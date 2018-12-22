WCLV Program Guide 12-22-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Traditional (arr. John Clark): O Holy Night Imani Winds Album: This Christmas with Imani Winds Koch 7748 Music: 4:24

Traditional (arr. Imani Winds): Go Tell It On the Mountain (encore) Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Mandel Hall, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 3:16

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves Heifetz International Music Institute Ji-Won Song, Max Yiming Mao, Kenneth Naito, Noelle Naito, violins; Molly Wise, viola; Noemie Raymond-Friset, cello U of MD Baltimore County (UMBC) Fine and Performing Arts Department, Linehan Concert Hall, UMBC, Baltimore, MD Music: 4:58

Kip Winger: Conversations with Nijinsky Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Laura Turner Hall, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 21:53

Ola Gjeilo: The Rose Ola Gjeilo, Piano; Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 3:22

Traditional (arr. Ola Gjeilo): The First Nowell Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 4:33

Ola Gjeilo: Across the Vast, Eternal Sky Ola Gjeilo, piano; Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 4:32

Gustav Holst: Second Suite in F, Op. 28, No. 2 Movement 1 March Cleveland Symphonic Winds; Frederick Fennell, conductor Album: Holst, Handel, Bach / Fennell, Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038 Music: 4:24

Leroy Anderson (arr. Greg Anderson): Sleigh Ride: A Holiday Excursion for Five Pianos The 5 Browns: Ryan Brown, Melody Brown, Gregory Brown, Deondra Brown, and Desirae Brown, piano University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 3:10

Irving Berlin (arr. Sebastian Krause): White Christmas Calmus Vocal Ensemble Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 4:24

Gustav Holst: The Planets (selected movements) Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: ~27:26

Alfred Burt: Star Carol St. Olaf Cantorei; James E. Bobb, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 2:10

Philipp Nicolai/Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Ann Cameron Pearce): How Brightly Shines the Morning Star National Flute Choir; Amy Rice Blumenthal, conductor Album: Here We Come a'FLUTING ALRY 27 Music: 3:15

Traditional Spiritual: Beautiful Star Barbara Hendricks, soprano; Mats Bergstrom, guitar Album: Barbara Hendricks: Shout for Joy Arte Verum 9 Music: 3:13

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:00:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 2 K 493 Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609 27:30

02:29:33 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 Op 64a Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80597 26:37

02:58:39 Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Part 1 'Herod's Dream' Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45275 41:44

03:44:36 Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Part 2 'The Flight into Egypt' Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45275 16:11

04:02:25 Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Part 3 'The Arrival at Saïs' Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45275 37:09

04:43:46 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Leningrad Philharmonic Kurt Sanderling DeutGram 4796018 43:57

05:30:14 John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 17:53

05:51:03 Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois TWV 43:G7 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 8:51

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Antonio de Salazar: "Atencion, atencion" (Attention, Attention, Attention!) The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 6

06:05:03 Antonio de Salazar: "Un ciego que contrabajo" (A blind man sings) The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 6

06:11:07 Conrad Susa: "Carols and Lullabies: Christmas in the Southwest" Bel Canto Company (Greensboro, NC) (Live, December 1998) David Pegg Bel Canto 99001

06:35:53 Esteban Salas: Pastorale: "Oh nino soberano!" from the Mass in g Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez Jade Records 35808

06:42:25 Ariel Ramirez: "Gloria" from The Misa Criolla (The Creole Mass) Jose Carreras, tenor; Ariel Ramirez, keyboard Bilbao Choral Society, Laredo Choral Salve Jose Luis Ocejo Philips 432692

06:50:10 Traditional Puerto Rican: "Alegria" (Joy) Peninsula Women's Chorus (Palo Alto, CA) Patricia Hennings Location 1003

06:52:45 Traditional Puerto Rican: "La Trulla" (The Caroling) Robert DeCormier Singers & Ensemble Robert DeCormier Arabesque 6684

06:56:00 Traditional Spanish: "Riu, Riu, Riu" Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra Jeannette Sorrell Koch International 7582

07:00:50 Tomas Luis de Victoria: "Beata es, Virgo Maria" (Blessed art thou, O Virgin Mary) Choral Scholars of King's College, Cambridge Aidan Oliver Quilisma 401

07:03:20 Javier Busto: "Ave Maria" Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 5066

07:05:51 Ola Gjeilo: "Serenity" (O magnum mysterium) Emmanuel Lopez, cello Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 5100

07:12:03 Traditional: Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem (Give Us Peace) Paquito D'Rivera, clarinet; Alon Yavnai, piano Sony 733336

07:14:33 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Bach's Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 64647

07:19:57 Traditional Ukrainian: Carol of the Bells (arr. by Sergio Assad) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars NSS Music 5

07:24:15 Traditional Catalan, Andalusian & M "Mother's Child", "The Manger", "El Rorro": Peninsula Women's Chorus (Palo Alto, CA) Patricia Hennings Location 1003

07:30:36 Traditional Catalan: Song of the Birds Solid Brass Dorian Recordings 90114

07:33:33 Traditional Spanish: "Hacia belen va un borrico" (Towards Bethlehem goes a donkey) (arr. Robert Shaw & Alice Parker) Peter Colbert, baritone Roanoke College Choir (Salem, VA) Dr. Jeffrey Sandborg Roanoke College Choir

07:36:19 Traditional Spanish: "Spanish Carol" (Tonight a babe is born) Dawn Upshaw, soprano Chanticleer Joseph Jennings Teldec 85555

07:41:04 Traditional English: "Adeste Fideles" Placido Domingo, tenor Vienna Choir Boys; Vienna Symphony Helmuth Froschauer RCA 3835

07:44:02 Adolphe Adam: "O Holy Night" Placido Domingo, tenor Vienna Symphony Orchestra Lee Holdridge Sony 37245

07:47:59 Johann Joseph Fux: "Alleluia" Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Ulrich Stephan Breddermann, trumpet Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra Michele Mariotti Decca 001487502

07:53:07 Fernando Moruja: "Hodie Christus natus est" Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez Jade Records 36088

07:54:57 Anonymous Spain (1722): "A este festejo y concurso" Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez Jade Records 36088

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ernest Bloch: Symphony in E flat major: Movement 2 Allegro Malmo Symphony Orchestra Andrey Boreyko, conductor Album: Bloch: Symphony / Evocations / 3 Jewish Poems BIS 1183 Music: 4:34

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story" Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 21:32

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Kevin Shaw from Charlotte, NC Music: 9:09

Olivier Messiaen: Le Merle Noir Jonathan Snowdon, flute; Andrew Litton, piano Album: Danse de la Chevre Virgin 90846 Music: 5:16 (short excerpt)

Ernest Bloch: From Jewish Life - 3 Sketches for Cello and Piano: Parts 1 & 3 Alon Goldstein, piano; Amit Peled, cello (from the) Goldstein-Peled-Fiterstein Trio Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 8:35

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance Op. 35 No.1 Noah Bendix-Bagley, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 6:39

John Williams: Home Alone: We Wish You a Merry Christmas/End Title Studio Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Home Alone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 46595 Music: 4:16

Cyril Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (excerpt) Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; David Newman, conductor Album: It's A Wonderful Life, Miracle On 34th St. & A Christmas Carol Telarc 88801 Music: ~7:28

John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory Studio Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Home Alone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 46595 Music: 4:55

John Williams: Home Alone: Holiday Flight Boston Pops Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Joy to the World Sony 48232 Music: 1:10

John Williams: Home Alone: Star of Bethlehem Boston Pops Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Joy to the World Sony 48232 Music: 3:26

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 30:44

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:19 Irving Berlin: White Christmas Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 3:42

10:06:54 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 1 Robert Shaw Chamber Singers/Robert Shaw Timothy Stalter, tenor; Donna Carter, soprano; Victor Ledbetter, baritone Telarc 80377 12:11

Traditional-English: God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen

Traditional-French: Angels We Have Heard on High

Traditional-Italian: How Unto Bethlehem?

Traditional-English: The Boar’s Head Carol

Traditional-French: Masters in this Hall

Traditional-English: My Dancing Day

10:21:53 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets RV 537 Josh Rzepka, trumpet Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Rzepka 2010 7:24

10:31:44 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 12:58

10:46:17 Anonymous: Nowell sing we Amanda Powell, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2396 1:45

10:49:22 Billy May: Holiday Cheer Boston Pops John Williams Philips 416287 9:31

Jule Styne: Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song

Joseph Carleton Beal & James Ross Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Donald Yetter Gardner: All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth

Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas

Jay Livingston & Ray Evans: Silver Bells

11:06:59 Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 Op 101 # 7 Leonidas Kavakos, violin (Greek 1967-) Decca 4789377 3:57

11:12:40 Alan Danson: A Christmas Carol - A Dickens of a Tale Alan Danson, narrator Mainstreet Brass MSR 1325 16:08

11:29:45 Benjamin Godard: Suite: Waltz Op 116 Jeffrey Khaner, flute (Canadian, form.TCO principal "KAY ner") Avie 2131 4:13

11:36:28 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite BBC Philharmonic Rumon Gamba Chandos 9867 15:24

11:53:09 Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 1 4:17

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 17, 2018 - Concert pianist Orli Shaham guest hosts this week’s From the Top from Brunswick, Maine! We’ll hear her talk shop with a superb teenage pianist who performs the music of Brahms, meet a violinist from Maine who happens to do serious biomedical research when he’s not in the practice room, and a very young, very fun brother-sister guitar duo plays contemporary music from Brazil

16-year-old cellist Jiaxun “Caroline” Yao (she goes by Caroline from Flushing, NY performing: I. Prologue: Lent, sostenuto e molto risoluto from the Sonata for Cello and Piano by Claude Debussy with Orli Shaham, piano

Davisson Guitar Duo: Elle Davisson, 10, and Jack Davisson,13, from Palo Alto, CA performing: “Jongo” by Paulo Bellinati (b.1950)

17-year-old bassoonist Aaron Brown from Shapleigh, ME performing: I. Vivace from the Sonata for Bassoon and Piano by William Hurlstone, with Orli Shaham, piano.

17-year-old pianist Avery Gagliano from Philadelphia, PA performing: I. Intermezzo in A minor and III. Ballade in G minor from 6 Klavierstücke, Op.118 by Johannes Brahms

17-year-old violinist Brandon Aponte from Blue Hill, ME performing: “Méditation” from Thaïs by Jules Massenet (1842-1912), with Orli Shaham, piano

Finale: All performers with Orli Shaham perform VI. Le Pas Espagnol from Dolly Suite, Op.56 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), arr. by Simon Frisch

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giacomo Puccini: La Fanciulla del West (The Girl of the Golden West)

Conductor: Marco Armiliato

Production: Giancarlo del Monaco

Minnie: Eva-Maria Westbroek, soprano

Nick: Carlo Bosi, tenor

Jack Rance: Željko Lučić, baritone

Sonora: Michael Todd Simpson, baritone

Jake Wallace: Oren Gradus, bass

16:20 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:10:00 Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass: Jabberwocky Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3099 9:38

16:24:52 Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy Op 80 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 305886 18:32

16:47:17 Morton Gould: American Caprice Lara Downes, piano Sono Lumin 92207 4:58

16:53:10 Tchaikovsky & Ellington: The Nutcracker: Overture Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Harm Mundi 907493 6:29

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies, Pt. 2

Cyril Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman (Telarc 88801) 11:00

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman (Telarc 88801) 14:07

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas (1992)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 2:42

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 3:37

Hugh Martin (arr Barlow Bradford): Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (1944)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 4:29

Craig Armstrong (arr Chris Marshall): Love Actually: Glasgow Love Theme (2003)—Claire Jones, harp; London Mozart Players/Stuart Morley (Silva 6051) 3:17

Maurice Jarre: Prancer: Theme (1989)—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 6:16

John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory (1990)—Chorus, Orchestra/Williams (Sony 51333) 4:54

Ray Evans/Jay Livingston (arr Luther Henderson): Silver Bells (1951)—Canadian Brass (CBS 39740) 2:48

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Harold Rome - He was never a household name, but composer-lyricist Harold Rome was a major figure in musical theater for 30 years. Selections from "Fanny," "Wish You Were

Here," "I Can Get It for You Wholesale," the legendary "Pins and Needles" and more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:01 00:01:15 Harold Rome Sing Me a Song With Social Significance Kay Weber, Sonny Schyler Pins and Needles -- Original Cast JJA JJA1973A

18:02:55 00:01:20 Harold Rome What Are They Doing to Us Now? Orchestra I Can Get It for You Wholesale -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK53020

18:04:14 00:02:02 Harold Rome Doing the Reactionary Barbra Streisand Pins and Needles -- Studio Cast Recording Columbia CK53780

18:06:57 00:01:41 Harold Rome What Good Is Love? Elaine Stritch Pins and Needles -- Original Cast JJA JJA1973A

18:09:08 00:02:56 Harold Rome FDR Jones Harold Rome A Touch of Rome DRG DRG5249

18:12:35 00:01:31 Harold Rome Call Me Mister Bill Callaghan Call Me Mister -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0000831

18:14:03 00:02:40 Harold Rome The Money Song Harold Rome A Touch of Rome DRG DRG5249

18:17:29 00:02:54 Harold Rome Ballad of a Social Director Sidney Armus Wish You Were Here -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68326

18:20:19 00:03:15 Harold Rome Wish You Were Here Jack Cassidy Wish You Were Here -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68326

18:24:20 00:00:58 Harold Rome Overture from Fanny Orchestra Fanny -- Original Soundtrack Warner Bros. WB1416

18:25:16 00:03:23 Harold Rome Welcome Home Ezio Pinza Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074

18:28:39 00:01:56 Harold Rome I Have to Tell You William Tabbert, Florence Henderson Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074

18:30:36 00:00:30 Harold Rome Rome Recalls Fanny Harold Rome A Touch of Rome DRG DRG2549

18:31:06 00:01:57 Harold Rome Fanny William Tabbert Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074

18:33:34 00:03:06 Harold Rome Tomorrow Morning Andy Griffith Destry Rides Again -- Original B'way Cast MCA 0881-11573

18:37:10 00:04:11 Harold Rome What Are They Doing to Us Now? Barbra Streisand I Can Get It for You Wholesale -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK53020

18:41:49 00:01:44 Harold Rome It's Good to Be Alive Menasha Skulnik The Zulu and the Zayda -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 8697-81366

18:43:31 00:02:58 Harold Rome Cold, Cold, Cold Ossie Davis The Zulu and the Zayda -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 8697-81366

18:47:33 00:04:26 Harold Rome Blissful Christmas Harold Rome Harold Rome Sings Gone With the Wind Chappell CHP101

18:52:05 00:00:55 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:41 Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52 Swedish Chamber Orchestra Thomas Dausgaard Bis 1569 17:05

19:21:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58 Claudio Arrau, piano Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 35:09

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Abraham Skernick, viola; Archival program in observance of the 100 th anniversary of The Cleveland Orchestra (12/18/18) - recorded live in Severance Hall

ARCANGELO CORELLI: Concerto Grosso in g Op 6/8 “Christmas”

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Variations on a Theme of Haydn

HECTOR BERLIOZ: Harold in Italy

21:30:31 Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436853 28:38

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Our Christmas Show with Bob and Ray’s “St. Nick and His Helpers”… Joyce Grenfell’s “Nativity Play”… Henry Morgan’s “Daytime Radio Serials”… and Dylan Thomas reading “A Child’s Christmas in Wales”

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:04 Arcangelo Corelli: Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 8 Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp Sony 87771 4:10

23:06:14 Jake Runestad: Sleep, Little Baby, Sleep Seraphic Fire Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 4:17

23:10:32 John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 4:00

23:15:14 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 Op 20 # 3 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326 9:56

23:25:11 Arvo Pärt: Magnificat Theatre of Voices Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 907182 6:39

23:32:41 Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 10:08

23:42:50 Traditional: Suo gân Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Orchestra of Temple Square Mack Wilberg IntReserve 2009 5:07

23:47:57 Frederic Hand: Rose Liz Frederic Hand, guitar Chamber Ensemble RCA 7126 5:21

23:53:49 Traditional: Afton Water Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 3:30

23:57:38 Johannes Brahms: Minnelied Op 71 # 5 Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32664 2:17