WCLV Program Guide 12-25-2018

00:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Christmas Music All Night

00:00:37 George Frideric Handel: Messiah, Part 1 Apollo’s Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 54:42

00:58:38 George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto Op 4 # 5 Maxine Eilander, harp Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Atma 2541 8:22

01:08:35 George Frideric Handel: Messiah, Part 2 Apollo’s Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 43:35

01:56:02 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 9 Op 7 # 3 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 15:45

02:13:08 George Frideric Handel: Messiah, Part 3 Apollo’s Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 33:25

02:49:55 Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 17:42

03:11:35 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 Op 71 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Antal Doráti Philips 4788977 42:39

03:55:42 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Op 71 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Antal Doráti Philips 4788977 41:16

04:40:07 Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata Boston Cecilia Lenox Brass Donald Teeters Koch Intl 7180 9:40

04:52:01 Francis Poulenc: Four Christmas Motets RIAS Chamber Chorus Marcus Creed Harm Mundi 2908304 11:29

05:04:37 John Rutter: Brother Heinrich's Christmas Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 115 19:14

05:26:31 Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 24:42

05:51:50 Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' Singing Hoosiers Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80538 8:19

Traditional: Good King Wenceslas

Traditional: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

John H. Hopkins: We Three Kings

Traditional: O Little Town of Bethlehem

William James Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger

Traditional: What Child is This?

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Traditional: Wassail, Wassail

Traditional: I Saw Three Ships

Traditional: We Wish You a Merry Christmas

06:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Jim Mehrling

David (arr Knight, Lawson): Born on a New Day--King’s Singers (Signum 502)

Pierpont (arr Vosburgh): Spike Jones Jingle Bells--Pittsburgh Symphony Brass (Four Winds 3029)

Noel, Shayne (arr George Vosburgh): Do You Hear What I Hear?--Pittsburgh Symphony Brass (Four Winds 3029)

Trad. (arr Arthur Harris): We Wish You a Merry Christmas—May Festival Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell (Fanfare 001)

Trad. (arr Roger Harvey): Coventry Carol--London Brass (Teldec 46443)

Trad. (arr Robert. Page): Gloucestershire Wassail & Boar’s Head Carol --Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & River City Brass Band (BB196A)

Robert Page: A Joyous Sound-- Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & River City Brass Band (BB 196A)

John Frederick Coots (arr George Andrews): Santa Claus is Coming to Town--Northern Lights Orch (Warren Schatz 5)

Hopkins (arr. J.R. Baker): We Three Kings / Nocturne--Jeffrey Reid Baker (JRB CD 2001)

Bagdasarian (arr Mitch Farber): The Chipmunk Song--Northern Lights Orch.(Warren Schatz 5)

Satie (arr J.R. Baker): First Noel / Gymnopédie--Jeffrey Reid Baker (JRB CD 2001)

Trad (arr Roger Harvey): Gabriel’s Message--London Brass (Teldec 46443)

Trad: Still, Still, Still--Musica Sacra (DeutGram 10277)

John Rutter: Shepherd’s Pipe Carol--London Brass (Teldec 46443)

Trad (arr Robert Russell Bennett: Good Christian Men Rejoice, O Sanctissima, Joy to the World, I Saw Three Ships, Deck the Halls--Robert Shaw Chorale (RCA 68805)

Pierpont (arr Vosburgh): Spike Jones Jingle Bells--Pittsburgh Symphony Brass (Four Winds 3029)

07:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Mark Satola

Anon: Nowell, Owt of Your Slepe —Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 2:34

Howells: Three Carol-Anthems—Finzi Singers/Paul Spicer (Chandos 9458) 9:51

Burt: A Christmas Greeting—Tanglewood Festival Chorus; Boston Pops/John Williams (Philips) 12:49

Anon: The Midnight Cry—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 3:06

Anon: Sunny Bank—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 1:00

Anon: Greensleeves (with improvisation)—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 2:08

Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (version for full orchestra)—BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Richard Hickox (Chandos 10112) 4:41

Vaughan Williams: Narration & Song: The Oxen from Hodie—Elizabeth Gale, mezzo; Robert Tear, tenor; Stephen Roberts, baritone; Choristers of St. Paul Cathedral; London Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Richard Hickox (EMI 54128) 10:17

Reading: Make We Mere As We May—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 1:00

Anon: Gloucestershire Wassail—Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71354) 3:46

08:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Bill O’Connell

Michael Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose e’er Blooming 2:34

Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem 1:38

Traditional: For Christ is Born 4:00

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Break forth, O beauteous heavenly light 1:42

Gustav Holst: Christmas Day—Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square/Richard P. Condie (‘The Spirit of Christmas’) 6:46

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks EMI 69872) 3:11

Johannes Brahms: Ave Maria 3:37

Michael Praetorius: Psallite 1:33

Traditional (arr Vance George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ (Delos 3238 ‘Christmas by the Bay’) 0:59

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer (Chanticleer 8803) 7:30

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer (Teldec 94563 CD) 2:19

Mantovani: Christmas Bells 2:24

Traditional: Deck the Halls 2:57

Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child 3:35

Henry Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City 3:41

Traditional: While Shepherds Watched 3:22

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra (Decca 433199 ‘Mantovani’s Christmas Favorites’) 3:35

09:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: 2018 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler

St. Olaf Orchestra conducted by Steven Amundsen; St. Olaf Choir conducted by Anton Armstrong;

Cantorei conducted by Allyss Haecker; Chapel Choir and Viking Chorus conducted by Tesfa Wondemagegnehu; Manitou Singers conducted by Therees Hibbard

Matthew Peterson: Dawn: Redeeming, Radiant – Orchestra

Edward Elgar: Prologue (from The Apostles) – Massed Choir & Orchestra

[Narration – Pastor Matthew Marohl]

Swedish Folk Tune, arr. John Ferguson: Prepare the Royal Highway – Massed Choir & Orchestra

Felix Mendelssohn: How Lovely Are the Messengers (from St. Paul) – Massed Choir & Orchestra

Greek Orthodox Chant, arr. Shireen Abu-Khader – Cantorei

Jacob Narverud: Lunar Lullaby – Viking Chorus; Kyle Dacon, piano

Jean Berger: Alleluia (Brazilian Psalm) – St. Olaf Choir

Z. Randall Stroope: There Is No Rose – Manitou Singers; Garret Bond, piano; Julia Porter, oboe

Pie Cantiones, arr. Michael Engelhardt: Gaudete – Chapel Choir; Orchestra percussion

C. Hubert H. Parry, arr. Edward Elgar, adapt. John Ferguson: O Day of Peace – Massed Choir & Orchestra

[Reading – Pastors Matthew Marohl & Katherine Fick]

French Carol Melody, arr. Robert Scholz: Angels We Have Heard on High – Massed Choir & Orchestra

Malcolm V. Edwards: Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day – Manitou Singers; Sophie Koehler & Kevin Yetter, percussion

Polish Traditional, arr. Barlow Bradford: Infant Holy, Infant Lowly – Chapel Choir & Orchestra

14th-century Carol, arr Ørjan Matre: Eit barn er født i Betlehem – St. Olaf Cantorei; Grace Kenny, violin; Ally Moore, bass

Kim Andre Arnesen: I Will Light Candles This Christmas – St. Olaf Choir & Orchestra

African American Spiritual, arr. André J. Thomas: Go Where I Send Thee – St Olaf Choir; Garrett Bond,piano; Paulo Gladney, baritone

Traditional African Carol via Michael Olatunji, arr. Wendell Whalum & Barrington Brooks: Betelehemu - Viking Chorus; Seth Mutenda, tenor

John Rutter: Movement I (from Gloria) – Massed Choir & St. Olaf Orchestra

Steven Amundsen: Rejoice! – St. Olaf Orchestra

Various: Carol Collage – All Choirs, Orchestra, all conductors

Do You Hear What I Hear? (Gloria Shayne, arr. Simeone, Waring, Ferguson)

O How Beautiful the Sky (Danish Traditional, arr. John Ferguson)

Angels We Have Heard on High (French Carol, arr. John Ferguson)

Away in a Manger (James Murray, arr. John Ferguson)

Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine (German Traditional, arr. John Ferguson)

Daniel Kantor/Franz Gruber: Night of Silence/Silent Night – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (TW)

Philipp Nicolai, arr. F. Melius Christiansen: Wake, Awake – Massed Choir (AA)

[Narration – Pastor Katherine Fick]

Leonard Bernstein: Movement I (from Chichester Psalms) – Massed Choir & Orchestra

[Narration – Pastor Matthew Marohl]

Paul Manz: E’en So Lord Jesus, Quickly Come – Massed Choir & Orchestra

Traditional Silesian, arr. F. Melius Christiansen: Beautiful Savior – Massed Choir

11:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker

11:01:27 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 9:27

11:14:25 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Op 71 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Antal Doráti Philips 4788977 41:16

11:56:29 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Crown of Roses Rodolfus Choir Ralph Allwood BBC 326 2:31

12:00pm WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Jenny Northern

Isaac Watts: Joy to the World -- Julie Andrews, Firestone Orchestra and Chorus/André Previn (Remastered BMG 3829-2-R) 2:56

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music -- The Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia (Collegium COLCD 111) 4:23

Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here -- Vince Guaraldi Trio and Glenn Mendelson’s Sixth Grade Class (Fantasy FCD-9682-2) 2:42

G.F. Handel: Messiah (selections) -- Apollo’s Fire, Apollo’s Singers, Amanda Forsyth (Avie 2208) 3:19

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium - - Voces8 (Decca 4785703) 5:50

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride -- Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Neeme Järvi (Bowie Group Entertainment BGD-0117) 2:49

Thad Jones and Alec Wilder: A Child Is Born -- Maureen McGovern (CBS MK 45869) 1:26

Ned Rorem: While All Things Were In Quiet Silence - - The New York Concert Singers, Judith Clurman (New World Records 80592-2) 2:06

Bach/Gounod: Ave Maria -- Arturo Delmoni and Friends (John Marks Records JMR 18) 4:36

Traditional arr: Overton: Past Three O’clock -- James Galway, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Singers (RCA Victor 09026-61233-2) 2:53

John Henry Hopkins arr: Ian Anderson: We Five Kings -- Jethro Tull (Varese Sarabande B0000CD5I6) 3:17

Maria Schneider/Ted Kooser: Perfectly Still This Solstice Morning -- Dawn Upshaw, Australian Chamber Orchestra, Maria Schneider (Artist Share 121) 3:34

Adolph Adam (arr Stevan Pasero): O Holy Night -- Stevan Pasero, Michael Ludwig, Brad White, Anna Maria Mendietta, (Sugo Music SR 9721) 3:29

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas -- Mel Tormé (Sony Masterworks B014T15OME) 3:09

Leslie Bricusse: Sing a Christmas Carol (CBS DVD 38063) 2:40

13:00 SPECIAL: THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA: Messiah (2018) – The Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus, Jane Glover, conductor; Jane Glover, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano; Paul Appleby, tenor; Henry Waddington, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus

George Frideric Handel: Messiah

15:30 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas with the Conrad Family

Read by Layla Rose, great granddaughter of Robert Conrad (8 years old on Christmas Day!)

Read by Robert Conrad with Orchestra conducted by Frederick Fennell; music by Newell H. Long

Other music conducted by Frederik Fennell:

Percy Faith (arr Warrington): Brazilian Sleigh Bells

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival

Traditional (arr Alfred Reed): What Child is This? (Greensleeves) (ELF 30991018)

16:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Bethlehem Bach Festival: Magnificat

16:00:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat BWV 243 Julia Doyle, soprano Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Analekta 9873 27:12

16:30:54 Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria RV 589 Julia Doyle, soprano Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Analekta 9873 28:00

17:00 BW MEN’S CHORUS 2018 HOLIDAY PROGRAM – recorded in the Westfield Studio Theater in the Idea Center at Playhouse Square, November 29th – Frank Bianchi, conductor; soloists: Steve Pernod, Jared Plasterer, Joe Mikolajczyk; Zack Troyer; Michelle Makhlouf & Jason Falkofsky, piano

Traditional (arr David Willcocks): O Come, All Ye Faithful

Spiritual (arr Mark Hayes): Rise Up Shepherd and Follow

Kim Gannon and Walter Kent (arr Mark Hayes): I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Frank Sinatra, Dok Stanford, Henry Sanicola (arr Mark Hayes): Mistletoe and Holly

Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane (arr Mark Hayes): Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Johnny Marks (arr Sylvia Rabinof): Rudolph Goes Romantic

Josquin des Prez: Ave Coelorum Domina

Cecil Alexander and Henry Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City

Silesian Folk Tune (arr F. Melius Christiansen): Beautiful Savior

Medieval Latin Text (arr Lara Hoggard): Personent Hodie

Randol Alan Bass: Gloria: Excerpts

Carole Bayer Sager, David Foster and Richard Page (arr Mark Hayes): Thankful

Traditional French Carol (arr Howard Helvey): Ding! Dong! Merrily on High

Irving Berlin (arr Roy Ringwald): White Christmas

18:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Vaughan Williams: Hodie

18:00:48 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Christmas Cantata "Hodie" Elizabeth Gale, soprano London Symphony Richard Hickox EMI 54128 57:47

19:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:48 Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Poem for Flute & Orchestra Maurice Sharp, flute Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Epic 1116 8:43

19:13:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 K 334 Rafael Druian, violin Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 86793 43:26

20:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Robert Conrad

David Lovrien: Minor Alterations – Dallas Wind Symphony/Jerry Junkin (Reference 126)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: The Spirit of the Season – Cleveland Orchestra and Chorus/Robert Porco

Gian-Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Introduction, March and Shepherd’s Dance – Cleveland Orchestra/Robert Porco (MAA 2002)

Greensleeves – Flanders and Swann (EMI 7974652)

Traditional (arr Robert Russell Bennett): What Child is This? - Robert Shaw Chorale and Orchestra/Robert Shaw (RCA 68805)

Loudon Wainwright: Christmas Morning – Loudon Wainwright (Hannibal 1442)

A Child’s Christmas in Wales – Dylan Thomas Caedmon CD1002

21:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: 2018 St. Olaf Christmas Festival with Valerie Kahler

St. Olaf Orchestra conducted by Steven Amundsen; St. Olaf Choir conducted by Anton Armstrong;

Cantorei conducted by Allyss Haecker; Chapel Choir and Viking Chorus conducted by Tesfa Wondemagegnehu; Manitou Singers conducted by Therees Hibbard

Matthew Peterson: Dawn: Redeeming, Radiant – Orchestra

Edward Elgar: Prologue (from The Apostles) – Massed Choir & Orchestra

[Narration – Pastor Matthew Marohl]

Swedish Folk Tune, arr. John Ferguson: Prepare the Royal Highway – Massed Choir & Orchestra

Felix Mendelssohn: How Lovely Are the Messengers (from St. Paul) – Massed Choir & Orchestra

Greek Orthodox Chant, arr. Shireen Abu-Khader – Cantorei

Jacob Narverud: Lunar Lullaby – Viking Chorus; Kyle Dacon, piano

Jean Berger: Alleluia (Brazilian Psalm) – St. Olaf Choir

Z. Randall Stroope: There Is No Rose – Manitou Singers; Garret Bond, piano; Julia Porter, oboe

Pie Cantiones, arr. Michael Engelhardt: Gaudete – Chapel Choir; Orchestra percussion

C. Hubert H. Parry, arr. Edward Elgar, adapt. John Ferguson: O Day of Peace – Massed Choir & Orchestra

[Reading – Pastors Matthew Marohl & Katherine Fick]

French Carol Melody, arr. Robert Scholz: Angels We Have Heard on High – Massed Choir & Orchestra

Malcolm V. Edwards: Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day – Manitou Singers; Sophie Koehler & Kevin Yetter, percussion

Polish Traditional, arr. Barlow Bradford: Infant Holy, Infant Lowly – Chapel Choir & Orchestra

14th-century Carol, arr Ørjan Matre: Eit barn er født i Betlehem – St. Olaf Cantorei; Grace Kenny, violin; Ally Moore, bass

Kim Andre Arnesen: I Will Light Candles This Christmas – St. Olaf Choir & Orchestra

African American Spiritual, arr. André J. Thomas: Go Where I Send Thee – St Olaf Choir; Garrett Bond,piano; Paulo Gladney, baritone

Traditional African Carol via Michael Olatunji, arr. Wendell Whalum & Barrington Brooks: Betelehemu - Viking Chorus; Seth Mutenda, tenor

John Rutter: Movement I (from Gloria) – Massed Choir & St. Olaf Orchestra

Steven Amundsen: Rejoice! – St. Olaf Orchestra

Various: Carol Collage – All Choirs, Orchestra, all conductors

Do You Hear What I Hear? (Gloria Shayne, arr. Simeone, Waring, Ferguson)

O How Beautiful the Sky (Danish Traditional, arr. John Ferguson)

Angels We Have Heard on High (French Carol, arr. John Ferguson)

Away in a Manger (James Murray, arr. John Ferguson)

Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine (German Traditional, arr. John Ferguson)

Daniel Kantor/Franz Gruber: Night of Silence/Silent Night – Massed Choirs & Orchestra (TW)

Philipp Nicolai, arr. F. Melius Christiansen: Wake, Awake – Massed Choir (AA)

[Narration – Pastor Katherine Fick]

Leonard Bernstein: Movement I (from Chichester Psalms) – Massed Choir & Orchestra

[Narration – Pastor Matthew Marohl]

Paul Manz: E’en So Lord Jesus, Quickly Come – Massed Choir & Orchestra

Traditional Silesian, arr. F. Melius Christiansen: Beautiful Savior – Massed Choir

23:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:52 John Ireland: The Holy Boy Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 3:06

23:04:58 Herbert Howells: A Spotless Rose Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 105 2:43

23:07:42 Percy Grainger: A Sussex Mummer's Christmas Carol Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 2:14

23:09:56 Traditional: Still, still, still Seraphic Fire (fd.2005 Florida) Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 3:20

23:14:27 Franz Biebl: Ave Maria Cantus Cantus 1211 7:01

23:21:29 Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 11:13

23:33:38 Anonymous: There is no Rose of Such Virtue Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 102 3:42

23:37:20 Richard Purvis: Prelude on "Greensleeves" Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 4:05

23:41:26 Pavel Chesnokov: Zealous Protectress St.Petersburg Chamber Choir Nicolai Kornev Decca 468503 4:19

23:45:42 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 7:47

23:54:11 David Conte: Meditation on 'Silent Night' Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 3:37