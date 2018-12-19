© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 12-19-2018

Published December 19, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Joseph Haydn (arr. Paul Galbraith):  Sonata in A major, Hob XVI:47: 1. Moderato  Paul Galbraith, 8-string guitar Album: Paul Galbraith Plays Haydn Delos 3239 Music: 4:24

Carolyn Surrick: Winter's Falling Light Ensemble Galilei Album: Surrounded By Angels Sono Luminus 92173 Music: 3:05

Traditional: Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence Anders Norudde: Konvulsionslaten Sue Richards: The Celt Ensemble Galilei Album: Surrounded By Angels Sono Luminus 92173 Music: 4:58

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C major Hob.I/82 Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra; Harry Christophers, conductor Symphony Hall, Boston, MA Music: 27:28

Vince Guaraldi (arr. Brandon Ridenour): Skating Canadian Brass Album: Christmas Time Is Here Steinway & Sons 30027 Music: 1:39

Vince Guaraldi (arr. Brandon Ridenour): Christmas Time Is Here Canadian Brass Album: Christmas Time Is Here Steinway & Sons 30027 Music: 2:46

Chris Coletti: Bach's Bells Canadian Brass Album: Christmas Time Is Here Steinway & Sons 30027 Music: 2:39

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 2 in d minor, Op. 14: 4. Vivace Yefim Bronfman, piano Album: Prokofiev Piano Sonatas Sony 53273 Music: 4:27

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No.4 in A major, K. 298 Tom Ottar Andreassen, flute; Frode Larsen, violin; Jon Wien Sonstebo, viola; Emery Cardas, cello Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 10:56

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A, S.215 Yefim Bronfman, piano; Vienna Philharmonic; Franz Welser-Most, conductor Album: Summer Night Concert, Schonnbrunn Deutsche Grammophon 476 3793 Music: 19:53

Samuel Barber: String Quartet No. 1 in B minor, Op. 11, "Adagio for Strings": Molto Adagio Dover Quartet Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 8:47

Engelbert Humperdinck (arr. Roger Harvey): Evening Prayer from Hansel and Gretel Burning River Brass Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY Music: 2:49

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:00:50  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 7  K 250 Oldrich Vlcek, violin Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80161 53:41

02:55:53  John Taverner: Magnificat à 5    Chanticleer  Joseph Jennings Teldec 81829 10:33

03:07:51  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 Op 73    London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557429 44:44

03:57:10  Alan Danson: A Christmas Carol - A Dickens of a Tale    Alan Danson, narrator Mainstreet Brass  MSR 1325 16:08

04:15:01  Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 55   Sviatoslav Richter, piano Warsaw Philharmonic Witold Rowicki DeutGram 4796018 22:42

04:40:44  Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat  BWV 243 Julia Doyle, soprano Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Analekta 9873 27:12

05:11:03  Joachim Raff: Symphony No. 10 Op 213    Philharmonia Hungarica Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999536 33:27

05:47:03  Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture Op 78    Slovak State Philharmonic Alfred Walter MarcoPolo 223342 10:18

05:57:59  Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy (English)     Pittsburgh Symphony Brass  Four Winds 3029 1:37

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:58  Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy     Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 4:42

06:14:41  Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds    Tallis Chamber Choir National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Kodanja 2003 9:58

J. Fred Coots: Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

Oakley Halderman & Gene Autry: Here Comes Santa Claus

Johnny Marks: Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson: Frosty, the Snowman

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells

06:25:12  Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Procession of the Sardar     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 4:14

06:30:12  Samuel Scheidt: O Little One Sweet    Bryn Terfel, baritone  Tecwyn Evans DeutGram 14914 2:46

06:38:37  Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise Op 83   Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 6154 10:12

06:50:26  Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way     Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 5:15

06:57:20  Johann Strauss Jr: Napoleon March Op 156    Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 2:45

07:03:07  Ross Bagdasarian: The Chipmunk Song     Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 3:34

07:07:13  Leroy Anderson: A Trumpeter's Lullaby    Catherine Moore, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 3:01

07:12:26  George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad'     BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:31

07:23:45  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1: Prelude  BWV 1007 Andrés Díaz, cello   Azica 71252 1:58

07:27:32  Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds    Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 4:33

07:32:33  William Byrd: Jig     Canadian Brass  CBS 45792 1:54

07:39:14  Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture     Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 7:23

07:49:22  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Concerto  K 314 John Mack, oboe Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 6:01

07:56:09  Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House     Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2329 3:34

08:07:54  Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson: Frosty the Snowman     Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 5:00

08:14:44  Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture     Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan EMI 64563 10:56

08:26:47  Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica: Tango    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp (Amer. CIM grad.  www.yolandaharp.com)   Azica 71297 4:18

08:31:21  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances  K 605  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 429783 5:54

08:42:51  Antonín Dvorák: Prague Waltzes     Detroit Symphony Antal Doráti Decca 414370 8:54

08:52:37  Traditional: The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy    BBC National Chorus of Wales  John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 2:16

08:55:49  Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara's Theme     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 5:44

09:06:31  Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44945 16:13

09:23:58  Anonymous: Nowell sing we    Amanda Powell, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2396 1:45

09:29:23  Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood    Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 3:24

09:35:12  Billy May: Holiday Cheer     Boston Pops John Williams Philips 416287 9:31

09:46:12  Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: Suite     Razumovsky Symphony Keith Brion Naxos 559025 7:28

09:54:21  Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Waltz & Pas de deux     London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Sony 42450 4:40

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:25  Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 1:53

10:02:43  Graham J. Ellis: There is No Rose    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 1:59

10:06:23  Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' Op 3    Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 12:18

10:20:12  Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli: Tarantella  S 162/3 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 4830255 9:06

10:31:30  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sérénade Op 37   Steven Isserlis, cello Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir John Eliot Gardiner Virgin 91134 4:23

10:39:41  Woldemar Bargiel: Adagio Op 38   Steven Isserlis, cello German Chamber Philharmonic Christoph Eschenbach RCA 63665 7:00

10:48:37  Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale  S 160/3 Lazar Berman, piano  DeutGram 4779525 1:30

10:51:00  Josef Suk: Fantasy Op 24   Michael Ludwig, violin Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572323 23:22

11:16:10  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet  K 370  Boston Sym Chamber Players  BSO Clas 601 14:27

 

11:30 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:31:24  Traditional: Deck the Halls     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:31:53  Traditional: Fum, fum, fum    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 1:20

11:33:14  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw TCO 651204 2:56

11:36:10  Mack Wilberg: One December, Bright and Clear    Women of the Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 1:53

11:38:04  Traditional: Wexford Carol    Brian Keith Johnson, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:59

11:44:20  Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 3:50

11:48:11  Bob Chilcott: The Time of Snow    Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:38

11:51:49  Anonymous: Personet hodie    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 3:01

11:54:52  Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 2:28

11:57:55  Traditional: Deck the Halls     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

 

12:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:25  Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 8  Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 634 14:29

12:22:20  George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3     Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 6:19

12:29:48  Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride'     Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 5:45

12:38:31  Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: Suite     Razumovsky Symphony Keith Brion Naxos 559025 7:28

12:47:36  Reinhold Glière: At the Court of Vladimir from Symphony No. 3 Op 42    Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 503293 7:00

12:56:33  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Trumpet Concerto    Alison Balsom, trumpet German Chamber Philharmonic  EMI 16213 3:30

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:55  Herbert Howells: Suite for Orchestra "The B's"     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9557 32:13

13:35:31  E. J. Moeran: Third Rhapsody    Margaret Fingerhut, piano Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8639 17:37

13:54:19  Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean     Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 4:19

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ernest Bloch: Symphony in E flat major: Movement 2 Allegro Malmo Symphony Orchestra Andrey Boreyko, conductor Album: Bloch: Symphony /   Evocations / 3 Jewish Poems BIS 1183 Music: 4:34

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story" Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 21:32

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Kevin Shaw from Charlotte, NC Music: 9:09

Olivier Messiaen: Le Merle Noir Jonathan Snowdon, flute; Andrew Litton, piano Album: Danse de la Chevre Virgin 90846 Music: 5:16 (short excerpt)

Ernest Bloch: From Jewish Life - 3 Sketches for Cello and Piano: Parts 1 & 3 Alon Goldstein, piano; Amit Peled, cello (from the) Goldstein-Peled-Fiterstein Trio Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 8:35

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance Op. 35 No.1 Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 6:39

David Dickau: Love Came Down at Christmas Choral Arts Ensemble Barbara Depman, conductor Album: MPR Taste Of The Holidays, Vol. 4 MPR 20132 Music: 4:49

Xavier Montsalvatge: Cradle Song Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano; Sharon Isbin, guitar Album: Alma Espanola Bridge 9491 Music: 2:39

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 36 "Cradle Song" Op. 67 Javier Perianes, piano Album: Lieder Ohne Worte Harmonia Mundi 902195 Music: 2:39

Pietro Yon: Gesu Bambino Massed Choirs of St. Olaf College; The St. Olaf Orchestra Sigrid Johnson, conductor The 2014 St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 4:44

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 "Winter Dreams" Movements 3 & 4 Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Mariss Jansons, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky: The Complete Symphonies Chandos 8672 Music: ~20:13

Thomas Ravencroft (arr. Abbie Betinis): Remember, O Thou Man Jacqui Kerrod, harp; Katharine Dryden, viola Pro Arte Singers Arthur Sjogren, conductor First Presbyterian Church, New Canaan, CT Music: 5:19

Matthew Peterson: Corde Natus St. Olaf Orchestra Steven Amundson, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 06:13 

Traditional, J. Scott Irvine: I Saw Three Ships Joan Watson, natural horn; Stuart Laughton, bodhran True North Brass Album: A True North Christmas TNB 4 Music: 1:44

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:41:09  George Frederick Bristow: Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' Op 30    Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller New World 80768 9:46

16:53:29  John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Michelle    Milos Karadaglic, guitar  Mercury 24425 2:32

16:57:57  Traditional: Jolly Old St. Nicholas    Eric Robertson, organ Canadian Brass  OpeningDay 7345 2:00

17:04:07  David Lovrien: Minor Alterations     Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 6:03

17:13:18  Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2    Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 10:56

Traditional: What Child is This?

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Traditional: Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella

Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High

17:26:52  Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional    Scott Mello, tenor (Amer.) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7673 8:21

17:39:31  Jan Sandström: Lo, how a Rose e'er blooming    Fairhaven Singers  Ralph Woodward Guild 7380 3:55

17:45:15  Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria    Fairhaven Singers  Ralph Woodward Guild 7380 4:29

17:52:57  Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 6     Arion Baroque Orchestra  early-mus 7768 6:28

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:18  Randol Alan Bass: A Feast of Carols Tallis Chamber Choir National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Kodanja 2003 16:25

Traditional: Gloucester Wassail Carol

Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Traditional: God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen

Traditional: We Wish You a Merry Christmas

18:27:42  Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino     Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 5:25

18:34:56  Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing    John Fenstermaker, organ Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 3:52

18:40:15  Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols     City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 12:35

God rest ye merry, gentlemen; Es ist ein Ros’ entsprungen; Past Three O’Clock; I saw three ships; Ding dong merrily on high/Unto us a boy is born

18:54:30  Kevin Puts: Elegy for Brass     Bay Brass  Harm Mundi 807556 4:00

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:08  Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 2 Op 119   Steven Isserlis, cello NDR Symphony Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach RCA 63518 18:06

19:21:53  Zdenek Fibich: Symphony No. 2 Op 38    Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9328 33:20

19:57:29  Traditional: Infant Holy, Infant Lowly     Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2004 2:14

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin-Wallace Conservatory Holiday Concert and the  BW Symphony performing Scheherazade

Elaine Hagenberg: O Come, Emmanuel

Trad., arr. Luther Henderson: Here We Cme A-Wassailing

James A. Hirt: Advent Motet

Hans Leo Hassler: Dixit Maria ad Angelum

Arr. Howard Helvey: Ding! Dong! Merrily on High

Pavel Chesnokov: Salvation is Created

Arr. Mack Wilberg: I Saw Three Ships

Joel Love: Silent Night

David Lovrien: Minor Alterations

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride

Leroy Anderson arr. Russell Robinson: A Christmas Festival

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade, Op. 35

21:34:07  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 84     Menuhin Festival Orchestra Yehudi Menuhin EMI 69383 23:55

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: Holiday music from Kathleen Battle

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:31  Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)     Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2004 1:59

23:03:30  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 Op 72 # 4  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 5:24

23:08:54  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Oxen from 'Hodie'    Stephen Roberts, baritone London Symphony Richard Hickox EMI 54128 3:17

23:13:49  Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11   Rafal Blechacz, piano Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow DeutGram 4795448 10:37

23:24:27  Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings     Virtuosi Saxoniae Ludwig Güttler Capriccio 10218 9:40

23:35:07  Orlando Gibbons: Pavan No. 16    Alan Feinberg, piano   Steinway 30019 6:02

23:41:09  Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony     Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 7:47

23:48:57  Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament    Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini RCA 63509 4:54

23:54:56  Jascha Heifetz: Contemplation after Brahms    Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 6154 3:15

 

 

 