 1 2:32

23:34:44 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 Mstislav Rostropovich, cello (Russ.1927-2007) English Chamber Orchestra Benjamin Britten Decca 4785437 9:33

23:44:17 Gregorio Allegri: Miserere Elina Garanca, mezzo Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 8:09

23:53:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Flute Sonata No. 1 BWV 1030 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 3:48

23:57:15 Johann Sebastian Bach: Aria from Pastorale BWV 590 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871 2:36