WCLV Program Guide 12-19-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Joseph Haydn (arr. Paul Galbraith): Sonata in A major, Hob XVI:47: 1. Moderato Paul Galbraith, 8-string guitar Album: Paul Galbraith Plays Haydn Delos 3239 Music: 4:24

Carolyn Surrick: Winter's Falling Light Ensemble Galilei Album: Surrounded By Angels Sono Luminus 92173 Music: 3:05

Traditional: Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence Anders Norudde: Konvulsionslaten Sue Richards: The Celt Ensemble Galilei Album: Surrounded By Angels Sono Luminus 92173 Music: 4:58

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C major Hob.I/82 Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra; Harry Christophers, conductor Symphony Hall, Boston, MA Music: 27:28

Vince Guaraldi (arr. Brandon Ridenour): Skating Canadian Brass Album: Christmas Time Is Here Steinway & Sons 30027 Music: 1:39

Vince Guaraldi (arr. Brandon Ridenour): Christmas Time Is Here Canadian Brass Album: Christmas Time Is Here Steinway & Sons 30027 Music: 2:46

Chris Coletti: Bach's Bells Canadian Brass Album: Christmas Time Is Here Steinway & Sons 30027 Music: 2:39

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 2 in d minor, Op. 14: 4. Vivace Yefim Bronfman, piano Album: Prokofiev Piano Sonatas Sony 53273 Music: 4:27

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No.4 in A major, K. 298 Tom Ottar Andreassen, flute; Frode Larsen, violin; Jon Wien Sonstebo, viola; Emery Cardas, cello Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 10:56

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A, S.215 Yefim Bronfman, piano; Vienna Philharmonic; Franz Welser-Most, conductor Album: Summer Night Concert, Schonnbrunn Deutsche Grammophon 476 3793 Music: 19:53

Samuel Barber: String Quartet No. 1 in B minor, Op. 11, "Adagio for Strings": Molto Adagio Dover Quartet Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 8:47

Engelbert Humperdinck (arr. Roger Harvey): Evening Prayer from Hansel and Gretel Burning River Brass Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY Music: 2:49

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:00:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 7 K 250 Oldrich Vlcek, violin Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80161 53:41

02:55:53 John Taverner: Magnificat à 5 Chanticleer Joseph Jennings Teldec 81829 10:33

03:07:51 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 Op 73 London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557429 44:44

03:57:10 Alan Danson: A Christmas Carol - A Dickens of a Tale Alan Danson, narrator Mainstreet Brass MSR 1325 16:08

04:15:01 Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 55 Sviatoslav Richter, piano Warsaw Philharmonic Witold Rowicki DeutGram 4796018 22:42

04:40:44 Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat BWV 243 Julia Doyle, soprano Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Analekta 9873 27:12

05:11:03 Joachim Raff: Symphony No. 10 Op 213 Philharmonia Hungarica Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999536 33:27

05:47:03 Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture Op 78 Slovak State Philharmonic Alfred Walter MarcoPolo 223342 10:18

05:57:59 Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy (English) Pittsburgh Symphony Brass Four Winds 3029 1:37

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:58 Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 4:42

06:14:41 Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds Tallis Chamber Choir National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Kodanja 2003 9:58

J. Fred Coots: Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

Oakley Halderman & Gene Autry: Here Comes Santa Claus

Johnny Marks: Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson: Frosty, the Snowman

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells

06:25:12 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Procession of the Sardar Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 4:14

06:30:12 Samuel Scheidt: O Little One Sweet Bryn Terfel, baritone Tecwyn Evans DeutGram 14914 2:46

06:38:37 Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise Op 83 Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 6154 10:12

06:50:26 Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 5:15

06:57:20 Johann Strauss Jr: Napoleon March Op 156 Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 2:45

07:03:07 Ross Bagdasarian: The Chipmunk Song Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 3:34

07:07:13 Leroy Anderson: A Trumpeter's Lullaby Catherine Moore, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 3:01

07:12:26 George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:31

07:23:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1: Prelude BWV 1007 Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252 1:58

07:27:32 Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 4:33

07:32:33 William Byrd: Jig Canadian Brass CBS 45792 1:54

07:39:14 Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 7:23

07:49:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Concerto K 314 John Mack, oboe Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 6:01

07:56:09 Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2329 3:34

08:07:54 Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson: Frosty the Snowman Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 5:00

08:14:44 Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan EMI 64563 10:56

08:26:47 Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica: Tango Yolanda Kondonassis, harp (Amer. CIM grad. www.yolandaharp.com) Azica 71297 4:18

08:31:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances K 605 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783 5:54

08:42:51 Antonín Dvorák: Prague Waltzes Detroit Symphony Antal Doráti Decca 414370 8:54

08:52:37 Traditional: The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy BBC National Chorus of Wales John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 2:16

08:55:49 Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 5:44

09:06:31 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44945 16:13

09:23:58 Anonymous: Nowell sing we Amanda Powell, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2396 1:45

09:29:23 Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 3:24

09:35:12 Billy May: Holiday Cheer Boston Pops John Williams Philips 416287 9:31

09:46:12 Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: Suite Razumovsky Symphony Keith Brion Naxos 559025 7:28

09:54:21 Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Waltz & Pas de deux London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Sony 42450 4:40

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:25 Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 1:53

10:02:43 Graham J. Ellis: There is No Rose St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 1:59

10:06:23 Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' Op 3 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 12:18

10:20:12 Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli: Tarantella S 162/3 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4830255 9:06

10:31:30 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sérénade Op 37 Steven Isserlis, cello Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir John Eliot Gardiner Virgin 91134 4:23

10:39:41 Woldemar Bargiel: Adagio Op 38 Steven Isserlis, cello German Chamber Philharmonic Christoph Eschenbach RCA 63665 7:00

10:48:37 Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale S 160/3 Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525 1:30

10:51:00 Josef Suk: Fantasy Op 24 Michael Ludwig, violin Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572323 23:22

11:16:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet K 370 Boston Sym Chamber Players BSO Clas 601 14:27

11:30 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:31:24 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:31:53 Traditional: Fum, fum, fum Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 1:20

11:33:14 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw TCO 651204 2:56

11:36:10 Mack Wilberg: One December, Bright and Clear Women of the Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 1:53

11:38:04 Traditional: Wexford Carol Brian Keith Johnson, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:59

11:44:20 Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 3:50

11:48:11 Bob Chilcott: The Time of Snow Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:38

11:51:49 Anonymous: Personet hodie Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 3:01

11:54:52 Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 2:28

11:57:55 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

12:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:25 Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 8 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 634 14:29

12:22:20 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 6:19

12:29:48 Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 5:45

12:38:31 Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: Suite Razumovsky Symphony Keith Brion Naxos 559025 7:28

12:47:36 Reinhold Glière: At the Court of Vladimir from Symphony No. 3 Op 42 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 503293 7:00

12:56:33 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Trumpet Concerto Alison Balsom, trumpet German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 3:30

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:55 Herbert Howells: Suite for Orchestra "The B's" London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9557 32:13

13:35:31 E. J. Moeran: Third Rhapsody Margaret Fingerhut, piano Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8639 17:37

13:54:19 Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 4:19

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ernest Bloch: Symphony in E flat major: Movement 2 Allegro Malmo Symphony Orchestra Andrey Boreyko, conductor Album: Bloch: Symphony / Evocations / 3 Jewish Poems BIS 1183 Music: 4:34

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story" Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 21:32

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Kevin Shaw from Charlotte, NC Music: 9:09

Olivier Messiaen: Le Merle Noir Jonathan Snowdon, flute; Andrew Litton, piano Album: Danse de la Chevre Virgin 90846 Music: 5:16 (short excerpt)

Ernest Bloch: From Jewish Life - 3 Sketches for Cello and Piano: Parts 1 & 3 Alon Goldstein, piano; Amit Peled, cello (from the) Goldstein-Peled-Fiterstein Trio Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 8:35

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance Op. 35 No.1 Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 6:39

David Dickau: Love Came Down at Christmas Choral Arts Ensemble Barbara Depman, conductor Album: MPR Taste Of The Holidays, Vol. 4 MPR 20132 Music: 4:49

Xavier Montsalvatge: Cradle Song Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano; Sharon Isbin, guitar Album: Alma Espanola Bridge 9491 Music: 2:39

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 36 "Cradle Song" Op. 67 Javier Perianes, piano Album: Lieder Ohne Worte Harmonia Mundi 902195 Music: 2:39

Pietro Yon: Gesu Bambino Massed Choirs of St. Olaf College; The St. Olaf Orchestra Sigrid Johnson, conductor The 2014 St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 4:44

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 "Winter Dreams" Movements 3 & 4 Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Mariss Jansons, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky: The Complete Symphonies Chandos 8672 Music: ~20:13

Thomas Ravencroft (arr. Abbie Betinis): Remember, O Thou Man Jacqui Kerrod, harp; Katharine Dryden, viola Pro Arte Singers Arthur Sjogren, conductor First Presbyterian Church, New Canaan, CT Music: 5:19

Matthew Peterson: Corde Natus St. Olaf Orchestra Steven Amundson, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 06:13

Traditional, J. Scott Irvine: I Saw Three Ships Joan Watson, natural horn; Stuart Laughton, bodhran True North Brass Album: A True North Christmas TNB 4 Music: 1:44

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:41:09 George Frederick Bristow: Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' Op 30 Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller New World 80768 9:46

16:53:29 John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Michelle Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425 2:32

16:57:57 Traditional: Jolly Old St. Nicholas Eric Robertson, organ Canadian Brass OpeningDay 7345 2:00

17:04:07 David Lovrien: Minor Alterations Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 6:03

17:13:18 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 10:56

Traditional: What Child is This?

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Traditional: Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella

Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High

17:26:52 Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional Scott Mello, tenor (Amer.) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7673 8:21

17:39:31 Jan Sandström: Lo, how a Rose e'er blooming Fairhaven Singers Ralph Woodward Guild 7380 3:55

17:45:15 Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria Fairhaven Singers Ralph Woodward Guild 7380 4:29

17:52:57 Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 6 Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768 6:28

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:18 Randol Alan Bass: A Feast of Carols Tallis Chamber Choir National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Kodanja 2003 16:25

Traditional: Gloucester Wassail Carol

Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Traditional: God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen

Traditional: We Wish You a Merry Christmas

18:27:42 Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 5:25

18:34:56 Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing John Fenstermaker, organ Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 3:52

18:40:15 Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 12:35

God rest ye merry, gentlemen; Es ist ein Ros’ entsprungen; Past Three O’Clock; I saw three ships; Ding dong merrily on high/Unto us a boy is born

18:54:30 Kevin Puts: Elegy for Brass Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556 4:00

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:08 Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 2 Op 119 Steven Isserlis, cello NDR Symphony Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach RCA 63518 18:06

19:21:53 Zdenek Fibich: Symphony No. 2 Op 38 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9328 33:20

19:57:29 Traditional: Infant Holy, Infant Lowly Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 2:14

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin-Wallace Conservatory Holiday Concert and the BW Symphony performing Scheherazade

Elaine Hagenberg: O Come, Emmanuel

Trad., arr. Luther Henderson: Here We Cme A-Wassailing

James A. Hirt: Advent Motet

Hans Leo Hassler: Dixit Maria ad Angelum

Arr. Howard Helvey: Ding! Dong! Merrily on High

Pavel Chesnokov: Salvation is Created

Arr. Mack Wilberg: I Saw Three Ships

Joel Love: Silent Night

David Lovrien: Minor Alterations

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride

Leroy Anderson arr. Russell Robinson: A Christmas Festival

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade, Op. 35

21:34:07 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 84 Menuhin Festival Orchestra Yehudi Menuhin EMI 69383 23:55

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: Holiday music from Kathleen Battle

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:31 Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 1:59

23:03:30 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 Op 72 # 4 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 5:24

23:08:54 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Oxen from 'Hodie' Stephen Roberts, baritone London Symphony Richard Hickox EMI 54128 3:17

23:13:49 Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 Rafal Blechacz, piano Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow DeutGram 4795448 10:37

23:24:27 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings Virtuosi Saxoniae Ludwig Güttler Capriccio 10218 9:40

23:35:07 Orlando Gibbons: Pavan No. 16 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 6:02

23:41:09 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 7:47

23:48:57 Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini RCA 63509 4:54

23:54:56 Jascha Heifetz: Contemplation after Brahms Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 6154 3:15